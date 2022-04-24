Finance
How to Become Rich – Secrets to Becoming Rich Quickly
If anybody promises to make you rich overnight, he or she is a liar. Many people used to advertise in Newspapers, websites and TV channels to become rich faster with their programs. Nobody can make you rich overnight or in few days. You may not become rich in few months or years if you are working for someone or a company. Only legitimate businesses help you in becoming rich in few years time. It may take 5 years to become rich, based on your expertise and luck. For some people making large sums of money in 5 years is fast.
You have to start your own business to generate good income over few or many years. Do not fall prey to ads that make you rich overtime in your pursuit to becoming rich. It has become common to receive fraudulent emails promising to transfer huge sums of money to your account. If you respond to them unknowingly, they collect all your personal details and ask for some money to process your payment. They vanish with that money. You may not be able to trace them as they give you false addresses. It is one of the business techniques used by fraudulent people to collect money from you. Do not reply to such emails and lose your money.
You can make real money for becoming rich only through working hard using your intelligence and expertise. The growing demand for IT enabled services has generated demand for services of many software engineers. Software programmers could make use of programming skills to develop software to meet demand for such IT enabled services. The demand for various programming languages such as java, html, and dhtml is growing at a fast pace as they are highly used in web pages for Internet. The demand for PHP and ASP is also growing with economic crisis coming to an end. Millions of mobiles are in use today across the world. Many mobiles are java enabled to support e-commerce and other IT services such as reading emails and getting stock quotes on the move. Software professionals are required to develop such software for mobile devices. With the demand for freelancing services growing, you can utilize your skills to develop software for mobile devices on freelance basis and make good money.
You can also join IT companies and earn handsome salaries. Try to save some of your earnings regularly. Such savings help you in becoming rich over long term. You can also start your home-based business and earn good returns using your skills. The key to achieve success in any business is to establish good contacts. You can do business with good contacts only, as we do business with people. If you are a writer, you can write a good book and publish with the help of a publisher or friends. You can sell such good books and make money.
Summary
The secret to becoming rich over years is only through hard work and intelligence. Invest your surplus income and generate profits over long term.
Pros and Cons of an Electronic Payment System
During this highly technological age, cash is trying hard to compete with electronic money, since nowadays a lot of people choose to use their virtual wallets. Here, you will read about the pros and cons of using an electronic payment system.
It is plain to see that electronic payment systems have more advantages than traditional banking services. Let’s see:
- Saves on time
Money transfer from one virtual account to another may only take a few minutes, whereas a wire or postal transfer may take a number of days. Besides, you have to spend some time to go to the bank or post office and wait in line.
- Controls expenses
Even if a person is willing to control his disbursements, it can take a lot of patience to jot down all the expenses, and this takes up a huge part of the total amount. On the other hand, the virtual account comprises the history of all the transactions, including the store name and amount spent. Best of all, you can check it whenever and wherever you like. In this case, an electronic payment system works to your advantage.
- Reduced loss and theft risks
You will not make the mistake of losing or leaving your virtual wallet behind, and it can never be taken by robbers.
- User- friendly
All services aim to reach out to a greater number of audiences and so, their interface should be easy for users to understand. Moreover, users can always ask help from the support team since they work 24/7. You can receive an answer by means of the forums as well.
- Convenient to use
As long as you have access to the Internet, you can carry out transfers anytime, anywhere.
After discussing the advantages that come with using an electronic payment system, it is essential to talk about its disadvantages as well:
- Restrictions
In every payment system, there is a limit with regard to the number of transactions you can do per day and the maximum amount you can withdraw.
- Risk of Getting Hacked
Risks can be reduced when you follow the security regulations. This is comparable to the risk of being robbed. The situation can get worse when the processing company’s system breaks down, since this may lead to the leaking of confidential information on the online cards, as well as its owners. Though some electronic payment systems do not launch plastic cards, they can however be involved in Identity theft scandals.
- The problem of money transfer from one payment system to another
Most of the time, electronic payment systems do not cooperate with one another. If that is the case, you can use e-currency exchange services. However, it can consume a lot of time when you do not have a service you can trust for this purpose.
- Lack of Anonymity
Since the database of the payment system stores all your transactions – like the name of recipient, amount and time – the intelligence agency can access all your information. Decide on whether that is good or bad.
- The Need for Internet Access
When you have no Internet connection, you cannot transact on your online account.
More That Dad Forgot To Tell You About Income Investing: Q & A
Just the other day, I was discussing “retirement readiness” with a small group of individuals, several of whom were already retired. Not one of them owned, or had even heard of, either equity or income Closed End Funds (CEFs)… vehicles that I have been using in professionally managed portfolios for decades.
It is assumed that readers have read the six Q & A questions dealt with in Part One.
——————————————
7. Why does it seem like CEFs, Public REITs, and Master Limited Partnerships are being ignored by Wall Street, the Media, and most Investment Advisors?
All three are income producers, and once they are “out there” in the marketplace, they trade like stocks… on their own fundamental merits and at a price solely dependent on supply and demand. Unfortunately, income programs have just never attracted the kind of attention and speculative zeal that has been there for any breed of growth vehicle.
Income mutual funds and ETFs can create shares at will, holding market value equal to NAV (net asset value). But the sole purpose of each is to grow the market value and to produce a stock market comparable “total return” number… income is rarely mentioned in their product descriptions.
An income purpose security may stay in the same price neighborhood for years, just spitting out 6% to 10% in income to fund college educations, a retirement lifestyle, and world travel. But most investment advisors, ETF passivists, and mutual fund managers are rated on the annual “total return” that their portfolios or indices produce… income programs just don’t generate year end trips and six figure bonuses.
- I was fired a few times myself, just before the dot.com bubble burst, because my 10% to 15% “returns” from high quality stocks and income producers just couldn’t compete with the speculative fever that propelled the NASDAQ to 5000…
- But as the markets crumbled in 2000, the “no NASDAQ, no IPO, no mutual funds =’s no problem” operational credo produced significant growth and income.
Another issue is broker/advisor compensation in Wall Street firms… totally based on selling proprietary products and “investment committee” recommendations. There’s no room for slow growth based on high quality dividend paying equities and income purpose closed end funds.
Finally, government cost and market value performance myopia precludes any inclusion of CEFs in 401k and other employer sponsored investment programs. Vanguard’s VTINX retirement fund pays less than 2% after a minimal fee; hundreds of much better diversified CEFs pay 7% and better after 2% or more in fees. Yet the DOL, FINRA, and the SEC have somehow determined that 2% spending money is better than 7% in what they have incorrectly labeled “retirement income programs”
- You will never see a CEF, even equity or balanced portfolio CEFs, in a 401k security selection menu. Public REITs and MLPs are not likely to be there either.
8. How many different types of CEFs exist; what do investors pay for them; and are there any penalties for trading them frequently?
CEFConnect.com lists 163 tax free funds, 306 taxables, 131 US equity, and 204 non-US and other.
A partial list of types and sectors includes: biotech, commodities, convertible bonds, covered call, emerging markets, energy, equity dividend, finance, general equity, government securities, health, high yield, limited duration bonds, MLP, mortgage bonds, multi sector income, diversified national municipals, preferred stock, real estate, senior loans, 16 different single state municipals, tax advantaged equities, and utilities.
CEFs are purchased in the same manner and at the same cost as individual stocks or ETFs, and there are no penalties, fees, or extra charges for selling them frequently… they trade for free in managed, fee-only, accounts, and always pay more income than their peer ETFs and mutual funds.
9. What about DRIPs (Dividend Reinvestment Programs)?
There are at least four reasons why I choose not to use DRIPs.
- I don’t like the idea of adding to positions above the original cost basis.
- I don’t like to make purchases when demand is artificially high.
- I prefer to pool my monthly income and select re-investment opportunities that allow me to reduce position cost basis and increase yield at the same time.
- Investors rarely add to portfolios in down markets; just when I need flexibility to add new positions.
10. What are the most important things investor’s have to understand when it comes to income investing?
Actually, if an investor can wrap his mind around just three things, he can become a successful income investor:
- Market value change has no impact on income paid, and rarely increases financial risk,
- Income security prices vary inversely with interest rate change expectations (IRE)
- Income purpose securities must be evaluated on the amount and dependability of the income they produce.
Let’s say that, thirty years ago, we purchased a 4.5% IBM bond, a 30 year 2.2% treasury note, and 400 shares of a 5.7% P & G preferred stock, all at par, and invested $10,000 in each. The $1,240 annual income has been accumulating in cash.
In this time frame, interest rates have ranged between a high above 12% and recent lows around 2%. They have made no less than fifteen significant directional changes. The market value of our three “fixed income” securities has been above and below “cost basis” dozens of times, while the portfolio “working capital” (cost basis of portfolio holdings) was growing every quarter.
- And every time the prices of these securities moved lower, their “current yield” increased while the same dividend and interest payments were being paid.
- So why does Wall Street make such a fuss when prices fall? Why indeed.
Over the years, we’ve accumulated $37,200 in dividends and interest; the bond and treasury note matured at $10k each, and the preferred stock is still paying $142.50 per quarter.
So our cash account is now $57,200 and our working capital has risen to $67,200 while we haven’t lifted a finger or spent a moment concerned about fluctuating market values. This is the essence of income investing, and precisely why it makes no sense to look at it in the same way as equity investing.
Investors need to be re-programmed to focus on the income production of income purpose investments, and to realize reasonable profits when they are produced by growth purpose securities.
- What if we reinvested the income every quarter in similar securities? Or sold the securities when they went up 5% or so… and reinvested the proceeds in portfolios of similar securities (CEFs), rather than individual entities, for diversification and higher yield?
- Assuming just $500 profit per year and a 5% average interest rate, the portfolio “working capital” would grow to $168,700… a gain of roughly 462%. Income would be $8,434… a gain of 680%
I’m hoping that these conservative income numbers get you a little more excited about having a serious income purpose allocation in your “eventually a retirement income portfolio”… particularly income CEFs. Don’t let your advisor talk you out of it; stock market investments are not designed to get the income job done… dependably, over the course of our retirement lifetime.
- CEFs allows anyone to invest in diversified portfolios of fixed income securities, and by design, always at higher than individual security rates.
- CEFs provide a uniquely liquid entity that allows investors to benefit from IRE caused price changes in either direction. Yes, that’s what I meant to say.
11. Why take profits if the income from a security hasn’t changed?
Compound interest is the “holy grail” of income investing. A 5% profit realized and reinvested today will work a whole lot harder than 5% received over the course of the next several months. Also, when interest rates are rising, profit opportunities are scarce, and proceeds can be put to work more productively than in falling or stable interest rate environments.
So let’s say we have a “limited duration” bond CEF yielding 6%. We’ve held it for 8 months so we’ve already received 4.5% and we can sell it today at a 4% profit. Thus, we can realize a nifty 8.5% (actually a bit more since we’ve reinvested the previous earnings), in just eight months.
Then, we can shop around with the proceeds for a new CEF yielding 6% or higher and hope to do a similar trade sometime soon with another of our holdings.
A second re-investment strategy is to add to several positions that are priced below current cost basis and yielding more than the CEF we just sold. This is a great way to improve the “current yield” of existing positions while, at the same time, assuring that you’ll have more abundant profit taking opportunities when interest rates cycle downward.
12. How does one keep “working capital” rising
Total working capital, and the income it produces, will continue to grow so long as the income exceeds all withdrawals from the portfolio. Note that capital losses have no impact on income if the proceeds can be reinvested at a higher “current” yield… but working capital does take a temporary hit.
Portfolios are kept on their asset allocation “track” with every batch of monthly re-investment decisions, but the larger the income purpose “bucket”, the easier it is to assure steady growth in both income and working capital.
13. What is Retirement Income Readiness?
It is the ability to make this statement, unequivocally:
- Neither a stock market correction nor rising interest rates will have a negative impact on my retirement income. In fact, it is more likely that either scenario will allow me to grow both my income and my working capital even faster.
How Will Consolidating My Debt Impact Me?
If you are worried about the impact of consolidating your debt you may be curious what impact that will have on your credit score. In particular, if you go through a Debt Management Program, or DMP, your credit is more likely to go up and your debt will shrink much faster. You can also consider a debt consolidation loan, which is an installment loan, to improve your credit in the long term. Using either of these options is a good one because you are very likely to pay lower interest rates than if you paid on your own.
The first thing to think about when deciding to go through a Debt Management Program is deciding what credit counseling agency you want to go through. If you go through an unreputable source you will likely damage your credit, rather than helping it. While you may be a person who wants to give companies a chance to prove themselves, this is not a situation where this is a wise approach. You should also consider why you want to consolidate your debt and which accounts to leave off the table should you choose to consolidate. In most cases, all your credit accounts are closed if you choose a Debt Management Program.
You should also consider the length of time involved in paying off your debts and what you are comfortable with. Consolidating through a Debt Management Program can take anywhere from one to five years, with three to five years being the average.
A debt consolidation loan is the most popular way to consolidate debt and offers some significant advantages, even if you have a poor credit score. Using an installment loan (a loan with fixed monthly payments) will benefit your credit in the long term because you are likely going to use it to pay off cards that are near their limit. This lowers your debt to income ratio, which is looked upon favorably by financial institutions and credit reporting agencies alike. However, it is important to remember that any new debt may cause a short term dip in your credit score. Luckily, the dip is temporary as you pay off the loan. As with a Debt Management Program, you want to choose a financial institution with a sterling reputation. With these types of loans there are scams everywhere you look.
Overall, debt consolidation is very beneficial to your credit should your debt get away from you. If you are dedicated to it, the on time payments you make will be reflected positively in your credit report and you will begin to see your score improve. You can talk to a credit counselor about which option is right for you. A Debt Management Program gives you a structured set up with follow-up from your program administrator. Using a debt consolidation loan pays your debts off more quickly and begins to reflect a positive impact on your credit score more quickly. Either way, debt consolidation is an excellent option if you are having difficulty managing your debt.
