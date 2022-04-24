Finance
How Vcs Work – Part 1
In the past few posts we’ve looked at various startup situations from an entrepreneur’s perspective. In this and the next few posts, we’ll take a look at how the people on the other side of the table, namely the venture capitalists work. It is important to get a perspective of how the other side thinks and works if you want to build a mutually beneficial relationship.
It is important to recognize that the entrepreneur and the VC are on the same team and have a congruence of goals – namely the building of a successful company. All the happens before investment. As in all partnerships, if the relationship between the VC and the entrepreneur is viewed with suspicion and in an antagonistic manner, the VC-entrepreneur tussles in the board-room will kill the company. Having said that, let us know take a peek behind the curtains at how VC firms operate. In this post, let us get an understanding of the overall VC situation.
VC firms collect money from investors and then invest the money in a number of carefully selected fast growing businesses. In the US, VC firms typically are partnership companies. In India, VC firms follow a structure more in common with a mutual fund structure (due to legal and tax reasons, VC partnership companies are not viable in India.
The VC industry in India has been clamouring for an US style structure for a while now, but that’s another story). That is, there is a VC fund into which various investors invest and there’s an Investment Management company (commonly referred to as an Asset Management Company or AMC) which manages the investments of the fund.
In the US, the typical investors in VC firms are the pension funds, university endowments, insurance companies, corporations, wealthy individuals etc. In India, typical investors are wealthy individuals, developmental & financial institutions and some corporations. Laws do not permit pension money or insurance money to be invested.
Universities in India have no real funds or endowments even if they were allowed to invest! It is therefore quite hard to raise funds in India for venture capital purposes. The tax treatments of Indian VC firms also act as disincentives. Which is why a large number of VC funds operating in India are really off-shore funds – based in places like Mauritius – with overseas investors thereby ensuring operating flexibility, tax benefits and speed.
Contrast this with the VC activities in a small country like Singapore: A small country like Singapore, for example, invests huge sums of money (from a corpus in excess of $100 billion) all over the world in various VC activities. These investments which are government controlled are made keeping in mind the economic development of Singapore, strategic reasons (e.g. new technology, entry into new markets) etc. Singapore is also the source of capital for many of Silicon Valley’s marquee VC firms. There’s a lesson for India somewhere!
In India, traditional investors in VC firms have been development and financial institutions like ICICI, IDBI, SIDBI, and the like. These VC firms have had to deal with various operating constraints and have had difficulty dealing with high risk investing due to the very nature of the structure within which they had to operate. Indian VC firms have to be registered with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Over the last few years, India has seen the arrival of several Silicon Valley style independent private VC firms like Draper (which pioneered this movement in 1995), Walden, Chrysalis, and Infinity Capital. Many more are in the pipeline and will bring in international class VC investing styles and standards with deep understanding of technology, finance and strategy. India is expected to attract about $10B in VC funds by 2008. It attracted about $300m in 1999.
With this backdrop on the VC situation, we will take a look at how a VC fund/firm operates in our next post.
This article was originally published in Venture Katalyst, India’s first e-zine aimed at entrepreneurs, started by Sanjay Anandaram
Finance
Auto Insurance Revealed – What Are Limits and Deductibles?
Limits and Deductibles are the two components that greatly affect your auto insurance policy premiums. Therefore you can benefit most by understanding what these are. You can also strike a balance between your insurance benefits and your policy premiums by adjusting your Limits and Deductibles.
Definition of Limits and Deductible
A Limit is the maximum amount that an auto insurance company will pay for in the event of an accident.
A Deductible is the amount of money which you (the insured) must pay before the insurer’s payout begins. For example, a typical auto insurance policy may carry about $500 deductible. If a car owner gets into an accident, he has to foot the first $500 of the damage while the rest of the cost is borne by his insurer.
Insurance companies include a deductible in their auto insurance policy to avoid paying out on relatively small claims. This is only practical as the administrative time and cost of a small claim far outweighs the benefits of payout.
Deductibles also vary by company and type of coverage. Different auto insurance companies offer different deductible options, and the amount you save by selecting a higher deductible will also vary by company.
How Do Limits and Deductible Affect Auto Insurance Premiums?
With higher Limits, your auto insurance company bears a higher risk. This is because the insurance payout is higher — therefore your insurance premiums will increase. Similarly if the Deductibles are lower, the insurance company (instead of the driver) has to pay more when you make claims. Obviously they’ll have to increase the insurance premiums too.
If you feel you need a high level of coverage but want to reduce your premiums, you can save money by opting for higher deductible. However you need to understand that you’ll be paying more out of your pocket in the event of a claim. For this reason, you’re also advised to set aside a similar amount of money so that you can pay for the deductible amount in order for your auto insurance company to compensate you.
Deductible is only characteristic to some types of auto insurance. You’ll only need to decide your deductible options for Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Comprehensive coverage and Collision coverage. Deductibles are not applicable to Liability Insurance, Uninsured Motorist Coverage and Underinsured Motorist Coverage. Therefore there’s no need to evaluate your deductible options for these types of auto insurance policies.
By understanding your auto insurance needs, you’ll be able to derive a plan for policy limits and deductible options. From this, you can easily find a balance between your insurance benefits and what you pay for.
Finally, it may also be helpful to know that you have the right to adjust your auto insurance coverage and policy limits at any time, even if you’re not near your renewal date. If you adjust to a lower policy limit, opt for a different deductible option or cancel non-mandatory coverage, you can (and should) request your insurance company to refund for the unused premiums.
Finance
Buying Auto Insurance Online Will Save Your Money
In case you do not want to tear your auto insurance bill into half, you should then try to get an online quote. If you’re interested in slashing your bill in half then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t consider purchasing online. When it comes to cheap auto insurance, one of the best places to get some, or at least to get the information you need, is through online resources.
With a little education on the different aspects of how to buy auto insurance online, it can be well worth your time and effort to shop online. With a high deductible is one of the best ways to save money when you buy insurance online. For all of the amazing ways that buying online can save you time, money, hassles, and headaches.
As the costs associated with owning and operating a motor vehicle continue to rise don’t be surprised if you see more and more people shopping for their auto insurance online in an attempt to save some extra money on their monthly insurance premiums. For the frugal shopper buying your insurance online allows you to reclaim some of the savings that used to exist on your monthly premiums. After you’ve found a quote that you like purchasing online allows you to either accept the quote right then and there or you can opt to receive the rate provided in the mail.
Once you have found the quote that suits you the most and feel like purchasing, you can either choose to receive the rate online or by mail later and you are also guaranteed to save money. Even local auto insurance carriers doing business within one state have a web site, and can guide you step by step from a free quote all the way to transferring your insurance, online and with time to spare. However, there is also another runner in this insurance race, and that is the online auto insurance carriers, as distinguished from regular insurance companies that merely have a nationwide web site.
One of the advantages of getting online auto insurance quotes is the fact that you can collect your thoughts in the privacy of your home or office before you talk to an insurance company representative. Thanks to the magic of online quotes, all of the above hassle is no longer necessary.
Most online auto insurance companies offer very competitive rates that are made possible by the low overhead costs of their virtual offices. Numerous companies in Connecticut are vying against each other to offer most competitive rates for Connecticut auto insurance. Compare rates and compare companies.
It isn’t merely the convenience of being able to compare quotes but also to be assured of comparing the best rates available. Getting a reliable online auto insurance quote, might be a little tricky, due to the many different options available to you. Discounts are a major advantage of online insurance as they enable you to save in hundreds in premiums.
Finance
Dental Insurance Plans: Types of Dental Coverage And Other Dental Insurance Plans Information
Dental Insurance Plans of various types and levels of cover are available to Americans. This short article will help you understand the different types of dental care available to you. Let’s try to understand each of these types so we can make better decisions when it comes to buying dental cover for us or our families.
Dental Insurance: Well, this is just like health insurance. You pay a premium – monthly or weekly and in return you receive dental benefits which can range anywhere between 80-100 percent of your dental cost. Usually dental insurance is provided by your employer. There are limitations just like in health insurance – waiting periods, pre-existing dental conditions might not be covered and so on. Check with your employer or your insurance agent about the extent and amount of cover.
Dental Reimbursement Plans: Now, this is a plan that both employers and employees will approve of that is if the employers wish to provide some extra benefits for their employees without too many hassles. Under this scheme you go and get treated and then present the bills and your company reimburses you up to some prescribed agreed limit. This is not any dental insurance plan it is just an agreement of sorts between the employees and employer. This is a no hassle plan as you don’t have to pay any monthly premiums and neither does your company have to deal with insurance companies or all the paper work. There is no restriction on the dentists you should visit and so on. But the disadvantage is you can’t get treated for dental problems that cost you more than the limit agreed for a year and if you exceed that you need to pay for it yourself.
Group Plans: If your company does not offer dental insurance or dental benefits than you can get together with other employees and ask your company to set up a voluntary dental insurance group plan. This allows you to bargain with the dental insurance company for group rates which are much lower than if you buy it yourself. Though this type of plans means you and your colleagues pay the premiums and fees for the dental insurance still you save quite a bit. Groups do have more bargaining power. The bigger your group the better for you. You could even bargain for some extra benefits.
Discount Dental Plans: Strictly speaking, dental discount plans aren’t actually dental insurance. A dental discount plan is quite affordable By paying a flat fee once a year, you become member and gain access to all the dentists in the network. It’s structured like a club, and members are able to visit any dentist within the network to receive treatment.
It’s easy to find a dental discount plan under $15 per month that provides routine dental services for less than half the traditionally listed fees – and often much less – for services provided by dentists within the network Discounted fees have been negotiated and established by the company administering the network.
Paperwork for the patient is minimal and the patient receives the same type of service as someone paying full price. With these plans, there are no claim forms to submit, no arguments about pre-existing conditions, no deductibles to meet, no limits on the amount paid or the number of times the plan is used. In fact, patients are encouraged to get routine cleanings and examinations, which often prevents more costly, major procedures.
One of the advantages to a dental discount plan is the savings over listed fees. For some dental procedures, such as bridgework or a root canal, the savings may be substantial. The main disadvantage is that you must use a dentist within the network, and not all dentists are eager to participate.
However, the national companies have networks of thousands of dental service providers, and all must be certified as licensed dentists for the specific region where they practice before they are able to sign on to provide dentistry for patients in the network. This takes the worry out of finding a qualified provider when away from home – another advantage to the dental discount plan.
National network plans are a real bonus for those who travel around the country frequently. That means wherever in the U.S. they happen to be, there will be a dentist available under the dental discount plan for emergencies, such as a cracked tooth, repair of a filling, or gum infection. This eliminates the fear of having to go blindly shopping for a dentist while in the middle of an emergency, and then wondering if that choice was a reasonable one.
Some people may even travel to an area to have dental work done if they know of a particularly good dentist or for a considerable financial savings. Depending upon location, fees for work performed under a dental discount plan will vary. Some areas of the country generally have more expensive health care costs, and in those regions you should expect to pay more. Participating dental offices will often post their fees, so that there are no financial surprises when receiving treatment. This is another reason why so many people have recently been enrolling in a dental discount plan.
