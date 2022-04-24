Finance
How Will Consolidating My Debt Impact Me?
If you are worried about the impact of consolidating your debt you may be curious what impact that will have on your credit score. In particular, if you go through a Debt Management Program, or DMP, your credit is more likely to go up and your debt will shrink much faster. You can also consider a debt consolidation loan, which is an installment loan, to improve your credit in the long term. Using either of these options is a good one because you are very likely to pay lower interest rates than if you paid on your own.
The first thing to think about when deciding to go through a Debt Management Program is deciding what credit counseling agency you want to go through. If you go through an unreputable source you will likely damage your credit, rather than helping it. While you may be a person who wants to give companies a chance to prove themselves, this is not a situation where this is a wise approach. You should also consider why you want to consolidate your debt and which accounts to leave off the table should you choose to consolidate. In most cases, all your credit accounts are closed if you choose a Debt Management Program.
You should also consider the length of time involved in paying off your debts and what you are comfortable with. Consolidating through a Debt Management Program can take anywhere from one to five years, with three to five years being the average.
A debt consolidation loan is the most popular way to consolidate debt and offers some significant advantages, even if you have a poor credit score. Using an installment loan (a loan with fixed monthly payments) will benefit your credit in the long term because you are likely going to use it to pay off cards that are near their limit. This lowers your debt to income ratio, which is looked upon favorably by financial institutions and credit reporting agencies alike. However, it is important to remember that any new debt may cause a short term dip in your credit score. Luckily, the dip is temporary as you pay off the loan. As with a Debt Management Program, you want to choose a financial institution with a sterling reputation. With these types of loans there are scams everywhere you look.
Overall, debt consolidation is very beneficial to your credit should your debt get away from you. If you are dedicated to it, the on time payments you make will be reflected positively in your credit report and you will begin to see your score improve. You can talk to a credit counselor about which option is right for you. A Debt Management Program gives you a structured set up with follow-up from your program administrator. Using a debt consolidation loan pays your debts off more quickly and begins to reflect a positive impact on your credit score more quickly. Either way, debt consolidation is an excellent option if you are having difficulty managing your debt.
Finance
Money Managers Look Forward To 2011
In a recent interview on Fox Business, Ed Butowsky joined other panelists to discuss the following topics on the horizon for investors and analysts in 2011:
Billion Dollar IPO Boom in 2011?
Investors are expecting a huge launch of billion dollar IPOs starting at the beginning of 2011. In comparison, in all of 2010 there was approximately $200 Million IPOs, which considering the recession is not to bad. When examined by investors and analysts in 2010 many of these companies really did not want to IPO, but because of hardships financing elsewhere they were forced to push the IPO button. Looking forward the IPO push for 2011 is credible. Many of these companies that could sustain the waiting period are now ripe, and ready to go. While the market looks healthy this could also be a huge illusion. Venture capitalist are looking at their books and trying to figure out a way to get their biggest holdings off the books, and with the current state of the economy this is a prime time for them to off load these holdings. The economy may be a scary discussion point, there will surely be some sort of correction whether it’s the market correcting itself of the dollar collapsing. All in all this environment for IPOs seems like the tech bubble of days past, however this could potentially be good for the economy to some degree. While this administration is lacking in providing clarity and providing more gridlock than ever before, companies that IPO could yield new jobs and growth which is needed in our economy.
Possible Bank Failures Post Tarp
Almost 100 banks that received Tarp funding during the recession are facing possible failures. These banks received over $4.2 Billion of taxpayer money. These banks are sure to fold despite the help they received, but the reality is that no one knows how many banks will really fail because of a lack of transparency. If and when these banks start to fail, this will surely have a ripple effect on the market. Its important to point out that the banking industry is a good indication how the economy is doing. While many of the banks bailed out did in fact pay back their portion of the Tarp funding, it will be these banks that are going to fail that will test the fragility of this economy. To make matters a little worse, there are a lot of adjustable rate mortgages that are coming due over the next couple of years that will put added pressure on some of these banks that are in trouble. This should not surprise anyone and could actually double by midyear.
Finance
Renter’s Insurance – Should You Get It or Not?
Everyone is a renter at some point in life. Some start early, while others start late. Approximately 111 million (111,000,000) Americans rented in 2016. Of this number about 9 million were people under the age of 30, while 27 million were people between the ages of 30 to 65. Even among elderly people, about 6 million people over the age of 65 were renters.
What is renter’s insurance?
A renter’s insurance policy bundle covers three categories, as follows:
Personal Property Insurance – This policy protects you from any personal property losses due to theft, fire or other unfortunate incidents. The fact is a lot of people do not realize how much “stuff” they have in an apartment until it’s too late. Look around space that you are renting and think of how much it will cost to replace all those things, from your laptop, phones, tv, gaming equipment, Xbox, DVD collection, artwork, furniture, clothes and jewelry. If you’re property is stolen or damaged, your landlord’s insurance does not extend to you. You are responsible for your property and that’s why you need personal property insurance. It should be noted that not all types of property are fully covered so make sure you understand that is covered and what is not. Some collections are not fully covered.
Think what is you have is not worth much? Consider that the estimated cost of replacing a television is about $500. The estimated cost of replacing a bed is about $1000. What about your clothes?
Liability Insurance – This policy protects you from financial damages that are due to someone injuring themselves, while in your apartment. For example, a person visiting you may need medical care after slipping in the shower at your apartment or tripping and falling. The financial burden of the medical bills could be leveraged against you. With liability insurance, your insurer is obligated to assist you in defending against a potential lawsuit.
Additional Living Expenses Insurance – This policy covers some of your expenses, in case your unit is damaged or something happens and you need a temporary housing, while your unit is not available Expenses may include meals and hotel costs.
How much does renter’s insurance cost?
Policies can run as low as $10 to $25 per month, depending on how big of a unit you are renting and how much you own. Renter’s insurance is truly affordable for everyone and worth it.
Finance
Exchange Traded Funds – 8 Ways to Improve Your Portfolio With ETFs
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) were first introduced to institutional investors in 1993. Since then they have become increasingly acceptable to advisors and investors alike because of their ability to allow greater control over the portfolio construction and diversification process at a lower cost. You should consider making them a core building block to the foundation of your personal investment portfolio.
1. Better Diversification: Most individuals do not have the time or skill to follow every stock or asset class. Inevitably, this means that an individual will gravitate to the area he or she is most comfortable in which may result in investing in a limited number of stocks or bonds in the same business or industry sector. Think of the telecom engineer working at Lucent who bought stocks like AT&T, Global Crossing or Worldcom. Using an ETF to buy a core position in the market as a whole or in a specific sector provides instant diversification which reduces portfolio risk.
2. Improved Performance: Research and experience has shown that most actively managed mutual funds typically underperform their benchmark index. With fewer tools, limited access to institutional research and lack of a disciplined buy/sell strategy, most individual investors fare even worse. Without having to worry about picking individual winners or losers in a sector, an investor can invest in a basket of broad-based ETFs for core holdings and may be able to improve the overall performance of a portfolio. For example, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR was down 15% through October 23, 2008 while the S&P 500 was down more than 38%.
3. More Transparency: More than 60% of Americans invest through mutual funds. Yet most investors don’t really know what they own. Except for a quarterly report showing the holdings as of the close of business on the last day of the quarter, mutual fund investors do not really know what is in their portfolio. An ETF is completely transparent. An investor knows exactly what it is comprised of throughout the trading day. And pricing for an ETF is available throughout the day compared to a mutual fund which trades at the closing price of the business day before.
4. No Style Drift: While mutual funds claim to have a certain tilt such as Large Cap or Small Cap stocks or Growth versus Value, it is common for a portfolio manager to drift away from the core strategy noted in a prospectus in an effort to boost returns. An active fund manager may add other stocks or bonds that may add to return or lower risk but are not in the sector, market cap or style of the core portfolio. Inevitably, this may result in an investor holding multiple mutual funds with overlap exposure to a specific company or sector.
5. Easier Rebalancing: The financial media frequently extols the virtues of rebalancing a portfolio. Yet, this is sometimes easier said than done. Because most mutual funds contain a combination of cash and securities and may include a mix of large cap, small cap or even value and growth type stocks, it is difficult to get an accurate breakdown of the mix to properly rebalance to the targeted asset allocation. Since each ETF typically represents an index of a specific asset class, industry sector or market capitalization, it is much easier to implement an asset allocation strategy. Let’s say you wanted a 50/50 portfolio between cash and the total US stock market index. If the value of the S&P 500 (represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ‘SPY’) fell by 10%, you could move 10% from cash to get back to the target allocation.
6. More Tax Efficient: Unlike a mutual fund which has embedded capital gains created by previous trading activity, an ETF has no such gains forcing an investor to recognize income. When an ETF is purchased, it establishes the cost basis for the investment on that particular trade for the investor. And given the fact that most ETFs follow a low-turnover, buy-and-hold approach, many ETFs will be highly tax efficient with individual shareholders realizing a gain or loss only when they actually sell their own ETFs.
7. Lower Transaction Costs: Operating an ETF is much cheaper than a mutual fund. In a mutual fund, there are shareholder service expenses which are not needed for an ETF. In addition, ETFs eliminate the need for research and portfolio management because most ETFs follow a passive index approach. The ETF mirrors the benchmark index and there is no need for the added expense of portfolio analysts. This is why the average ETF has internal expenses ranging from 0.18% to 0.58% while the average actively managed mutual fund incurs about 1.5% in annual expenses plus trading costs.
To compare the total cost of owning an ETF with any mutual fund, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) makes available a Fund & ETF Analyzer tool on its website. The calculator automatically provides fee and expense data for all fund share classes and ETFs. The calculator can be found at: http://apps.finra.org/fundanalyzer/1/fa.aspx.
8. Trading Flexibility and Implementing Sophisticated Investment Strategies: ETFs trade like other stocks and bonds. So this means that an investor has the flexibility to use them to employ a range of risk management and trading strategies including hedging techniques like “stop losses” and “shorting,” options not available by “long-only” mutual funds.
Another advantage is the ability to use “inverse ETFs” which may provide some protection against a drop in value of the market or sector. (An inverse ETF responds opposite the return of the underlying benchmark. So if one wants to minimize the impact of a decline in the S&P 500 index, for example, then one can invest a portion of the portfolio in an “inverse” which will go up when the index value goes down.)
Or an investor can tilt their portfolio to “overweight” a particular industry or sector by buying more of an ETF index for that area. By buying an index, an investor can be positioned to take advantage of the expected changes in this industry or area without the inherent risks involved with an individual stock.
Some investors become wedded to their individual stocks or mutual funds and do not want to sell and incur a loss and miss out on the opportunity for an expected rebound. Another tax-efficient option for an investor to consider is to sell the security that is at a loss while buying the ETF representing the industry or sector of the sold security. This way the investor can book the loss, take the tax deduction for it and still be positioned in the area but with a more broadly diversified index.
Investors, academics and financial advisers sometimes question the strategy of “buy and hold.” Some investors seek a more active management tactical approach which can be done with ETFs. Even though ETFs represent passively-created indexes, an investor can actively trade them. There are a variety of trading strategies available to “manage the trends.” When an index moves above or below its 50-day moving average or 200-day moving average, this may be a signal to trade in or out of the ETF. To minimize the trading costs that would be incurred by trading an ETF, an investor can use an ETF wrap program that covers all trading costs. Typically, such arrangements are still less costly than buying or selling multiple individual stocks in a separately managed account or using an actively managed mutual fund.
How Will Consolidating My Debt Impact Me?
Macron vs Le Pen in French presidential election runoff
Man shot and killed in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
Money Managers Look Forward To 2011
Hawks’ John Collins: ‘Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball’
Renter’s Insurance – Should You Get It or Not?
Exchange Traded Funds – 8 Ways to Improve Your Portfolio With ETFs
Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez will miss an estimated 6-8 weeks with a right hamstring strain
Football Team
400 people expected to attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm