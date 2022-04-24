Finance
Immigration Bond Cost – How Much Does an Immigration Bond Cost?
Most consumers equate an immigration bond to a bail bond as there is an individual in jail that needs to be released on bond. Even though these two types of bonds are similar conceptually, there are huge differences in the cost. An immigration bond is a type of federal civil performance bond whereas as a bail bond is an appearance bond. What this means is that a bail bond is simply a tool used to guarantee a defendant’s appearance for all court dates pending the outcome or more commonly known in the industry, disposition of their case. An immigration bond is a tool used to guarantee that a person living within the United States unlawfully will appear for all of their immigration proceedings until they are either deported, granted residency or leave the country voluntarily in accordance with an order issued by an immigration judge. These bonds are regulated by the Federal Government while bail bonds are regulated by the State in which the bond is executed. For bail bonds, the State typically determines and sets the bail bond premium which in most States is ten percent of the set bond amount.
There is no universal set premium rate for an immigration bond. While the Federal Government ultimately regulates the laws pertaining to these bonds, the premium charged for these bonds is actually regulated by the State in which the contract is executed. In order to post or put up an immigration bond, an agent or agency must be appointed as the attorney-in-fact for an insurance company published in the United States Department of Treasury Circular 570. In other words, the insurance company has credit with the United States Government and is authorized to issue immigration bonds. An insurance company that transacts immigration bonds must file for a premium rate in each State it intends to conduct business. Once the State approves the insurance company’s rate filing that is the rate they must charge to all clients in that particular State.
What this means is quite simple; different insurance companies have different premium rates for immigration bonds. This is exactly what many consumers don’t understand and because of this, they ultimately end up paying excessive premiums on these bonds. Company A may charge a renewal premium each year meaning that every year the case goes on, the consumer must pay a new premium. Company B may charge a one-time premium and Company C may charge something else. Some companies even impose a minimum number of years their contract is valid. So, even if the case ends before one year, the consumer must still pay another year’s premium. Immigration bonds typically remain active for several years and in some rare cases have even been known to remain active for so long that a consumer may end up paying the entire amount of the bond (and possibly more) in renewal premiums!
The point here is simple, always ask the agent that you are dealing with these 3 Questions:
1. What is the agent charging for their service?
2. Does the agent charge any renewal fees?
3. Is the agent appointed by an insurance company published in the Circular 570?
In times of desperation, consumers will sign documents without first having read them or without first having been properly explained the terms and conditions of the contracts. Always be sure to read through every document you intend on signing and if something is unclear or does not make sense, don’t be afraid to ask. For more information regarding immigration bonds, you should contact an immigration bond expert. Find one at immigration-bail-bonds.com
Psychometric Tests, Flowers and Bankers
Sometimes things occur which are so typical and so representative of a problem that one has to comment on it. I am referring to the Paul Flowers case in the UK. For my international readers not familiar with this, the basic facts of the case are that a man called Paul Flowers was appointed to become chairman of the Co-operative Bank in the UK. Mr Flowers attracted attention in two ways last year. The Co-operative Bank is a well-known ‘ethical’ bank in the UK and was led (by Mr Flowers and the Board) to require a £1.5B bailout (and so become a minority stakeholder in itself, only owning 30%) when it dramatically and financially over-extended itself. Further, Mr Flowers was then caught in a newspaper ‘sting’ and found to be extensively using illegal drugs.
If this weren’t enough, two more things: when Parliament came to investigate what happened via its Treasury committee, it found that Mr Flowers had no qualifications or experience to be a banker and when asked directly what he estimated the size of the Bank’s assets to be, Flowers replied £3B when in fact it turned out to be £47B – a pretty incredible discrepancy for somebody at the top. But worse, we learn from Rodney Baker-Bates, the bank’s former deputy chairman, who voted against and then resigned over the bank’s disastrous efforts to overreach itself (the acquisition of 630 Lloyd’s Banking Group branches), that the appointment of Mr Flowers was on the basis of he “did well in psychometric tests”! As the Treasury committee chairman Andrew Tyrie observed: Flowers proved to be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant”.
Think about that: be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant” and consider how corporates rely on this tool, and indeed how HR rabbits on about its – or their (since there are many flavours) validity. Next time you hear an HR or other director go on about the validity of psychometric, do remember to point out: so if I understand what you are saying about validity, then who we are looking to appoint may be somebody who is be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant”? Look out for the withering scorn with which that is greeted. But why not?
The thing is: this is not likely to be an isolated case. The banks are famous for using psychometrics and spending a fortune on them, and to what end? We know from the financial crisis all about ‘Fred the Shred’ and the other less, or lesser known psychopaths and ego maniacs who captained their ships – dreadfully – over that turbulent period. And doubtless, they were appointed on the same basis. Indeed Sir David Walker, now chairman of Barclays, recommends that institutions use just such ‘objective’ methods of analysing candidates. Frankly, if that’s what objectivity achieves, might not subjectivity be better?
Of course the psychometric industry has already gone into overdrive to limit the damage of this most damaging revelation. Dr Mark Parkinson, a business psychologist who works on senior level recruitment in the City, told the Financial Times that “responsible employers would never use the psychometric tests in isolation… one would expect due diligence”. Well, I guess he would say that, wouldn’t he? Common sense perhaps might precede even due diligence! What we have with these psychometrics is fundamentally a lazy form of stereotyping. We pigeon-hole people and then imagine we know all there is to know about them. The tests produce a static sort of result. As long as we realise that the result is a model, is a map (and not the territory, not the ‘thing’ or the ‘person’) then all is well. But that, is almost beyond human capability; the capability of busy people with jobs to do, reputations to establish, and easy knowledge – like psychometric knowledge – to demonstrate.
It is for this reason too I have an axe to grind. Namely, it would be far more difficult to appoint Mr Flowers following his completion of a self-perception inventory, than a psychometric. Built into the self-perception type tests is the notion of change and of subjectivity, as they are after all what is called ipsative: they are comparing yourself with yourself! What could be more subjective? But the brilliance of this is that there is not a stereotypical profile, and even if there were it can change! Thus self-perception inventory have a short currency and this is good when considering appointments – think, they only allow Presidents of the USA to be in post for two terms. Why might that be? We need to think of the now and the context if we are going to make sense of a profile and its relevance to a post.
The good news is that ‘Psychometric Flowers’ points to the need for a new dawn in tools we need to evaluate candidates, and there are many self-perception inventories waiting in the wings, their time rapidly about to dawn.
How Do I See? 101
Do we know there is a difference between what “I” need to do and I “ought” to do? Why a typical married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart or why nations of Africa lie prostrate politically, economically, and socially. When one is confronted with a situation that need to be addressed, from what standpoint does one tackle the situation?. When I talk about rationally addressing the situation, I am talking about reading between the lines of the situation and then logically selecting from options in one’s mind the “right option” giving what one knows in relation to the situation.
I am talking about one’s psychological make-up. Does one address a giving situation from “objective or subjective” standpoint?
I have been curious about why some life issues are complex to address, and then drag us to typical experts in their respective fields.
The question is, are we asking the right questions or we are more concerned about the aftermath than the root causes? Not knowing we are trying to build from the top. Chasing bubbles that would burst in their flights.
Why does a typical married or unmarried couple that willingly decide to be together, over a period of time becomes incompatible? Do they really know or see each other, or all they know and relate with are “images” of each other they create in their minds?
I am dealing with two issues or topics (why married or unmarried couple over a period of time drift apart and why nations of Africa lie prostrate) because it is inappropriate to address human psychological issues in isolation from the environment or surrounding that fundamentally has a lot to do with psychological make-up of a typical human being in it, which I would use Nigeria to represent a typical African nation that lie prostrate.
A lot have been said and written about Nigeria’s situation, and I see the mediocrity of trying to find out what would make Nigeria successful or strong before first finding out what would make the communities or municipalities that make up Federal Republic of Nigeria successful or strong.
According to ex-prime minister Gordon Brown’s keynote address at the first Rivers state investors forum organised by group of entrepreneurs in collaboration with the state government, where he said Nigeria’s “stunted economic growth” has a lot to do with its infrastructural deficit.
And Nigeria’s minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala practically supported Prime-minister Brown’s statement, and stated that while the Federal government intends to improve the country’s infrastructures through the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), the 2012 budget of Nigeria would focus more on project completion that initiating new ones.
I believe some Nigerians and the world share these statements, but it is imperative for Nigeria to question this line of thought in order to see the mediocrity of trying to address the issue of infrastructures in isolation from the towns and villages that make up Nigeria as a federation, that inherent in their respective communities non-existence of the required political, economic and social institutions and agencies that would accommodate basic infrastructures and conditions for economic growth, basic education and training to sustain their respective societies.
It is time for Nigeria to think about what would make a community or municipality in a democratically federated Nigeria economically viable.
How does a nation inherent in itself accountability, transparency and innovation?
What truly makes a society?
When we talk about a society, let us concentrate on a well-ordered community where its citizens strive for their own best interest and at the same time, for the best collective responsibility and interest of their community.
Let us concentrate on a well structured community governed by well-defined laws, sustained by well-informed citizens exposed to the required education, infrastructures and conditions for economic growth.
It is imperative for Federal Republic of Nigeria to be aware of the fundamental “dictum” that ” the ground must be prepared before one can plant a seed “, the potter must build his or her furnace before the porcelain can be made.”
What makes a typical community? It is obvious Federal Republic of Nigeria has not address the fundamental questions as to what makes a community in a democratically federated Nigeria, judging from the ever increasingly political, economic and social downturn of the country.
In Nigerian context, how do you structure communities that already exist as original forms of organisation before Nigeria came to be as a federation?
Adam Smith’s nature and causes of wealth of nations which focus on free market economy, and Philosopher Plato’s “Justice in the life and conduct of the state is possible as first it resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens.” have not been put into consideration by the respective authorities of Nigeria and Africa in general.
It is time for Nigerians and Africans in general to be inspired by Adam Smith’s “Wealth of nations” and Plato’s “Republic” that focuses on an ideal community.
We all have the power deeply engraved in us to trigger the right questions in ourselves and others.
We all have the answers waiting for us.
I would like you to be part of justiseed blog and forum.
Your comments are highly needed and welcomed.
I will appreciate that.
Thank you!
How to Have Your Wedding Reception on a Budget
Food at your reception
“How can we budget for reception food and music/entertainment?” is one of the most frequent questions we are asked. That is because the reception is the most expensive part of your wedding. However, you can plan it within your budget and have a memorable event.
You must be very particular when choosing your wedding reception site. It must be appropriate and fit in with your wedding reception plan and budget. It does not have to be a traditional hall. How about having your wedding in a historical home, a park, a museum, fair grounds, public gardens, on the beach, etc.
You also need to know if the venue supplies you with all your furniture and dining needs. If not, you must calculate rental fees.
When choosing a wedding site, choose slow period and either a Friday evening, Sunday afternoon or a weekday, When caterers are not busy. If you do, you’ll be able to negotiate with vendors for the best deals.
To cater or not?
You may not need a caterer. If you invite some good cooks to your wedding, you may ask them to prepare their favorite recipes for your reception. Also, if you invite some good bakers ask if they could prepare sweets and desserts or maybe even your wedding cake. You’ll save money and they will feel honored for being asked. In fact, they’ll probably be delighted to serve too. If not, serve a buffet style or hire a few College kids to serve. Or, how about having a barbecue, serving only hors oeuvre’s, Finger-food or presenting a beautiful dessert table?
If you have your reception catered, you must consider the:
- Number of guests,
- Time of day
- How the food will be served. Will it be:
- refreshments only?
- dessert only?
- light snack?
- sandwiches and finger foods?
- a sit-down,
- a buffet?
Bar – Will:
- you serve alcohol?
- bar tenders serve alcohol?
- you offer an open bar?
- you or your guests pay for the drinks?
- you serve only champagne, wine and beer and instead of have no open bar with hard liquor,.
Ideas, suggestions and information about
“How to save on wedding food”.
There is an enormous difference in price between a light brunch, a catered five course sit-down meal and everything in between.
Following are some suggestions you may check out to fit your budget.
- Provide a brunch or an early lunch. Serve fruit and vegetables, salads, eggs, cheeses, cold cuts, pastries, coffee, tea and cold drinks, buffet style.
- Have a late sandwich and salad lunch and you’ll only need to add some drinks, fruit and dessert.
- At your option, you may still serve it buffet style, or as a sit-down meal.
- For a dinner reception, you may serve a buffet style or a sit-down dinner. A catered dinner is by far your most expensive choice.
Should you ask for favors?
Don’t be afraid to ask for favors. Most of the time, you will find that people will feel honored to be asked to contribute their talents and connections to your special day.
When I got married, my brother’s best friend who is a DJ was more than happy to provide his services as a wedding gift to me and my groom.
You can also borrow a friend or family member’s accessories. I borrowed the veil and tiara. Something as simple as a head piece, a veil or jewelry can be very costly when purchased new. You will have plenty of “Something New” items but you need “something borrowed” So, find someone who has an accessory just stored away in her closet and who will be more than happy to lend it to you as your “something borrowed”.
What you can do about Music/ Entertainment
Budgeting for wedding music can spread from the high hundreds even thousands of dollars to almost free. What you need to decide when it comes to music/entertainment, is what fits in with your personalities and is within your budget. You need to decide whether to have:
- wedding musical entertainment,
- a disc jockey,
- a wedding entertainer,
- a wedding singer,
- recorded music or music off the Internet,
- instrumental music,
- A quartet, soloists guitarist, harpist, violinist etc.
Check out the local colleges and universities and find out if they have a music department. If so, inquire if there are students in the music program who will be able to perform at your wedding.
A GREAT IDEA FROM A BRIDE:
We thank Meredith from Phoenix, AZ who sent us the following information about how she is saving money on wedding music while helping the local high school band in their fund-raising efforts.
She writes:
” I am getting married and paying for it myself. So, I have had to cut costs like you couldn’t imagine! One thing that was very important to me and my fiancé is music. We both were in band and choir in high school and love music to this day. Unfortunately, having a string quartet was entirely too expensive and forget the live band or even a DJ at our reception, so I had an idea.
I was in jazz band in high school and we were very good, winning all kinds of awards and stuff. High school bands are always looking for fund raisers and so we approached my old high school jazz band director about playing at our reception. We worked out a great deal for paying them but it was significantly lower than getting a professional band. AND, the school usually has uniforms already – just request that, as part of the package.
Thank you for you web site it has been very helpful. I wish it was printable.
Meredith from Phoenix, AZ
Ask guests to share their musical, entertainment even story telling talents
Don’t overlook your guests. If you invited singers, let them sing. Have them sing a solo or sing as a group during the ceremony And / or at the reception.
Additionally, you may know someone even a teenager who would be willing to “be in charge” of recorded music. There are also quite a few Music channels you can use on the Internet. If you can have the music loud enough for dancing, you can have musical entertainment for free.
Good friends and family are usually eager to contribute to your wedding. you’ll save money and know that your wedding needs will be given with love and care.
Transportation, Decorations and Flowers
Ask friends to serve as your drivers and save. Instead of a limo, rent a luxury car and have a friend drive. Ask friends to help decorate the reception room, arrange flowers etc.
Attitude
Have a positive, we can do attitude. Be optimistic about planning your wedding and about your special day itself.
If anything goes wrong, as something may, take into consideration that things that went wrong will become things remembered. You will laugh about them later and throughout your married life. So, have a great time as you share the happiest day of your life with the friends and family who love you and rejoice with you.
