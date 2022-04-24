Finance
Introduction of Accounting Services and Why it Require For Small Business
Accounting is the process of recording, verifying, and reporting all daily transaction of the organization. This is containing all the debit and credit entries of the ledger and employees and all financial transactions. From this, such financial information is primarily used by manages, investors and other decision makers to make a decision within company.
For every successful business require accurate management of all their financial transaction and activity. Finance and its right management is the key aspect to determining the running success or failure of any business.
So it is important that the all accounting and all financial transaction are managed properly and utilized correctly and this is made easier by finding a good accounting service with qualified and experienced CPA’s who could guide and help the business succeed.
Accounting services required for small businesses depends on the nature and the size of the business. The three main tasks are tracking the income and expenditure of the business, generate forms and keep detailed records of its assets as well as the liabilities of the business.
Accounting services for small businesses are needed for dealing with all financial transaction and tax matters such as cash flow management, account reconciliation, ledger maintenance, payroll tax planning, preparing and documenting tax records, returns, dealing with state income and managing taxes, estate planning, book keeping, for preparing loan applications etc.
Therefore, it is essential for small business owners to hire a good accounting service firm or an independent CPA. You can meet several firms, find out the services they offer and the costs, describe what services you need and find out how much it may cost, ask for references. Make sure that you would be able to have healthy working relationship with the accountant you hire.
There is lots of accounting services provider in market. But it is too difficult to finding the best and trustable accounting services provider or firm. Outsourcing bookkeeping services is one of well-known online accounting, book keeping, and financial services provider in accounting field.
Mortgage Loan Modification Help – Why Your Lender May Ask For a Good Faith Deposit
Homeowners who have missed many mortgage payments and want to apply for a loan modification need to be prepared to make an initial payment to their lender. In some instances, when you apply for a mortgage loan modification, your lender may ask for a good faith deposit. You need to know about this possibility, because if you are not able to provide what your bank asks for, your loan modification application could be denied. What is this and why might your bank want it?
A mortgage loan modification good faith deposit is often requested by lenders when a borrower has not made any home loan payments for many months. A good faith deposit could be equal to a portion of the past due payments and the bank will ask for that amount as a condition to complete the loan modification. When and why will the lender ask for this?
Let’s say that you fall behind on your payments and do not pay anything for many months. You apply for a mortgage loan modification and prepare your financial statements detailing your income and expenses. These forms show your lender that you while you can’t afford the current high mortgage payment, you do have enough income coming in to pay your bills and can afford a new, lower modified mortgage payment. This is how you convince the bank that you are a good candidate for a loan workout. So if you haven’t made any payments at all for a few months, you should still have some reserves left over, right?
The HAMP guidelines require that all loan modification terms include an escrow or impound account for the property taxes and homeowners insurance. This means that each month you pay 1/2th of your annual tax bill and insurance bill to your lender. The bank then holds this amount in reserve, until it is time to pay the bill and they they pay it for you. This is to avoid default on your taxes and to make certain that their collateral is always insured.
If your taxes are due soon, and there is not enough money in your current impound account, or if you did not have one previously, you may be required to deposit a sum in order to start up the impound account. This is another reason why you may need to have some money set aside to finalize your mortgage loan modification. While back taxes can be paid for you and then that amount added to your loan balance, an impound account may require some upfront funds from you. Don’t let this be a reason to not be able to modify your loan!
Unfortunately, many homeowners spend the money that they would normally put towards their mortgage payment. Sometimes, that money that would have gone towards the house payment is used for other debts. But your bank wants to know that your home loan is your priority-that is why it is so important to hold onto some of the money that would have gone towards a mortgage payment. Being able to pay a good faith deposit to get your mortgage loan modification started could be the difference between help and losing your home. If your lender asks for a good faith deposit you need to be able to pay it, or you must have a very good reason for not having any money available and be able to document it. Try to put aside some money so that you will be able to pay a good faith deposit if your bank asks for it.
The federal program, HAMP, does not usually require a large upfront payment. Any missed payments can be added into the loan balance and included in the new modified payments. The Obama plan offers a very low affordable payment which is targeted to equal 31% of your gross monthly income. THis is a very good plan to apply for, and since it features standard approval guidelines it is recommended to prepare your application correctly to meet those guidelines.
There is actually a 4 step formula that the banks use to determine if a homeowner qualifies for the HAMP plan. You can take the frustration and confusion out of preparing your own application by using the Loan Mod Quick App software program-it actually does all of the calculations for you so you can be confident with your application. Whether you apply for HAMP or some other loan workout program with your lender, be sure you take a few hours to prepare your paperwork correctly for the best chance of approval.
Why to Get a Bad Credit Car Loan Now?
None Should Be Discriminated When Getting a Car
America is fascinated by cars and owning one gives a great amount of pleasure. To buy a car today, car loans are a pre-requirement. But, for a bad credit borrower, a car loan seems a distant dream. Do you have a poor credit score? Is getting an auto loan difficult for you? Are lenders constantly rejecting your vehicle loan application?
Well, if the answer is yes to all the questions, this article can help you get an auto loan even with bad credit. In fact, after reading this piece of writing, you will understand why this is the best time to acquire a bad credit car loan to buy your dream car.
Here’s Why Getting a Bad Credit Car Loan Is Easier than You Think
Upswing In Vehicle Sales
7.3million- That’s the total number of vehicles sold in the first half year of 2012! There has been a 14.8 percent rise in car sales since last year. This sale can be attributed to many factors like car manufacturers are pushing for car sales. Even European auto makers consider the American market profitable. They are vying for higher sales in America because of problems in their economy. With this new development, you can get newer car models and better incentive programs. Also, easy flow of credit has played a major role.
Lowest Delinquency Rates
The delinquency rate is the percentage of auto loans that have not been paid by the borrowers. TransUnion in its first quarterly report of 2012 mentioned that auto loan delinquencies are down to 0.36 percent which is very less compared to 0.46 percent – the fourth quarter result of 2011. These figures have proved that borrowers are more serious and diligent in making regular payments.
TransUnion also mentioned that there is a rise in lending as well as leasing in the non-prime risk segment. With low delinquency rates, lenders are able to put more trust in the equation. They have now understood that people will definitely make payments. When the overall mood is positive, getting a bad credit car loan becomes easier.
Investors’ Trust
Investors are buying securities made up of car loans as they are comparatively safe and profitable. They fare better than home loans because cars are major requirement for us. We may give our home but a car is necessary for our employment. This makes them a safe bet. The recent example of this is how companies like GM Financial, Santander Consumer USA and other lenders have issued $ 10 billion of sub-prime car loan related ABS. This is a 20% jump from last year.
This deal proves that auto lenders will now be offering more poor credit car financing options because it has become a lucrative option for them. They can easily bundle-up your loan as securities and earn from it. So, auto financing companies are now taking risks in offering sub-prime credit auto loans.
All these factors lead to one conclusion that lenders are now interested in providing you bad credit car financing. It is no longer difficult to secure a loan. It is not difficult to buy your dream car anymore!
Are You READY For A Bad Credit Car Loan?
Before getting a car loan for people with bad credit, you must consider these important points so that you don’t doubt your decision later.
1. It’s important that you choose an inexpensive yet efficient automobile. A used car is the most affordable option with you. It is a perfect choice because its depreciation rate is lower than new cars. While choosing a car, don’t forget to check its title. Get it inspected from your trusted mechanic.
2. If this is your first loan after your score nosedived, you must be ready to pay a higher interest rate.
3. Choose a shorter auto loan term so that you don’t increase any chance of an upside down auto loan.
4. Regular payments are extremely necessary to improve your credit score and to avoid it from further deterioration. If you make on-time payments, you will get better interest rates next time.
5. Most lenders have lock-in period during which you cannot refinance or trade-in your car. This is usually the first six months or the first year of the loan term. So, don’t choose any car loan that makes you uncomfortable because you will be stuck with it for some time. Take time to analyze and select a bad credit car loan quote.
These significant cues are very crucial in reaching a good decision. You must understand that bad credit auto loans are easily available but you can make them more comfortable by remembering these points.
Now that you know how easy it is to get a bad credit car loan, don’t wait anymore. Once you consider all the points mentioned in the above paragraph, you must embark on the journey of regaining your old good credit.
How Vcs Work – Part 1
In the past few posts we’ve looked at various startup situations from an entrepreneur’s perspective. In this and the next few posts, we’ll take a look at how the people on the other side of the table, namely the venture capitalists work. It is important to get a perspective of how the other side thinks and works if you want to build a mutually beneficial relationship.
It is important to recognize that the entrepreneur and the VC are on the same team and have a congruence of goals – namely the building of a successful company. All the happens before investment. As in all partnerships, if the relationship between the VC and the entrepreneur is viewed with suspicion and in an antagonistic manner, the VC-entrepreneur tussles in the board-room will kill the company. Having said that, let us know take a peek behind the curtains at how VC firms operate. In this post, let us get an understanding of the overall VC situation.
VC firms collect money from investors and then invest the money in a number of carefully selected fast growing businesses. In the US, VC firms typically are partnership companies. In India, VC firms follow a structure more in common with a mutual fund structure (due to legal and tax reasons, VC partnership companies are not viable in India.
The VC industry in India has been clamouring for an US style structure for a while now, but that’s another story). That is, there is a VC fund into which various investors invest and there’s an Investment Management company (commonly referred to as an Asset Management Company or AMC) which manages the investments of the fund.
In the US, the typical investors in VC firms are the pension funds, university endowments, insurance companies, corporations, wealthy individuals etc. In India, typical investors are wealthy individuals, developmental & financial institutions and some corporations. Laws do not permit pension money or insurance money to be invested.
Universities in India have no real funds or endowments even if they were allowed to invest! It is therefore quite hard to raise funds in India for venture capital purposes. The tax treatments of Indian VC firms also act as disincentives. Which is why a large number of VC funds operating in India are really off-shore funds – based in places like Mauritius – with overseas investors thereby ensuring operating flexibility, tax benefits and speed.
Contrast this with the VC activities in a small country like Singapore: A small country like Singapore, for example, invests huge sums of money (from a corpus in excess of $100 billion) all over the world in various VC activities. These investments which are government controlled are made keeping in mind the economic development of Singapore, strategic reasons (e.g. new technology, entry into new markets) etc. Singapore is also the source of capital for many of Silicon Valley’s marquee VC firms. There’s a lesson for India somewhere!
In India, traditional investors in VC firms have been development and financial institutions like ICICI, IDBI, SIDBI, and the like. These VC firms have had to deal with various operating constraints and have had difficulty dealing with high risk investing due to the very nature of the structure within which they had to operate. Indian VC firms have to be registered with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Over the last few years, India has seen the arrival of several Silicon Valley style independent private VC firms like Draper (which pioneered this movement in 1995), Walden, Chrysalis, and Infinity Capital. Many more are in the pipeline and will bring in international class VC investing styles and standards with deep understanding of technology, finance and strategy. India is expected to attract about $10B in VC funds by 2008. It attracted about $300m in 1999.
With this backdrop on the VC situation, we will take a look at how a VC fund/firm operates in our next post.
This article was originally published in Venture Katalyst, India’s first e-zine aimed at entrepreneurs, started by Sanjay Anandaram
