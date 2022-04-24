News
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for many posts in ISRO, you will get salary up to 54,000 rupees, know how to apply
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for many posts in ISRO, you will get salary up to 54,000 rupees, know how to apply
ISRO Recruitment 2022: National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) working under ISRO has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate and Research Scientist posts. After getting recruited on these posts, good honorarium will be available.
- ISRO Recruitment 2022: The National Remote Sensing Center under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate and Research Scientist posts. National Remote Sensing Center has a total of 55 vacancies for JRF, RA and Research Scientist. For this recruitment, you can apply online by visiting the website of National Remote Sensing Center (NRC) nrsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 8 May 2022.
ISRO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Junior Research Fellow – 12 Posts
- Research Associate – 2 Posts
- Research Scientist- 41 Posts
Essential Educational Qualification
- JRF – B.Tech/BE in Civil Engineering with Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing and MTech/ME in Agriculture in GIS/Geoinformatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology.
- Research Associate – MSc in relevant discipline and B.Sc with Ph.D in Botany/Ecology/Forestry/Environmental Sciences/Wildlife Biology.
- Research Scientist – ME or M.Tech in Remote Sensing/GIS/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geoinformatics/Geomatics/Geospatial Technology/Spatial Information Technology.
Where will be posted
Selected candidates may be posted to NRSC-Geo Centre, Shadnagar Campus, Rangareddy District, Telangana or NRSC, Balanagar Hyderabad. However, NRSC reserves the right to post the candidates wherever and whenever required in India.
The post ISRO Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for many posts in ISRO, you will get salary up to 54,000 rupees, know how to apply appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Karl-Anthony Towns rises to challenge as Timberwolves even series
Karl-Anthony Towns has been shredded by the media — local and national alike — for his porous performances when it matters most.
The playoffs have not proven kind to the all-star center, who would either not resemble himself whatsoever, if not disappear entirely.
That was not the case Saturday at Target Center. With Minnesota’s season likely on the line, the big man finally came through.
Towns found the proper balance of kicking out to teammates and getting his own shots. Most importantly, he did everything quickly and decisively, with generally the proper level of aggression and less of the “stray voltage” — as dubbed by Minnesota coach Chris Finch earlier this season — that often leads to foul trouble.
Towns was everything for Minnesota as it finally fended off Memphis in a fourth quarter, downing the Grizzlies 119-118 at Target Center to even the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday back at FedEx Forum. The big man finished with 33 points on just 17 shots to go with 14 rebounds.
He was aggressive from the outside, attacking his matchups with fervor and quickness, so as not to allow the Grizzlies to load up their help defense. That rendered much of what Memphis has done to take him out of the series.
On his drives, he made the right play, kicking out when needed or going strong to the rack to finish or draw free-throws. At other points, he simply rose up over the defender to knock down jumpers.
That’s the Towns that Minnesota needs if it’s to pull off the series upset. He has to be the best player on the floor.
The Wolves needed that Saturday, in front of another packed, raucous Target Center arena, which certainly rose up to its playoff moment over the 50-hour stretch of the two contests.
Minnesota again built big leads, much like Game 4, but Memphis again rallied back time and time again. The Grizzlies won’t go down easy. Minnesota must put them down.
Even in a game where Towns played so well, Memphis still worked its often double-digit deficit down to as little as one point in the fourth frame. But then Towns would always find an answer, including an after-timeout pindown Finch dialed up a pin-down for Towns, who drilled a triple at the top of the key.
That was one of few plays Minnesota drew up down the stretch. From there, it was a lot of fruitless isolation 1 on 1s, which cracked the door open for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones — who again played so well — missed a potential game-tying look with 10 seconds to play. Anthony Edwards then hit a pair of free-throws to extend the lead back to five.
At that point, Timberwolves fans erupted into a “Wolves in six” chant, suggesting Minnesota will close the series with two more wins. Dillon Brooks responded to the cheer with a triple to trim the deficit back to two with two seconds to play.
But, fittingly, it was Towns who iced the game at the free-throw line with a pair of makes. This was one moment he wasn’t shying away from.
Briefly
The game was interrupted in the third quarter due to another on-court protest.
News
Ration Card New Service: Now you will not have to stand in long line, you will be able to order ration sitting at home, know how
Ration Card New Service: Now you will not have to stand in long line, you will be able to order ration sitting at home, know how
Ration at Home: Ration card holders are going to get relief from standing in long queues. Now you can book your ration sitting at home through UMANG App.
Ration Service Umang App (Report- Aarti Roy): Soon you will not see long queues of people in front of ration shops. Ration card holders will soon get rid of these long queues. The Central Government has now started the facility of ‘Ration Service’ on the UMANG App. Through the UMANG app, one month’s ration can be easily ordered at government rates sitting at home.
Facility in 22 states of India
Let us tell you that this facility has been started in 22 states of India. Along with booking ration on this app, you can also search for the nearest shop. Also, you can check the price of the goods. On this the rate list of all the things available at the ration shop will also be present.
Facilities available under Ration Service
This service launched by the central government has been started to deliver goods directly to the common people and at reasonable prices. Through this service of UMANG app, customers will be able to buy goods at government rate as per their convenience. The card holder can also take accurate information about the ration shop.
6 months of purchase record
The card holder can also use this facility to view the records of his purchases for 6 months. Under Mera Ration Service, information can be taken in 12 languages spoken in India like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati and Marathi along with Hindi-English.
What is UMANG App
UMANG is a mobile application launched by the Government of India. Which is easily available on playstore of any android phone. From gas connection to pension, EPFO, more than 841 services of 127 departments are available on this app for the common people connected with government facilities. You can use it in 12 major languages of India.
The post Ration Card New Service: Now you will not have to stand in long line, you will be able to order ration sitting at home, know how appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Celtics continue to shut down Nets’ superstar
The Nets made half their shots against the Celtics and made 12 threes on 29 attempts. They moved the ball for 25 assists on 39 field goals and six of their nine players who logged minutes scored in double figures.
But for the third game in a row, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka solved the great puzzle posed by the previously unguardable Kevin Durant.
Durant, who calls himself the Easy Money Sniper, has become Las Vegas’ Easy Money Under. It’s become the safest bet in all of basketball since the Celtics put the clamps on him in Game 1: Whatever Vegas thinks Durant is going to score, the Celtics have made it their life’s mission not to let him get there.
Thus has been the undoing of a superteam touted early-season championship contenders. For the third game in a row, Durant struggled against the physicality, length and creativity of a league-best Celtics’ defense that’s had every answer for KD’s every move. He only took 11 shots and scored 16 points to go with eight assists and five turnovers.
“That was a sh—y game, man. A s—-y game,” Durant said.
And the Nets succumbed to the Celtics’ defense in a 109-103 loss at Barclays Center — an arena that sounded more like Boston’s TD Garden with Celtics fans that flooded the empty seats long before tipoff, booed Kyrie Irving on his home floor, chanted MVP at superstar Jayson Tatum in the game’s waning moments and ultimately helped neutralize any advantage the Nets may have had playing in front of their hometown fans.
And now, the Nets find themselves down in the playoff series, 3-0, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever overcome. It’s almost time to break out the brooms. A sweep isn’t just on the table. The way the Celtics have bottled-up Durant and the Nets, it’s likely their season ends on Monday.
“Man, we know what it is,” Durant said of the series deficit. “I don’t think no speech or anything gonna do [anything] at this point in the year. We know what it is. We’ve got another game on Monday. Just come out and play.”
Call them the Durant Rules, and former Nets assistant-turned Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has set them. This team does not look like one set to defy the odds, make NBA history or even put forth a spirited effort with their season on the line on Monday.
If Durant holds the ball, his defender smothers him. If he puts the ball on the floor, a second defender darts his way. If he doesn’t have the ball, one defender denies the pass and another lurks to send help on the catch. And if he somehow battles through all that contact, all that friction between himself and the ball, he’s still got to make a shot, which through three games has been contested by approximately 2.5 defenders per attempt.
Udoka has crafted a game plan tailor-made to slow down the Nets’ all-world scorer, and as a result, Durant has become unrecognizable, more MarShon Brooks than Kobe Bryant. He said pregame Boston’s game plan was to take away Durant’s air space then send him toward the help off the dribble. It’s what they did to hold Durant to just 13-of-41 shooting with 12 turnovers in Games 1 and 2.
“[It’s been] more of same,” Udoka said after Game 3. “We’re making it tough, doing our work early. A lot of those deflections you guys spoke about or steals that we got were being in denial and being body-to-body, pushing the catches out, higher pickup points so they can’t walk into those three pointers.
“And if they have other guys shooting the most shots or scoring the most points, I feel like we’re in good shape.”
Through three games against the Celtics, Durant has only tallied 66 points and has turned the ball over 17 times. He doesn’t look sure of himself, has overthought almost every possession, and no longer looks like the best player on the floor. That title now belongs to Tatum, who scored 39 points on Saturday and has mirrored his offensive production with stifling defense on Durant in all three games of the series.
“I thought he was looking to find his teammates because he’s been loaded up on,” head coach Steve Nash said. “Probably passed on some looks because he’s expecting guys to come but I thought he tried to play the right way and we just obviously struggled a little bit connecting passes tonight.”
For reference, Durant averaged 42 points per game following a playoff loss last season and ended the regular season with the highest point-per-game average at 29.9.
Durant was despondent postgame. When asked what he needed to do differently to right the ship in Game 4, his answers came off more like questions.
“The first two games I just felt like there wasn’t a lot of space for me to operate to score, so I didn’t want to force it,” Durant said. “Maybe that’s the wrong decision coming into this game. Maybe I should have been more aggressive to score. I was just trying to play it the right way, trying to play it the right way and let the game come to me.
“Maybe shoot more, maybe just be smarter, catch the ball closer to the rim, play faster,” he continued before taking a long pause. “Catch and shoot more. I’ll try to figure it out by watching film tomorrow.”
Kyrie Irving only added 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and Bruce Brown led the Nets in scoring with 26 points. Seth Curry added 10 and Nic Claxton and Patty Mills combined for 25 off the bench. There was even a Blake Griffin sighting late in the third quarter, an eight-minute stretch that featured high energy, hustle and grit from the veteran All-Star who had been banished to an end of the bench role.
None of it matters, though, if Durant doesn’t shine, and so far the Celtics have found the answers to every question his unique blend of size, IQ and scoring ability creates.
And now, it’s almost time to break out the broom for an annual spring cleaning at Barclays Center.
()
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for many posts in ISRO, you will get salary up to 54,000 rupees, know how to apply
Make Money Working Online
SEO And PPC: A Powerful Combination
Karl-Anthony Towns rises to challenge as Timberwolves even series
Become a Certified Big Data Practitioner and Learn About the Hadoop Ecosystem
Ration Card New Service: Now you will not have to stand in long line, you will be able to order ration sitting at home, know how
How to Be a Professional Trade Show Promoter
Banner Advertising – How To Improve The Conversion Ratio Of Your Banner Ads
Why Instafollow HQ Is One of the Top-Rated Instagram Tools?
Marketing Bully Review – Affiliate Bully 144
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations