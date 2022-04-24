News
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022, Cut Off Marks, Merit List- Details Here
- The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board conducted the written examination for Accounts Asstt on 6 March 2022. Approx 1.36 lakhs eligible finance students have appeared in the OMR based objective type written test. The test was successfully concluded at the 722 centres of 19 districts in the UT. Now, the JKSSB has declared the Accounts Assistant Results on the official website @ jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can easily get the same using the link provided in the later section of the article. And now the candidates will be called for an interview round which might be organized in the upcoming weeks.
JKSSB Account Assistant 2022:
-
Exam Name: Accounts Assistant
-
Exam Date 6th March 2022
-
Conducting Body Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
-
Vacancy 972 Posts
-
Exam Mode Offline
-
Merit List Announced
-
Official Website jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Finance Account Assistant Result 2022 PDF
JKSSB Finance Account Assistant Result 2022 has been announced on 22.04.2022.
Steps To Check JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance Result 2022
- Visit the official website of JKSSB @ jkssb.nic.in.
- Find the Results Tab and click on it.
- Next is to search for the JKSSB Accounts Asst Result 2022 link.
- Click the link and fill in the required information.
- The result will appear on your device’s screen after you click on the submit button.
- Download the result and keep it safe for further reference.
You will get a direct download JKSSB result link for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department here also.
CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK & Download JKSSB Account Assistant Result 2022:
CLICK HERE: JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022
JKSSB AA Merit List
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Merit List 2022 is released. The officials are now ready to announce the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board Merit List and cut off marks.
JKSSB Account Assistant Cutoff Marks
The Cut Off Marks for JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2022 is not declared
The cutoff is a minimum qualifying mark. A candidate is needed to clear the cutoff marks to be eligible for the next round of the selection process. Candidates are now looking for the cutoff marks. The cutoff is based on various factors. Those factors include the total no. of applicants, the difficulty of the paper, reservation category, total no of posts, etc.
The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Cut Off Marks 2022 will be prepared by the JKSSB authority based on a few factors. We will provide category-wise Cut Off Marks details here once officials make them out.
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Nets fall into 0-3 series hole with 109-103 loss to Celtics
Easy Money Sniper? More like Easy Money Under.
For the second consecutive time following consecutive poor performances from superstar scorer Kevin Durant, Nets head coach Steve Nash vowed to make adjustments without revealing what those adjustments entailed.
And for a third game in a row, Durant struggled against the physicality, length and creativity of a Celtics’ defense that’s had every answer to the test of KD and swallowed the Nets to take an 3-0 series lead with a 109-103 victory at Barclays Center — an arena that sounded more like Boston’s TD Garden with Celtics fans that flooded the empty seats long before tipoff.
It’s become the safe bet since the Celtics put the absolute clamps on Durant in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Nets: Whatever Las Vegas thinks Durant is going to score, the Celtics have made it their life’s mission not to let him get there.
Call them the Durant Rules, and former Nets assistant-turned Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has set them. And now it’s about time to break-out the broomsticks. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit.
If Durant holds the ball, his defender smothers him. If he puts the ball on the floor, a second defender darts his way. If he doesn’t have the ball, one defender denies the pass and another lurks to send help on the catch. And if he somehow battles through all that contact, all that friction between himself and the ball, he’s still got to make a shot, which through three games has been contested by approximately 2.5 defenders per attempt.
“Our physicality and attention to where he is at all times, Not only the initial player guarding him, but the team in general,” Udoka said ahead of Game 3. “Game 2 we were much better as far as taking up the air space, sending him where we want to and then the help coming. Our attention to detail for that has been great, our physicality has been great, and then at times, that wears on people and then they start pressing a little bit, and then he misses some shots.”
If the major adjustment in Game 3 was less involvement for Durant in the Nets offense, it didn’t work. The superstar scorer attempted just 11 shots and made six of them for 16 points. Vegas set the line for Durant’s scoring at 29.5 points to open the day, then bumped it up to 30.5 before tipoff. If you bet on the Celtics’ defense, you made money.
That’s because if you play Durant physically, it throws him off his game. It makes him overthink what’s become routine for him over the course of his NBA career. After shooting 13-of-41 through Games 1 and 2 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics, Durant scored just 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
And after tallying 12 turnovers through Games 1 and 2, he tallied five more in Game 3.
For reference, Durant averaged 42 points per game following a playoff loss last season and ended the regular season with the highest point-per-game average at 29.9.
Kyrie Irving only added 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and Bruce Brown led the Nets in scoring with 26 points. Seth Curry added 10 and Nic Claxton and Patty Mills combined for 25 off the bench. There was even a Blake Griffin sighting late in the third quarter, an eight-minute stretch that featured high-energy, hustle and grit from the veteran All-Star who had been banished to an end of the bench role.
The Nets’ only hope for this series has been their only hope their entire season: Durant going nuclear and setting the tone for the rest of his teammates.
The Celtics have set the tone. They’ve set the rules, and they’ve set the under.
And now the Nets face potential embarrassment on their own home floor if they lose in a sweep on Monday in Game 4.
()
Layshia Clarendon has emerged as veteran leader for Lynx
Make no mistake about it. In her final season in the WNBA, the Lynx will go as far as Sylvia Fowles will take them.
That said, the 36-year-old center can’t do it alone. She will need the help of some other veterans around her.
None more important than Layshia Clarendon. The 30-year-old guard was a godsend for the Lynx last season after signing with the team struggling amid an 0-4 start.
The first thing coach Cheryl Reeve noticed?
“It was leadership,” Reeve said. “There was such a massive void there. We felt it in training camp. We just tried to get through it. It ended up looming pretty large for us when we started the season.”
With no time to browse the playbook, and Reeve literally yelling plays from the sideline throughout the game, Clarendon dropped 12 points in a 79-74 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun. The presence from Clarendon sparked some inspired play for the Lynx the rest of the way. They finished 22-10 before falling to the Chicago Sky in the playoffs.
“I think Lay is just a natural very smart player,” Reeve said. “It’s very natural for them to step into that role. I thought our team found some direction because of their poise.”
Now with the 2022 season in the horizon, Clarendon has a full training camp to prepare. Much better than parachuting into the lineup with games already rolling.
“This is a space where we build chemistry and get to know each other,” Clarendon said. “It’s night and day getting dropped into games versus being here early.”
The extra time with teammates will help Clarendon better facilitate the offense this season.
“Just being able to get to a place where I can put my teammates in the best position,” Clarendon said. “It’s one thing to know the plays. It’s another thing to be, like, ‘OK. What are we trying to get? What are we trying to run?’ It’s invaluable. As hard as training camp is, I’m excited to be here.”
Not surprisingly, Fowles is excited to have Clarendon around.
“I think Layshia has been a breath of fresh air for me,” Fowles said. “She’s a natural leader from the guard position, and she knows how to relate to people. That’s something that I appreciate most about Layshia. She’s very caring and loves to teach. I think I admire her so much because those are some things I shy away from. I’m not very vocal. I don’t mind teaching. I’d just rather teach by example. She’s been great for me in those areas.”
The ultimate goal this season is a WNBA title. For the first time in a few seasons, Reeve feels like that is a realistic goal.
As much as Fowles will dictate whether the Lynx accomplish that feat, Clarendon will also play a pivotal role.
Not that a WNBA title is Clarendon’s sole focus.
“We give too much to this game and this sport for it to not be fun,” Clarendon said. “There has to be some some joy and some fun and some lightheartedness that we get to play basketball every day. I try to stay rooted in that. I have the competitiveness and I have all the other things that will drive me. The joy is what keeps me coming back every day.”
Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
“He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone,” said Hatch Foundation chairman A. Scott Anderson in a statement. “In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example.”
Hatch also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, Hatch became an ally of Republican President Donald Trump, using his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee to get a major rewrite of the U.S. tax codes to the president’s desk. In return, Trump helped Hatch deliver on a key issue for Republicans in Utah by agreeing to drastically downsize two national monuments that had been declared by past presidents.
Through Trump encouraged Hatch to run again, the longtime senator would have faced a tough primary battle and had promised to retire. Hatch instead stepped aside and encouraged Romney to run to replace him.
Hatch was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
Hatch came to the Senate after a 1976 election win and went onto become the longest-serving senator in Utah history, winning a seventh term in 2012. He became the Senate president pro tempore in 2015 when Republicans took control of the Senate. The position made him third in the line of presidential succession behind then-Vice President Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House. His tenure places him as the longest GOP senator, behind several Democrats.
One issue Hatch returned to over the course of his career was limiting or outlawing abortion, a position that put him at the center of one of the nation’s most controversial issues. He was the author of a variety of “Hatch amendments” to the Constitution aimed at diminishing the availability of abortions.
In 1991, he became known as one of Thomas’s most vocal defenders against sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill. Hatch read aloud at the confirmation hearings from “The Exorcist,” and he suggested that Hill stole details from the book.
While unquestionably conservative, there were times Hatch differed from many of his conservative colleagues — including then-President George W. Bush when Hatch pushed for federal funding of embryonic stem cell research.
In 1997, Hatch joined Kennedy in sponsoring a $24 billion program for states to provide health insurance to the children of low-income parents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.
Hatch helped usher through legislation toughening child pornography laws and making illegally downloading music a prosecutable crime.
For Hatch, the music-download issue was a personal one. A member of the faith widely known as Mormon, he frequently wrote religious songs and recorded music in his spare time as a way to relax from the stresses of life in Washington. Hatch earned about $39,000 in royalties from his songs in 2005.
One of his songs, “Unspoken,” went platinum after appearing on “WOW Hits 2005,” a compilation of Christian pop music.
In 2000, Hatch sought the Republican nomination for president, saying he had more experience in Washington than his opponents and that he could work with Democrats. Hatch readily acknowledged that winning would be a long shot. He withdrew from the race after only winning 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and then endorsed George W. Bush.
He became a strong opponent of President Barack Obama’s 2009 health care law after pulling out of early bipartisan talks on the legislation. At one point, he said of the legislation: “It is 2,074 pages long. It is enough to make you barf.”
Hatch faced a tough re-election battle from a conservative candidate in 2012, two years after a tea party wave carried longtime Utah Republican Sen. Bob Bennett out of office. Both Bennett and Hatch voted in favor of a 2008 bank bailout that rankled those on the far right.
Hatch poured about $10 million into his 2012 race and worked to build support among tea party conservatives.
Hatch was used to playing tough — he learned to box as a child in Pittsburgh to fend off the attacks of older, larger students. Unafraid to fight, he said he always made a point to quickly become friends with those he had arguments with.
When Hatch announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, he said “every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.”
After moving to Utah in the early 1970s, Hatch — a former bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — ran for his first public office in 1976 and narrowly upset Democratic Sen. Frank Moss.
In 1982, he held off challenger Ted Wilson, the Democratic mayor of Salt Lake City, to win a second term by a solid margin.
He was never seriously challenged again.
Orrin Grant Hatch was born in 1934 in Pittsburgh, to a carpenter and plaster lather. He married Elaine Hanson in 1957 and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1959. He received a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962 and was a partner in the law firm of Thomson, Rhodes and Grigsby in that city until 1969.
Later, he was a partner in the Salt Lake City firm of Hatch & Plumb. His six children are Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa and Jess.
