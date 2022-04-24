Connect with us

JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts

Published

11 seconds ago

on

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants
JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts

The J&K Services Selection Board convened 2013t Board meeting under the chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Chairman, J&K Service Selection Board in his office chamber to consider various matters pertaining to selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.

During the meeting various Agenda Items relating to provisional selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), PWD, Junior Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department, Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department were placed before the Board for consideration.

The Board after due deliberations approved the Provisional Selection List for the aforesaid posts with the following breakup (Class-IV=3200, JSA, Divisional Cadre, Jammu=51 and JSA, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir=40, Junior Engineer, PWD=144 and Junior Engineer, Jal Shakti=65 and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department=21) in today’s meeting.

JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants

The post JKSSB Approves selection lists for 3600 Class IV, Junior Engineer, Statistical Assistant Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff
By THOMAS ADAMSON and PATRICK HERMANSEN

PARIS (AP) — France voters turned out Sunday for a presidential runoff election that has wide repercussions for Europe’s future, with President Emmanuel Macron considered the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Le Pen’s support in France’s electorate has grown during this campaign to her highest level ever, and much will depend Sunday on how many people turn out to vote. Participation was 26.1% at midday, slightly higher than in the first-round vote on April 10.

Many of those expected to choose Macron are doing so mainly to keep out Le Pen, whose platform is seen as extreme and anti-democratic, such as her plan to ban the Muslim headscarf in public. Macron has questioned her party’s ties to Russia.

“I am serene,” Le Pen said as she voted in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont and took selfies with fans. “I have confidence in the French.”

Macron, meanwhile, greeted crowds with handshakes and embraces in the English Channel coastal town of Le Touquet.

Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million supporters of leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was among the 10 other presidential candidates eliminated in the first round of voting on April 10.

For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round, the runoff presents an unpalatable choice between Le Pen, a far-right, anti-immigrant nationalist, and Macron, a leader who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on whether left-wing voters back Macron or abstain from voting, leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.

Voting west of Paris in the suburb of Le Pecq, Stephanie David cast her ballot for Macron “without much joy.” She had voted for the Communist Party candidate in round one.

“It was the least worst choice,” said the transport worker, who added that Le Pen was anathema to her. “Even if she tries to soften her rhetoric, I can’t stomach it.”

Retiree Jean-Pierre Roux voted to keep out Le Pen’s extreme-right father, Jean-Marie, in France’s 2002 presidential runoff and voted against his daughter in 2017. But Roux could not bring himself to vote for Macron again this time, saying he was too arrogant. Roux put an empty envelope in the voting box.

“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” he said.

Le Pen has sought to appeal to working class voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine — an approach that even Macron acknowledged has found resonance in the public. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president, and she portrayed herself as the candidate for voters unable to make ends meet.

Le Pen says Macron’s presidency has left the country deeply divided, pointing to yellow vest protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic, with months of violent demonstrations against economic policies that some thought hurt the poorest.

Macron has sought to appeal to voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, especially because of Le Pen’s proposed policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits.

Macron has also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments in a bid to draw in young voters popular with far-left left candidates. Many young French voters are particularly engaged with climate issues.

Although Macron was associated with the slogan “Make The Planet Great Again,” in his first five-year term, he capitulated to angry yellow vest protesters by scrapping a tax hike on fuel prices. Macron has said his next prime minister would be put in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Le Pen, once considered a climate-change skeptic, wants to scrap subsidies for renewable energies. She has vowed to dismantle wind farms and invest in nuclear and hydro energy.

___

John Leicester in Le Pecq, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at

Apart from Rs 500 The Govt Is Giving To The E-shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits || Know Details

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Good news for Central employees! This rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know rules & details
Apart from Rs 500 The Govt Is Giving To The E-shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits || Know Details

Government of India has launched e-Shram portal in August 2021 created by the Ministry of Labor and Employment for the welfare of workers in the unorganized sector who are not members of the EPFO or ESIC.

Benefits of E-Shram card

Workers registering with the e-shram portal will get an insurance benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. This is under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

  • If the worker dies in an accident or becomes completely physically disabled, then a sum of Rs 2 lakh and in case of partial disability Rs 1 lakh is given.
  • Yogi government promised to give Rs500 to all who register for the e-shram card.

Apart from this e-shram card holders, can get these other benefits. E-shram card holders can take advantage of all the schemes of the labor department such as scholarships to children, free cycles, free sewing machines, free tools for your work, etc. Further, this e-card will be linked with the ration card. With this, the cheap ration will be available to the workers of the country.

Documents required to register on the e-Shram Portal. 

  • To register for the e-SHRAM site, the employee must have an Aadhaar number, an Aadhaar-connected cellphone number, and a bank account number, according to e-Shram website.

The post Apart from Rs 500 The Govt Is Giving To The E-shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits || Know Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
By DAVID KEYTON

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night in a Kyiv subway station. The White House has not commented.

Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees. “You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.

The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil in March to meet with the country’s foreign minister during a visit to Poland. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a U.S. leader was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the West has funneled military equipment to Ukraine, Zelenskyy has stressed repeatedly that the country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defense systems, as well as warplanes.

His meeting with Austin and Blinken was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St. Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, highlighted the significance of the occasion to a nation wracked by nearly two months of war.

“The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!” he said.

Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”

Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil.”

“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.

The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.

Most of Sunday’s fighting focused on the Donbas region in the east, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war. Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.

Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.

Zelenskyy said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a Sunday call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Monday and then Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.

“Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect,” he said, referring to one of Moscow’s main avenues.

Mariupol has seen fierce fighting since the start of the war due to its location on the Sea of Azov. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, called for a localized Easter truce. He urged Russia to allow civilians to leave the steel plant and suggested talks to negotiate an exit for the Ukrainian soldiers.

Podolyak tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.

During his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy accused Russians of committing war crimes by killing civilians, as well as of setting up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for people caught trying to leave the city.

From there, he said, Ukrainians are sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East. Many of them, he said, are children.

The claims could not be independently verified. But they were repeated by Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, on ABC’s “This Week.”

“They have pulled these people from Mariupol — they are put to filtration camps … it’s sort of something that can’t be happening in the 21st century,” Kravchuk said.

Zelenskyy claimed that intercepted communications recorded Russian troops discussing “how they conceal the traces of their crimes” in Mariupol. He also highlighted the death of a 3-month old girl in a Russian missile strike Saturday on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

In attacks on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Russian forces pounded cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. The baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing social media posts, reported that the infant’s mother, Valeria Glodan, and grandmother also died when a missile hit a residential area. Zelenskyy promised to find and punish those responsible.

“The war started when this baby was 1 month old,” Zelenskyy said. Can you imagine what is happening? They are filthy scum, there are no other words for it.”

For the Donbas offensive, Russia has reassembled troops who fought around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week and “inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.”

“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.

The spiritual leaders of the world’s Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics appealed for relief for Ukraine’s suffering population.

From Istanbul, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said a “human tragedy” was unfolding. Bartholomew, considered the first among his Eastern Orthodox patriarch equals, cited in particular “the thousands of people surrounded in Mariupol, civilians, among them the wounded, the elderly, women and many children.”

Pope Francis, speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, renewed his call for an Easter truce, calling it “a minimal and tangible sign of a desire for peace.”

“The attacks must be stopped, to respond to the suffering of the exhausted population,” Francis said without naming the aggressor.

___

Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Cara Anna, Inna Varenytsia and Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kviv and AP staff around the world contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at

