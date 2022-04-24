News
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Celtics continue to shut down Nets’ superstar
The Nets made half their shots against the Celtics and made 12 threes on 29 attempts. They moved the ball for 25 assists on 39 field goals and six of their nine players who logged minutes scored in double figures.
But for the third game in a row, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka solved the great puzzle posed by the previously unguardable Kevin Durant.
Durant, who calls himself the Easy Money Sniper, has become Las Vegas’ Easy Money Under. It’s become the safest bet in all of basketball since the Celtics put the clamps on him in Game 1: Whatever Vegas thinks Durant is going to score, the Celtics have made it their life’s mission not to let him get there.
Thus has been the undoing of a superteam touted early-season championship contenders. For the third game in a row, Durant struggled against the physicality, length and creativity of a league-best Celtics’ defense that’s had every answer for KD’s every move. He only took 11 shots and scored 16 points to go with eight assists and five turnovers.
“That was a sh—y game, man. A s—-y game,” Durant said.
And the Nets succumbed to the Celtics’ defense in a 109-103 loss at Barclays Center — an arena that sounded more like Boston’s TD Garden with Celtics fans that flooded the empty seats long before tipoff, booed Kyrie Irving on his home floor, chanted MVP at superstar Jayson Tatum in the game’s waning moments and ultimately helped neutralize any advantage the Nets may have had playing in front of their hometown fans.
And now, the Nets find themselves down in the playoff series, 3-0, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever overcome. It’s almost time to break out the brooms. A sweep isn’t just on the table. The way the Celtics have bottled-up Durant and the Nets, it’s likely their season ends on Monday.
“Man, we know what it is,” Durant said of the series deficit. “I don’t think no speech or anything gonna do [anything] at this point in the year. We know what it is. We’ve got another game on Monday. Just come out and play.”
Call them the Durant Rules, and former Nets assistant-turned Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has set them. This team does not look like one set to defy the odds, make NBA history or even put forth a spirited effort with their season on the line on Monday.
If Durant holds the ball, his defender smothers him. If he puts the ball on the floor, a second defender darts his way. If he doesn’t have the ball, one defender denies the pass and another lurks to send help on the catch. And if he somehow battles through all that contact, all that friction between himself and the ball, he’s still got to make a shot, which through three games has been contested by approximately 2.5 defenders per attempt.
Udoka has crafted a game plan tailor-made to slow down the Nets’ all-world scorer, and as a result, Durant has become unrecognizable, more MarShon Brooks than Kobe Bryant. He said pregame Boston’s game plan was to take away Durant’s air space then send him toward the help off the dribble. It’s what they did to hold Durant to just 13-of-41 shooting with 12 turnovers in Games 1 and 2.
“[It’s been] more of same,” Udoka said after Game 3. “We’re making it tough, doing our work early. A lot of those deflections you guys spoke about or steals that we got were being in denial and being body-to-body, pushing the catches out, higher pickup points so they can’t walk into those three pointers.
“And if they have other guys shooting the most shots or scoring the most points, I feel like we’re in good shape.”
Through three games against the Celtics, Durant has only tallied 66 points and has turned the ball over 17 times. He doesn’t look sure of himself, has overthought almost every possession, and no longer looks like the best player on the floor. That title now belongs to Tatum, who scored 39 points on Saturday and has mirrored his offensive production with stifling defense on Durant in all three games of the series.
“I thought he was looking to find his teammates because he’s been loaded up on,” head coach Steve Nash said. “Probably passed on some looks because he’s expecting guys to come but I thought he tried to play the right way and we just obviously struggled a little bit connecting passes tonight.”
For reference, Durant averaged 42 points per game following a playoff loss last season and ended the regular season with the highest point-per-game average at 29.9.
Durant was despondent postgame. When asked what he needed to do differently to right the ship in Game 4, his answers came off more like questions.
“The first two games I just felt like there wasn’t a lot of space for me to operate to score, so I didn’t want to force it,” Durant said. “Maybe that’s the wrong decision coming into this game. Maybe I should have been more aggressive to score. I was just trying to play it the right way, trying to play it the right way and let the game come to me.
“Maybe shoot more, maybe just be smarter, catch the ball closer to the rim, play faster,” he continued before taking a long pause. “Catch and shoot more. I’ll try to figure it out by watching film tomorrow.”
Kyrie Irving only added 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and Bruce Brown led the Nets in scoring with 26 points. Seth Curry added 10 and Nic Claxton and Patty Mills combined for 25 off the bench. There was even a Blake Griffin sighting late in the third quarter, an eight-minute stretch that featured high energy, hustle and grit from the veteran All-Star who had been banished to an end of the bench role.
None of it matters, though, if Durant doesn’t shine, and so far the Celtics have found the answers to every question his unique blend of size, IQ and scoring ability creates.
And now, it’s almost time to break out the broom for an annual spring cleaning at Barclays Center.
()
News
Stefan Bondy: Nothing going to plan for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving as Nets one loss from elimination
It was the biggest game Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ever played as teammates, the weight of their Brooklyn experiment hanging in the balance.
And like a 39-year-old Brooklyn hipster in a basement apartment with a Harvard degree, they underachieved.
What a sad way to go out. Durant and Irving each had a measly 16 points in Saturday’s 109-103 loss to the Celtics, leaving the Nets in a 3-0 hole in the first round. As you know, zero NBA teams have overcome that deficit. These Nets, lacking backbone or smart adjustments in this series, don’t look like the team to break that streak.
“Just a sh—ty game, man,” Durant said. “A sh—ty game.”
They lost at home Saturday, lost when it mattered most, lost when they had two off-days to figure out a scheme for Boston’s swarming defense. The Brooklyn disaster ended with the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Celtics” and “MVP” for Jayson Tatum, who was the only true star on either roster with 39 points.
It demonstrated that all that stuff the Nets downplayed actually matters. The regular season, for instance, matters. The Nets treated it as an afterthought until the end, and were forced to give heavy and intense minutes down the stretch to Irving and Durant. Guess who has looked tired in this series? Coach Steve Nash also blamed the fatigue on Irving fasting on Ramadan. The coach didn’t mention a major reason the Nets had to fight for a spot in the play-in tournament — because Irving refused to get vaccinated.
Coaching also matters. Nash was hired with no coaching experience for a win-now window, and he has been outclassed by Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Instead of finding Durant better looks Saturday, the former MVP was even less involved. He was mostly a decoy in the first half while playing off the ball, and then struggled to create any space when presented the opportunity. Durant managed just 11 shots, or eight fewer than teammate Bruce Brown. It was a bizarre strategy and counterintuitive to carrying one of the NBA’s greatest players on the roster.
Durant said he devised the plan after watching film of his disappointing performances in Game 1 and 2.
“The first two games I was trying to be too aggressive. And watching film, a lot of my teammates were open,” Durant said. “My approach to this game was to play off everyone. Get into the flow of the offense and let the ball find me.
“I’ve just been thinking too much this whole series, to be honest.”
Durant was second-guessing himself. Nash never changed the game plan.
“Maybe that was the wrong decision,” Durant said. “Maybe I should’ve been more aggressive to score.”
Roster construction also matters. GM Sean Marks traded for a player, Ben Simmons, with a history of back problems who hadn’t logged a single minute this season. Simmons was again in street clothes Saturday, apparently ready to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Two days too late. Simmons’ entire season has been a painstaking “ramp-up,” a word often used by Nash and now difficult to disassociate with a stair ramp for fragile folks with walkers.
“They’re just bigger than us,” Durant said about the Celtics.
Simmons, by the way, is 6-10.
For all the praise heaped on Marks, the reality is he owns just one playoff series victory in six-plus years as the GM. Billy King accomplished the same for the Nets in fewer seasons. Marks sacrificed his “culture” to appease Durant and Irving, throwing Kenny Atkinson to the curb and overseeing an environment James Harden wanted desperately to ditch.
Now Marks is into his third season after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It hasn’t gone according to plan.
()
News
Minnesota has almost $10.5 billion saved. Here’s how lawmakers want to spend it.
The Minnesota Legislature has about a month to answer a roughly $10.5 billion question.
What should the state do with a nearly $9.3 billion budget surplus that is likely the largest in history? How should another $1.2 billion in remaining federal coronavirus aid be spent?
At first glance, the politically divided Legislature has a lot it agrees on. Lawmakers want to return some of the surplus to taxpayers, give frontline workers “hero pay,” replenish the unemployment trust fund and increase state spending in the final year of the current budget.
But the agreement ends at those broad ideas. Look a little closer and there are billions of dollars’ worth of differences in the spending plans currently working their way through the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House.
A grand bargain is always elusive in divided government. This year, a big deal may be even more unlikely because everyone involved — the House, Senate and the governor — are up for election in November.
Nothing has to change.
The state already has a $52 billion two-year budget in place that expires in June 2023. Any unspent budget surplus will be on the books next year for the newly elected governor and Legislature.
However, if lawmakers remain stymied on how to spend the remaining stimulus money, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is able to allocate it, within limits.
It’s important to keep in mind that state budgeting is a constant balancing act and it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Lawmakers cannot tie the hands of future legislatures, but most new spending has ongoing costs.
Here’s a look at some of the key priorities, what they may cost over the next year and where there’s the best chance at a deal:
LOW-HANGING FRUIT
The biggest piece of common ground among current lawmakers is their focus on cutting taxes, rewarding pandemic frontline workers and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund. Doing all those things will cost billions and would give both parties wins to campaign on in the fall.
But as of now, proposals from Walz, Senate Republicans and House Democrats are markedly different.
Taxes: Both the House and Senate have proposed tax cuts including eliminating taxes on all or some Social Security benefits. These proposals would also have an ongoing impact on tax revenues.
The Senate wants to cut the rate of the state’s lowest tier from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent at a cost of $3.38 billion over the next year. The House has proposed a series of tax credits aimed at making child care more affordable and lowering property taxes for seniors at a cost of about $1.6 billion.
Walz has offered a rebate to taxpayers he’s calling “Walz checks” that would give $500 to single filers and $1,000 to joint filers at a cost of $2 billion. The governor also has proposed other tax breaks and credits.
Hero pay: At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers all but agreed to spend $250 million of the then-smaller budget surplus to reward frontline workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic. They hoped to agree on who would get money and how much by September.
That didn’t happen. Instead, lawmakers wrangled over other issues and now, with a much larger surplus, Democrats and Walz want to spend roughly $1 billion on hero pay. Republicans have held firm at the original $250 million and not advanced a new bill this session.
Unemployment: The state’s unemployment trust fund is in a $1.3 billion deficit after starting the pandemic with a balance of about $1.7 billion in 2020. Without government intervention, employers face unemployment tax increases of as much as 30 percent to make up the difference.
Walz and Republicans want to avoid higher taxes on businesses by spending $2.7 billion to fully replenish the trust fund. Walz uses the surplus to do it, while the Senate taps both stimulus money and the budget surplus.
House Democrats have offered $1.8 billion to erase the deficit, but not fully repay the fund. The proposal is not currently part of their budget proposal.
The most likely compromise is the three sides cut a deal that addresses all three of these big items before the session ends May 23. But doing so could mean big sacrifices.
OTHER CHANCES TO COMPROMISE
Besides the most pressing issues facing lawmakers there are a bunch of other spending proposals and a chorus of stakeholders hoping for an injection of state cash from the budget surplus and stimulus money.
For instance, Walz and House Democrats have proposed over $1 billion in new spending on early education, public schools and colleges and universities. They say students need better access to mental health resources and schools need more money to pay for specialized services.
Senate Republicans have offered significantly less, a little over $51 million, saying that schools got historic funding increases just a year ago when the current budget was drafted.
Democrats have also proposed new spending to address homelessness, make health care more affordable and provide sick time to all workers.
Senate Republicans hope to spend more than $1 billion to address staffing shortages at long-term care facilities across the state. Such facilities struggled to find workers before the pandemic and staffing has gotten so low that Walz had to call in the National Guard to help.
To fund it, Republicans would tap unspent money currently set aside for the state’s reinsurance program, which helps cover high-cost patients, that lawmakers recently agreed to extend.
Republicans have also put forward plans to repair roads and bridges as well as legislation to improve public safety and recruit police officers.
Finally, lawmakers hope to pass a capital investment bill to repair state infrastructure. Borrowing for capital projects — a bonding bill — is typically the focus of the Legislature when they don’t have to craft a two-year budget.
State agencies and local government have asked for more than $5.5 billion in state borrowing and Walz has recommended about $2.7 billion worth of projects. So far, there has been little action from the Legislature.
A TICKING CLOCK
One thing is clear in all the competing ideas for the roughly $10.5 billion in budget surplus and stimulus money the state could spend — lawmakers are running short on time to decide.
The Legislature has until midnight Sunday, May 22, to strike a deal. The last day of session is reserved for farewell speeches from retiring lawmakers.
And remember, despite the state’s flush coffers, nothing really needs to change in Minnesota’s spending plans. Walz has already said he won’t call a special session if lawmakers cannot finish their work.
Both parties are expected to spend the next few weeks approving their versions of spending proposals that they can tout to their constituencies.
By mid-May, the real negotiations will begin and, unfortunately, given the time crunch, nearly all of the last-minute bargaining is done behind closed doors, out of public view.
News
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022, Cut Off Marks, Merit List- Details Here
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022, Cut Off Marks, Merit List- Details Here
- The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board conducted the written examination for Accounts Asstt on 6 March 2022. Approx 1.36 lakhs eligible finance students have appeared in the OMR based objective type written test. The test was successfully concluded at the 722 centres of 19 districts in the UT. Now, the JKSSB has declared the Accounts Assistant Results on the official website @ jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can easily get the same using the link provided in the later section of the article. And now the candidates will be called for an interview round which might be organized in the upcoming weeks.
JKSSB Account Assistant 2022:
-
Exam Name: Accounts Assistant
-
Exam Date 6th March 2022
-
Conducting Body Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
-
Vacancy 972 Posts
-
Exam Mode Offline
-
Merit List Announced
-
Official Website jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Finance Account Assistant Result 2022 PDF
JKSSB Finance Account Assistant Result 2022 has been announced on 22.04.2022.
Steps To Check JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance Result 2022
- Visit the official website of JKSSB @ jkssb.nic.in.
- Find the Results Tab and click on it.
- Next is to search for the JKSSB Accounts Asst Result 2022 link.
- Click the link and fill in the required information.
- The result will appear on your device’s screen after you click on the submit button.
- Download the result and keep it safe for further reference.
You will get a direct download JKSSB result link for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department here also.
CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK & Download JKSSB Account Assistant Result 2022:
CLICK HERE: JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022
JKSSB AA Merit List
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Merit List 2022 is released. The officials are now ready to announce the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board Merit List and cut off marks.
JKSSB Account Assistant Cutoff Marks
The Cut Off Marks for JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2022 is not declared
The cutoff is a minimum qualifying mark. A candidate is needed to clear the cutoff marks to be eligible for the next round of the selection process. Candidates are now looking for the cutoff marks. The cutoff is based on various factors. Those factors include the total no. of applicants, the difficulty of the paper, reservation category, total no of posts, etc.
The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Cut Off Marks 2022 will be prepared by the JKSSB authority based on a few factors. We will provide category-wise Cut Off Marks details here once officials make them out.
The post JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022, Cut Off Marks, Merit List- Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Celtics continue to shut down Nets’ superstar
SEO Marketing 2018: Top Trends to Focus On
Stefan Bondy: Nothing going to plan for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving as Nets one loss from elimination
Tips for Starting Your Own External Business Blog
How to Develop a Chiropractic Marketing Plan That Works!
Minnesota has almost $10.5 billion saved. Here’s how lawmakers want to spend it.
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022, Cut Off Marks, Merit List- Details Here
Factors Affecting Marketing Strategy
GABA: An Inexpensive, Natural, and Effective Way to Increase HGH
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Nets fall into 0-3 series hole with 109-103 loss to Celtics
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations