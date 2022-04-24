News
Layshia Clarendon has emerged as veteran leader for Lynx
Make no mistake about it. In her final season in the WNBA, the Lynx will go as far as Sylvia Fowles will take them.
That said, the 36-year-old center can’t do it alone. She will need the help of some other veterans around her.
None more important than Layshia Clarendon. The 30-year-old guard was a godsend for the Lynx last season after signing with the team struggling amid an 0-4 start.
The first thing coach Cheryl Reeve noticed?
“It was leadership,” Reeve said. “There was such a massive void there. We felt it in training camp. We just tried to get through it. It ended up looming pretty large for us when we started the season.”
With no time to browse the playbook, and Reeve literally yelling plays from the sideline throughout the game, Clarendon dropped 12 points in a 79-74 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun. The presence from Clarendon sparked some inspired play for the Lynx the rest of the way. They finished 22-10 before falling to the Chicago Sky in the playoffs.
“I think Lay is just a natural very smart player,” Reeve said. “It’s very natural for them to step into that role. I thought our team found some direction because of their poise.”
Now with the 2022 season in the horizon, Clarendon has a full training camp to prepare. Much better than parachuting into the lineup with games already rolling.
“This is a space where we build chemistry and get to know each other,” Clarendon said. “It’s night and day getting dropped into games versus being here early.”
The extra time with teammates will help Clarendon better facilitate the offense this season.
“Just being able to get to a place where I can put my teammates in the best position,” Clarendon said. “It’s one thing to know the plays. It’s another thing to be, like, ‘OK. What are we trying to get? What are we trying to run?’ It’s invaluable. As hard as training camp is, I’m excited to be here.”
Not surprisingly, Fowles is excited to have Clarendon around.
“I think Layshia has been a breath of fresh air for me,” Fowles said. “She’s a natural leader from the guard position, and she knows how to relate to people. That’s something that I appreciate most about Layshia. She’s very caring and loves to teach. I think I admire her so much because those are some things I shy away from. I’m not very vocal. I don’t mind teaching. I’d just rather teach by example. She’s been great for me in those areas.”
The ultimate goal this season is a WNBA title. For the first time in a few seasons, Reeve feels like that is a realistic goal.
As much as Fowles will dictate whether the Lynx accomplish that feat, Clarendon will also play a pivotal role.
Not that a WNBA title is Clarendon’s sole focus.
“We give too much to this game and this sport for it to not be fun,” Clarendon said. “There has to be some some joy and some fun and some lightheartedness that we get to play basketball every day. I try to stay rooted in that. I have the competitiveness and I have all the other things that will drive me. The joy is what keeps me coming back every day.”
Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
“He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone,” said Hatch Foundation chairman A. Scott Anderson in a statement. “In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example.”
Hatch also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, Hatch became an ally of Republican President Donald Trump, using his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee to get a major rewrite of the U.S. tax codes to the president’s desk. In return, Trump helped Hatch deliver on a key issue for Republicans in Utah by agreeing to drastically downsize two national monuments that had been declared by past presidents.
Through Trump encouraged Hatch to run again, the longtime senator would have faced a tough primary battle and had promised to retire. Hatch instead stepped aside and encouraged Romney to run to replace him.
Hatch was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
Hatch came to the Senate after a 1976 election win and went onto become the longest-serving senator in Utah history, winning a seventh term in 2012. He became the Senate president pro tempore in 2015 when Republicans took control of the Senate. The position made him third in the line of presidential succession behind then-Vice President Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House. His tenure places him as the longest GOP senator, behind several Democrats.
One issue Hatch returned to over the course of his career was limiting or outlawing abortion, a position that put him at the center of one of the nation’s most controversial issues. He was the author of a variety of “Hatch amendments” to the Constitution aimed at diminishing the availability of abortions.
In 1991, he became known as one of Thomas’s most vocal defenders against sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill. Hatch read aloud at the confirmation hearings from “The Exorcist,” and he suggested that Hill stole details from the book.
While unquestionably conservative, there were times Hatch differed from many of his conservative colleagues — including then-President George W. Bush when Hatch pushed for federal funding of embryonic stem cell research.
In 1997, Hatch joined Kennedy in sponsoring a $24 billion program for states to provide health insurance to the children of low-income parents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.
Hatch helped usher through legislation toughening child pornography laws and making illegally downloading music a prosecutable crime.
For Hatch, the music-download issue was a personal one. A member of the faith widely known as Mormon, he frequently wrote religious songs and recorded music in his spare time as a way to relax from the stresses of life in Washington. Hatch earned about $39,000 in royalties from his songs in 2005.
One of his songs, “Unspoken,” went platinum after appearing on “WOW Hits 2005,” a compilation of Christian pop music.
In 2000, Hatch sought the Republican nomination for president, saying he had more experience in Washington than his opponents and that he could work with Democrats. Hatch readily acknowledged that winning would be a long shot. He withdrew from the race after only winning 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and then endorsed George W. Bush.
He became a strong opponent of President Barack Obama’s 2009 health care law after pulling out of early bipartisan talks on the legislation. At one point, he said of the legislation: “It is 2,074 pages long. It is enough to make you barf.”
Hatch faced a tough re-election battle from a conservative candidate in 2012, two years after a tea party wave carried longtime Utah Republican Sen. Bob Bennett out of office. Both Bennett and Hatch voted in favor of a 2008 bank bailout that rankled those on the far right.
Hatch poured about $10 million into his 2012 race and worked to build support among tea party conservatives.
Hatch was used to playing tough — he learned to box as a child in Pittsburgh to fend off the attacks of older, larger students. Unafraid to fight, he said he always made a point to quickly become friends with those he had arguments with.
When Hatch announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, he said “every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.”
After moving to Utah in the early 1970s, Hatch — a former bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — ran for his first public office in 1976 and narrowly upset Democratic Sen. Frank Moss.
In 1982, he held off challenger Ted Wilson, the Democratic mayor of Salt Lake City, to win a second term by a solid margin.
He was never seriously challenged again.
Orrin Grant Hatch was born in 1934 in Pittsburgh, to a carpenter and plaster lather. He married Elaine Hanson in 1957 and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1959. He received a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962 and was a partner in the law firm of Thomson, Rhodes and Grigsby in that city until 1969.
Later, he was a partner in the Salt Lake City firm of Hatch & Plumb. His six children are Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa and Jess.
Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals
CINCINNATI — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season: ‘It’s obviously a blow’
Orioles left-hander John Means will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, Means announced Saturday on Twitter.
Recovery time for Tommy John surgery typically exceeds a year, meaning Baltimore will be without its ace for the rest of 2022 and most likely a portion of 2023.
An All-Star in 2019 who made his second straight season-opening start just more than two weeks ago, Means, who turns 29 on Sunday, unexpectedly exited his April 13 start against the Milwaukee Brewers after four innings with what was then called left forearm tightness, an ailment that is often a precursor to elbow injuries.
Means was eventually put on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain, suggesting a tear in his elbow, though the Orioles sought additional tests and medical opinions in hopes of avoiding surgery.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means tweeted Saturday. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”
Although the Orioles’ pitching staff is off to a strong start — entering Saturday tied for fifth in the majors with a 2.80 ERA — the thought it will have to try to continue that success without Means is a painful one.
“It’s obviously a blow,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters in Anaheim, California, before Saturday’s game against the Angels. “It’s a blow to John, to our club. Not going to have John for a while, and John’s a big part of our pitching staff, a big part of our team. Injuries happen, but I feel bad for John. Not only what he brings on the field, on the mound, but the leadership he brings to our clubhouse, it’s going to be tough without him. But we have to have guys step and take different roles.”
Means, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, has a career 3.81 ERA, serving as the Orioles’ top pitcher for most of the previous three seasons. Last May, he pitched the organization’s first complete-game no-hitter in more than 50 years, striking out 12 Seattle Mariners and coming a dropped third strike shy of a perfect game.
An 11th-round pick in 2014, Means was one of the last players to crack Baltimore’s season-opening roster in 2019, then thrived out of their bullpen early before doing the same in their rotation. He represented Baltimore in the All-Star Game that season and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Set to serve as the Orioles’ opening day starter in 2020, Means instead began the year on the IL with arm fatigue. After struggling upon his return, he closed the season with a dominant four-start stretch, carrying that success into the early portion of 2021, when he was one of the game’s top pitchers two months into the season. But then he missed nearly that long with a left shoulder strain, and although he remained Baltimore’s top starter once activated, he was not nearly as consistent.
Means entered 2022 with hopes of pitching 200 innings, a mark only four major leaguers surpassed a year ago. He spent his offseason training at Dr. Keith Meister’s physical therapy facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, hoping to avoid the left shoulder flare-ups that have led to IL stints in two of his three full major league seasons.
On Wednesday, Meister will perform Means’ Tommy John surgery, according to The Athletic. Means pitched only eight innings for the Orioles in 2022, and it will be at least a year before he throws another.
In Means’ absence, the starters left in the Orioles’ rotation have largely stepped up. Chris Ellis, who started in Means’ place Tuesday in Oakland, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Bruce Zimmermann, a left-hander who has in many ways emulated Means, has a 1.20 ERA through three starts. In the eight games since Means’ early exit, Baltimore’s starters have a 1.46 ERA, the best in the majors during that span.
But not having Means contribute throughout the year will sting, even as the Orioles’ top three pitching prospects — Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish — could all make their debuts as the season continues. Ideally, that trio will all be in Baltimore’s rotation when Means rejoins it sometime in 2023, but his absence will surely be felt heavily until then.
“We lost our opening day starter, and that hurts, and I think we’re all aware, too, that it was going to be an extended time he would be out,” Hyde said. “We need to get John healthy and ready for 2023.”
