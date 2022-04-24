Finance
Life Insurance: Back to Basics
Life Insurance: A Slice of History
The modern insurance contracts that we have today such as life insurance, originated from the practice of merchants in the 14th century. It has also been acknowledged that different strains of security arrangements have already been in place since time immemorial and somehow, they are akin to insurance contracts in its embryonic form.
The phenomenal growth of life insurance from almost nothing a hundred years ago to its present gigantic proportion is not of the outstanding marvels of present-day business life. Essentially, life insurance became one of the felt necessities of human kind due to the unrelenting demand for economic security, the growing need for social stability, and the clamor for protection against the hazards of cruel-crippling calamities and sudden economic shocks. Insurance is no longer a rich man’s monopoly. Gone are the days when only the social elite are afforded its protection because in this modern era, insurance contracts are riddled with the assured hopes of many families of modest means. It is woven, as it were, into the very nook and cranny of national economy. It touches upon the holiest and most sacred ties in the life of man. The love of parents. The love of wives. The love of children. And even the love of business.
Life Insurance as Financial Protection
A life insurance policy pays out an agreed amount generally referred to as the sum assured under certain circumstances. The sum assured in a life insurance policy is intended to answer for your financial needs as well as your dependents in the event of your death or disability. Hence, life insurance offers financial coverage or protection against these risks.
Life Insurance: General Concepts
Insurance is a risk-spreading device. Basically, the insurer or the insurance company pools the premiums paid by all of its clients. Theoretically speaking, the pool of premiums answers for the losses of each insured.
Life insurance is a contract whereby one party insures a person against loss by the death of another. An insurance on life is a contract by which the insurer (the insurance company) for a stipulated sum, engages to pay a certain amount of money if another dies within the time limited by the policy. The payment of the insurance money hinges upon the loss of life and in its broader sense, life insurance includes accident insurance, since life is insured under either contract.
Therefore, the life insurance policy contract is between the policy holder (the assured) and the life insurance company (the insurer). In return for this protection or coverage, the policy holder pays a premium for an agreed period of time, dependent upon the type of policy purchased.
In the same vein, it is important to note that life insurance is a valued policy. This means that it is not a contract of indemnity. The interest of the person insured in hi or another person’s life is generally not susceptible of an exact pecuniary measurement. You simply cannot put a price tag on a person’s life. Thus, the measure of indemnity is whatever is fixed in the policy. However, the interest of a person insured becomes susceptible of exact pecuniary measurement if it is a case involving a creditor who insures the life of a debtor. In this particular scenario, the interest of the insured creditor is measurable because it is based on the value of the indebtedness.
Common Life Insurance Policies
Generally, life insurance policies are often marketed to cater to retirement planning, savings and investment purposes apart from the ones mentioned above. For instance, an annuity can very well provide an income during your retirement years.
Whole life and endowment participating policies or investment linked plans (ILPs) in life insurance policies bundle together a savings and investment aspect along with insurance protection. Hence, for the same amount of insurance coverage, the premiums will cost you more than purchasing a pure insurance product like term insurance.
The upside of these bundled products is that they tend to build up cash over time and they are eventually paid out once the policy matures. Thus, if your death benefit is coupled with cash values, the latter is paid out once the insured dies. With term insurance however, no cash value build up can be had.
The common practice in most countries is the marketing of bundled products as savings products. This is one unique facet of modern insurance practice whereby part of the premiums paid by the assured is invested to build up cash values. The drawback of this practice though is the premiums invested become subjected to investment risks and unlike savings deposits, the guaranteed cash value may be less than the total amount of premiums paid.
Essentially, as a future policy holder, you need to have a thorough assessment of your needs and goals. It is only after this step where you can carefully choose the life insurance product that best suits your needs and goals. If your target is to protect your family’s future, ensure that the product you have chosen meets your protection needs first.
Real World Application
It is imperative to make the most out of your money. Splitting your life insurance on multiple policies can save you more money. If you die while your kids are 3 & 5, you will need a lot more life insurance protection than if your kids are 35 & 40. Let’s say your kids are 3 & 5 now and if you die, they will need at least $2,000,000 to live, to go to college, etc. Instead of getting $2,000,000 in permanent life insurance, which will be outrageously expensive, just go for term life insurance: $100,000 for permanent life insurance, $1,000,000 for a 10-year term insurance, $500,000 for a 20-year term insurance, and $400,000 of 30 years term. Now this is very practical as it covers all that’s necessary. If you die and the kids are 13 & 15 or younger, they will get $2M; if the age is between 13-23, they get $1M; if between 23-33, they get $500,000; if after that, they still get $100,000 for final expenses and funeral costs. This is perfect for insurance needs that changes over time because as the children grow, your financial responsibility also lessens. As the 10, 20, and 30 years term expires, payment of premiums also expires thus you can choose to use that money to invest in stocks and take risks with it.
In a world run by the dictates of money, everyone wants financial freedom. Who doesn’t? But we all NEED financial SECURITY. Most people lose sight of this important facet of financial literacy. They invest everything and risk everything to make more and yet they end up losing most of it, if not all- this is a fatal formula. The best approach is to take a portion of your money and invest in financial security and then take the rest of it and invest in financial freedom.
Ultimately, your financial plan is constantly evolving because you are constantly evolving. You can’t set a plan and then forget it. You need to keep an open eye on your money to make sure it is working hard because that money needs to feed you for the next 20-30+ years that you will be in retirement. You have to know how to feed your money now so that it can feed you later.
Finance
Rhetorical Devices in the Inaugural Address of John F. Kennedy
It is according to Aristotle that a speaker or writer has three ways to persuade his audience: The first kind depends on the personal character of the speaker; the second is on putting the audience into a certain frame of mind; the third is on the proof, or apparent proof, provided by the words of the speech itself.
One of the most influential people who made a memorable speech for the past century is President John F. Kennedy, a famous public speaker who wrote an inaugural address that contains a power to persuade a lot of people.
His well-known speech shows how his method of using the art of persuasive written or spoken discourse (Rhetoric) that an author or speaker uses to convey a meaning to the listener or reader contributes to the purpose or theme of his message for his countrymen.
Definition of Terms:
1. Alliteration: Repetition of consonant sounds at the beginning of words that are close to one another.
2. Allusion: A brief or indirect reference to a person, place, event, or passage in a work of literature or the Bible assumed to be sufficiently well known to be recognized by the reader.
3. Amplification: An expansion of detail to clarify a point.
4. Analogy: A comparison between two things in which the more complex is explained in terms of the more simple.
5. Anaphora: Repetition of one or more words at the head of consecutive phrases, clauses, or sentences.
6. Anastrophe: Inversion of word order to mark emphasis.
7. Antimetabole: Reverasal or repeated words or phrases for effect.
8. Antithesis: Contrast within parallel phrases (not to be confused with the ordinary use of the word to mean “extreme opposite”).
9. Assonance: Repetition of vowel sounds between different consonants.
10. Asyndeton: Absence of conjunctions.
11. Chiasmus: The reversal of grammatical order from one phrase to the next.
12. Climax: Consists of arranging words, clauses, or sentences in the order of increasing importance, weight, or emphasis.
13. Conduplication: Resembles anadiplosis in the repetition of a preceding word, but it repeats a key word (not just the last word) from a preceding phrase, clause, or sentence, at the beginning of the next.
14. Consonance: Repetition of identical consonant sounds within two or more words in close proximity.
15. Ellipsis: Any omitted part of speech that is easily understood in context.
16. Ethos: Makes use of what an audience values and believes to be good or true.
17. Hyperbole: Deliberate exaggeration in order to create humor or emphasis.
18. Imagery: Lively descriptions which impress the images of things upon the mind using one or more of the five senses.
19. Logos: appealing to reason in a measured, logical way.
20. Metanoia: The qualification of a statement to either diminish or strengthen its tone.
21. Metaphor: Meaning or identity ascribed to one subject by way of another.
22. Oxymoron: Contraditory terms or ideas are combined.
23. Parallelism: The technique of arranging words, phrases, clauses, or larger structures by placing them side by side and making them similar in form.
24. Paradox: A statement that seems to contradict itself but that turns out to have a rational meaning.
25. Pathos: Appealing to the emotions.
26. Personification: The attribution of human qualities to a nonhuman or inanimate object.
27. Polysyndeton: Insertion of conjunctions before each word in a list.
28. Repetition: Word or phrase used two or more times in close proximity.
29. Rhetorical Question: A question asked for rhethorical effect to emphasize a point, no answer being expected.
30. Sententia: The punctuation of a point with an aphorism.
31. Syntax: The grammatical structure of a sentence; the arrangement of words in a sentence.
32. Tricolon: A series of parallel words, phrases, clauses, or statements.
33. Zeugma: Includes several similar rhetorical devices, all involving a grammatically correct linkage (or yoking together) of two or more parts of speech by another part of speech.
Rhetorical Devices That Are Present In The Inaugural Address of John F. Kennedy:
*Alliteration
• “same solemn” (2nd sentence of the 2nd paragraph)
• “man holds in his mortal hands” (1st sentence of the 3rd paragraph)
• “for which our forebears fought” (2nd sentence of 3rd paragraph)
• “to friend and foe alike” (4th paragraph)
• “whether it wishes us well or ill” (5th paragraph)
• “Pay any price, bear any burden… ” (5th paragraph)
• “the survival and the success of liberty” (5th paragraph)
• “faithful friends” (1st sentence of the 7th paragraph)
• “colonial control” (1st sentence of the 8th paragraph)
• “strongly supporting” (2nd sentence of the 8th paragraph)
• “break the bonds of mass misery” (9th paragraph)
• “sovereign states” (11th paragraph)
• “its writ may run” (11th paragraph)
• “the dark powers of destruction” (12th paragraph)
• “steady spread” (14th paragraph)
• “sincerity is always subject” (15th paragraph)
• “peace preserved” (9th to the last paragraph)
• “bear the burden” (6th to the last paragraph)
• “a grand and global alliance” (5th to the last paragraph)
• “high standards of strength and sacrifice” (1st sentence of the last paragraph)
• “Let us go forth to lead the land we love… ” (2nd sentence of the last paragraph)
*Allusion
• “I have sworn before you and Almighty God.” (2nd sentence of the 2nd paragraph)
• “those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside” (last sentence of the 8th paragraph)
*Amplification
• “Let both sides… Let both sides… Let both sides… Let both sides (Paragraphs 16 to 19)
*Analogy
• “those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside” (3rd sentence of the 8th paragraph)
*Anaphora
• “all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life” (1st sentence of the 3rd paragraph)
• “not because the communists may be doing it, not because we seek their votes, but because it is right” (1st sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “To those old allies… To those new states… To those people… To our sister… To that world… to those nations… ” (Paragraphs 7 to 12)
• “We shall not always expect to find them supporting our view. But we shall always hope to find them strongly supporting their own freedom” (2nd and 3rd sentences of the 8th paragraph)
• “both sides overburdened by the cost of modern weapons, both rightly alarmed by the steady spread of the deadly atom, yet both racing to alter that uncertain balance of terror that stays the hand of mankind’s final war” (14th paragraph)
• “Let both sides… Let both sides… Let both sides… Let both sides” (Paragraphs 16 to 19)
• “not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need–not as a call to battle, though embattled we are–but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out” (6th to the last paragraph)
• “the first one hundred days. Nor will it be finished in the first one thousand days, nor in the life of this Administration, nor even perhaps in our lifetime on this planet” (8th to the last paragraph)
*Anastrophe
• “Dare not” (1st sentence of the 4th paragraph and 13th paragraph & 3rd sentence of the 7th paragraph)
• “This much we pledge” (6th paragraph)
• “Ask not” (26th paragraph)
*Antimetabole
• “Ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country.” (3rd to the last paragraph)
• “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” (2nd sentence of the 15th paragraph)
*Antithesis
• “We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom–symbolizing an end as well as a beginning signifying renewal as well as change. ” (1st sentence of the 2nd paragraph)
• “… not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.” (2nd sentence of the 3rd paragraph)
• “Support any friend, oppose any foe… ” (5th paragraph)
• “United there is little we cannot do in a host of cooperative ventures. Divided there is little we can do… ” (2nd sentence of the 7th paragraph)
• “Not because… not because… but because… ” (1st sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “Let us never negotiate out of fear, but let us never fear to negotiate.” (2nd sentence of the 15th paragraph)
• “Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.” (16th paragraph)
• “not a new balance of power, but a new world of law” (20th paragraph)
• “Not as a call to bear arms… not as a call to battle.. but a call to bear the burden… ” (23rd paragraph)
• “I do not shrink from this responsibility–I welcome it.” (2nd sentence of the 25th paragraph)
• “… ask not what you country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” (26th paragraph)
• “ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man” (2nd to the last paragraph)
*Assonance
• “… the steady spread of the deadly atom.” (14th paragraph)
*Asyndeton
• “We shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe… ” (5th paragraph)
• “explore the stars, conquer the deserts, eradicate disease, tap the ocean depths” (2nd sentence of the 18th paragraph)
• “The energy, the faith, the devotion” (4th to the last paragraph)
*Chiasmus
• “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” (2nd sentence of the 15th paragraph)
• “ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country” (3rd to the last paragraph)
*Climax
• “All this will not be finished in the first one hundred days. Nor will it be finished in the first one thousand days, nor in the life of this Administration, nor even perhaps in our lifetime on this planet.” (8th to the last paragraph)
*Conduplication
• “to help them help themselves” (1st sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “good words into good deeds” (1st sentence of the 10th paragraph)
• “free men and free governments” (1st sentence of the 10th paragraph)
• “the instruments of war have far outpaced the instruments of peace” (11th paragraph)
• “absolute power… absolute control… ” (17th paragraph)
*Consonance
• “Whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall… ” (5th paragraph)
*Ellipsis
• “This much we pledge–and more.” (6th paragraph)
*Ethos
• “Vice President Johnson, Mr. Speaker, Mr. Chief Justice, President Eisenhower, Vice President Nixon, President Truman, Reverend Clergy, fellow citizens: We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom–symbolizing an end as well as a beginning–signifying renewal as well as change.” (Paragraphs 1 & 2)
• “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility–I welcome it.” (4th to the last paragraph)
• “With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.” (last sentence of the last paragraph)
*Hyperbole
• “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” (5th paragraph)
*Imagery
• “The torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” (4th paragraph)
*Logos
• “old allies whose cultural and spiritual origins we share” (1st sentence of the 7th paragraph)
• “new states whom we welcome to the ranks of the free” (1st sentence of the 8th paragraph)
• “people in the huts and villages of half the globe struggling to break the bonds of mass misery” (1st sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “that world assembly of sovereign states, the United Nations” (11th paragraph)
• “nations who would make themselves our adversary” (12th paragraph)
*Metanoia
• “Now the trumpet summons us again–not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need–not as a call to battle, though embattled we are–but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out, “rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation”–a struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease and war itself.” (6th to the last paragraph)
*Metaphor
• “We are the heirs of the first revolution.” (1st sentence of the 4th paragraph)
• “Let the word go forward from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans… ” (2nd sentence of the 4th paragraph)
• “riding the back of the tiger” (3rd sentence of the 8th paragraph)
• “the bonds of mass misery” (9th paragraph)
• “the chains of poverty” (1st sentence of the 10th paragraph)
• “evolution of hope” (2nd sentence of the 10th paragraph)
• “master of its own house” (last sentence of the 10th paragraph)
• “balance of terror” (14th paragraph)
• “And if a beachhead of cooperation may push back the jungle of suspicion… ” (20th paragraph)
• “The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it–and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.” (4th to the last paragraph)
*Oxymoron
• “But this peaceful revolution.” (2nd sentence of the 10th paragraph)
*Parallelism
• “We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom–symbolizing an end as well as a beginning signifying renewal as well as change.” (1st sentence of the 2nd paragraph)
• “born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage” (2nd sentence of the 4th paragraph)
• “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” (5th paragraph)
• “Let both sides explore what problems unite us… Let both sides, for the first time, formulate serious and precise proposals for the inspection and control of arms… Let both sides seek to invoke the wonders of science… Let both sides unite… ” (Paragraphs 6 to 9)
• “United there is little we cannot do in a host of cooperative ventures. Divided there is little we can do… ” (2nd and 3rd sentences of the 7th paragraph)
• “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” (2nd sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “sufficient beyond doubt can we be certain beyond” (2nd sentence of the 13th paragraph)
*Paradox
• “Only when our arms are sufficient beyond doubt can we be certain beyond doubt that they will never be employed.” (2nd sentence of the 13th paragraph)
*Pathos
• “To those people in the huts and villages of half the globe struggling to break the bonds of mass misery… ” (1st sentence of the 9th paragraph)
• “he graves of young Americans who answered the call toservice surround the globe” (7th to the last paragraph)
• ” The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it–and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.” (4th to the last paragraph)
*Personification
• “With history the final judge of our deeds” (2nd sentence of the last paragraph)
*Polysyndeton
• “where the strong are just and the weak secure and the peace preserved” (9th to the last paragraph)
*Repetition
• “For man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life.” (1st sentence of the 3rd paragraph)
*Rhetorical Question
• “Can we forge against these enemies a grand and global alliance, North and South, East and West, that can assure a more fruitful life for all mankind? Will you join in that historic effort?” (5th to the last paragraph)
*Sententia
• “undo the heavy burdens… (and) let the oppressed go free” (19th paragraph)
*Syntax
• “My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.” (2nd to the last paragraph)
*Tricolon
• “We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom–symbolizing an end as well as a beginning signifying renewal as well as change.” (1st sentence of the 2nd paragraph)
• “not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need–not as a call to battle, though embattled we are–but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out” (6th to the last paragraph)
*Zeugma
• “Now the trumpet summons us again–not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need–not as a call to battle, though embattled we are–but a call to bear the burden… ” (6th to the last paragraph)
Encapsulation of Findings:
John F. Kennedy used 33 different types of rhetorical devices in his inaugural speech. The most dominant rhetorical device that he used was the usage of alliteration.
Conclusion:
Through extensive analysis, it can be seen that it is evident that he has a goal of getting the audience’s attention to listen and to understand his points in a meaningful way in the fields of writing and speaking.
Finance
How to Find the Best Coverage and Savings of Dental Insurance
Dental care nowadays, doesn’t come cheap. Thus, there are many people who forego going to the dentist for the much needed care, when budget is tight. It’s a sad reality that when financially constraint, dental service is one of the things that is let go in preference of more seemingly important priorities. To aid you in times of need, you can avail of inexpensive dental insurance quotes to get you by. Unlike health insurance, this insurance quotes for oral health has no deductibles. All you have to do is find the best insurance coverage plan to suit your needs and obtain savings advice.
If the truth be known, caring for your oral health is perhaps the best thing you can do for your general health. A lot of maladies can be attributed to deteriorating dental health and was even discovered to be in horizontal congruence with a person’s life span. The better is the condition of your gums and teeth; the more likely you’ll live longer. Therefore, it is of vital importance to properly care for your dental health as you do your medical well being. There are free dental services you can avail of but under some conditions which you may or may not qualify. On the other hand, you can also opt to avail of various affordable dental services or get them at a discount, which you may have to search within your locality or other adjoining cities.
However, only basic oral examination and treatment are mostly offered by these facilities. If you want to avail of more complex dental procedures, you would not be able to avail them inexpensively. The only option left for you is to obtain a dental insurance coverage which would suitably cover everything that you are planning to embark on. You should not assume that all dental insurance plans include orthodontic service such as braces. Thus, if you are planning to have one in the future, you should choose excellent dental plans which covers orthodontic care.
You should take time to review available dental insurance quotes that would give you the coverage that would suit your particular need. You must also know that you have two options with regards to taking dental plans. You can opt to avail of a dental insurance plan which you could utilize just like your health insurance. There are options for paying or co-paying for some services and a deductible before services, depending on what you select. Or, you could choose to acquire a dental discount plan wherein you will only get a certain discounted rate (percentage) off from your dental check-ups and orthodontic care.
Finance
All You Need to Know About Auto Insurance
What is auto insurance?
It is an agreement between you and the company that defends you against any monetary loss in the happening of an accident or theft. In trade for your paying a premium, the insurance company agrees to pay your losses as summarized in your guidelines.
Auto insurance is made obligatory by most of the states and this provides you with some economic protection in case of an accident or any misfortune. But this information is not enough for an individual to decide whether he should take up auto insurance or not. For this, you need to more about different kinds of aspects provided by various schemes. So let us learn how this works and what is obtainable from it.
Different types of Auto insurance:
• Property – This includes losses such as damage to or theft of your car.
• Liability – This includes your official responsibility to others for physical injury or assets damage.
• Medical – Includes the cost of treating injuries, therapy and any other kind of medical expenses.
Fundamentals of Auto Insurance
You need to understand some basic things about your scheme. Auto insurance might be different in some ways but here are some common things about it that will mostly remain the same.
• Your policy will cover you and your family members listed on the auto insurance, whether you are driving your car or someone else’s car (with their authorization).
• Your policy will also provide protection if someone who is not in your scheme is driving your car with your approval.
• Your personal vehicle insurance only covers driving for personal reasons, whether you’re commuting to your office, running household errands or taking a trip to another city. But it will not provide any kind of cover if you use your car for profitable purpose. For instance, if you rent out your car or use it for delivery purposes.
• Personal auto insurance will also not offer coverage if you use your car to supply transportation to others through a ride-sharing service such as Uber or OLA. A number of auto insurers, on the other hand, are now offering supplemental products (at an extra cost) that expand coverage for automobile owners providing ride-sharing services as well.
Is Auto Insurance Mandatory?
Requirements differ from state to state and you might have to get it depending on your state’s legal guidelines. If you are financing a car, your lender may also have its own necessities and might want you to get it. Almost every state requires car owners to take:
• Bodily injury liability – which covers expenses related to injuries or death that you or another person has faced in an accident while driving your car.
• Property damage liability – which compensates others for damage that you or another person who was driving your car might have caused to another vehicle or other property, such as any boundary marker, any building or pole in the accident.
These things make it compulsory to enroll in one policy as soon as possible. This will not only help you but also your family members. So make sure you take up a policy as soon as possible for a safe and secure drive.
