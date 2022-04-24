News
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, he also helped pass a federal tax overhaul and pushed for President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments in Utah as he called for a return to an era of political civility. He became an ally of Trump.
He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
Big days from Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez lead Twins past White Sox
His teammates and coaches are often asked, but trying to quantify what a healthy Byron Buxton means to the Minnesota Twins might simply be too hard to do.
When healthy, he’s a game-changer, an electrifying player who is one of the game’s best. But the Twins hadn’t gotten the full Buxton experience in the past week or so, the star center fielder instead held off the field with knee inflammation.
Buxton, who served as the Twins’ designated hitter on Thursday, finally returned to the field on Saturday and was in the middle of everything going on offensively in the Twins’ 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. In the process, the Twins won their third straight game and handed the division-rival White Sox their sixth straight loss.
Atop the Twins’ lineup, Buxton finished a triple shy of the cycle. He ended the day with four hits — two were singles — and reached base in all five plate appearances (also hit by a pitch). He scored three runs and drove in two, hitting his first home run since April 10 in the win.
Behind Buxton in the lineup, Luis Arraez, batting second, also finished with four hits, driving in three runs in the process. The two finished the day a combined 8 for 9 with three runs scored and five driven in, helping key a Twins offense that had been relatively stagnant in recent days.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers scored three runs himself in the win, finishing with a pair of hits including his first home run of the season. Jeffers’ home run, which landed in the second deck in left field, preceded Buxton’s and was part of a four-run fourth inning in which the Twins broke the game open. Along with the two home runs, a two-out Trevor Larnach single brought home a pair of runs in the inning, too.
That was more than enough run support for Dylan Bundy, who continued his stellar start to the season on Saturday. With another five scoreless frames, Bundy lowered his earned-run average to 0.59. Bundy retired the first seven batters he faced, and only allowed four hits in his start, picking up his third win of the season.
Eloy Jiménez injured again in the Chicago White Sox’s 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins — their 6th straight defeat
The losses keep piling up for the Chicago White Sox.
They dropped their sixth straight Saturday, falling to the Minnesota Twins 9-2 in front of 16,686 at Target Field.
More significantly, left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited with right hamstring soreness after trying to beat a throw to first base in the second inning.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
“He’s all broken up in there, makes everybody want to break up,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s crying his eyes out, and I don’t blame him. Feel for him. He loves what he does. Told him there will be a lot of season left when he gets back.”
La Russa said the indication is that the injury would not be season ending. More tests are planned.
”It just breaks your heart,” La Russa said.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He dealt with a bruised left ankle for a portion of this season.
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
“His energy is contagious,” closer Liam Hendriks said. “It’s something he can turn on and make everybody around him feel like a kid again, which is something currently we need.
“It’s a blow. It’s a blow to him because we know he wants to be on the field. He’s in there every day making sure he’s having fun, getting involved.”
Injuries have been a major story so far this season for the Sox.
Starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and relievers Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) and Ryan Burr (right shoulder strain) are on the injured list. Reliever Garrett Crochet is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring training.
Starter Lucas Giolito is expected to return off the IL to pitch in Sunday’s series finale. He has been out with a left abdominal strain suffered on opening day.
The Sox already are missing starting center fielder Luis Robert (groin strain) in this series. Robert suffered the injury Thursday in Cleveland. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful Robert will return Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Starting right fielder AJ Pollock returned from the injured list (strained right hamstring) Friday.
The Sox overcame a rash of injuries last season en route to winning the American League Central. Their longest losing streak was five games.
This six-game skid — their longest since losing six straight Sept. 20-25, 2020 — has featured poor defense and a lack of clutch hitting.
The Sox couldn’t slow down star Byron Buxton, who had four hits and scored three times Saturday.
The center fielder singled and scored in the first, drove in a run with a double during a two-run second and hit a solo home run during a four-run fourth. Buxton’s fourth-inning blast was the second homer for the Twins in the inning, with Ryan Jeffers hitting the first.
Sox starter Vince Velasquez allowed five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 3⅓ innings. José Abreu homered and had two RBIs for the Sox, who have not scored more than three runs in each of their last nine games.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards says knee feels better after Game 3 scare
Anthony Edwards stood on the court, clutching his knee in the second half of Minnesota’s Game 3 loss at Target Center. Timberwolves fans were holding their collective breaths. Edwards has battled tendinopathy on and off in the second half of the season.
But Edwards said Thursday’s pain, caused by a collision, had no effect on that. He was impacted by the pain down the stretch Thursday. He didn’t play particularly well in the fourth quarter of the loss — something that can also said about all of his teammates.
Edwards was feeling better ahead of Saturday’s Game 4 tilt.
“It’s the playoffs, everybody playing through something,” Edwards said, “so it’s no complaints there.”
TYUS SHINES
Tyus Jones received a few boos from his hometown fans Thursday, something his younger brother, Spurs point guard Tre Jones, noted on Twitter.
It was no matter for the Apple Valley product. The Grizzlies’ point guard responded with a game-altering performance. Jones tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes. He hit three triples, including the one that gave Memphis its first lead of the game in the final frame.
Jones checked into the game with the Grizzlies trailing by 22 points late in the third quarter. He subbed out with Memphis leading by one.
“As a kid from Minnesota, you think of and dream of those moments, playoff basketball at Target Center. That’s the NBA team you grew up watching in an NBA arena, so you dream of those moments,” Jones said. “Yeah, I was just really ready for it. I prepared, worked my (butt) off to be ready in those moments. My teammates and coaches trusted me to deliver in those moments when the game gets intense like that. So those are moments that I dream about, and I was just ready for it.”
That he did it with Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ former president of basketball operations, in the building was all the more fitting. It was Rosas’ unwillingness to pay Jones during the summer of 2019 that led Jones to Memphis.
FINCH TAKES BLAME FOR NO TIMEOUT
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch took plenty of heat for not taking a timeout during Memphis’ 21-0 second-half run that flipped Thursday’s game. He did note that there was a quarter break in the midst of that run. So any timeout would’ve had to come during the Grizzlies’ 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
“Looking back, of course maybe we could’ve called a timeout, right?” Finch said. “I had, other than (D’Angelo Russell), probably our most experienced team out there. Of course I look at all these things and in hindsight, I should’ve called a timeout, and that’s on me. Do timeouts really stop runs? I don’t know.”
They didn’t help at the end of the first half. Finch called two timeouts in the midst of Memphis’ 15-0 run to close the second quarter to no avail. Still, perhaps a timeout in the fourth quarter could’ve helped.
“We still have to execute, we’ve still got to put the ball in the basket, we’ve still got to get stops,” Finch said. “But yeah, for sure, it’s a regretful mistake, I’ve got to own that. I told the team (Friday) in film.”
