News
Longtime owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights is retiring
Joe Kohler started working in restaurants when he was 15, and he never stopped.
But after more than a half-century in the business, Kohler, the owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights, is retiring.
Kohler, 67, announced last week that he is selling Joseph’s, a restaurant known for serving old-fashioned favorites, including liver and onions and 20 different kinds of pie, to the Leon family. The Leons own several other restaurants, including the Acapulco Restaurante Mexicano restaurants, Lolito’s and Devil’s Advocate.
“It’s time,” Kohler said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but I needed to make sure that all my people would be taken care of. I’ve got a lot of people depending on me.”
Under the agreement reached with the Leons, Joseph’s will continue to operate as is — with the same menu, same staff, same hours, Kohler said. Son Joe Kohler Jr. will continue to be manager, he said.
“They like what we have, they like the history, they like the product, they like the service, they like the employees, so everything should stay the same,” Kohler said. “That’s what they’re telling me. They said, ‘Joe, they won’t even know that you’re not here, other than your face won’t be there.’ ”
The sale is slated to occur on June 1.
Kohler, 67, grew up in White Bear Lake and started working as a busboy and dishwasher at Big Ben in White Bear Lake when he was a high-school sophomore. After working his way up to kitchen manager, he was promoted to manager of the Big Ben in Oak Park Heights in 1974.
Seven years later, Kohler purchased the restaurant, located off of Minnesota Highway 36, and changed its name to Joseph’s.
Kohler said his mother, Janice Kohler, who died in 2021 at the age of 88, was his biggest culinary influence.
“She and my father raised eight children — four boys and four girls — in our White Bear Lake home,” he told the Pioneer Press in 2004. “Mom cooked dinner every night. I liked being in the kitchen and watching her during that time. She was always doing something creative with food, often experimenting with different ingredients to perfect a dish.”
Kohler’s maternal grandmother, Sara Hall, instilled a love of pie, he said, and was one of the first pie bakers at Joseph’s.
Sara Hall’s pies, including apple, rhubarb and custard, are still on the menu, as are her soups, such as chicken noodle, cream of mushroom and bean and bacon, he said.
Kohler said he believes Joseph’s sells more pies than any other restaurant in Minnesota. Thanksgiving is their busiest time of year, with the restaurant making and selling “more than 1,000 pies to go,” he said. “They’re all made from scratch. We start with our own pie dough that we hand-roll, and then add in the fresh ingredients without any additives or preservatives.”
In the spring, raspberry and strawberry pies are popular, Kohler said. In the fall, baked pies like apple are the top sellers.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s rhubarb pie
“The steady ones all year long are your French silk, chocolate caramel, your cream pies,” he said. “Banana is our best-selling cream pie — always has been, always will be.”
Kohler’s favorites include macadamia nut, chocolate caramel and apple pie.
“There’s not a pie that I don’t eat here,” he said. “You know the sour-cream raisin pie? It took me forever as a kid to ever even want to taste it, but I had to make it one day, so when I made it, I had to taste it, and I went, ‘Geez, I haven’t tried this pie in 30 years. This is a good pie.’ It was the name, you know? We get hung up on the name. Sour cream and raisin did not sound to me like a pie.”
Kohler said he is proud his business survived three major setbacks through the decades: the 2008 recession, the reconstruction of Highway 36 as part of the new St. Croix River bridge project, and the pandemic.
The restaurant was closed for several months in 2020, he said, but is now back to its pre-pandemic numbers.
“We’ve got all of the business back and then some,” he said. “We’re tickled about it because now there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a tough time for a while.”
Kohler, who lives in Baytown Township, said he is looking forward to having time to pursue other interests, including volunteer work, once he is retired.
“In the business, you’re always getting pulled this way or that,” he said. “It’s kind of directed my time all my life, and now I get to be in charge of my time. I can schedule things and know I can be there.
“I’m finally going to have time to volunteer for things that have always been important to me,” he said. “Things that are pulling at my heartstrings, I’ll be able to have time for now.”
News
Faye Flam: Masks aren’t required to fly. Should you still wear one?
After a judge overturned a CDC mandate that U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks on airplanes, the TSA immediately stopped enforcing masking in airports. One viral video even showed a flight attendant walking down an airplane aisle asking people to throw their masks away. But with COVID cases on the rise again, what does mask-abandonment mean for public health? Even if you don’t have to wear a mask on a plane, should you?
These questions are still frustratingly hard to answer. While science has brought us great advances in pharmaceutical interventions such as vaccines and COVID treatments, it’s provided little new information about the value of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks.
We know far less than we should about the COVID-19 risks associated with flying or the benefits of requiring cloth and surgical masks. We do know that people decrease their own risk of getting sick when they wear an N95 respirator while around other people. Reducing your own risk also protects others, since you can’t give anyone COVID-19 if you never get infected.
But far too little attention has focused on measuring the impact of public health measures. American public health officials simply decided that mandating face coverings would be our primary non-pharmaceutical intervention, under the assumption that we needed something to protect people while re-opening the economy. But that was an assumption — and one that hasn’t been rigorously tested.
Several attempts at controlled trials showed a small benefit for universal masking with surgical masks — a 10% reduction in cases. Harvard medical professor Edward Nardell says there’s good data showing surgical masks in a hospital setting reduced transmission of TB — not COVID — by about 50%. It’s a different situation, but he thinks it’s reasonable to assume surgical masks masks help somewhat but don’t render a risky situation safe.
In a recent interview, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm pointed out that mask mandates may give people a false sense of safety. There’s little data on the benefit of cloth masks, and those are the masks that lots of people have been wearing on planes. Worse, lots of passengers remove their masks for large portions of a fight while they eat or drink. If the array of loose-fitting masks most people wear aren’t stopping airborne transmission, people might be taking more risks than they realize.
Air flow is good on airplanes, so the risks aren’t nearly as bad as being in a similar-sized stuffy room full of other people, but there is some danger. Harvard’s Nardell said he’d recommend people who are at higher risk, or just especially cautious, wear a fitted mask such as an N95. This isn’t easy to wear for a long flight, and you’d have to avoid the snacks and drinks — so that should figure into decisions that high-risk people need to make about whether to take an overseas vacation or a local road trip.
Not all high-risk conditions are alike, so it’s a good idea to consult your doctor before booking a flight, said Leonard Marcus, co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. That would be a good idea even with the mask mandate, though he thinks the end of the mandate will make flying somewhat more risky. He also said airplane masking doesn’t have to be all black or white; for example, at times when cases are low, vaccinated people might make a reasonable choice to take off their mask to eat and drink. However, he said right now U.S. cases are edging upward and we could see a new surge with new sub-variants of omicron BA.2.
It’s not too late to learn more about the impact of masking and of different types of face coverings. Controlled studies weren’t possible during mask mandates. Now researchers could gather data on volunteers who sign up for masked or unmasked flights.
This is not a good time to scale back on research and mitigation efforts. Vaccines didn’t end the pandemic as hoped, and new variants continue to pose new threats. Scientists and public health officials should be doing more, not less, to learn how to keep people safer. We need more free tests, more help with getting immune-compromised people antiviral drugs, more nudges to get older people boosted and more scientific research on which activities and situations pose the biggest threats.
Experts I interviewed earlier in the pandemic said they saw no downside to universal masking and a potential upside, so it seemed reasonable to do it even without much data. It’s ridiculous that two years in, we still don’t have the data we need to know how valuable masking is — or isn’t. COVID is here to stay, and it could be a great benefit to us all to know what helps and what doesn’t.
News
Loons manager Adrian Heath’s changes again led to goals in 3-0 win over Chicago
When Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath has brought on substitutions and tinkered with the remaining players’ positioning in the last two games, the identical changes has quickly led to goals and wins in each game.
When Robin Lod has moved to a false nine and Bongi Hlongwane and Abu Danladi have come in the game, with Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane coming out, Minnesota has benefited.
Attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso scored first Saturday, followed by midfielder Kervin Arriaga and Lod in a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field.
When Heath made the changes in a 1-1 game vs. Colorado a week ago, Lod and Danladi each scored to break free for a 3-1 win. With these changes, Minnesota (4-2-2) have won two straight.
These immediate dividends should upset the established front four in Minnesota, with Fragapane and Amarilla the potential casualties.
Chicago (2-1-4) had allowed an MLS-low two goals in seven games coming into Saturday. Minnesota hung three on them.
About 10 minutes after the changes were made, Reynoso scored his first open-play goal of the season in the 72nd minute and Reynoso’s service led to Arriaga’s first MLS goal in the 84th. Lod opened it wide open in the 88th.
Reynoso had the best scoring chance of the first half. His free kick from 25 yards out curled, but Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina was right there as it hit the crossbar. On the rebound, Franco Fragapane scaled a shot just wide.
The Loons had more than 62 percent possession in the first half, but didn’t have a shot on target as the Fire blocked five attempts. Heath was described as disgruntled during his off-camera interview, per ESPN’s Cristina Alexander, with the reason being how his team gave the ball away so easily.
Minnesota made only one change to its starting XI from its last MLS game, but it was a big, forced alteration. Hassani Dotson, who has played right back or midfield in every minute this season, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and had meniscus damage in his right knee from an injury at training Friday.
MNUFC captain Wil Trapp was booked with his fifth yellow card across the last six games, meaning due to card accumulation, Trapp will miss the Loons’ next game at Los Angeles FC on May 1.
The club’s supporters in the Wonderwall unveiled one of its biggest tifo banners. The 9,000-square foot display had more than 35 volunteers logging in excess of of 200 hours of work to make it happen.
News
Gary Sánchez avoids IL for now; Twins make three roster moves
Rocco Baldelli first got word just minutes before Friday night’s game that Gary Sánchez wouldn’t be able to go after the catcher felt something in his abdomen while playing catch before the game.
What he felt is what the Twins are dubbing “abdomen tightness,” which is not expected to be serious at this time. The Twins sent Sánchez for magnetic resonance imaging during Friday game, which came back showing “minimal signal,” Baldelli said.
The Twins are planning on giving him some rest — and time — but Baldelli said Sánchez arrived Saturday reporting some improvement. The club has not placed him on the injured list at this point, but did add another catcher, José Godoy, whom they designated for assignment shortly before the season started, to the 40-man (and 28-man) roster on Saturday.
To make room on the active roster, the Twins placed Jhon Romero on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. Romero said he initially thought it was something he could pitch through, but the Twins have instead decided to shut him down briefly. The reliever said he believed he’d probably be feeling 100 percent in about a week.
With Romero going to the injured list and the Twins calling up a catcher, they are now at 14 pitchers and 14 catchers, down from the 16 pitchers they began the year with. Baldelli said he believed that roster composition will work out fine for the time being with an off day coming up on Monday and Josh Winder available out of the bullpen after resetting from his 5 1/3-inning outing last weekend in Boston.
Also, notably, in order to add Godoy to the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred reliever Jorge Alcala to the 60-day injured list, meaning he will be out at least into June. Alcala was placed on the injured list on April 12 (retroactive to April 11) with right elbow inflammation. He had started to throw when the Twins were in Boston but after feeling continued discomfort, the Twins shut him down.
The decision to move him to the 60-day injured list, Baldelli said, was not indicative of a further injury but rather that was how long they believed it was going to take anyways to fully shut him down, let him heal and then ramp him back up from level zero.
“It almost feels more like that traditional soreness in there and general tightness, but there’s not a lot to point to as far as anything that looks like it’s going to be surgical,” Baldelli said.
The Twins plan to send Alcala down to their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., where he will remain as he rehabs and works his way back.
In the meantime, they’ll have to continue to navigate in their bullpen without a reliever who looked poised to take on a bigger role.
“He’s an important bullpen piece for us. He’s a guy that’s been changing and getting better and learning some new things and tricks,” Baldelli said. “The adjustment he made against left-handed hitters last year and the change in some of his usage and some of his stuff has actually improved. It’s been fun to watch him get this point in his career. This is probably a blip in everything he’s going to do but you have to get past it and this is part of the game.”
Longtime owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights is retiring
Why is it Important to Launch an Online Insurance Agency?
Cheap Car Insurance Companies
Faye Flam: Masks aren’t required to fly. Should you still wear one?
Loons manager Adrian Heath’s changes again led to goals in 3-0 win over Chicago
How Does a DUI Affect My Insurance Rate?
Gary Sánchez avoids IL for now; Twins make three roster moves
Parameters of Health Insurance Plan
Life Insurance: Back to Basics
Michael Kopech is improving with each start — as the Chicago White Sox right-hander’s 0.64 ERA indicates
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations