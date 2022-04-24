News
Man shot and killed in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north county. Police say a man was fatally shot.
At around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at the Hazelwood Central High School on New Halls Ferry Road. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim is not a student and the shooting does not appear to be related to the school in any way.
This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Hawks’ John Collins: ‘Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball’
John Collins entered this Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series against the Miami Heat hurting, as he dealt with finger and foot injuries. The Atlanta Hawks forward said he continues to find the experience painful.
“The first three games, I’ve been in a lot of pain, man,” he said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 at State Farm Arena. “I guess, to be frank, the Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball.
“So I’ve seriously been having to try to take a little bit extra measure to just try to take care of my body. Be that as it is, it’s the playoffs. So not complaining, but it’s real. So, got to get ready to do it again.”
The West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman product said the Heat’s tactics also had him coming to the aid of second-year Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu in Friday night’s Atlanta Game 3 victory.
During the break between the third and fourth quarters, as Hawks coach Nate McMillan handled his televised interview, Collins and Atlanta assistant Chris Jent addresses the referees on behalf of Okongwu.
“The Heat were holding Onyeka as he was trying to jump in the air,” Collins said. “We were trying to explain to the official, I forgot who it was at the time, ‘that’s illegal.’
“You can’t do that, when somebody’s jumping, with two hands, and gets grabbed by the waist, that’s a foul. And again, kind of upset.”
Collins said he ultimately let it go, but then addressed it the following day at practice.
“I hate to see that type of stuff,” he said. “Somebody jumping in the air, I feel like that should be an easy one. But it is what it is.”
Missed calls
The NBA’s officiating report for Friday night’s 111-110 Heat loss cited a pair of late uncalled Hawks defensive 3-second violations, each of which should have resulted in a Heat free throw being awarded.
The first came with 56.6 seconds to play, on the sequence that featured a P.J. Tucker 3-pointer that put the Heat up 110-109, with the officiating report ruling that Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, “is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent.”
Even more significant was a similar non-call on Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter with that same score with 15.6 seconds to play. On that play, Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed a jump shot, with the Hawks’ Trae Young then converting in transition to close out the scoring.
Had the call been made on Huerter, the Hawks likely would have been forced to foul the Heat, potentially down two at that stage (after what should have been a technical free throw).
Optimistic outlook
Heat center Bam Adebayo said he is confident that Kyle Lowry will traverse his hamstring issue as expediently as possible.
“I feel like he’s going to bounce back,” Adebayo said. “He’s one of those dudes who knows how to take care of his body, he knows himself and his body. So it wouldn’t shock me if he’s back out here soon.”
Adebayo said Lowry remains a valuable influence to fill-in point guard Gabe Vincent.
“Vincent has grown throughout this whole season, especially having Kyle in his ear,” Adebayo said. “It’s made him a point guard, better player. I’m excited for Vincent. This is his moment and he’ll embrace it.
“He’s become our second-best point guard on the team. In that regard, we just take K-Low’s responsibility and just hand it to Vincent. I feel like he’s very prepared for that.”
Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez will miss an estimated 6-8 weeks with a right hamstring strain
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez will be out an estimated six to eight weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.
The Sox placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list.
“After returning to Chicago, Eloy will undergo further evaluation by White Sox team physicians at Rush and a treatment plan will be put in place,” the Sox said in a team statement. “The club expects to be able to provide an update prior to Tuesday’s game.”
The injury occurred in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third in the second inning, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He dealt with a bruised left ankle for a portion of this season. Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
400 people expected to attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk
ST. LOUIS – Faith Oakville Church is hosting the Stomp Out Addiction Walk to bring awareness, education, and support to the community.
With overdose deaths higher than ever in south county and surrounding areas, people are gathering together to walk for a cause this morning.
The walk begins at 10 a.m., but at 8 a.m. there’s a celebration service in the Worship Center where everyone is welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The entry fee is $30 for ages 16 and up, and $15 for those ages 5 to 15. All proceeds benefit PreventEd to help serve this cause.
The Walk begins with check-in here at Faith Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Road. The walk continues from Faith’s parking lot onto Cliff Cave Trail for one mile with turn around.
Tents will be set up around the parking lot to represent non-profits and organizations in the area that provide services, help, and resources for those suffering from drug addiction and their families and friends.
Approximately 400 people are expected to be in attendance.
