Medicare Supplement Plan H – Basic But Vital Coverage For Anyone

Share Pin 0 Shares

Medicare Supplement Plan H provides a basic package for covering the costs that Medicare does not pick up. Medical costs can add up.

Even with Medicare, there are costs that the patient must cover, and these can stack up fast. Without Medigap coverage, the patient is responsible for all of the co-payments, coinsurance, and deductibles for both Medicare Parts A and B. Medicare also does not provide for coverage if you travel overseas.

If you are struck with an accident or a significant decline in your health, the costs could be devastating to your retirement years. It is in your best interest to be prepared before it happens.

How does Medicare Supplement Plan H help? Plan H will cover 100% of the coinsurance and deductible for Part A coverage. It also provides an additional 365 days of hospital coverage after Medicare benefits run out. It also covers Part B copayments and coinsurance.

The costs of the first three pints of blood are covered as well. If you want to travel the world during your retirement, Plan H will provide cost coverage up to 80% for any emergencies you experience overseas. Other supplement plans will cover more, but Plan H may be right if you just want to cover the basics.

According to Medicare, there are going to be changes to Medicare Supplement Plan H next year. After June 1, 2010, no one else will be allowed to enroll in Plan H.

Anyone who enrolls in the plan prior to June 1 will be allowed to keep this plan. In addition, hospice care is being added to this plan, as well as all supplement plans. So, if Plan H meets your needs, then you might want to think about enrolling before it closes. But before you make that decision, you may want to look at the other options available.

How will you know if Medicare Supplement Plan H is right for you? The easiest way is to call and speak with one of our Medicare experts. All supplement plans are provided by private insurers and each plan covers the same things. However, each insurance company sets their own premium levels. And the differences in premiums can be shocking from one company to another.

We can provide you with quotes from Medicare supplement providers all around the country. That will give you the power to make the right decision. We can insure that you get the coverage you need at a price that will not break your budget.