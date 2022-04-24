Finance
Medicare Supplement Plan H – Basic But Vital Coverage For Anyone
Medicare Supplement Plan H provides a basic package for covering the costs that Medicare does not pick up. Medical costs can add up.
Even with Medicare, there are costs that the patient must cover, and these can stack up fast. Without Medigap coverage, the patient is responsible for all of the co-payments, coinsurance, and deductibles for both Medicare Parts A and B. Medicare also does not provide for coverage if you travel overseas.
If you are struck with an accident or a significant decline in your health, the costs could be devastating to your retirement years. It is in your best interest to be prepared before it happens.
How does Medicare Supplement Plan H help? Plan H will cover 100% of the coinsurance and deductible for Part A coverage. It also provides an additional 365 days of hospital coverage after Medicare benefits run out. It also covers Part B copayments and coinsurance.
The costs of the first three pints of blood are covered as well. If you want to travel the world during your retirement, Plan H will provide cost coverage up to 80% for any emergencies you experience overseas. Other supplement plans will cover more, but Plan H may be right if you just want to cover the basics.
According to Medicare, there are going to be changes to Medicare Supplement Plan H next year. After June 1, 2010, no one else will be allowed to enroll in Plan H.
Anyone who enrolls in the plan prior to June 1 will be allowed to keep this plan. In addition, hospice care is being added to this plan, as well as all supplement plans. So, if Plan H meets your needs, then you might want to think about enrolling before it closes. But before you make that decision, you may want to look at the other options available.
How will you know if Medicare Supplement Plan H is right for you? The easiest way is to call and speak with one of our Medicare experts. All supplement plans are provided by private insurers and each plan covers the same things. However, each insurance company sets their own premium levels. And the differences in premiums can be shocking from one company to another.
We can provide you with quotes from Medicare supplement providers all around the country. That will give you the power to make the right decision. We can insure that you get the coverage you need at a price that will not break your budget.
Why is it Important to Launch an Online Insurance Agency?
Remember the days when you used to call a travel agent to book that annual family vacation, your business trips or just a quick get-away? Your favorite travel agent knew you, your preferences and would even call you with that occasional “great deal.”
Where is that travel agent today? Well, the traditional travel agent is an almost extinct species. Between 1996 and 2006, travel agents saw commissions from air travel, their historical “cash cow”, all but disappear; going from 61% of their revenue to 7% of their revenue . Why? The Internet and do-it-yourself websites such as Travelocity.com and many other similar sites. Travel agents that didn’t adapt went out of business. By the way, that agent that called you with the special offer or got you the seat in the exit row is still in business.
Today, with the increasing number of online insurance quoting and information sites, insurance agents are about to fight the same battle for survival that travel agents faced – and lost – 10 years ago. Fortunately, insurance agents still have time to reach out to their customers and buyers to avoid the same plight that awaited the travel agent. However, between regulatory changes, government mandates and, most important, buyers that want to handle more of their interactions online, insurance agents have a relatively small window to proactively establish their online presence.
We know customers of all ages are online – buying, researching, banking and networking. We also know that the ‘silver tsunami’ – the massive wave of boomers retiring within the next ten years – is becoming more comfortable conducting more of their activities online. If insurance agents don’t adapt quickly, they will lose a major opportunity – communicating with customers and prospects online. Why is this so important? Because trending research shows that buyers are going online to validate with whom they’re doing business. As a result, if an insurance agent doesn’t have a high-quality website, there is a good chance they will also lose the customer.
One of the best solutions for independent insurance agents, small agencies and insurance brokers is a website-building platform that allows you to build, launch, and customize a professional website in minutes. The advantage of such a platform is that the agent doesn’t have to have any technical expertise and can begin to direct customers and prospects to his or her website right away.
Agents that don’t have a solid Internet strategy in place today are at risk of losing their customers in the near future. Simply putting your logo on a quoting engine is not enough. Having a high quality website is a critical piece of the toolkit that agents need to succeed.
Cheap Car Insurance Companies
Virtually every state in the United States requires its drivers to buy automobile insurance. And every state has a cheap auto insurance that many drivers choose to take advantage of. This cheap car insurance is known as a basic liability policy.
Basic liability is only available to those drivers who are not financing their vehicle; if a vehicle is being financed then the lender will require the car’s owner to purchase considerably more than the state’s mandated basic liability policy. Before you decide on purchasing the cheapest car insurance you can from the cheapest company you can find there are a couple of things that you should be aware of.
While the state-mandated minimum liability insurance does allow you to legally drive in your state, there is no guarantee that this minimum insurance coverage will pay for all of the medical costs and property damage that might result from an accident. If you are deemed to be at fault in an accident, any bills not paid by your insurance could fall to you personally.
People have lost homes and had savings accounts wiped out by a judgment against them that their insurance didn’t cover.
Also be aware that the basic liability insurance will pay nothing whatsoever for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in an accident and it may pay little or nothing for your medical costs or for the medical costs of anyone in your vehicle, especially if you are found to be at fault in an accident.
That being said, there are several cheap car insurance companies which can be found on the internet. If you are looking for the absolutely cheapest insurance you can possibly find then you will want to take the time to fill out the forms on 3 different websites that make car insurance price comparisons in your state rather than relying on the results from just one site. Remember, each site only compares a small handful of companies – if you want to compare prices from every company selling policies in your state then you will need to make your comparisons on at least 3 different sites.
The good news is once you’ve made all of your comparisons across 3 different websites – you’re done! Just review the results and pick the lowest-price you can find. If you follow these guidelines you can go to bed tonight feeling confident that you have saved the most money you possibly could while getting an insurance policy that meets your state’s legal minimum requirements.
How Does a DUI Affect My Insurance Rate?
If you have ever found yourself in a situation where you have received a DUI, or driving under the influence, charge you know some of the damage this can do to your life. But even years after the fines have been paid off, you may find yourself still haunted by the mistake in regards to your insurance premium.
Proven again and again over time, people who have received one DUI charge are likely to receive another in their lifetime. Hopefully the one charge was enough to make you set your life straight and you will not be getting behind the wheel intoxicated again. But life has no guarantees, and while insurance companies are in the business of taking risks they do like to minimize their chances of loss.
One of the worst situations to find yourself in when just after a recent DUI you find a letter in your mailbox announcing that your insurance company is no longer willing to provide your insurance. Generally you have a very short period of time to secure new insurance, and you will be less than happy with the surprise of your new insurance rate quotes when you call around.
When you receive a conviction of driving under the influence it is reported on your driving record. Sometimes it can take an insurance provider several months to notice this change, and often it is found when you go to renew your policy. The result is often that they are unwilling to cover you again, especially if you failed to notify them of the conviction in the first place. Insurance companies do not like these types of surprises.
Your new “high-risk driver” status is going to cause complications for up to 10 years. Depending on the state in which you reside, your state will keep your DUI on your driving record for a set period of time. As long as it shows you will have to face the consequences of your actions translated into dollars and cents coming out of your pocket in the form of a skyrocketed insurance premium.
There honestly is not much that you can do about this, so once you have alerted your insurance provider as to your conviction it is best that you review your policy in detail and if you need to save money on your insurance bill to offset your inflated premium see what can be trimmed back.
Raising your deductible is often a quick way to see a change in your price. If your deductible is set below $1,000 absolutely raise it to at least that amount. Set aside money for the event of an accident to cover your deductable so you do not find yourself stuck without transportation if an accident does happen. Also, if you have medical insurance from your place of employment you can likely lower, if not drop, your medical coverage from your policy. Check with your health care plan first to be certain injuries resulting from a car accident are covered, but in most cases they are.
While there are no simple answers or quick fixes, the best way to avoid having to deal with the problems a DUI causes with your insurance is to be certain it never happens again.
