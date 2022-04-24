News
Mets holding their own in 1-run games could lead to big season when all the games are counted
The First Place New York Mets (11-4) entered Saturday with more wins and less sleep than anyone in the majors. Their +31 run differential trailed only the Dodgers’ +37. They’ve won at home and on the road and against good teams expected to make the playoffs. Through 15 games, there is practically nothing more the Mets could do to prove to the world that they are, in fact, a pretty good team.
But these are the First Place New York Mets we’re talking about, and understandably, there are some trust issues surrounding the question of whether or not they will remain the First Place New York Mets when the wins are counted up. Last season, they held that pole position through more than 100 days before limping to the finish line as the Third Place New York Mets. Plus, it’s April. Three players entered Saturday with a batting average of .400 or higher. As a rule, try not to trust anything you see on a baseball field before the window AC units are installed.
But if we were going to grasp for signs to hope during the Small Sample Theater months, Friday night’s gasping, 10-inning 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks would be a sensible place to start. After all, the Mets had a miserable run in one-run games down the stretch last season, going 2-15 in them at one point and 31-35 overall. The team did its share of losing in two-, three-, four- and 10-run games over that same stretch as well, so it wasn’t a total aberration, but a 2-15 record in one-run games, which tend to be more random than usual, is unthinkably bad luck by any definition.
So it was nice to see the Mets acquit themselves well on Friday night, bringing their record in such games to 2-2 this season. Performance in these games tends to be random from year to year, making them one of the main ways for a team to out-perform (or underperform) its overall talent level. Since the Mets are, indeed, a pretty good team, finding a way not to leak wins in the close games is one way to avoid another late-season tumble down the standings.
But while one-run games have received a lot of attention around this team, mainly due to that unthinkably bad run last year, they’re also a bit of a red herring for team performance. The Mets went on that terrible run last year, but still finished with the exact same record as their Pythagorean expectation: 77-85.
Which brings us back to that +31 run differential.
If a team’s record in one-run games is only the bit of luck that takes it above or below expectation, then the run differential is what sets that expectation. Right now, the Mets are right where they’re supposed to be, according to the aggregate and reliable ol’ Pythagoras: 11-4. If the Mets continue to play at anything approaching their current run of form, it would take nothing short of a calamity in the close games for them to collapse.
Then again, it’s only April. And as we’ve already seen, the First Place New York Mets are capable of just about anything.
News
Loons lose versatile Hassani Dotson to a torn ACL
Hassani Dotson, Minnesota United’s Mr. Versatility, has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the club announced Saturday.
Dotson, who had played all 630 minutes this season, was injured during training session Friday. He went down during a transfer drill on artificial turf at the National Sports Center in Blaine and had medical staff address him immediately.
Manager Adrian Heath hoped it was just some swelling, but one of the worst-case diagnoses was realized.
This is a further blow to a backline which has been in flux all season. Dotson has been filling in at right back with No. 1 right back Romain Metanire out for weeks with an aggravated hamstring injury.
News
Hamstring injury has the Heat’s Kyle Lowry down . . . and likely out at least for Sunday vs. Hawks
“I’m pissed. I’m pissed.”
And, with that, Kyle Lowry made clear where he stood Saturday with his mental state, after being forced to retreat to the locker room and miss the balance of Friday night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
As for where the Miami Heat’s floor leader stands from a physical standpoint with his strained left hamstring, that is a bit murkier, questionable for Sunday night’s Game 4 at State Farm Arena against the Hawks in this best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series that his team leads 2-1.
“We’re going to talk to medical and we’re going to be all on the same page, and see how I feel day by day,” the veteran point guard said.
That makes Sunday hardly appear to be the day for his next action, considering he sat out Saturday’s practice and was walking with an uneven gait.
“We’ll make that determination,” coach Erik Spoelstra said in deferring the decision until Sunday. “I know how he is — he’s an absolute warrior, but we’ll see what the trainers say.”
Such an injury typically involves at least a week out of action.
“We’ll figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “You know the one thing about this team is we’ve had a lot of different variations of our rotation all year long. We’ve been able to respond and win with different guys out.”
Lowry exited Friday’s game with 1:59 left in the third quarter, after he stepped on the foot of Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter while defending, lost his shoe, and then went immediately into the Heat locker room during a timeout at that stage. He later limped to the team bus.
Saturday, however, he said tweaked the hamstring prior to that play.
“I was trying to get out of the game, actually,” he said. “I didn’t tell Spo until the last second. We couldn’t get the sub in. But it happened before that. I don’t know when exactly. I can’t pinpoint the exact moment.”
The Heat have been here before, amid such Lowry uncertainly, with a 12-7 record in Lowry’s absence this season. That, of course, was during the regular season, including games against lower-tier competition.
Gabe Vincent has served as the replacement starter when Lowry has been out, which likely would again be the case.
But there also is the opportunity of injecting Victor Oladipo into the rotation for the first time this postseason, with the veteran guard having scored 40 points in the April 10 regular-season finale, when Lowry sat out the road loss to the Orlando Magic.
“I have everybody on my mind right now,” Spoelstra said. “There’ll be a lot of different directions. But we’ll just see. I don’t even know what the determination is right now. We’re talking about a lot of hypotheticals.”
Timetables for hamstring issues vary, with a hamstring issue removing Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns’ first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Heat’s series against the Hawks will run no longer than another week, with Game 4 Sunday at State Farm Arena and Game 5 on Tuesday at FTX Arena. If a Game 6 is needed, it would be Thursday in Atlanta, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for next Saturday in Miami.
Having turned 36 last month, Lowry has missed only one game due to injury this season, an Oct. 23 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Heat’s road opener. Otherwise, his absences have been for rest, family reasons and the two games he missed in December in NBA health-and-safety protocols.
“I don’t get hurt,” he said Saturday.
While Lowry has opened defensively against Trae Young in the series’ first three games, the Heat have utilized a series of defenders, as well as traps and double-teams.
From a ballhandling standpoint, Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro all have handled playmaking when Lowry has been off the court, with a Lowry absence potentially to increase Bam Adebayo’s role in that regard, as well.
Lowry is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 assists in the series, at just .348 from the field. But he also has had just three turnovers in his 88:38 of action.
Butler said he appreciates the moment.
“I know we love that guy as our point guard,” he said. “And if he’s with us, yippee-ki-yay. If he’s not, somebody got to step in and do his job. And it’s very, very hard to do, but we’ve got enough in that locker room to try to bring to the table what Kyle does. He’ll get his treatment and we’ll see where he’s at.”
The last time Lowry missed a playoff game was in 2017 with the Toronto Raptors, when an ankle sprain kept him out of two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series Lowry and the Raptors were swept.
“I mean, at this point, for me, the playoffs is the most important time of the year, and this is why we’re here,” he said. “You know, I’ve got to be smart about every situation, though.”
News
Soucheray: Earth would be a lesser place without birds and bees, so resist I will
The other day, I heard the unmistakable thump of a bird hitting the window and when I looked out I saw him on the ground, probably a House Wren. Sometimes I can save them by saying “there, there, now, now,” before I launch them. He returned to earth rather smartly, like a lead balloon. Nuts.
Only to read days later an admonishment from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota saying that we, humans, are not to touch any injured or dead wildlife as part of the Center’s larger warning about bird flu. I can assure the Raptor Center and all interested parties that my guy did not die from the flu. He most likely broke his neck.
Additionally, the Raptor Center is asking that people put a pause on the things they do that bring birds together, like feeding them at your bird feeder. Apparently, song birds at the feeder can carry the virus without signs of infection.
“This will be for the next couple of months until the flu in wildlife decreases,” said Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center, in an email last week printed in the Enemy Paper.
This is shades of “we just need two weeks to slow the spread at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.” I’ve never been involved in preventing birds from gathering and I’m not sure if I can be of much help. I hope this does not result in Gov. Tim Walz giving himself new executive powers so he can order birds to socially distance and stay away from their favorite trees or powerlines. Whether bird or human, the protocols for a virus are now the same.
My feeder is currently empty, but the protocols keep changing in an uncanny mimicking of what we have faced the last two years. As the week neared its end we learned that, wait a minute, song birds are now thought not to be susceptible to the virus nor are they problematic in spreading illness to raptors and feeding is presumed permissible.
But, like a COVID protocol, we are asked to act with an abundance of caution. The Earth would be a lesser place without the eagle and the owl, so I will keep the feeder empty on the off chance that it becomes another crowded restaurant of unmasked birds. Eagles are abundant and I wish to keep it that way. I have rarely seen an owl, maybe only once or twice, and I lament their struggle with any obstacle to their flourishing, much less avian flu.
Not necessarily unrelated is the news that the city of Edina is asking homeowners to not cut their lawns in May, complete with a public relations slogan, “No Mow May.” In addition to our soldiering up against bird flu, we are to understand that allowing the grass to grow protects pollinator food and habitat during the transition from winter to spring.
Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more. I would have drawn the line at ticks, for their contribution to anything is negligible. We have been cutting grass in May since the invention of the lawnmower, but our consciousness is raised these days and I will resist all the lines I am itching to use about Edina residents being so predictably precious that they think that they will become the pollinator capital of the world.
Resist I will. Along with the eagle and the owl, the Earth would be a lesser place without the bee and the butterfly.
