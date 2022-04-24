Finance
Military Benefits for Modern Vets – How Times Have Changed
After World War II, returning GI’s were offered a series of benefits designed to make them a functional part of the US economy. Among the most important benefits of the GI Bill were funding for:
- a full college education for returning vets
- and zero down payment home loans for vets and their widowed dependents
With 16 million military personnel deployed, and with so many taking advantage of these benefits, there may be more than strong family values and hard work to explain why the folks that fought in WWII are called the “greatest generation”. Those benefits, so widely distributed and so tightly targeted at the age group that has always been the “engine” of an economy, set the stage for some long term prosperity.
Benefits provided to vets after military deployment have declined over the years. The more than one million military men and women who have been deployed since 9/11 do receive some benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill, but they are far less comprehensive than what WWII vets received.
Active Duty service members who give up $100 a month for their first year of deployment can receive a flat payment of up to $1101 a month for college for 36 months under the MGIB-AD program. Educational benefits for on the job training or apprenticeship programs are less. Qualifying for full benefits under this program requires that the vet have met a significant number of service and requirements. Selected reserve and national guard, though they may also have seen long deployments, are not guaranteed the same benefits.
The VA still guarantees loans for vets, allowing banks to make some loans available for now down payment. But “regular military” professionals must meet several eligibility requirements related to their length of active duty service in order to receive ACE certification. Selected Reserve and National Guard may be eligible for these benefits if they have complete six years of service or were discharged with a service-connected disability.
There are, as there always have been, additional benefits Vets can receive. The Small Business Administration’s Patriot Express makes it easier for vets to get a loan to start a new business. States sometimes provide business loans, unemployment and insurance benefits to vets. But these benefits are no replacement for the holistic support originally provided to vets under the GI bill.
The VA estimates that more than 200,000 vets are homeless on any given night, and 400,000 experience homelessness over the course of a year. These vets have served in every war, but the majority have come from Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, Grenada, Panama, Lebanon, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) and Operation Iraqi Freedom. 47% of homeless vets are estimated to be from the Vietnam era.
Vets from Iraq and Afghanistan are already appearing on US streets. In some cases they are victims of slow or inadequate treatment for injuries (mental and physical) sustained in the war zone. In other cases they are simply unable to find employment which makes exercising home loan benefits or taking real advantage of piecemeal educational benefits unfeasible.
After World War II, a four year war, the US faced the problem of how to reintegrate military professionals into the economy head on. They developed the GI bill to support their educational and financial requirements soon after their return. The result was a generation of vets who were able to contribute to our society in almost every capacity.
Failure to meet the needs of vets returning from subsequent wars has resulted in an increasingly ill and desperate population of homeless vets. Perhaps the smartest investment we can make in the military is to remake the GI Bill for a new generation. It is the best way to insure, as the “Greatest Generation”would have wished, that this generation is “Greater Still”.
When Purchasing A Home, Where Do I Start?
I hear customers saying all of the time, “what do I do first?”. This may not surprise you coming from a mortgage professional, but the absolute first thing that you want to do is talk to a mortgage professional, even before a Real Estate Agent and here is why.
Start With a Mortgage Person?
I believe that you should start by seeing a mortgage professional for the following reasons, and I believe that many Real Estate Agents would tell you the same. Speaking to a mortgage pro first will have many benefits, the following are just a few.
- Realistic Expectations: Nothing makes the home buying process more frustrating, than seeing a house that you love, only to find out it is above your price range. Every house that you walk through afterward is compared to the house that you loved, but couldn’t afford. It is likely that any house with similar features will be similarly out of the price range, and therefore any house within the price range will be missing features that you love about the house you cannot afford. It is better to look know what your price range is, and look at houses you can afford. Your loan officer can also give you the monthly payments for different loan amounts, it may be that you qualify for $300,000 at 100% financing, but you are only comfortable with the monthly payment on a $150,000 loan. If that is the case you don’t want to spend time looking at $300,000 properties, but you won’t know that for sure, until you speak to a loan officer.
- Pre-qualification or Pre-Approval: You are going to need at least a pre-qualification letter from a lender before any listing agent will take an offer you submit seriously, so it is better to have the letter ahead of time in case you quickly find a house that you love. Also a lot of the more experienced buyers agents don’t want to spend a lot of time with you until you are pre-qualified as well and for good reason, if you cannot get a mortgage than you are wasting your own time as well as their time. Another benefit of seeing you mortgage professional first is, that if they offer pre-approvals, you can obtain a loan commitment before you identify a property, this tells a seller and listing agent that they do not have to worry about accepting your offer only to have it fall through because you are unable to obtain financing. A pre-qualification letter means that a loan officer thinks he can get you a loan, a pre-approval with a loan commitment means that an underwriter has said that you can have a loan based on your information.
- Know Your Loan Options: Your sales contract is going to set the maximum amount of financing that the seller is willing to accept, your mortgage professional will be able to discuss with you the different loans that you qualify for and in your situation is it better to go with 80%, 90% or 95% financing, what are closing costs likely to look like? Are you a veteran, eligible for the VA loan? Is an FHA loan or Conventional loan better in your circumstances? You may want to take advantage of the USDA program and their favorable terms, but the program is not valid in all areas, you don’t want to look at houses that will not qualify based on their location. These are questions that your loan officer will be able to answer and it helps to know them ahead of time, to make sure you are being effective with your time looking at houses.
While your real estate agent is going to be the person to help you find the house of your dreams, it is always wise to make sure that the house of your dreams, fits within the budget of your reality first. The only person that is going to be able to help you figure that out is your mortgage professional, especially in the market we are in right now with the interest rates being as volatile as they have been over the past few months.
What Documents Will I Need?
Your loan officer will be able to tell you exactly what documents their lender(s) will require but here are a few items that are pretty consistent across all lenders
- Income Documentation: The days of “this is how much I make, take my word for it” are over, any income that is used to qualify you will have to be verified, Here are some quick guidelines.
- Plan to bring you most recent paystubs at a minimum and all w2s and 1099’s from the previous year, it is always a good idea to provide your loan officer with the previous years tax returns as well.
- If you are commissioned or self employed, 2 years of tax returns, including w2s and 1099s
- Asset Documentation: The days of “this is how much I have in the bank, take my word for it” are over, any assets you use for purposes of paying a down payment or closing costs are going to have to be verified
- Most Recent Bank Statements
- Statements for any investment or retirement savings that you will be drawing from for down payment or closing costs
- Photo ID: Passport or Driver’s License are the best.
Typically that is enough to get you started, but your loan officer will be able to walk you through any additional information that he or she may need.
Guide to Calculating Child Support in Rhode Island (RI) Is There A Minimum Amount?
How is Rhode Island (RI) Child Support determined in divorce cases, paternity cases, child support cases and child visitation cases?
In most cases, support is determined by the “Rhode Island Family Court Child Support Formula and Guidelines”. In the vast majority of cases in Rhode Island, the minimum Rhode Island support guideline amount is used to determine kid support.
However, a parent has the right to seek more then the minimum guidelines because the guidelines are supposed to be the minimum amount a parent will receive as child support. In Theory, The Guidelines are intended to be the floor rather then the ceiling for support. In actuality, the minimum guidelines are used in the vast majority of Rhode Island Support cases. Article by RI Child support Attorney.
The court is entitled to look at the assets of a party in determining child support. The Family Court can also look at extraordinary expenses of either party and can look at the needs and expenses of the parties. The Court can look at any circumstances the judge believes appropriate in determining child support. If a person is underemployed or refusing to work when capable of working then the court can determine the earning capacity of the party. Some Judges consistently go over the minimum child support guidelines.
The Rhode Island guidelines uses an income shares model in which the adjusted gross income of both parents are used to determine the correct amount of child support. Essentially, the guidelines look at the combined adjusted Gross income of both parties. Adjusted gross income means the gross income of a party with certain required deductions from gross income for medical insurance & dental insurance. Another required deduction is for additional minor dependants (children). There are also certain discretionary deductions that some judges may allow such as life insurance costs.
After determining the combined adjusted gross income of the parties, the RI Guidelines should be utilized to determine what the state of Rhode Island believes that two parents with that amount of adjusted gross income would pay for support if the parents were still residing together. After that number is determined daycare expenses are added onto that amount.
The non custodial parent pursuant to the minimum guidelines should be obligated to pay a percentage of that amount set forth above that is the same same percentage of that persons adjusted gross income to the total adjusted gross income of both parties.
For example: If Mom makes $1000 a month and dad makes $4000 a month and each has $200 dollars of medical insurance payments then the adjusted gross income of mom is $800 and the adjusted gross income of dad is 3800. The combined adjusted gross income of both is $4600. Dad makes $82.6 percent of the combined adjusted gross income of the parties and is required to pay 82.6 percent of the minimum guideline amount guideline amount plus the daycare expenses.
The next step is to get a copy of the most recent version of the RI Guidelines. This can be obtained at the RI Family Court or online.
Assuming that the parties have two children the child support guidelines indicate that the correct child support amount is $956. assuming there is no daycare* in this hypothetical then the father would be obligated to pay 82.6 percent or $956 per month which would be $789.65 per month or $183 per week.
*(if there is daycare then add the work related child care costs minus the federal tax credit. Please note that the state of Rhode Island uses a rule of thumb of approximately 75 percent to 80 percent of the actual daycare expense) Pursuant to the 2018 child support guidelines, the non custodial parent is also entitled to deduction from their gross income for the amoun he pays for daycare.
The Guidelines in theory and in most cases in actuality are the minimum amount a person is required to pay. The judge has discretion to go over the minimum Guidelines if there is justification under the circumstances.
The types of circumstances that may justify a judge issuing a support order above the Rhode Island Support guidelines are:
a) Substantial assets
b) standard of living and expenses that far exceed reported gross income
c) extraordinary necessary expenses and needs related for the child
If the parties agree to child support below the Rhode Island support Guidelines it will be allowed. These circumstances could include, visitation exceeding the norm, extraordinary payments of the child expenses or even sometimes just based on the parties agreement.
Social Media Marketing Companies – What You Need To Know
Social networking sites have literally become the major marketing platforms for individuals, freelancers, small and large business owners. This is not by default. It is through social marketing that many small and large business owners have been able to not only increase their sales volumes but retain valuable customer following. This makes having a presence on social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn very necessary.
Because you need to focus on running on your business, it may become necessary to entrust the management of your social marketing campaigns to a social media marketing company. There are several things you need to know before you engage the service of any company.
The Company
A little search online will no doubt yield many social media marketing companies. You have the option of choosing a local company you are familiar with or one located elsewhere. You are however not restricted to engaging the service of a company. Social media marketing is now a professional service provided by some individuals as well. There are simply many freelance social marketing professionals on the look out for business owners who plan to advertise on social networking platforms.
Reputation
The fact that there are many social marketing companies and individual professionals does not mean that all of them are genuine. There are dubious companies and individuals advertising their services online, services that they simply do not provide. What these companies and individuals do is to secure social media marketing jobs and get companies to offer the marketing service. You need to engage a company or individual who specialize in providing social marketing as a service.
Services
Engaging a social media marketing company to manage your campaigns on social media sites does not mean abdicating your rights to a company. The fact that it is your campaign and you pay for the service means that you still have all the rights relating to it. A company that you choose to engage should not only provide you with all the necessary information relating to your marketing campaign.
Level of Service
Something valuable you need to know about social media marketing companies is that not all of them provide the same level of service. There are companies that will never inform you on how your marketing campaign is performing on social media sites. A professional company should be in a position to provide you with the necessary information regarding the performance of your campaign on a regular basis. This should ideally be in form of reports. Furthermore, you should be able to contact a company you engage at any time through live chat, phone and email.
Cost
Social media marketing quote differently for their services. There is really no standard quote. A professional and reputable company should ideally not provide you with a general quote. Such as a company should analyze your unique marketing need and tailor a customized marketing plan and it on the plan that it should be able to provide a quote.
These are just some of the things you need to know when it comes to social marketing companies. Knowing about these issues should help you in choosing the right company to manage your marketing campaign(s) on social media sites.
