Mud Hens’ 5-2 victory over Saints spoils Royce Lewis’ home run to remember
TOLEDO — The Toledo Mud Hens rallied past the St. Paul Saints for a 5-2 Triple-A baseball victory Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, but top Twins prospect Royce Lewis provided the swing of the day for the Saints.
Lewis, St. Paul’s 22-year-old shortstop, hit a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that landed atop the video board in left field, some 80 feet above the playing surface. His home run gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.
It’s a good sign for Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of a California high school, who hasn’t played a lot of baseball the past couple of years. The 2020 minor-league season was canceled by COVID, then Lewis missed all of 2021 when he tore his ACL and required surgery last February.
But he seems to be back now. He is hitting .309 this season for the Saints (10-6).
The Mud Hens (6-10) struck first with Ryan Kreidler’s solo home run to straightaway center in the second inning. After Lewis put the Saints ahead in the top of the sixth, the Mud Hens went ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then added an insurance run in the eighth.
Toledo outhit St. Paul 9-6.
The final game in the six-game series is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The Mud Hens have won three of the first five games.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s famous rhubarb pie
Do you enjoy the rhubarb pie at Joseph’s Family Restaurant? Well, we have the recipe.
About 18 years ago, a reader asked about it, so we asked owner Joe Kohler (who recently announced he’s retiring). Here’s what we ran in the Eat section on May 9, 2004:
Q. Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Stillwater has the best rhubarb pie. I think the crust is a sugar cookie base, and the top has cream cheese or sour cream in it. Can you get the recipe?
A. Owner Joe Kohler was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s famous Rhubarb Delight, just in time for rhubarb season.
JOSEPH’S RHUBARB DELIGHT PIE
Makes 2 pies.
Crust:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter
Filling:
- 6 cups rhubarb, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
Middle:
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
Topping:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
To make crust: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In medium bowl, mix together flour and sugar. Using pastry cutter or 2 forks, blend in butter until mixture is in coarse crumbs. Divide mixture between two 8- or 9-inch pie tins. Pat mixture evenly on bottom and up sides of tins. Set aside. (Note: Do not bake this layer alone.)
To make bottom filling: Combine rhubarb, sugar and flour. Pour half of mixture into each crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven.
To make middle: In mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until thoroughly combined. Spread mixture over top of rhubarb in each pie tin. Bake for 25 minutes. Cool slightly.
To make topping: Combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over slightly cooled pies. Refrigerate until serving.
Longtime owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights is retiring
Joe Kohler started working in restaurants when he was 15, and he never stopped.
But after more than a half-century in the business, Kohler, the owner of Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights, is retiring.
Kohler, 67, announced last week that he is selling Joseph’s, a restaurant known for serving old-fashioned favorites, including liver and onions and 20 different kinds of pie, to the Leon family. The Leons own several other restaurants, including the Acapulco Restaurante Mexicano restaurants, Lolito’s and Devil’s Advocate.
“It’s time,” Kohler said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but I needed to make sure that all my people would be taken care of. I’ve got a lot of people depending on me.”
Under the agreement reached with the Leons, Joseph’s will continue to operate as is — with the same menu, same staff, same hours, Kohler said. Son Joe Kohler Jr. will continue to be manager, he said.
“They like what we have, they like the history, they like the product, they like the service, they like the employees, so everything should stay the same,” Kohler said. “That’s what they’re telling me. They said, ‘Joe, they won’t even know that you’re not here, other than your face won’t be there.’ ”
The sale is slated to occur on June 1.
Kohler, 67, grew up in White Bear Lake and started working as a busboy and dishwasher at Big Ben in White Bear Lake when he was a high-school sophomore. After working his way up to kitchen manager, he was promoted to manager of the Big Ben in Oak Park Heights in 1974.
Seven years later, Kohler purchased the restaurant, located off of Minnesota Highway 36, and changed its name to Joseph’s.
Kohler said his mother, Janice Kohler, who died in 2021 at the age of 88, was his biggest culinary influence.
“She and my father raised eight children — four boys and four girls — in our White Bear Lake home,” he told the Pioneer Press in 2004. “Mom cooked dinner every night. I liked being in the kitchen and watching her during that time. She was always doing something creative with food, often experimenting with different ingredients to perfect a dish.”
Kohler’s maternal grandmother, Sara Hall, instilled a love of pie, he said, and was one of the first pie bakers at Joseph’s.
Sara Hall’s pies, including apple, rhubarb and custard, are still on the menu, as are her soups, such as chicken noodle, cream of mushroom and bean and bacon, he said.
Kohler said he believes Joseph’s sells more pies than any other restaurant in Minnesota. Thanksgiving is their busiest time of year, with the restaurant making and selling “more than 1,000 pies to go,” he said. “They’re all made from scratch. We start with our own pie dough that we hand-roll, and then add in the fresh ingredients without any additives or preservatives.”
In the spring, raspberry and strawberry pies are popular, Kohler said. In the fall, baked pies like apple are the top sellers.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s rhubarb pie
“The steady ones all year long are your French silk, chocolate caramel, your cream pies,” he said. “Banana is our best-selling cream pie — always has been, always will be.”
Kohler’s favorites include macadamia nut, chocolate caramel and apple pie.
“There’s not a pie that I don’t eat here,” he said. “You know the sour-cream raisin pie? It took me forever as a kid to ever even want to taste it, but I had to make it one day, so when I made it, I had to taste it, and I went, ‘Geez, I haven’t tried this pie in 30 years. This is a good pie.’ It was the name, you know? We get hung up on the name. Sour cream and raisin did not sound to me like a pie.”
Kohler said he is proud his business survived three major setbacks through the decades: the 2008 recession, the reconstruction of Highway 36 as part of the new St. Croix River bridge project, and the pandemic.
The restaurant was closed for several months in 2020, he said, but is now back to its pre-pandemic numbers.
“We’ve got all of the business back and then some,” he said. “We’re tickled about it because now there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a tough time for a while.”
Kohler, who lives in Baytown Township, said he is looking forward to having time to pursue other interests, including volunteer work, once he is retired.
“In the business, you’re always getting pulled this way or that,” he said. “It’s kind of directed my time all my life, and now I get to be in charge of my time. I can schedule things and know I can be there.
“I’m finally going to have time to volunteer for things that have always been important to me,” he said. “Things that are pulling at my heartstrings, I’ll be able to have time for now.”
Faye Flam: Masks aren’t required to fly. Should you still wear one?
After a judge overturned a CDC mandate that U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks on airplanes, the TSA immediately stopped enforcing masking in airports. One viral video even showed a flight attendant walking down an airplane aisle asking people to throw their masks away. But with COVID cases on the rise again, what does mask-abandonment mean for public health? Even if you don’t have to wear a mask on a plane, should you?
These questions are still frustratingly hard to answer. While science has brought us great advances in pharmaceutical interventions such as vaccines and COVID treatments, it’s provided little new information about the value of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks.
We know far less than we should about the COVID-19 risks associated with flying or the benefits of requiring cloth and surgical masks. We do know that people decrease their own risk of getting sick when they wear an N95 respirator while around other people. Reducing your own risk also protects others, since you can’t give anyone COVID-19 if you never get infected.
But far too little attention has focused on measuring the impact of public health measures. American public health officials simply decided that mandating face coverings would be our primary non-pharmaceutical intervention, under the assumption that we needed something to protect people while re-opening the economy. But that was an assumption — and one that hasn’t been rigorously tested.
Several attempts at controlled trials showed a small benefit for universal masking with surgical masks — a 10% reduction in cases. Harvard medical professor Edward Nardell says there’s good data showing surgical masks in a hospital setting reduced transmission of TB — not COVID — by about 50%. It’s a different situation, but he thinks it’s reasonable to assume surgical masks masks help somewhat but don’t render a risky situation safe.
In a recent interview, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm pointed out that mask mandates may give people a false sense of safety. There’s little data on the benefit of cloth masks, and those are the masks that lots of people have been wearing on planes. Worse, lots of passengers remove their masks for large portions of a fight while they eat or drink. If the array of loose-fitting masks most people wear aren’t stopping airborne transmission, people might be taking more risks than they realize.
Air flow is good on airplanes, so the risks aren’t nearly as bad as being in a similar-sized stuffy room full of other people, but there is some danger. Harvard’s Nardell said he’d recommend people who are at higher risk, or just especially cautious, wear a fitted mask such as an N95. This isn’t easy to wear for a long flight, and you’d have to avoid the snacks and drinks — so that should figure into decisions that high-risk people need to make about whether to take an overseas vacation or a local road trip.
Not all high-risk conditions are alike, so it’s a good idea to consult your doctor before booking a flight, said Leonard Marcus, co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. That would be a good idea even with the mask mandate, though he thinks the end of the mandate will make flying somewhat more risky. He also said airplane masking doesn’t have to be all black or white; for example, at times when cases are low, vaccinated people might make a reasonable choice to take off their mask to eat and drink. However, he said right now U.S. cases are edging upward and we could see a new surge with new sub-variants of omicron BA.2.
It’s not too late to learn more about the impact of masking and of different types of face coverings. Controlled studies weren’t possible during mask mandates. Now researchers could gather data on volunteers who sign up for masked or unmasked flights.
This is not a good time to scale back on research and mitigation efforts. Vaccines didn’t end the pandemic as hoped, and new variants continue to pose new threats. Scientists and public health officials should be doing more, not less, to learn how to keep people safer. We need more free tests, more help with getting immune-compromised people antiviral drugs, more nudges to get older people boosted and more scientific research on which activities and situations pose the biggest threats.
Experts I interviewed earlier in the pandemic said they saw no downside to universal masking and a potential upside, so it seemed reasonable to do it even without much data. It’s ridiculous that two years in, we still don’t have the data we need to know how valuable masking is — or isn’t. COVID is here to stay, and it could be a great benefit to us all to know what helps and what doesn’t.
