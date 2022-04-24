Finance
Myanmar’s Air Developments
Myanmar is a fascinating destination, which has been discovered by millions of tourists in recent years. There are several luxury hotels in Yangon and colonial-style properties in Mandalay, in order to meet the high demand for accommodation. In addition, Myanmar’s visa rules have been made easier and visitors from certain destinations can get their visas on arrival. All of that take effect in tourist arrival numbers.
The prediction is for an increase in annual visitors to 6,000,000 in 2017. By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to rise to 30 million. However, such growth in tourism really depends on infrastructure improvements.
There is a need for better airport infrastructure to cope with the development in the tourism industry. The large distances between the major cities and attractions, require air developments during the upcoming years. Because of that, Myanmar’s aviation industry has opened its doors to foreign investments.
Companies have recognized the huge potential of hotels in Yangon and other tourism-related businesses and are seeking for investment opportunities. The fast-growing airline industry in Myanmar, attracts many international air companies to increase their services to the country, which seems as the most underserved market in Southeast Asia.
There are eight airlines in Myanmar: Air Mandalay, Air KBZ, GMA, Yangon Airways, Air Bagan, Asia Wings and Mann Yadanapon. Three of them are already interested in running airports in Myanmar. Myanmar Airways International will buy new aircraft, in response to the massive increase in tourism. There will be also more flights from Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Nay Pyi Daw.
The first airplane of Mann Yadanapon airline landed in Yangon International Airport. A brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft based, has started flying to domestic destinations such as Yangon, Nyaung and Heho. The new aircraft has arrived from Toulouse, France where it was manufactured. The second plane will arrive in Yangon at the end of March, and the third plane will arrive in November. Currently, more than 20 foreign airlines are operating in Myanmar. Bangkok Airways, for example, has launched new services to Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Daw.
Myanmar has 49 airports, three international and 46 domestic. Last year, there was a record of 4,000,000 visitors in domestic airports across Myanmar. The highest number of visitors landed in Yangon International Airport, followed by Mandalay International Airport and Heho Airport. By April 2014, Myanmar airports, including the state-of-the-art airport in the capital Nay Pyi Daw, will transfer to private sector use and will be open for foreign international investors.
Private investors have been invited to upgrade 30 domestic airlines in Myanmar. Initial access to this market has granted for Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and China. Myanmar is also considered as a key market for low-cost carriers, as many workers in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Thailand are from Myanmar.
Federal College Grants
The first step to qualify for all types of federal college grants is to fill out a FAFSA form. This form is used for establishing your financial need, as well as used to establish how much federal financial aid you qualify for. To fill out this form you will need tax return information, personal identification information, as well as the code for the college, or colleges that you are interested in attending.
Federal college grants use the information from your FAFSA to determine which grant programs you qualify for. Government grants generally are distributed based on financial need or on scholastic aptitude. If you don’t have a lot of money available to fund your college education then you should submit your application for both of these types of grants.
If your federal college grants don’t cover all of your college expenses then you also have the option to accept student loans. The two most commonly offered student loans are subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford Loans. To apply for these student loans you will need to talk to your school’s financial aid office to see if they have a preferred lender. If they don’t then you can apply for these loans at almost any bank.
Another option for financing your college education is to apply for scholarships. Scholarship opportunities are advertised in educational journals, professional journals, and a listing can also be found at your college’s financial aid office. Scholarships are usually based on grade point average and application essays. To improve your chances of winning a scholarship it is important to make sure that you follow all of the instructions provided with the scholarship application, as well as make sure that you submit your application by the posted deadlines.
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason – Book Review
Title and Author:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Synopsis of Content:
During the 1920s George S. Clason wrote a series of pamphlets on how to gain financial security and success. Financial institutions gave them away to customers. In 1926 Clason brought them all together in a book called The Richest Man in Babylon.
The book is written as a fable about a man in ancient Babylon who is getting nowhere in his finances and learns valuable lessons from a wise man who has mastered the use of money. He tells the compelling story of the struggling Bansir who builds chariots for a living but never has any wealth to show for it and how he learns lessons from the successful and wise Arkad, the richest man in Babylon. As he spins the tale he teaches these key principles to the reader.
In addition to identifying these key principles he explains how they are used to build wealth and financial security. The lessons would have been valid in ancient Babylon, were equally valid in 1920s America and remain equally valid today.
He identifies seven key principles to achieve lasting financial success:
1. Start thy purse to fattening.
2. Control thy expenditures.
3. Make thy gold multiply.
4. Guard thy treasures from loss.
5. Make of thy dwelling a profitable investment.
6. Insure a future income.
7. Increase thy ability to earn.
He also examines the common failures that lead to losing wealth and failing. He teaches how to avoid these failures and overcome the weaknesses that lead to so much loss and suffering.
By writing a fable of an ancient civilization Clason brings us ancient wisdom which can be used today.
Usefulness:
This book is immensely useful to anyone who wishes to master the critical principles of building, preserving and growing wealth.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is like reading a small novel.
Notes on Author:
George Samuel Clason (November 7, 1874 – April 7, 1957), also known as George S. Clason, was born in Louisiana, Missouri, and died in Napa, California.
George Clason is best known for writing a series of informational pamphlets about being thrifty and how to achieve financial success. He started writing the pamphlets in 1926, using parables that were set in ancient Babylon. Banks and insurance companies began to distribute the parables and the most famous ones were compiled into the book The Richest Man in Babylon.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Learn and apply Clason’s seven principles of financial wisdom.
2. You must take control of your finances. It requires daily effort to do this. It will pay off handsomely.
3. Living below your means will result in an ability to increase your means significantly.
Publication Information:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Copyright 1924-1955 by George S. Clason
Published by Penguin Books, USA.
Why Your Business Needs Email Marketing
Email marketing is a type of Internet marketing that allows the readers to notify, advertise, or solicit certain activities from
their subscribers.
Why Your Business Must Employ Email Marketing
The cost is extremely affordable, and you can email your targeted audience on any day. This makes email a remarkably powerful way.
When you can make a robust email marketing campaign, you’re sure to construct an audience of highly participated lovers who
cannot await your following letter to reach their inboxes. Additionally, they are all set to purchase whenever you’ve got a product or service to promote. There are numerous compelling reasons why you want to begin applying email marketing for your small business.
Generates Massive ROI
A dollar spent in email marketing. Marketers have always ranked email marketing as the most effective way of creating consciousness, acquiring leads, creating earnings, and enhancing customer retention compared with other marketing and advertising approaches most commonly used.
Generates Long-Term Outcomes
In 2010, the firm MarketBeat first began amassing opt-ins. For their newsletters. Nearly two years after a Fantastic number of readers that signed up during the year continue to see.Their content, participate with their advertisers, and purchase products and services from their small business. Your email listing is a long-term advantage that will continue to produce earnings and social funds for your company well into the future.
Most Clients Want Email from Businesses
MarketingSherpa ran a study that revealed that 72 percent. U.S. consumers state that email is their preferred approach. They also found that 61 percent of customers prefer to receive promotional emails more often
Also, 70 percent of customers say they will always open.Email from their favorite businesses. 95% of individuals who opted to get an email from manufacturers state that the marketing emails they get are incredibly helpful.
Email is Universal
Nearly 87 percent of those U.S. population has access to this.Internet in their home and 95% of customers use email.With email marketing, you do not need to worry if your targeted audience has email.
It is a Resilient Technology
Internet accessibility, and 25 years before the first iPhone, have been released. Regardless of the planet’s enormous number of technological advancements and also the proliferation of smartphones, private computers, and tablet computers, the technical criteria for email possess only been upgraded a small number of occasions.
Email Marketing Can Be Federated
Instagram, You’re at the mercy of both firms whose finest
interests are not aligned with yours.
You can put a great deal of energy, time, and money into creating an
the audience on these platforms to have that stage to change the principles in a manner that kills the sustainability of your campaign. This won’t ever be the situation with email because of nobody control within the technology infrastructure enables email to be delivered into the planet’s six billion inboxes.
Email marketing may continue to become among the best and most flexible advertising and marketing approaches for brick-and-mortar businesses and electronic companies. It’s challenging to match the possible ROI offered by email marketing. Your attempts will continue to create earnings well into your future.
