News
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season: ‘It’s obviously a blow’
Orioles left-hander John Means will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, Means announced Saturday on Twitter.
Recovery time for Tommy John surgery typically exceeds a year, meaning Baltimore will be without its ace for the rest of 2022 and most likely a portion of 2023.
An All-Star in 2019 who made his second straight season-opening start just more than two weeks ago, Means, who turns 29 on Sunday, unexpectedly exited his April 13 start against the Milwaukee Brewers after four innings with what was then called left forearm tightness, an ailment that is often a precursor to elbow injuries.
Means was eventually put on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain, suggesting a tear in his elbow, though the Orioles sought additional tests and medical opinions in hopes of avoiding surgery.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means tweeted Saturday. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”
Although the Orioles’ pitching staff is off to a strong start — entering Saturday tied for fifth in the majors with a 2.80 ERA — the thought it will have to try to continue that success without Means is a painful one.
“It’s obviously a blow,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters in Anaheim, California, before Saturday’s game against the Angels. “It’s a blow to John, to our club. Not going to have John for a while, and John’s a big part of our pitching staff, a big part of our team. Injuries happen, but I feel bad for John. Not only what he brings on the field, on the mound, but the leadership he brings to our clubhouse, it’s going to be tough without him. But we have to have guys step and take different roles.”
Means, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, has a career 3.81 ERA, serving as the Orioles’ top pitcher for most of the previous three seasons. Last May, he pitched the organization’s first complete-game no-hitter in more than 50 years, striking out 12 Seattle Mariners and coming a dropped third strike shy of a perfect game.
An 11th-round pick in 2014, Means was one of the last players to crack Baltimore’s season-opening roster in 2019, then thrived out of their bullpen early before doing the same in their rotation. He represented Baltimore in the All-Star Game that season and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Set to serve as the Orioles’ opening day starter in 2020, Means instead began the year on the IL with arm fatigue. After struggling upon his return, he closed the season with a dominant four-start stretch, carrying that success into the early portion of 2021, when he was one of the game’s top pitchers two months into the season. But then he missed nearly that long with a left shoulder strain, and although he remained Baltimore’s top starter once activated, he was not nearly as consistent.
Means entered 2022 with hopes of pitching 200 innings, a mark only four major leaguers surpassed a year ago. He spent his offseason training at Dr. Keith Meister’s physical therapy facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, hoping to avoid the left shoulder flare-ups that have led to IL stints in two of his three full major league seasons.
On Wednesday, Meister will perform Means’ Tommy John surgery, according to The Athletic. Means pitched only eight innings for the Orioles in 2022, and it will be at least a year before he throws another.
In Means’ absence, the starters left in the Orioles’ rotation have largely stepped up. Chris Ellis, who started in Means’ place Tuesday in Oakland, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Bruce Zimmermann, a left-hander who has in many ways emulated Means, has a 1.20 ERA through three starts. In the eight games since Means’ early exit, Baltimore’s starters have a 1.46 ERA, the best in the majors during that span.
But not having Means contribute throughout the year will sting, even as the Orioles’ top three pitching prospects — Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish — could all make their debuts as the season continues. Ideally, that trio will all be in Baltimore’s rotation when Means rejoins it sometime in 2023, but his absence will surely be felt heavily until then.
“We lost our opening day starter, and that hurts, and I think we’re all aware, too, that it was going to be an extended time he would be out,” Hyde said. “We need to get John healthy and ready for 2023.”
()
News
65-year-old woman killed in I-270 crash Saturday
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a woman from Florissant was killed late this morning in a traffic crash off of I-270. Troopers say the 65-year-old woman’s vehicle exited the interstate at Lilac in Bellefontaine Neighbors and failed to stop at the end of the ramp running into the traffic signal. Investigators did not reveal what may have caused the crash.
News
Suspect charged in a fiery crash that injured a mom and her toddler
FERGUSON, Mo. – Charges have been issued following Friday’s three-vehicle crash in Ferguson during a police chase. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Leon Russell of St. Louis. He has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while suspended.
Three people, including a toddler, were injured in the crash. Two are hospitalized with critical injuries. The third victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it all began when two men robbed a driver at gunpoint and then stole that victim’s red Dodge Charger. Officers spotted a stolen red car traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 270 at about 8:45 a.m. Friday. They started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. The driver was able to avoid the strips, drove into oncoming traffic, and ran stoplights to evade police.
The Dodge Charger eventually hit a black Hyundai sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected from the Hyundai. The suspect’s vehicle then hit another car and came to a stop. That is when police were able to place Russell under arrest.
News
Remembering those who lost their lives to gun violence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gun violence has taken the lives of many in St. Louis. Today an organization held a day to remember those who lost their lives and to support the living who are also victims.
The Crime Victim Center held a community violence support group Saturday morning. The executive director says it’s a chance for those who have lost someone close to them from homicide to grieve.
Homicides are a deadly issue impacting many metropolitan areas nationwide. At Saints Teresa and Bridgit Catholic church, those lost were remembered Saturday morning.
Crime Victims Center Executive Director Katie Dalton says the agency partners with Homicide Ministries Community Alliance and ministers in the area which creates dialogue with residents.
Major Ryan Cousins was one of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department members there Saturday morning.
“Oftentimes as you know we investigate these crimes and we go from start to finish so we’re there with them during that process,” said Major Ryan Cousins.
Major Cousins says this is a chance for police to listen too.
“We don’t know what these families go through in their personal lives. I’m sure when they see people that they don’t even know they have a sense of comfort that they’re not alone,” said Major Cousins
Dalton says Crime Vicitms Center is there as well providing trauma-focused counseling services and other resources.
“We will work with people regardless if they’re working with the police department or prosecution. Anyone who’s impacted by crime can come to seek services at our agency,” said Dalton.
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season: ‘It’s obviously a blow’
Car Insurance Rate Comparisons – How to Get the Cheapest
65-year-old woman killed in I-270 crash Saturday
Suspect charged in a fiery crash that injured a mom and her toddler
Online Auto Insurance – How to Get Affordable Auto Insurance by Going Online
Remembering those who lost their lives to gun violence
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Flood Damage Update – Top 10 Mistakes When Buying Flood Damage Insurance
Have a Nonprofit – Consider an Umbrella Policy
Big days from Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez lead Twins past White Sox
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations