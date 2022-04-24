Blockchain
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 24
- On April 24, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $20.28.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 24, 2022, is $18.06.
- Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 24, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 24 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, the price of DOT is $19.01. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.28 and the buy level of DOT is $19.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $18.06 and the sell level of DOT is $18.76.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 24
- On April 24, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.94.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 24, 2022, is $86.30.
- Terra’s 50MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 24, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 24, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $91.71. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.94, $99.94 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.49. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $86.30 and the sell level of LUNA is $90.58.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and the price lies above 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in a downward trend, and based on the 200MA it is in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Move Over Bitcoin – Is Shiba Inu The Next Crypto Gold?
Is Bitcoin ready to throw in the towel and allow Shiba Inu to snag its crypto gold status?
Not likely.
But, anything can happen.
If you want a more reliable and stable trade then go for the kings of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
These two leading cryptocurrencies have been consistently moving on an upward trend for the past two years.
However, Shiba Inu is getting more attention for its recent remarkable increase in market value at 0.12%. Was it just a lucky streak or is Shiba Inu primed to be the next crypto gold?
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps
Shiba Inu Gains More Traction
Why is Shiba Inu gaining that instant fame threatening the post of Bitcoin and Ethereum? Well, the Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu (SHIB) has performed way beyond the standards of a top-performing asset.
The standard is around the figures of 2,000% or a little higher. However, Shiba Inu was able to surpass that in 2021.
In fact, not even Bitcoin or Ethereum was able to reach that pinnacle of sorts. That humongous one-year gain by SHIB was enough for traders and crypto enthusiasts to compare Shiba Inu with Bitcoin and Ethereum.
SHIB total market cap at $13.50 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu Kicks Off Metaverse Project; SHIB Rallies 14% In The Last 7 Days
Despite the criticisms and naysayers, SHIB was able to go beyond the expectations of many.
What makes SHIB more robust than ever in 2021 is the fact that it has worked doubly hard to increase its visibility to its target market.
SHIB has amassed great profits in the past two years. It was able to increase its market liquidity and capitalization. The popular vote on the SHIB fence has also increased its following and investors. In fact, the SHIB community has grown so rapidly to more than 1 million.
SHIB – The Most-Searched Crypto in 2021
Shiba Inu is also regarded as the most-searched crypto last year. It has clearly outperformed Bitcoin in terms of popularity and market value.
It might be an issue of having too much information regarding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Clearly, SHIB is enjoying the spotlight and looks ready to ‘bark’ louder.
According to Google Trends, the demand for Bitcoin has died down a bit in the past couple of months.
Shiba Inu has dropped to 4% which gives more opportunity for a buy-in before the prices go up.
The token’s relative strength index (RSI) is now below 50. Buying SHIB now will help crypto aficionados have that vantage point once the prices rebound.
Featured image from NDTV Gadgets 360, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 24
- On April 24, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $48316.69.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 24, 2022, is $33155.06.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 24, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on April 24, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel. But these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. It is formed from two positive sloping trend lines drawn above and below a price series depicting resistance and support levels respectively. To construct an ascending channel pattern, an analyst should draw the lower line first, called the trendline, that touches at least two lows. Then a higher line is drawn in parallel to the first line across at least two highs. An ascending channel is an uptrend that moves between very accurate limits.
Currently, the price of BTC is $39750.12. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $48316.69 and the buy level of BTC is $44819.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $33155.06.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), Furthermore, BTC also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
