President Trump Mandated Concrete Border Wall Financing and Construction
President Trump’s campaign promise mandated a concrete border wall to stop illegal immigration from Mexico. Mexicans must finance and build the concrete structure. We the People must create a mutual agreement with Mexico for financing and construction to fulfill the Presidents promise. Usable Silica Sand is the Key.
First, think of a skyscraper like a Trump Tower. Skyscrapers worldwide are made of concrete. The main ingredient of concrete is Silica sand with a cement binder. The beautiful glass façade on buildings like the Trump tower are made of sand processed at twenty-three hundred degrees Fahrenheit. The foundations, driveways and sidewalks, basements and garages of single family homes are made of usable sand and cement. The ribbon of highways, bridges and tunnels connecting the world all have Silica sand as the main ingredient.
Usable Silica sand is the longtail keyword here. There is a worldwide shortage of the product. The desperate scarcity doesn’t end with building construction in the U.S.
From Jim Hightower’s Lowdown Newsletter we learn that within four years, from 2012 to 2016, China consumed more sand for construction than the US did between 1900 and 2000. And, the city of Shanghai has built more skyscrapers in just the past ten years than there are in New York City.
Wait a minute, you say. While the EPA was still functioning, we were told that deserts are growing worldwide at a disquieting pace. How can there be a shortage of sand? Unfortunately, desert sand is not suitable for construction. The granules are too small and round with below minimum compression ratio for building or fracking.
That’s right, fracking. Companies like ExxonMobil and Halliburton use sand to fracture underground shale deposits to find fuel trapped in those rock formations in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
Big oil companies in Wisconsin, known as the mother of all frackers, are drilling wells nearly two miles deep. The mother-frackers blast ten million pounds of prized sand into the rock, attempting to suck the last miserable drops of peak oil from the earth. There are already one hundred fracture wells in the United States. America will use one hundred twenty million tons of fracking sand this year increasing thirty percent each year.
Fortunately, for Mexico’s Border Wall construction, the President has been successful in reversing Obama’s land policies in places like the scenic Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. Thanks to President Trump’s rollback of mining regulations in these remote, environmentally sensitive alluvial deposit areas along creeks and riverbeds, silica sand availability will increase. Not to worry, habitat protections for endangered species will also be rolled back despite opposition from the tourism and conservation lobby and some Democratic lawmakers.
Governments worldwide including China and Indonesia have made efforts to curtail sand mining. The government of Mexico stopped legitimate sand mining businesses from operating when they found that not only was it destroying their environment the sand was being used in the United States.
Cemex, a small Mexican sand mining corporation with fourteen billion in yearly sales, extract three hundred thousand cubic yards of beautiful Monterey Bay, CA sand each year. They are exempt from federal regulations protecting our beaches. Their stock rose significantly when Trump was elected on the promise of a border wall.
OK, let’s get to it. Here are the nuts and bolts of the plan to build Mexico’s border wall.
It will take two years to acquire the property and complete the design. Not part of the building plan, American taxpayers will pay that portion. With the easing of Dodd-Frank, US banks will help recoup the entire amount with this plan, as will be explained here.
Thanks to automation in the construction industry, it will take two years with only two hundred nonskilled workers to build the wall. The workers could be chosen from a pool of incarcerated illegals. The Justice Department will offer repatriation in Mexico and early release for their participation in the construction workforce.
Next, the Government secures a twenty-five billion-dollar, thirty-year construction bond or capital improvement bond from a Mexican bank as the funding mechanism. The President’s minions estimate twenty-five billion dollars as the cost of the wall. Banamex, Mexico, a subsidiary of Citigroup, or the largest bank in Mexico, Banco do Brasil with five hundred fifty billion in assets are likely choices. With the backing of the US Congress the bank can be confident of repayment starting the second year of construction.
Congress can establish a public-private enterprise to license sixteen Mexican sand mining corporations to extract sand at locations throughout the US. Give those Mexican corporations guarantees for ten years, with the expectation of twenty billion dollars gross resale of the precious cost and price-controlled commodity per year, per corporation.
The taxing authority is the US Congress who will levy a sand mining excise tax of three percent, equaling a minimum ten billion per year in the aggregate, of sand gross resale, as the repayment instrument.
Goldman Sachs can serve as the debt service administrator for accounts receivable turnover, and assigned holder of tax revenue deposits. Per bond contract, they retain the deposits, interest free, for one year. GS legally leverages that amount to one hundred billion per ten billion, for new building construction unrelated to the Wall. Remember, GS retains the tax revenue for one year before repayment starts.
After the first year, Goldman Sachs begins repayment, with Mexican sand mining excise taxes, towards repayment of the bond. GS makes a substantial, taxable profit during the thirty-year maturation of the bond from leveraged loans. The US Government profits from tax revenue. The Mexicans have gleefully built and paid for the wall.
5 Tips to Help You Purchase Car Accessories Online
Nowadays, you can purchase almost everything on the internet. As a matter of fact, buying online has become a lot more convenient than before. You can place your order online for gadgets, car components and clothes from the comfort of your home. You don’t need to get out of your home and go to the nearby store to check out different products and make a purchase. In this article, we are going to give you a few tips that will help you purchase car accessories online. Read on to find out more.
1. Make a List
Just like grocery shopping, we suggest that you make a list of your required accessories. We suggest that you make your wish list based on what you need. Since car accessories are quite expensive, we suggest that you consider your budget before making the list.
Once you have made your list, don’t add any more items to it. As far as online shopping is concerned, you should stay away from impulsive buying.
2. Do your Homework
Once you have prepared your list, your next move is to read up on potential suppliers and a few online stores. In the case of traditional shopping, you may have to spend quite a bit of time visiting several vendors. However, if you make use of the latest technology, it will be easier for you to compare prices and check out consumer reviews.
Make sure you check the return policy of the vendor before placing your order. You can also get a discount if you purchase in bulk. The idea is to take your time before pressing that purchase button.
3. Go for a Legit Product
Although it is great to go for a product that comes with a 50% discount, make sure that the advertisement is legit and not misleading. So, we suggest that you check out the official website first.
You should purchase genuine products only, as they will stand the test of time. You may also check for warranties. If something is surprisingly cheap, chances are that the product is fake. You don’t want to end up losing all of your money just to save a couple of dollars.
4. Check the OEM and VIN
Make sure you don’t make a choice based on the pictures of the accessories only. What you need to do is provide the details of your car to make sure that the components are designed for your vehicle. For example, you may want to provide essential information, such as your car manufacturer, chassis number, and vehicle identification number. Based on this information, we will be able to get the right components.
5. Check for Affiliates
The car accessories provider should be affiliated with the networking system, such as your local service provider. After all, you want an expert to install the components or accessories on your vehicle. As an alternative, you can get in touch with your local experts to find out if they can do the job.
Long story short, we suggest that you follow these 5 tips if you want to purchase the best accessories for your vehicle.
Benefits of Selling Your House For Cash
- Honesty Alert! I May Not Be Your Best Option.
What are the benefits of selling your house for cash? As with everything you’ll read or hear from me, I’m going to be completely honest with you. Selling your house to me may not be your best option. That’s right, for many people who have plenty of time and have a house in perfect condition, selling your house to me may not be your best option. You will probably get more money for your house by selling with a realtor and waiting however long it takes to sell on the open market.
- Time Is Money.
However, if you don’t meet the requirements above and want or need to sell your house quickly, there are many benefits to having me buy your house. Since your time is valuable, I’ll start with the most important benefit first. Cash buyers buy your house fast! Don’t underestimate the value of this. We’ve all heard that time is money, and it couldn’t be any more true than in real estate. Not even calculating in the actual value of your personal time that gets eaten up trying to sell a house, just owning a property is very expensive. The insurance, taxes, utilities, and maintenance can easily eat up thousands and thousands of dollars over the many months it takes to sell a home the conventional way. All that money could stay in your pocket very shortly after you call me.
- Avoid Frustrations
I seriously considered making avoiding frustrations the number one benefit, but a fast sale is just too important. Since I could literally write dozens of articles on the ways selling a home can be frustrating, I’ll summarize the most common ones in a list. In no order of precedence, just a few of the ways that selling a home can be frustrating are; fixing your home, staging your home, keeping your home in show ready condition, having to leave your home on short notice for a showing, 18 page Colorado real estate contracts, picky buyers, window shoppers, nosy neighbors, paying for a house you don’t live in, worrying about when or if your home will sell, negotiating with buyers, buyers backing out of contracts after you’ve moved out, realtors commissions, and mostly just the uncertainty of it all.
- Cash is King.
Which would you rather have? A house worth $200,000 or $200,000 cash in the bank. Of course you’d rather have the cash as you can do anything you want with that. If you have a house you have to sell it first to get the cash. The most you could possibly hope to walk away with after selling a $200,000 through a realtor is around $182,000, and that’s if you didn’t have to do any repairs and sold for full price. Do the math, 6% realtor commissions and 3% closing costs add up to $18,000! More likely you’ll have a few thousand in repairs and have to negotiate down an average of 5% in price reductions and paying the buyers closing costs. This means you’ll likely only receive around $170,000 cash for your $200,000 house. As I said, “Cash is King”, so getting a quick cash offer from me is very likely your best option.
- It’s Just Too Easy.
5 Tips to Buy Running Shoes Online or in-Store
It’s not a good idea to buy running shoes based on the recommendations of your friends alone. In fact, buying a pair of shoes without trying them on first is like buying a car you have not seen at all. Given below are a few tips that can help you opt for the best running shoes online or at a local store. By following these tips, you can avoid common mistakes and make the best choice.
1. Analyze your Gait
First of all, you should analyze your gait to find out if you are a neutral pronator, overpornator or underpronator. Similarly, you should find out if you have a low, medium or high arch.
For an accurate assessment or understanding, make sure you don’t forget to analyze your gait. So, what you need to do is visit your nearby running store and get your gait analyzed. The assessment is done for free. Therefore, there is no reason to avoid it. Opting for the wrong pair can cause injury. Therefore, getting the right sized pair is possible only if you know your gait.
2. Make Sure your Shoes Offer the Best Fit
If you have no idea how to buy the right pair, we suggest that you ask around. Make sure that they are the right fit. What you need to do is understand each aspect of your feet including your ankle, outsole, upper, saddle and toes. Heel and cushion are equally important.
Once you have known your feet size, you can order the right pair online. This way you can avoid buying the wrong size since having a pair of sports footwear that won’t fit you is a useless thing. So, keeping this in mind is paramount.
3. Consider your Activity Type
Based on your running style, your choice of sports shoes will vary. For instance, you can’t buy a training shoe or hiking shoe if you are interested in running shoes. The thing is that all types of these products are designed based on the purpose. It’s all about stability and traction.
4. Consult a Good Professional
It can be overwhelming to have too many options. Therefore, it’s a good idea to seek the assistance of a professional. An expert can give you a lot of guidelines as to how you can get the right size. In addition, they can recommend some good stores as well.
5. Choose the Right Socks and Insoles
When socks cause blisters or bunch up, you get into problems. Therefore, it’s better to opt for socks and insoles based on your shoe choice. It’s great to have some extra support from your insoles. After all, your pair of socks should work well with your shoes.
In short, if you are looking to buy the best pair of shoes online or in-store, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. With these tips in mind, it will be much easier for you to go for a pair that can be best for you from all perspectives.
