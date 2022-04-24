Finance
Primercia Business Review – The Full Monty
Primerica Financial Services is a financial services company that operates using the MLM business model. Representatives can earn either by selling various financial products and services like life insurance, mutual funds, variable annuities, segregated funds, loans, long-term care insurance and pre-paid legal services or by actively recruiting more representatives to do the same and get a commissions from their sales. Using an MLM business model to sell financial services might draw some criticism, but so far, it has paid off well for Primerica. But if you’re reading this article, then I suspect the bigger question is whether it will pay off well for you too.
The Company
Primerica, whose headquarters are located in Duluth, Georgia, is a subsidiary of Citigroup, which by itself, should ease concerns about whether this particular MLM is a legitimate business. Citigroup simply has too much at stake to risk involvement with a dodgy subsidiary to tarnish it’s name. Primerica has gotten a lot of criticism for aggressively recruiting just about anybody to become a representative (a hazard of using an MLM business format), but the products and services sold under the Primerica name are, by all indications, legitimate.
The Compensation Plan
For this review, let’s focus on Primerica’s best-known product, term life insurance, which is sold under the Primerica Life Insurance Company. This is probably why a large number of agents enter Primerica Financial Services to begin with.
Entering Primerica costs $199, which is reimbursable upon passing a licensing exam. The commission on a sale of term life insurance is 25%. The representative who closes that sale gets the bulk of the commission but has to split the rest among people in their upline.
As with any business structured around multilevel marketing, you are paid commissions based on your sales level. Selling term life insurance policies on your own is a hit or miss proposition. So to improve your chances of getting significant income from Primerica on a regular basis, the smart representative turns to recruiting new reps so he or she can receive an override from their sales. The more people you recruit (who actually close on sales,) the less actual personal selling you have to do to receive a greater income.
The Verdict
Primerica gets a nod for being a legitimate MLM business. But like any other MLM business opportunity, success comes only to those who have the proper set of skills to keep their business growing until residual income kicks in. Primerica’s idea of recruiting the average Joe into their sales force is great in theory, but one occasionally runs into problems when recruitment standards are thrown out the window completely. Still, it seems to be working out well enough for both Primerica and those dedicated representatives willing to put in the time and work involved.
If you’re considering a Primerica business opportunity, take a close look at your “warm market” of family and friends (who will probably be your first prospective recruits). Then ask yourself honestly if they’d be willing and able to actively sell term life insurance. Even with the proper training, some people are just not inclined to get into that kind of thing.
In short, you need to ask yourself if you could replicate the success of people higher up in the company. That’s a question only you can honestly answer. If you have any doubts about being able to sustain the level of recruitment needed to keep this particular MLM business opportunity growing, then keep your options open. There are thousands of business opportunities that might be a better fit for you.
The Top 5 Key Benefits of Purchasing and Owning Investment Real Estate
So… You may ask yourself, why should you buy or invest in real estate in the First Place? Because it’s the IDEAL investment! Let’s take a moment to address the reasons why people should have investment real estate in the first place. The easiest answer is a well-known acronym that addresses the key benefits for all investment real estate. Put simply, Investment Real Estate is an IDEAL investment. The IDEAL stands for:
• I – Income
• D – Depreciation
• E – Expenses
• A – Appreciation
• L – Leverage
Real estate is the IDEAL investment compared to all others. I’ll explain each benefit in depth.
The “I” in IDEAL stands for Income. (a.k.a. positive cash flow) Does it even generate income? Your investment property should be generating income from rents received each month. Of course, there will be months where you may experience a vacancy, but for the most part your investment will be producing an income. Be careful because many times beginning investors exaggerate their assumptions and don’t take into account all potential costs. The investor should know going into the purchase that the property will COST money each month (otherwise known as negative cash flow). This scenario, although not ideal, may be OK, only in specific instances that we will discuss later. It boils down to the risk tolerance and ability for the owner to fund and pay for a negative producing asset. In the boom years of real estate, prices were sky high and the rents didn’t increase proportionately with many residential real estate investment properties. Many naïve investors purchased properties with the assumption that the appreciation in prices would more than compensate for the fact that the high balance mortgage would be a significant negative impact on the funds each month. Be aware of this and do your best to forecast a positive cash flow scenario, so that you can actually realize the INCOME part of the IDEAL equation.
Often times, it may require a higher down payment (therefore lesser amount being mortgaged) so that your cash flow is acceptable each month. Ideally, you eventually pay off the mortgage so there is no question that cash flow will be coming in each month, and substantially so. This ought to be a vital component to one’s retirement plan. Do this a few times and you won’t have to worry about money later on down the road, which is the main goal as well as the reward for taking the risk in purchasing investment property in the first place.
The “D” in IDEAL Stands for Depreciation. With investment real estate, you are able to utilize its depreciation for your own tax benefit. What is depreciation anyway? It’s a non-cost accounting method to take into account the overall financial burden incurred through real estate investment. Look at this another way, when you buy a brand new car, the minute you drive off the lot, that car has depreciated in value. When it comes to your investment real estate property, the IRS allows you to deduct this amount yearly against your taxes. Please note: I am not a tax professional, so this is not meant to be a lesson in taxation policy or to be construed as tax advice.
With that said, the depreciation of a real estate investment property is determined by the overall value of the structure of the property and the length of time (recovery period based on the property type-either residential or commercial). If you have ever gotten a property tax bill, they usually break your property’s assessed value into two categories: one for the value of the land, and the other for the value of the structure. Both of these values added up equals your total “basis” for property taxation. When it comes to depreciation, you can deduct against your taxes on the original base value of the structure only; the IRS doesn’t allow you to depreciate land value (because land is typically only APPRECIATING). Just like your new car driving off the lot, it’s the structure on the property that is getting less and less valuable every year as its effective age gets older and older. And you can use this to your tax advantage.
The best example of the benefit regarding this concept is through depreciation, you can actually turn a property that creates a positive cash flow into one that shows a loss (on paper) when dealing with taxes and the IRS. And by doing so, that (paper) loss is deductible against your income for tax purposes. Therefore, it’s a great benefit for people that are specifically looking for a “tax-shelter” of sorts for their real estate investments.
For example, and without getting too technical, assume that you are able to depreciate $15,000 a year from a $500,000 residential investment property that you own. Let’s say that you are cash-flowing $1,000 a month (meaning that after all expenses, you are net-positive $1000 each month), so you have $12,000 total annual income for the year from this property’s rental income. Although you took in $12,000, you can show through your accountancy with the depreciation of the investment real estate that you actually lost $3,000 on paper, which is used against any income taxes that you may owe. From the standpoint of IRS, this property realized a loss of $3,000 after the “expense” of the $15,000 depreciation amount was taken into account. Not only are there no taxes due on that rental income, you can utilize the paper loss of $3,000 against your other regular taxable income from your day-job. Investment property at higher price points will have proportionally higher tax-shelter qualities. Investors use this to their benefit in being able to deduct as much against their taxable amount owed each year through the benefit of depreciation with their underlying real estate investment.
Although this is a vastly important benefit to owning investment real estate, the subject is not well understood. Because depreciation is a somewhat complicated tax subject, the above explanation was meant to be cursory in nature. When it comes to issues involving taxes and depreciation, make sure you have a tax professional that can advise you appropriately so you know where you stand.
The “E” in IDEAL is for Expenses – Generally, all expenses incurred relating to the property are deductible when it comes to your investment property. The cost for utilities, the cost for insurance, the mortgage, and the interest and property taxes you pay. If you use a property manager or if you’re repairing or improving the property itself, all of this is deductible. Real estate investment comes with a lot of expenses, duties, and responsibilities to ensure the investment property itself performs to its highest capability. Because of this, contemporary tax law generally allows that all of these related expenses are deductible to the benefit of the investment real estate landowner. If you were to ever take a loss, or purposefully took a loss on a business investment or investment property, that loss (expense) can carry over for multiple years against your income taxes. For some people, this is an aggressive and technical strategy. Yet it’s another potential benefit of investment real estate.
The “A” in IDEAL is for Appreciation – Appreciation means the growth of value of the underlying investment. It’s one of the main reasons that we invest in the first place, and it’s a powerful way to grow your net worth. Many homes in the city of San Francisco are several million dollars in today’s market, but back in the 1960s, the same property was worth about the cost of the car you are currently driving (probably even less!). Throughout the years, the area became more popular and the demand that ensued caused the real estate prices in the city to grow exponentially compared to where they were a few decades ago. People that were lucky enough to recognize this, or who were just in the right place at the right time and continued to live in their home have realized an investment return in the 1000’s of percent. Now that’s what appreciation is all about. What other investment can make you this kind of return without drastically increased risk? The best part about investment real estate is that someone is paying you to live in your property, paying off your mortgage, and creating an income (positive cash flow) to you each month along the way throughout your course of ownership.
The “L” in IDEAL stands for Leverage – A lot of people refer to this as “OPM” (other people’s money). This is when you are using a small amount of your money to control a much more expensive asset. You are essentially leveraging your down payment and gaining control of an asset that you would normally not be able to purchase without the loan itself. Leverage is much more acceptable in the real estate world and inherently less risky than leverage in the stock world (where this is done through means of options or buying “on Margin”). Leverage is common in real estate. Otherwise, people would only buy property when they had 100% of the cash to do so. Over a third of all purchase transactions are all-cash transactions as our recovery continues. Still, about 2/3 of all purchases are done with some level of financing, so the majority of buyers in the market enjoy the power that leverage can offer when it comes to investment real estate.
For example, if a real estate investor was to buy a house that costs $100,000 with 10% down payment, they are leveraging the remaining 90% through the use of the associated mortgage. Let’s say the local market improves by 20% over the next year, and therefore the actual property is now worth $120,000. When it comes to leverage, from the standpoint of this property, its value increased by 20%. But compared to the investor’s actual down payment (the “skin in the game”) of $10,000- this increase in property value of 20% really means the investor doubled their return on the investment actually made-also known as the “cash on cash” return. In this case, that is 200%-because the $10,000 is now responsible and entitled to a $20,000 increase in overall value and the overall potential profit.
Although leverage is considered a benefit, like everything else, there can always be too much of a good thing. In 2007, when the real estate market took a turn for the worst, many investors were over-leveraged and fared the worst. They could not weather the storm of a correcting economy. Exercising caution with every investment made will help to ensure that you can purchase, retain, pay-off debt, and grow your wealth from the investment decisions made as opposed to being at the mercy and whim of the overall market fluctuations. Surely there will be future booms and busts as the past would dictate as we continue to move forward. More planning and preparing while building net worth will help prevent getting bruised and battered by the side effects of whatever market we find ourselves in.
Many people think that investment real estate is only about cash flow and appreciation, but it’s so much more than that. As mentioned above, you can realize several benefits through each real estate investment property you purchase. The challenge is to maximize the benefits through every investment.
Furthermore, the IDEAL acronym is not just a reminder of the benefits of investment real estate; it’s also here to serve as a guide for every investment property you will consider purchasing in the future. Any property you purchase should conform to all of the letters that represent the IDEAL acronym. The underlying property should have a good reason for not fitting all the guidelines. And in almost every case, if there is an investment you are considering that doesn’t hit all the guidelines, by most accounts you should probably PASS on it!
Take for example a story of my own, regarding a property that I purchased early on in my real estate career. To this day, it’s the biggest investment mistake that I’ve made, and it’s precisely because I didn’t follow the IDEAL guidelines that you are reading and learning about now. I was naïve and my experience was not yet fully developed. The property I purchased was a vacant lot in a gated community development. The property already had an HOA (a monthly maintenance fee) because of the nice amenity facilities that were built for it, and in anticipation of would-be-built homes. There were high expectations for the future appreciation potential-but then the market turned for the worse as we headed into the great recession that lasted from 2007-2012. Can you see what parts of the IDEAL guidelines I missed on completely?
Let’s start with “I”. The vacant lot made no income! Sometimes this can be acceptable, if the deal is something that cannot be missed. But for the most part this deal was nothing special. In all honesty, I’ve considered selling the trees that are currently on the vacant lot to the local wood mill for some actual income, or putting up a camping spot ad on the local Craigslist; but unfortunately the lumber isn’t worth enough and there are better spots to camp! My expectations and desire for price appreciation blocked the rational and logical questions that needed to be asked. So, when it came to the income aspect of the IDEAL guidelines for a real estate investment, I paid no attention to it. And I paid the price for my hubris. Furthermore, this investment failed to realize the benefit of depreciation as you cannot depreciate land! So, we are zero for two so far, with the IDEAL guideline to real estate investing. All I can do is hope the land appreciates to a point where it can be sold one day. Let’s call it an expensive learning lesson. You too will have these “learning lessons”; just try to have as few of them as possible and you will be better off.
When it comes to making the most of your real estate investments, ALWAYS keep the IDEAL guideline in mind to make certain you are making a good decision and a solid investment.
Upside Rent Potential – Panning For Real Estate Investing Gold
Real estate investment decisions are made on the investor criteria. Unless the rental property serves some other purpose, perhaps to close a 1031 tax exchange in a hurry, capitalization rate, internal rate of return, cash on cash return, or some other factor or combination of all factors, tell the real estate investor whether to make the investment or walk away. Real estate investing, after all, is all about the numbers.
There is, however, the matter of any “upside rent potential” associated with the income-producing property that prudent real estate investors should consider before making investment decisions. This is not always the case, though. Remarkably, there are times real estate investors pass on good investment property opportunities because they fail to consider the potential of a property’s upside in rental income adequately.
An income property with “upside rent potential” simply implies that its rents are lower then what the market will bear and the “potential” to collect higher rents and generate more income are a real possibility. To the real estate investor analyzing the income property it means, “hold on, and don’t make any decision to pass on the property until you’ve reevaluated the cash flow based on several other rent scenarios”.
Believe it or not, sellers (or their agents) sometimes, whether by neglect or faulty research, do fail to consider the property’s true income potential when setting a price. If so, then any APOD, Proforma, Marketing Package, or other income and expense statement presented you, at the very least, distorts the income and every key rate of return guiding your investment decision. If unchallenged, and you rely on those numbers, and deem them unfavorable, you could pass up a good investment opportunity. It happens.
Always conduct your own rent survey. Know what comparable rental properties in the area are getting for rents and then make your own evaluation of what the market will bear. You might uncover something the seller overlooked, or perhaps discover that the seller set the price for the property with no consideration for upside rent potential at all.
Then run your own numbers. Using the rents you regard more in line with the market, recalculate the investment property’s cash flow, cap rate, cash on cash, internal rate of return and other financial measures. Who knows, you could discover a nugget of a deal you might otherwise have missed. It happens.
Introduction of Accounting Services and Why it Require For Small Business
Accounting is the process of recording, verifying, and reporting all daily transaction of the organization. This is containing all the debit and credit entries of the ledger and employees and all financial transactions. From this, such financial information is primarily used by manages, investors and other decision makers to make a decision within company.
For every successful business require accurate management of all their financial transaction and activity. Finance and its right management is the key aspect to determining the running success or failure of any business.
So it is important that the all accounting and all financial transaction are managed properly and utilized correctly and this is made easier by finding a good accounting service with qualified and experienced CPA’s who could guide and help the business succeed.
Accounting services required for small businesses depends on the nature and the size of the business. The three main tasks are tracking the income and expenditure of the business, generate forms and keep detailed records of its assets as well as the liabilities of the business.
Accounting services for small businesses are needed for dealing with all financial transaction and tax matters such as cash flow management, account reconciliation, ledger maintenance, payroll tax planning, preparing and documenting tax records, returns, dealing with state income and managing taxes, estate planning, book keeping, for preparing loan applications etc.
Therefore, it is essential for small business owners to hire a good accounting service firm or an independent CPA. You can meet several firms, find out the services they offer and the costs, describe what services you need and find out how much it may cost, ask for references. Make sure that you would be able to have healthy working relationship with the accountant you hire.
There is lots of accounting services provider in market. But it is too difficult to finding the best and trustable accounting services provider or firm. Outsourcing bookkeeping services is one of well-known online accounting, book keeping, and financial services provider in accounting field.
