Real World Economics: Political whims have economic consequences
The Florida Legislature’s move last week to revoke the Walt Disney Co.’s special taxing district in Orlando at the impetus of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis highlights many economic issues.
Special tax treatment for projects of wealthy businesses, including those enriching team owners with taxpayer money for sports stadiums, are a cancer on the economy and society. So, in general, many economists are glad to see them curbed. But this move reflects one man’s desire to reach the Oval Office by dialing up animus surrounding divisive cultural issues.
Personal views aside, the action in Florida raises an interesting economic question, one that also applies to the impounding of Russian oligarch’s yachts and private jets, the freezing of the Russian government’s dollar-denominated foreign exchange reserves.
The issue, at its most fundamental level, is the base on which all economic reasoning lies — namely “opportunity cost.” Resources, including time and even personal emotional energy, are limited. Choose to use them on one alternative and you cannot devote them to another. When biting into a hoagie, you can’t also bite into a walleye sandwich. Spend a week in Branson and you cannot spend the same week in Vegas. Work 70-hour weeks to move toward the executive suite and you will spend less time watching your kids grow up.
Seize a nation’s U.S. dollar foreign exchange reserves just because it is doing something you don’t like, however horrific, and because you have power to do it, screams to other nations that they should keep their reserves in alternative currencies to minimize the possibilities of the same fate. Abolish a special taxing-and-local-services district set up 55 years ago, which all involved expected to continue, because a capricious governor thinks it will give him a political leg up, and you tell future investors considering building in your state that they would be well advised to go elsewhere. This is true for blue states as well as red.
That such political actions create economic incentives is clear. Yet the magnitude of the incentives created, and the degree to which time will show adverse consequences for the entity initiating the dispute, are not clear at all. Economists always consider what happens “at the margin,” and the marginal effects of such actions, immediate or long-term, may be tiny.
Russian oligarchs, whom leaders like Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin let steal hundreds of billions of dollars of Russia’s assets and raw resources, like to loll in the Mediterranean sun with lithe mistresses on the decks of mega-yachts. But the democracies on the Mediterranean coasts have shown that such yachts, even if not the mistresses, can be impounded on what seems like a whim.
The oligarchs would be much safer from such affronts if they motored through the Suez Canal and on to the Yellow Sea separating China from North Korea. Neither country would be outraged by what Putin does, in Europe at least. But the Yellow Sea is bitterly cold in winter, swept by winds off of Siberia. The available ports for going ashore don’t have casinos, and can best be described with a vulgar term Donald Trump used for some African countries. Wealth would be no fun.
Similarly, it is now clear that putting one’s currency reserves in dollars may result in their temporary or permanent loss. But what are the options? The EU shows it will treat your euros little differently. China’s renminbi is the currency of an economic superpower, but one governed by an increasingly arrogant dictator, where there is no freely-operating, liquid market for renminbi bonds, the foreign exchange market is highly manipulated opaquely, and the economy is full of poorly quantified and poorly rated debt, including some representing the savings of a billion Chinese households. The whole situation screams financial time bomb. Why place one’s critical foreign reserves there?
So rich Russians and their government may have few alternatives for now. But they and their counterparts in many other countries will file 2022’s financial events away in their collective memories and this will influence future decisions.
Tit-for-tat, often with collateral damage, is common. U.S. and EU-nation sanctions against Russia were answered with Russian seizures of western-owned business facilities. Many western businesses already cut their losses and announced permanent withdrawal from Russia. Foreign oil companies play a big part in Russia’s petroleum industry, and negotiating these deals was former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson’s qualification for diplomacy as Trump’s first secretary of state. These are now up in the air. Russia needs them as much as they need Russia.
Boeing and Airbus jetliners leased to Russian airlines by western leasing companies are held hostage. No lease payments are being made. If the planes are confiscated outright, several leasing firms will go spectacularly broke. But western courts will ensure that the planes, or other ones owned by the Russian carriers, will be seized on landing anywhere outside of Russia or its buddy nations. Who, if anyone, will win the standoff?
Similarly, Disney, which is publicly traded and too heavily entrenched in Florida to really be undermined, will still be there after DeSantis leaves — and all parties involved know this.
Losing local tax advantages may hit Disney’s bottom line. But they cannot just load up their circus and move on to cheap land in Winnemucca, Nev. But while adjacent cities and counties might be able to now impose real estate taxes on “the happiest place on Earth,” taking over the costs of policing, roads, sewage treatment, etc., would be huge. Taxpayers in these municipalities also could be on the hook for millions in Disney debt, formerly the responsibility of the soon-to-be-dissolved district. And tens of billions of dollars of private businesses have grown up around the huge facility. Walt Disney essentially created the modern Orlando metro area.
The comparative situations may seem a like pile of spaghetti (the Disney district dissolution won’t happen until next year, and much could happen, legally or politically, to unravel the plan), but the effects will emerge over time. In some cases, these will affect the world or U.S. economy, including your business or job. Bullwinkle Moose might modify his usual adage to say, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice political retaliation and sanctions.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Ex-Met Michael Conforto to miss 2022 season with shoulder surgery rehab
Michael Conforto had surgery on his injured right shoulder and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, his agent Scott Boras said Saturday night.
The ex-Met outfielder initially injured his shoulder in January, according to Boras, who also said the free agent will be ready for spring training in 2023.
“You don’t want any of your friends or teammates to go under surgery, especially as serious as a shoulder surgery, so I wish Michael all the best and a speedy, healthy, full recovery,” Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso said of Conforto Saturday.
Conforto has not signed with another team since turning down the Mets’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November to enter free agency.
His entrance into the market was highly touted by his agent, who dubbed Conforto the “King of Queens” in free agency.
Conforto spent the entirety of his career with the Mets, who drafted him in the first round of the 2014 Draft out of Oregon State University.
He made his big-league debut midway through the 2015 season.
He had a career-15.7 WAR, a .255/.356/.468 slash line and .824 OPS after seven seasons in Flushing.
CBSE Board Exams: Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exam today @cbse.gov.in, students need to know
CBSE Board Exams: Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exam today @cbse.gov.in, students need to know
CBSE Board Exams Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 12 Term 2 Board Exam is starting from 26 April. Amidst the variety of news coming about the examination, the CBSE board can make a big announcement on this examination.
Here, on the previous day, CBSE released the syllabus for class 10th, 12th board examination 2023. In this, 30 percent reduction in syllabus has been continued as before. Also, the board has announced that the system of term wise examination has been abolished from next year. In the year 2023, there will be only one board exam. The board has made it clear that due to Corona, the examination was taken in two sessions. It was an optional and urgent arrangement. From next year there will be only one board exam.
Students are in the final stages of preparation for the CBSE Term 2 exam starting from April 26. This exam for class 10 and class 12 is starting simultaneously. This exam will be conducted in two shifts. Students will have to take the exam at the examination center of other schools other than their own school. Admit cards, hall tickets have already been sent to the schools on their mails.
However, the top officials of the Union Ministry of Education and CBSE, who are keeping a close watch on the latest situation of corona virus infection, can make a big announcement today after assessing the situation. Let us inform that today more than 2500 corona infected have been identified across the country. Of these, more than 1000 new cases have been recorded in Delhi alone. This time the number of children and students is more among the corona infected. Due to which an atmosphere of insecurity is being created among them. Dainik Jagran Term 2 wishes all the very best to the students appearing for the board exams for their bright future.
Heat’s Victor Oladipo says he’s ready, willing and able (and waiting)
It has been a moment of unease since Victor Oladipo made his March 7 return from May quadriceps surgery.
The former All-Star is asked if he is ready if called upon. Oladipo stresses that he is ready when called upon. And then he isn’t called upon.
With Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring strain, another of those Miami Heat moments has arrived for Oladipo.
So, for his part, Oladipo has accentuated his preparedness.
“I’m just staying ready,” Oladipo said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Heat’s best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I can’t really control what happens out there, what goes on. I just got to stay ready. If my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play the game to the best of my ability.”
For the most part, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has opted for the understated consistency of Gabe Vincent when backcourt relief is needed, largely making it a waiting game for Oladipo.
“I just need to play,” Oladipo said of the state of his comeback. “I just need to play. I think only the guys who have been in my shoes, who have experienced what I’ve experienced, really understand when you sit down for however long you sit down for and try to get back in the flow of things and ramp things up, you just need repetition, you just need to play.
“So, I just got to play. That’s it. That’s what I’m focused on doing, is trying to get as much reps as I can — whether it’s 2-on-2, 1-on-1, 3-on-3 — and try to stay as ready as I can.”
Recently, having been shuffled out of the rotation ahead of the playoffs, much of that action is coming 2-on-2, either pregame or after practices or shootarounds.
“I mean, anytime I get an opportunity to play basketball, it’s beneficial for me,” he said. “I’ve only played, I don’t even know if that’s a handful of basketball in the last year or so. What have I played? Eight games? I don’t know. But anytime I can get out here and compete, it’s beneficial for me.”
Not of as much benefit was a 40-point performance on the final night of the regular season, in a road loss to the Orlando Magic. That only led to a role as spectator for the first week of the series against the Hawks.
“I was just playing the game. I was just playing the game. I stay in the moment,” he said when asked if he thought that performance could have provided a playoff runway. “I don’t look too far ahead, and I don’t look back. I just stay in the moment. That’s what I was doing in Orlando.
“I didn’t have no expectations after that. But if my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play my game to the best of my ability.”
A combo guard, Oladipo said there is plenty of comfort to step in at point guard, particularly amid a Lowry absence.
“I’m just me, man,” he said. “I’m going to go out there and be me. Whatever that looks like, whatever needs to be done from me to help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Sitting during the regular season is one thing. Sitting during the playoffs means missing the most meaningful games.
“It’s always tough,” he said of the waiting game. “Playoffs, regular season, it’s tough. I want to be out there competing, helping the team win.
“But at the end of the day, I’m just focused on what I can control. And whatever the coaching staff needs me to do to help us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
All while trying to get closer to 100 percent, with free agency awaiting on July 1.
“It’s a process, obviously,” he said. “I’m still getting better, still getting stronger. But I’m making good strides. I just got to keep improving.”
While accepting the need for patience.
“I mean, it doesn’t help with just this experience,” he said. “It helps in life, in general. Good things come to those who wait. So you got to be patient and realize you got to trust the process. And that’s what I’m doing.”
