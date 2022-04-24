News
Remembering those who lost their lives to gun violence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gun violence has taken the lives of many in St. Louis. Today an organization held a day to remember those who lost their lives and to support the living who are also victims.
The Crime Victim Center held a community violence support group Saturday morning. The executive director says it’s a chance for those who have lost someone close to them from homicide to grieve.
Homicides are a deadly issue impacting many metropolitan areas nationwide. At Saints Teresa and Bridgit Catholic church, those lost were remembered Saturday morning.
Crime Victims Center Executive Director Katie Dalton says the agency partners with Homicide Ministries Community Alliance and ministers in the area which creates dialogue with residents.
Major Ryan Cousins was one of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department members there Saturday morning.
“Oftentimes as you know we investigate these crimes and we go from start to finish so we’re there with them during that process,” said Major Ryan Cousins.
Major Cousins says this is a chance for police to listen too.
“We don’t know what these families go through in their personal lives. I’m sure when they see people that they don’t even know they have a sense of comfort that they’re not alone,” said Major Cousins
Dalton says Crime Vicitms Center is there as well providing trauma-focused counseling services and other resources.
“We will work with people regardless if they’re working with the police department or prosecution. Anyone who’s impacted by crime can come to seek services at our agency,” said Dalton.
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, he also helped pass a federal tax overhaul and pushed for President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments in Utah as he called for a return to an era of political civility. He became an ally of Trump.
He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
Big days from Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez lead Twins past White Sox
His teammates and coaches are often asked, but trying to quantify what a healthy Byron Buxton means to the Minnesota Twins might simply be too hard to do.
When healthy, he’s a game-changer, an electrifying player who is one of the game’s best. But the Twins hadn’t gotten the full Buxton experience in the past week or so, the star center fielder instead held off the field with knee inflammation.
Buxton, who served as the Twins’ designated hitter on Thursday, finally returned to the field on Saturday and was in the middle of everything going on offensively in the Twins’ 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. In the process, the Twins won their third straight game and handed the division-rival White Sox their sixth straight loss.
Atop the Twins’ lineup, Buxton finished a triple shy of the cycle. He ended the day with four hits — two were singles — and reached base in all five plate appearances (also hit by a pitch). He scored three runs and drove in two, hitting his first home run since April 10 in the win.
Behind Buxton in the lineup, Luis Arraez, batting second, also finished with four hits, driving in three runs in the process. The two finished the day a combined 8 for 9 with three runs scored and five driven in, helping key a Twins offense that had been relatively stagnant in recent days.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers scored three runs himself in the win, finishing with a pair of hits including his first home run of the season. Jeffers’ home run, which landed in the second deck in left field, preceded Buxton’s and was part of a four-run fourth inning in which the Twins broke the game open. Along with the two home runs, a two-out Trevor Larnach single brought home a pair of runs in the inning, too.
That was more than enough run support for Dylan Bundy, who continued his stellar start to the season on Saturday. With another five scoreless frames, Bundy lowered his earned-run average to 0.59. Bundy retired the first seven batters he faced, and only allowed four hits in his start, picking up his third win of the season.
Eloy Jiménez injured again in the Chicago White Sox’s 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins — their 6th straight defeat
The losses keep piling up for the Chicago White Sox.
They dropped their sixth straight Saturday, falling to the Minnesota Twins 9-2 in front of 16,686 at Target Field.
More significantly, left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited with right hamstring soreness after trying to beat a throw to first base in the second inning.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
“He’s all broken up in there, makes everybody want to break up,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s crying his eyes out, and I don’t blame him. Feel for him. He loves what he does. Told him there will be a lot of season left when he gets back.”
La Russa said the indication is that the injury would not be season ending. More tests are planned.
”It just breaks your heart,” La Russa said.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He dealt with a bruised left ankle for a portion of this season.
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
“His energy is contagious,” closer Liam Hendriks said. “It’s something he can turn on and make everybody around him feel like a kid again, which is something currently we need.
“It’s a blow. It’s a blow to him because we know he wants to be on the field. He’s in there every day making sure he’s having fun, getting involved.”
Injuries have been a major story so far this season for the Sox.
Starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and relievers Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) and Ryan Burr (right shoulder strain) are on the injured list. Reliever Garrett Crochet is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring training.
Starter Lucas Giolito is expected to return off the IL to pitch in Sunday’s series finale. He has been out with a left abdominal strain suffered on opening day.
The Sox already are missing starting center fielder Luis Robert (groin strain) in this series. Robert suffered the injury Thursday in Cleveland. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful Robert will return Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Starting right fielder AJ Pollock returned from the injured list (strained right hamstring) Friday.
The Sox overcame a rash of injuries last season en route to winning the American League Central. Their longest losing streak was five games.
This six-game skid — their longest since losing six straight Sept. 20-25, 2020 — has featured poor defense and a lack of clutch hitting.
The Sox couldn’t slow down star Byron Buxton, who had four hits and scored three times Saturday.
The center fielder singled and scored in the first, drove in a run with a double during a two-run second and hit a solo home run during a four-run fourth. Buxton’s fourth-inning blast was the second homer for the Twins in the inning, with Ryan Jeffers hitting the first.
Sox starter Vince Velasquez allowed five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 3⅓ innings. José Abreu homered and had two RBIs for the Sox, who have not scored more than three runs in each of their last nine games.
