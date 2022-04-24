News
Sachin Gupta, Chris Finch have strong relationship that can lead Timberwolves to long-term success
Chris Finch always coached an analytically-friendly brand of basketball — he just wasn’t sure why. There was no research or analytics departments with European basketball clubs.
That changed when Finch got to Houston, and had the chance to work alongside the likes of Sachin Gupta.
“When I kind of learned what was going on (in Houston), I had all these amazing guys, so why wouldn’t you spend time asking them about things?” Finch said. “One of the first things that Sachin and I did, we kind of figured out what the most efficient passing positions on the floor to create corner threes were. And it was like, ‘Oh wow, this guy can do pretty much everything.’”
If Finch asks Gupta a question, he’ll have an answer, with data points to back up his point of view.
“I found that really fun and enlightening,” Finch said.
Their relationship that started those years ago in Houston has only grown since Finch’s arrival in Minnesota. The coach and executive vice president of basketball operations have worked seamlessly alongside one another in helping construct a Timberwolves’ roster seemingly built to win in the present and future.
Finch and his entire coaching staff received extensions ahead of Minnesota’s play-in contest last week against the Clippers. Hours later, Cheryl Reeve went out of her way on the Lynx’s draft night to publicly congratulate the staff and note that the Lynx’s philosophy has always been to win with good people.
She believes the Timberwolves have finally attained that.
The relationship between coach and top executive matters. The Timberwolves now have a strong one, where both parties complement and work well alongside one another.
“It’s huge. It’s probably 50 percent or more of the battle, because philosophical alignment from ownership all the way down to management, the head coach, star players, that’s what needs to be the backbone for success,” Finch said. “There’s a lot of different ways to play basketball, execute a game plan or have a philosophy that might help your team, but if you guys aren’t aligned in what that might be, you’re fighting yourself.”
As for his relationship with Gupta, Finch said the two have trust and alignment. They don’t step on each other’s toes, but rather work in lockstep.
“He’s got a very appropriate presence around the team. He’s done a really good job of bringing stability, great energy to the whole building. We talk about a lot of things. We talk every single day about what we’re trying to do, what the team may need,” Finch said. “He’s always open. He’s a great listener. He’s a really, really, really world class listener. He’s open to taking in information to help him make decisions.”
Gupta has a similar adoration for Finch. It’s why he said the move to extend the coach was “an easy decision” — something that can be hard to come by in this business.
“Coach has been a terrific partner for me and the results on the floor are clear. We all have the confidence in this building, had the expectations to be where we are today,” Gupta said. “But outside this building, the expectations were very different. We clearly exceeded those, and coach deserves a lot of credit for that.”
But he doesn’t demand it. Gupta noted there is no ego between the two.
“We both view this as a partnership, and we trust in each other in that he’s going to do a great job on the coaching side, and I’m going to do a great job putting the roster together,” Gupta said. “But we’re also very open with each other, and he’s a huge part of every decision that I make, and any time I have any thoughts or input he’s wide open on that as well. So it’s truly a partnership.”
One Finch would clearly like to carry forward. The coach is locked in long term, but Gupta’s role as top decision maker has yet to be publicly locked in for the future by ownership. He was given the reins after Gersson Rosas was fired in September, but Gupta’s title wasn’t elevated.
While ownership groups — particularly ones with new stakeholders — might be eager in similar situations to make splash hires to make their impact on the organization felt, keeping this duo together feels like an obvious slam dunk.
“My first focus is taking care of (Finch) and his staff, and I think they deserve (the extensions),” Gupta said. “But yeah, I think there’s a lot of positives here to build upon, and there’s a great culture that we’re building — with coach and I, the partnership that we have, but it also extends to (CEO Ethan Casson) and the business side. There’s a lot of positives in this building right now.”
“Everything’s going in the right direction here,” Finch said. “It’s a fun time to be a part of the Timberwolves.”
21-0! The Chicago Cubs rout the Pittsburgh Pirates for their largest shutout win since at least 1901.
The Chicago Cubs piled on the runs in historic fashion Saturday, crushing the Pirates 21-0 at Wrigley Field in the franchise’s largest shutout win since at least 1901.
After two sluggish offensive performances in losses in the first two games of the series, the Cubs pounded out 23 hits — the team’s most since a 23-hit performance at Arizona in 2005.
Manager David Ross welcomed the offensive outburst, which gained steam in an eight-run second inning that newly recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas capped with a three-run homer to right field.
“Definitely enjoyable,” Ross said. “It’s just good for the psyche — just to pile on hits, get your numbers in a game like that, build up a little bit. It’s always nice.”
The win also snapped a four-game losing streak that began Tuesday with a 6-5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Nico Hoerner was one of five Cubs to record three or more hits, finishing with three RBIs on a career-high four hits. After a three-hit performance Friday, it also marked the first back-to-back three-hit games of his career.
Rivas, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Willson Conteras all had three hits.
“I’m not going to list it off because it felt like everybody had a really good day,” Ross said. “Just quality at-bat after quality at-bat.”
Contreras drove in three runs and and Happ two.
Suzuki stole the first base of his major-league career and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring a career-best three runs. Through interpreter Toy Matsushita, Suzuki said he never had seen anything like Saturday’s offensive blitz.
“This was my first time experiencing a game with that much offense, so (I was) surprised,” Suzuki said.
Rivas got the start at first base after joining the team ahead of Friday’s 4-2 loss, and he looked right at home at Wrigley. He slashed .538/.571/.923 in three games with Triple-A Iowa after two appearances for the Cubs earlier in the month.
“(Rivas) was working on some stuff before he left and came back and contributed really well, hitting the ball in the air, big home run there,” Ross said. “We hadn’t had some of those break-open homers yet or doubles with the bases loaded. He came up with a big knock there. Plays really good defense.”
The 25-year-old’s second-inning blast traveled 416 feet, putting the Cubs up nine and effectively ending starter Zach Thompson’s afternoon after he gave up nine hits and four earned runs in two innings. Rivas finished with a career-high five RBIs.
“It definitely gives you confidence, going down and treating it as a temporary move, expecting to come back,” Rivas said. “(Ross) is really good at communicating that. It helped me a lot.”
Kyle Hendricks (1-1) earned his first win of the season, allowing just two hits and walking none in seven innings.
“They call him ‘The Professor’ for a reason,” Rivas said of Hendricks. “It was awesome playing defense behind him, getting quick outs, seeing him work the corners and changing speeds. That’s what he does.”
The margin of victory surpassed 19-0 shutout wins on June, 7 1906, against the New York Giants and on May 13, 1969, against the San Diego Padres.
The Cubs’ 21 runs were the most since they scored 26 against the Colorado Rockies on August 18, 1995. And the 21-run win margin marked the team’s largest since a 24-2 win at the Boston Braves on July 3, 1945.
Ross called Hoerner, who is hitting .327 and is tied with Suzuki for a team-high 16 hits, a “complete player.”
“Defensively as well, he’s starting to feel good,” Ross said. “Timing and the rhythm looks really nice. Feels good at the plate. Feels good physically. He’s a guy that’s going to make some contact. I like that he’s using all fields. Line drives over shortstop.”
Hoerner said he was pleased to see Rivas rejoin the team.
“Just a guy who’s always consistent,” Hoerner said. “Very consistent personality, great defender and someone I believe in a lot. Really happy for him.”
Rivas was called up after the Cubs placed Clint Frazier on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder underwent an appendectomy Friday.
Hendricks made sure to soak in the festive atmosphere while posting his first win in his fourth start of the season.
“Today really felt like just a classic Wrigley day,” Hendricks said. “The crowd was amazing, and I think it really fed into our guys. You saw from the start how locked in everybody was.”
Gavin Good is a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune.
Mud Hens’ 5-2 victory over Saints spoils Royce Lewis’ home run to remember
TOLEDO — The Toledo Mud Hens rallied past the St. Paul Saints for a 5-2 Triple-A baseball victory Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, but top Twins prospect Royce Lewis provided the swing of the day for the Saints.
Lewis, St. Paul’s 22-year-old shortstop, hit a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that landed atop the video board in left field, some 80 feet above the playing surface. His home run gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.
It’s a good sign for Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of a California high school, who hasn’t played a lot of baseball the past couple of years. The 2020 minor-league season was canceled by COVID, then Lewis missed all of 2021 when he tore his ACL and required surgery last February.
But he seems to be back now. He is hitting .309 this season for the Saints (10-6).
The Mud Hens (6-10) struck first with Ryan Kreidler’s solo home run to straightaway center in the second inning. After Lewis put the Saints ahead in the top of the sixth, the Mud Hens went ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then added an insurance run in the eighth.
Toledo outhit St. Paul 9-6.
The final game in the six-game series is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The Mud Hens have won three of the first five games.
Recipe: Joseph’s Family Restaurant’s famous rhubarb pie
Do you enjoy the rhubarb pie at Joseph’s Family Restaurant? Well, we have the recipe.
About 18 years ago, a reader asked about it, so we asked owner Joe Kohler (who recently announced he’s retiring). Here’s what we ran in the Eat section on May 9, 2004:
Q. Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Stillwater has the best rhubarb pie. I think the crust is a sugar cookie base, and the top has cream cheese or sour cream in it. Can you get the recipe?
A. Owner Joe Kohler was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s famous Rhubarb Delight, just in time for rhubarb season.
JOSEPH’S RHUBARB DELIGHT PIE
Makes 2 pies.
Crust:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter
Filling:
- 6 cups rhubarb, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
Middle:
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
Topping:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
To make crust: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In medium bowl, mix together flour and sugar. Using pastry cutter or 2 forks, blend in butter until mixture is in coarse crumbs. Divide mixture between two 8- or 9-inch pie tins. Pat mixture evenly on bottom and up sides of tins. Set aside. (Note: Do not bake this layer alone.)
To make bottom filling: Combine rhubarb, sugar and flour. Pour half of mixture into each crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven.
To make middle: In mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until thoroughly combined. Spread mixture over top of rhubarb in each pie tin. Bake for 25 minutes. Cool slightly.
To make topping: Combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over slightly cooled pies. Refrigerate until serving.
