Finance
Secrets of Bonding 163: Financial Statement Fraud
You know the old adage, “Financial statements don’t kill people, people kill people.”
While it’s true there can be misrepresentation and deception in a financial statement (FS), the document is not inherently bad, it is the poor intentions of the preparer or company that is to blame.
As credit analysts, we always review and rely on FSs when underwriting surety bonds. We know there may be attempts to mislead our judgement or even downright deception. But the need to evaluate the financial report is unavoidable. It is considered a valuable “report card on the quality of management.”
There are three levels of financial presentation by Certified Public Accounts (CPAs):
- Compilation – a properly organized report where the numbers have not been verified or evaluated by the CPA
- Review – includes some checking “Review” of key elements
- Audit – is the highest level and includes the CPAs statement that they have checked and believe the numbers are correct
The reader of the FS is entitled to certain expectations: A candid and complete presentation that informs the reader. Are they entitled to more than that? Does the reader sometimes expect too much?
Let’s consider what the FS actually says, and what it doesn’t…
The Balance Sheet
This shows assets and liabilities. It describes the dollars in the company (assets) and who owns them (liabilities and stockholder’s equity). You know many of the normal entries: Cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory, bank debt, the net worth / stockholder’s equity section, etc.
The balance sheet always has a date, such as 12/31/2017. It shows the status of these accounts on the one day. Credit analysts calculate the Working Capital aka Net Quick (NQ) which is considered a measure of short term financial strength. You find the NQ by subtracting current liabilities from current assets. When the bond underwriter has the NQ number, it can then be incorporated in the decision making.
What size bonds will be approved for this applicant? How much total capacity can they be allocated? The NQ figure becomes a benchmark that is used for the reminder of the year.
For many analysts, this one number has a huge effect for the following 12-15 months.
Let’s move forward in time one day, to 1/1/2018. “Happy New Year!” and let’s check the bank account. Some money has come in! The accounts receivable and cash have changed. Other changes have also occurred and so, if we calculate the NQ based on the 1/1 balance sheet, the NQ will probably be different from 12/31. Again, that’s because the balance sheet shows the state of these accounts on ONE DAY. It is always changing!
The reality is that the working capital number is only correct for one day, then it is subject to change. This is not to say the number is not important or relevant. And certainly decision-makers must have benchmarks and a method for their determinations. It is very important, but so are other elements.
Financial Statement Fraud
The most common FS fraud is not committed against us by others. It is the self-deception we commit by over relying on these “one-day numbers.” To do so is to miss the big picture!
Underwriters love to see a big cash account sitting on that top line (of the balance sheet). But that’s a one-day number. Isn’t it even more important to determine the average funds on deposit for the prior six months or year? Many analysts fail to ask for this info.
Accounts Receivable and Payable – here is another key area where the “one-day number” can easily be given a historical perspective. Aged schedules of A/R and A/P are easy to obtain and they give a perspective over more time than one day. These documents are not automatically included in FSs, and underwriters may fail to ask for them.
Conclusion
As readers of these documents and analysts, let’s not cheat ourselves by over relying on the balance sheet or thinking it is more than a one-day snapshot. It should be scrutinized and viewed in harmony with other key underwriting factors such as mid-year financial reports and supporting documents.
In this manner underwriters can make realistic, well-informed decisions.
Finance
What Should You Look for In a Rodent Control Company?
Eliminating rodents and ensuring no recurrence of an infestation is a challenging task, which magnifies the need to seek professional assistance to control and eliminate rodents. Maintaining your home with proper sanitation and using preventive measures prove useful in controlling rodents and pests.
Nevertheless, eliminating some type of rodents can be a tricky job and requires skill, expertise, and the right kind of experience which can be provided by a professional rodent control company. Choosing the best rodent control near me is another challenging task. Therefore, consider the following guidelines before you choose a service provider to eradicate pests and rodents.
Some Useful Guidelines
Methods to eliminate rodents
Not all rodents can be eliminated quickly; some infestations take time to be eliminated. It also depends on the type of methods and pesticides used for eradicating these pests. Before you choose to hire the services of a rodent control company, discuss the treatment plan and the types of rodents that can be terminated with the toxic substances used. It is wise to consider companies that use eco-friendly methods to get rid of rodents as spraying the home and premises with toxic substances can be detrimental to pets and children.
Cost of services
Although rodent control service is essential for a good quality life, it is equally important to ensure that the prices are realistic. A reputed company offers exemplary services at affordable prices. On the other hand, there are companies that provide cheap services, but remember quality is more important than price. Stay away from companies that promise complete eradication of pests and rodents within a day at cheap rates. Compare the prices and services of several top-rated companies and then pick the best among them.
Insurance and certificates
Choosing companies with certificates ensures that your company is skilled enough to solve problems effectively. An insured company takes responsibility for any accidents that can occur during the eradication procedures. Certified and insured companies provide services, which are well above par. These companies have been in business for a considerable period.
Reviews
To identify the best rodent control near me, you need to check online reviews of previous customers as there are several companies providing the same services. It is important to remember that not all companies provide high-quality services, so to pick the best ones; you need to check previous records, recommendations from friends and family and reviews from reliable sources.
Rodent control companies use different methods to eliminate rodents and seal the area to prevent future infestations. Find out if the company uses safe methods to eliminate pests and rodents completely so that there is no recurrence of infestations. Above all, the safety of your home and family is of paramount importance when it comes to using pesticides and other rodent control measures.
Finance
Association Health Plans – Alternative Options For Health Insurance
Most of us know about individual and group health insurance plans. A few more of us have learned about indemnity plans. But in the words of Gomer Pyle who often exclaimed, “Surprise, Surprise, Surprise” other options exist in the health insurance market that are mostly unknown because they are non-traditional types of insurance. Now that healthcare costs are soaring, consumers are looking for ways to cut their health insurance costs without skimping on coverage. In this article we will take a look at two types of insurance products that may fit your healthcare needs.
Healthcare Cooperatives
Healthcare cooperatives are comprised of individuals, families and organizations seeking to find affordable healthcare through the act of cooperation with other such entities. While this seems like a new concept, cooperatives are actually based on the original premise of health insurance. Members are charged a participation fee to be in the cooperative and in turn, those funds are used to pay claims. Other groups are invited to participate in the same coop. The largest coop in existence right now is HealthPartners, Inc.
The benefits of cooperatives are many. First of all, premiums are anywhere from 20 – 50% less than comparable traditional health plans, with no deductibles. Secondly, cooperatives are a lifeline to the local business community by keeping the cost of prescription drugs reasonably priced and enabling community owned non-profit hospitals to remain independent. The larger the cooperative, the more negotiating power it has to parley prescription drug prices as well as medical products. And finally, coops are increasingly effective in improving the quality of home-based healthcare as well as assisted living alternatives by providing educational services as part of their negotiation process with the insurance companies.
Individuals, chambers of commerce and small to midsize businesses that choose cooperative healthcare are the ones most likely to benefit from this type of non-traditional health insurance policy because of the lower rates, comprehensive benefits available and no grouping regulations. Other groups that benefit include seniors, low-income residents and the uninsured that have conditions that are not covered by MediCare or MedicAid. Texas companies that quote and sell cooperative plans are Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Unicare, Humana and United Healthcare.
Association Plans
Individuals that are members of an existing association are eligible to participate in an association plan. But what constitutes an association? Legally, an association is “any group of people who have joined together for a particular purpose, ranging from social to business, and usually meant to be a continuing organization. However, it is important to be in compliance with your state’s regulations for what qualifies as an association. Here in Texas, the definition of an association is listed in HIPAA 1996, section 2791: a bona fide association must meet the following characteristics:
- It must be formed for a purpose other than insurance
- The members’ health status may not be a condition for membership
- Insurance must be available for all members of the association and no coverage may be given to non-members, including affiliate members that may join an association for the purpose of obtaining health insurance
- It must meet “any additional requirements that may be imposed under state law,” including having existed for two full years as an association prior to applying for the plan.
Under this definition many organizations qualify as an association besides businesses. These entities may include labor and credit unions; professional, alumni, homeowners’ and trade associations; and lodges. Individuals that benefit the most from this type of plan are those that have been denied coverage for a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis.
Underwriters rate the members of the association individually on a per household membership. Those individuals that are a higher risk medically will pay a higher premium than individuals that have clean health histories. They differ from group policies in that way. But all members are guaranteed acceptance on the plan and guaranteed renewal each following year.
Finance
Medicare Supplement Plan H – Basic But Vital Coverage For Anyone
Medicare Supplement Plan H provides a basic package for covering the costs that Medicare does not pick up. Medical costs can add up.
Even with Medicare, there are costs that the patient must cover, and these can stack up fast. Without Medigap coverage, the patient is responsible for all of the co-payments, coinsurance, and deductibles for both Medicare Parts A and B. Medicare also does not provide for coverage if you travel overseas.
If you are struck with an accident or a significant decline in your health, the costs could be devastating to your retirement years. It is in your best interest to be prepared before it happens.
How does Medicare Supplement Plan H help? Plan H will cover 100% of the coinsurance and deductible for Part A coverage. It also provides an additional 365 days of hospital coverage after Medicare benefits run out. It also covers Part B copayments and coinsurance.
The costs of the first three pints of blood are covered as well. If you want to travel the world during your retirement, Plan H will provide cost coverage up to 80% for any emergencies you experience overseas. Other supplement plans will cover more, but Plan H may be right if you just want to cover the basics.
According to Medicare, there are going to be changes to Medicare Supplement Plan H next year. After June 1, 2010, no one else will be allowed to enroll in Plan H.
Anyone who enrolls in the plan prior to June 1 will be allowed to keep this plan. In addition, hospice care is being added to this plan, as well as all supplement plans. So, if Plan H meets your needs, then you might want to think about enrolling before it closes. But before you make that decision, you may want to look at the other options available.
How will you know if Medicare Supplement Plan H is right for you? The easiest way is to call and speak with one of our Medicare experts. All supplement plans are provided by private insurers and each plan covers the same things. However, each insurance company sets their own premium levels. And the differences in premiums can be shocking from one company to another.
We can provide you with quotes from Medicare supplement providers all around the country. That will give you the power to make the right decision. We can insure that you get the coverage you need at a price that will not break your budget.
