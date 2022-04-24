News
Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon, T-Storm Watch issued
A cold front is moving into the region producing strong to severe thunderstorms mainly east and northeast of St. Louis.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro east into central Illinois and is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis city and county are not included in this watch.
These storms will be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, which are the primary risk. A tornado or two could also possibly occur as well as large hail.
These thunderstorms are expected to further develop across south-central and east-central Illinois this afternoon.
Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez will miss an estimated 6-8 weeks with a hamstring strain: ‘The guys are hurting’
For the second year in a row, an injury will sideline Eloy Jiménez for an extended period of time.
The Chicago White Sox left fielder will be out an estimated six to eight weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday. The Sox placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list.
“I think the big thing is (Monday) when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Pulling for the early indications.”
The injury occurred in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third in the second inning, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
“That guy’s busting his butt and he gets hurt running hard down to first base,” hitting coach Frank Menechino said. “The guys are playing hard. That’s what we teach them to do and it’s just unfortunate that that’s the way it happens.”
Jiménez is slashing .222/.256/.333 this season with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He has also dealt with a bruised left ankle.
“It kind of hits you a little bit, knowing that one of your teammates who has an impact of putting some runs on the board (is hurt),” Sox pitcher Vince Velasquez said after his Saturday start. “He just came back from a little injury and now this is something that’s more extravagant.
“When you know a person like that who is a big asset in the lineup, to lose him, it hurts you. It affects all of us. That’s the energy that you want in the clubhouse. In the clubhouse, outside the clubhouse, on the field, off the field, no matter where you’re at.”
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
“It’s production but it’s also his spirt, he’s so well-liked and respected,” La Russa said after Saturday’s game. “He has a good personality. I had heard about it (before becoming Sox manager in 2021) and I saw for myself when he got back (from the injury last season), so I know what it is. The guys knew before I could understand it and we kept playing. It’s what we got to do.
“I said again and again, when you lose someone like this, (reliever Garrett) Crochet (who underwent Tommy John surgery in spring training), Eloy, the guys are hurting. They are the ones you feel for.”
Andrew Vaughn was among the players called on to fill in when Jiménez missed time last season. He’s an option again this time, along with Gavin Sheets.
“We have a lot of games, there’s a lot of playing time,” La Russa said.
In addition to placing Jiménez on the IL, the Sox reinstated starter Lucas Giolito from the 10-day injured list and sent reliever Ryan Burr on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Charlotte.
Giolito, who suffered an abdominal strain during opening day outing, started Sunday’s series finale against the Twins. Burr has been on the injured list retroactive since April 4 with a right shoulder strain.
Business People: TruStone Financial CEO joins Fed advisory council
OF NOTE — MINNEAPOLIS FED
TruStone Financial, Plymouth, announced that President and CEO Dale Turner has been appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Foundry, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing and design agency, announced the promotion of Geri Huibregtse to the new role of chief product officer and the hire Nora Guerrera as director of design strategy.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
The American Council of Engineering Companies’ announced the following National Recognition Awards to Minnesota companies: LHB, Duluth, for the Superior Street Reconstruction Project in downtown Duluth and the Trunk Highway 61 Roadway Rehabilitation and Safety Improvements Project in Grand Portage, Minn.; and TKDA, St. Paul, for the Dale Street Bridge Reconstruction Project in St. Paul and the the Runway 4-22 Conversion Project at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
DEVELOPMENT
Kraus-Anderson Development Co., Minneapolis, announced the hire of Bob Cunningham as senior vice president of development and investment management. Cunningham previously served in executive positions at Melrose Co. in Excelsior, TOLD Development in Maple Grove, and Opus Corp. in Minnetonka and Seattle. … Sherman Associates, a Minneapolis-based multistate commercial and multifamily residential developer, announced the following promotions: Paula Beck to senior vice president and general counsel; Richard Kiemen to senior vice president of development and construction, and Bob Lund to vice president of facilities.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Minneapolis-based executive search and consulting firm Versique announced it has partnered with the nonprofit Association for Black Economic Power to establish the state’s first Black-led credit union. The credit union will be named Village Financial Credit Union, and Versique said it will help identify and recruit qualified candidates for CEO at no charge. … Bridgewater Bancshares, St. Louis Park, the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, announced it was ranked fifth in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual ranking of best-performing community banks of 2021 with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. … EntreBank, Bloomington, announced the appointment of Todd Hovland as president. The bank, which opened March 21, will concentrate on entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
HEALTH CARE
Eagan-based health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced the following leadership appointments: Dr. Mark Steffen, promoted to senior vice president, medical management and chief medical officer; Julie Loosbrock, joined as senior vice president, chief human resources officer; May Vang returns to the organization as vice president of treasury, chief investment officer, and Alicia Reuter, promoted to vice president, legal, general counsel and assistant secretary. … Allina Health announced that its Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, and Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, have been named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 List, awarded by Newsweek and Statista Inc. It is the third year in a row that Abbott Northwestern has been named to the list and the first ranking for Mercy Hospital.
ORGANIZATIONS
Clean Energy Economy MN, an industry advocacy group supporting the business case for clean energy in Minnesota, announced the election of Becky Wacker to its board of directors. Wacker is area general manager for industrial manufacturer Trane Technologies.
REAL ESTATE
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Choice, based in Bemidji, Minn. The brokerage is led by Doug and Jeri Fuller, who became owners in 2006.
TECHNOLOGY
Qumu Corp., a Minneapolis-based provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Rose Bentley to president and chief executive officer, succeeding TJ Kennedy. Bentley also was elected to the company’s board of directors. … Nerdery, a Minneapolis-based digital product consultancy, announced it has expanded Chief Digital Officer Meghan Stiling’s role to chief digital and operating officer, now responsible for leading the client-facing and delivery operations teams.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia
Catcher Adley Rutschman’s major league debut is now a step closer, with the Orioles’ top prospect reporting to High-A Aberdeen to complete a rehab assignment this week.
Rutschman missed a place on the Opening Day roster when he was sidelined with a right tricep strain as major league spring training began. But the 24-year-old has steadily progressed from the injury over the past month following a multiweek shutdown from baseball activities. Manager Brandon Hyde said April 13 that Rutschman had begun to take batting practice.
A rehab assignment this week with the IronBirds is another positive development, a return to competitive baseball that signals a potential call-up could be on the horizon. Earlier this month, General Manager Mike Elias hinted at Rutschman receiving a major league opportunity once healthy.
“As soon as he kind of returns to being a full-activity version of himself and we understand that his timing’s back, I think he’s gonna pick right back up where he left off, which was with a very clear shot to impact this team,” Elias said April 7.
Rutschman, the top pick of the 2019 MLB draft, has backed up that lofty selection in the minors so far. Last year, the Oregon State product hit .285/.397/.502 across Double-A and Triple-A. In his 43 games for Triple-A Norfolk, Rutschman’s average jumped to .312.
His right tricep strain during spring training happened at the “exact worst moment possible,” Elias said, and kept Rutschman from training with big leaguers. There was a chance that Rutschman proved during spring training he was worthy of being the Orioles’ starting catcher, but the injury prevented him from being ready for Opening Day.
The setback lost Rutschman at least two weeks of major league service time, which could offer Baltimore another year of team control before Rutschman hits free agency. The new collective bargaining agreement the league and players’ union agreed to this offseason does offer Rutschman a chance to receive a full year of service time if he finishes in the top two of American League Rookie the Year voting.
Before Rutschman arrives in Baltimore, he’ll likely see time at Triple-A Norfolk again, ensuring his swing timing is there before he makes the jump to the majors.
In addition to Rutschman, right-hander Rico Garcia will feature with Aberdeen on a rehab assignment. And left-hander DL Hall will report to the IronBirds too as he continues his development from last season’s stress reaction in his left elbow.
Hall, whom Baseball America ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline, could find his way to the majors this season, as well. The 23-year-old threw 31 2/3 innings for Double-A Bowie last year before his season was shut down, but he appeared in spring training and hurled 100-mph fastballs. He remained in Florida for extended spring training time with Baltimore monitoring his health closely.
