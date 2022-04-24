News
Skywatch: Star-hopping in the spring sky and an early morning spectacular
Finding your way around the night sky can be intimidating, especially if you’re new to stargazing. The best way to learn the constellations is to use the ones you recognize to help you find the ones you’re not familiar with or that aren’t as quite as bright. Another fun way to learn to navigate the sky is by star-hopping, traveling from star to star across the celestial dome with your eyes rather than a spaceship.
Our starting point is very easy to find – the Big Dipper, the rear end and tail of the constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. We won’t worry about the rest of the Big Bear right now; we’ll just concentrate on the Big Dipper. The first thing we want to do is face east. From that vantage point, the Big Dipper will appear to be standing on its handle. Extend the arced line of the handle stars beyond the end of the handle, and you’ll arch yourself directly to the very bright and orange-hued star Arcturus. This famous star-hopping tip is called “arc to Arcturus.”
Arcturus is one of the brightest stars of spring and is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman or Farmer. Facing to the east, Bootes looks much more like a big sideways kite pointing to the left or north, with Arcturus serving as the tail of the kite. Some folks see Bootes as a one-scoop ice cream cone on its side.
Astronomically, Arcturus is a bloated red giant star nearing the end of its life. It’s 22 million miles in diameter, about 25 times the diameter of our sun. It used to be about the same size as our sun, but crazy helium fusion has caused it to expand rapidly. Arcturus lies about 37 light-years from Earth, with just one light-year equaling nearly 6 trillion miles. The light we see from Arcturus tonight originally left that great star when Ronald Reagan was still our president in 1985.
Arc to Arcturus isn’t the end of the arc, though. Continue the arc, and you’ll eventually run into a bright star with a slightly blue hue. That’s Spica, in the low southeast heavens. I’ve heard the adage “arc to Arcturus and then spike to Spica.” It’s more like an arc to Spica.
Spica, about 250 light-years away and nearly eight times the diameter of our sun, is the brightest star in the very large but faint constellation Virgo the Virgin. Spica is close to one of my favorite constellations, Corvus the Crow. If you’re still facing east, look for a lopsided trapezoid to the right or south of Spica. That trapezoid is supposed to be a crow? Good luck seeing that!
There you have it, a classic example of star-hopping in the sky. With any star map, you can learn star-hopping tricks to travel all around the great celestial dome, making the stars your old friends!
Early morning planet parade this week
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Population of bears — and bear hunters — on the rise in Minnesota
Bear hunting in Minnesota is bucking a long-term trend by drawing more participants over the past decade even as other forms of hunting have declined in popularity.
Last year, 24,698 people applied for a quota-area bear hunting license in Minnesota, up 11% over 22,279 applicants in 2020 and up a whopping 57% since 2009.
Overall, including the unlimited, or “no quota,” bear range in the state, 8,990 bear hunting licenses were sold in 2021, up nearly 37% from 6,589 in 2013. Over that same time, Minnesota deer hunting license sales fell by about 12%.
And bear hunting in Minnesota draws more nonresidents than most other hunting seasons, ranging from 13% to 24% from year to year.
“The word is out that Minnesota is a great state for bear hunting,” said Andy Tri, who heads the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear program.
The increase in bear hunting interest comes as the state’s bear population has slowly increased as well, from an estimated modern low point of 12,995 in 2013 to 15,247 in 2021.
And the bear harvest each fall has been trending up as well, nearly doubling from a recent low point of 1,627 in 2014, to 3,203 in 2020, and 2,971 in 2021.
There are now 62 licensed bear hunting guides across northern Minnesota.
The recent high numbers for both bears and bear hunters still remain below the historic high levels from the turn of the century when, in 2000, Minnesota had an estimated 18,268 bears and the DNR was trying to bring the population down, with bears expanding into farm field regions and causing trouble across their range. That year, a record 19,304 hunting licenses were sold and hunters bagged 3,898 bears, with nearly 5,000 killed in 2001.
The bear population then crashed due to the high hunter harvest. For the past decade, DNR wildlife biologists have been trying to support enough bears to make the public and hunters happy, but not too many bears that they become a widespread nuisance. The future is entirely in the public’s hands, Tri notes, much like wolves, with bears able to grow their numbers to whatever point they are still welcome by humans.
“We do not have a specific population goal,” Tri said. “The main goal for the bear population is to build resilience in the population, to allow it to withstand multiple food failures without requiring drastic changes to the hunting quotas. … This means we are keeping quotas relatively conservative at a statewide level: first, to allow the bear population to slowly recover for a bear population more robust to years of high harvest when natural foods are poor; and, second, to allow people to see more bears on the landscape; and third, allow increased opportunity for hunters.”
A complicated history with bears
Minnesota has had a complicated relationship with its black bears, essentially declaring war on them for more than a century with a bounty that wasn’t removed until 1965. They were considered vermin, a nuisance to be shot on sight at garbage dumps and elsewhere, all year long.
In 1971, the Minnesota Legislature declared bears protected as a big game animal, meaning they could only be shot during a specific and regulated hunting season by licensed hunters. Since then their numbers have been slowly growing, with ups and downs, as public acceptance and appreciation for the animals has increased dramatically.
Hunting is by far the largest cause of mortality among bears, that otherwise often live to age 10 or older when humans don’t intervene. Hunting causes about 80% of all Minnesota bear mortality and all combined human causes — vehicle accidents and nuisance bears shot — total about 90%. Very few bears ever die of old age, Tri has noted.
Hunting success depends in large part on the ups and downs of wild food crops, with poor wild crop years leading to higher harvests. But as long as people are accepting and appreciating bears, Tria said, their numbers can expand.
“We want the recovery to be gradual to allow the public to get used to coexisting with bears by keeping (food sources) secured,’’ Tria said. “We have really ramped up our education efforts with bears because bear coexistence can be accomplished by a few simple things that people can do at their homes and cabins.”
High bear hunter success getting noticed
Part of the draw that’s increasing the number of people applying for Minnesota bear hunting permits is the unusually high success rate among hunters. The DNR in recent years has moved to reduce the number of available permits in quota areas, both to keep more bears in the woods and fewer hunters in the woods. That led to a 50% success rate for bear hunters in quota zones, among the highest anywhere in North America. If you can get a license.
While licenses are essentially unlimited in the state’s No Quota zone, the southern portions of bear range in the state, it can take between three and five years of applying to land a license in the state’s limited quota permit areas. Out of the 24,769 people who applied last year, only 3,575 were drawn for a permit.
“We’re walking a fine line between providing enough permits to meet demand and keeping the bear population where we think it needs to be and offering hunters a quality hunt and maintaining a viable (bear) population,” Tri said. “It’s hard to make everyone happy. But we think we’re in a pretty good spot in most permit areas. We think it’s a better quality hunting experience with less competition.”
The exceptions are the far-northern permit areas where bear populations continue to slowly drop, by about 1% annually, but as much as 20% in some permit areas over the past decade. (The recent increase in nuisance bear complaints in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region, including around Duluth, was spurred by poor wild food crops in 2020 and 2021 and not more bears, Tri said.)
The decline in bears in those northern areas has led to a reduction in hunting permits. But more permits are being offered in areas to the south and west, where more agriculture and better bear food is available. Overall, there will be 30 more permits available in 2022 than 2021 for quota areas.
Rob Parrott, of Bear Down Guide Service near Duluth, said he believes the bear population is increasing rapidly south and west of Duluth. His hunters are mostly in the Floodwood area, in Permit Area 51, which he says has more bears now than any time in the 18 years he’s been hunting there.
“They could have twice the number of tags available and still have a healthy bear population,” Parrott said. “I know what they (DNR) are trying to do, keeping the success rate high and bringing up the bear population. But out our way, we have more bears now than ever. They’re getting hit on the road. … We even have them coming into the yard at bear camp. We never had that before.”
Parrott said some of his clients have to wait four years or more between being drawn for a permit to hunt with him.
“That’s not fair to an old guy, or a youngster looking forward to their first hunt. If they have to wait four years, they are gong to move on with their life and not hunt,” Parrott said.
Bears also are increasing in number across much of the No Quota Area, to the south and west of what had been considered traditional northwoods bear habitat, as bears adjust, adapt and thrive in areas with agricultural crops. It turns out bears, like deer, thrive much more in areas with high-calorie food from farm fields.
Sow bears in areas of abundant corn crops on average have their first cubs at age 4, and sometimes at age 3. By contrast, bears in the deep northwoods might not have their first cubs until age 5 or 6, Tri noted, and those in Canada’s far-north boreal forests might be 7 or 8 until they are healthy enough to become pregnant.
“A fat mom helps everything in life. She has more cubs and healthier cubs and they mature earlier and it just feeds on itself,” Tri said. “It really helps how well mom is doing to give you a leg up in life.”
The increase in bear populations in the No Quota Area has led to increasing interest among hunters, and last year more than half the hunters, and more than half the bears harvested, came out of the No Quota Area for the first time.
The No Quota Area is aimed at allowing higher bear harvest to avoid conflict with people, namely accidents on roads and crop damage in fields.
“We are seeing bears move into corn country more and more. And we’re seeing corn now way up north in bear country. We’ve got more corn in Minnesota now than any time in history,” Tri said. “That’s good and bad for bears.”
Learn to live with bears around
Wildlife experts say the future of bears in Minnesota and Wisconsin in large part depends on how well people can get along with them. Well-regulated hunting seasons can keep bear numbers from expanding, and even bring them down in some areas. But it’s how well people adjust to having bears around that’s critical.
The DNR urges people to take in all bird feeders when bears are out of their dens, from April through October. Keep all garbage cans inside a garage or shed until the morning of pickup. Don’t feed pets outdoors. And fence off fruit trees and vegetable gardens. Bears that can’t find food will move on.
People who have a problem with bears that won’t go away can contact their local DNR wildlife office. But be warned: The DNR does very little relocating of bears anymore and bears that people don’t want around will often be shot and killed.
How to get a 2022 Minnesota bear hunting permit
How to apply: dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html, 888-665-4236 or in person or at license vendors statewide by May 6. Some 25,000 people are expected to apply for 3,605 permits in the quota areas. Successful applicants will be notified by June 1.
Licenses go on sale June 1 and must be purchased by Aug. 1. Any unclaimed licenses go on sale Aug. 4.
License cost: Resident age 18 and older, $45; nonresident age 18 and older, $231; ages 13-17 (resident or nonresident) $6.
Licenses for the No Quota Area are unlimited and can be purchased “over the counter’’ at the same locations.
Baiting begins Aug. 12 and the 2022 season runs Sept. 1-Oct. 16.
Limit: One adult bear per licensed hunter per year.
For more info: dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/index.html.
When John Means returns, the Orioles rotation around him will be different — and better — than the one he leaves | ANALYSIS
Across four paragraphs, white text on a black background posted to Twitter, the gut-wrenching reality settled in regarding what began as forearm tightness and ended as season-ending Tommy John surgery. That’s what Orioles ace John Means posted Saturday afternoon, confirming the worst-case scenario with a succinct update on his impending elbow reconstruction surgery.
Means finds his season derailed before it had barely begun. He had thrown just eight innings, departing his second start of the season after four innings and 51 pitches as a precaution. Over the next few days, what Means initially described as forearm tightness upgraded to a 10-day and then 60-day injured list designation. It went from tightness to an elbow strain to an elbow sprain.
The elbow reconstruction surgery leaves the left-hander staring down at least a year-long recovery.
At the end of that four-paragraph update, however, was a glimpse toward the future. “I’ll be back,” Means wrote. And he will be, because Tommy John surgery — while involving an arduous comeback — isn’t the career-threatening operation it once was.
When Means returns at some point in 2023, the rotation and team he left this season will most likely look much different. He’ll come back as the leading man in an up-and-coming rotation, one boasting three top prospects due to make their major league debuts and another left-hander — Bruce Zimmermann — who has been lights out to begin this season.
So while the injury is a major setback for a pitcher who aimed to reach 200 innings this season, the long-term outlook isn’t as bleak. The 2022 Orioles aren’t in win-now mode. But as the prospects begin to arrive and Means returns to health, perhaps 2023 will feature a different mentality, with a once-again healthy Means at the forefront.
“I’m obviously disappointed,” Means wrote, “but more motivated than ever.”
When Means first sustained the injury, manager Brandon Hyde said the loss of the team’s ace wouldn’t accelerate the promotions of any prospects. But three pitchers should soon find their way to the big leagues — and if all goes according to plan, they should stick in the rotation going forward.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top pitching prospect, could arrive by midsummer. He’s blown his way through Triple-A lineups, allowing two runs with a 0.49 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings. Following him is left-hander DL Hall, the No. 3 prospect in Baltimore’s farm system, according to Baseball America, and right-hander Kyle Bradish (No. 9).
The Orioles have placed much of their future on those three arms. Hall remains on the development list as the organization slows his recovery from a stress reaction in his left elbow last season. Bradish has largely matched Rodriguez’s production at Triple-A Norfolk, conceding two earned runs in 15 innings.
“We’re not going to rush prospects,” Hyde told reporters in Los Angeles. “We’re going to do what’s right for them. We’re throwing the ball right now extremely well as a staff. Since John has been out, different guys have stepped up and we have to continue to do that.”
Zimmermann figures to be a fixture in the rotation moving forward, taking a step forward this season. The southpaw, with a changeup-heavy arsenal akin to Means’, became the first Orioles starter since Jim Palmer in 1978 to begin the season with at least 14 scoreless innings.
Adding Means to that group of four would set up a rotation that seems — at least on paper — capable of competing in the American League East. Means remains under team control through the 2024 season, when he becomes free-agent eligible.
There are few certainties in baseball. Recoveries from Tommy John surgery are smoother than they once were but aren’t without hiccups. And the development of prospects has unexpected twists involved, too.
There’s plenty to take away from that four-paragraph statement Means posted to Twitter. The multiple MRIs confirming the need for Tommy John surgery. The disappointment of a season lost so early. But focusing on that last line — “I’ll be back” — is a salve of sorts to the burn Means’ prognosis leaves on the 2022 campaign.
It’ll take a year, but the rotation Means will rejoin could be much better than the one left in his wake. And that’s a glimmer of hope on which to cling tightly.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here
The J&K Services Selection Board convened 2013t Board meeting under the chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Jahangir,JKAS, Chairman, J&K Service Selection Board in his office chamber to consider various matters pertaining to selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.
During the meeting various Agenda Items relating to provisional selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), PWD, Junior Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department, Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department were placed before the Board for consideration.
The Board after due deliberations approved the Provisional Selection List for the aforesaid posts with the following breakup (Class-IV=3200, JSA, Divisional Cadre, Jammu=51 and JSA, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir=40, Junior Engineer, PWD=144 and Junior Engineer, Jal Shakti=65 and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department=21) in today’s meeting.
The meeting was attended by Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, JKAS, Ms. Harvinder Kour, JKAS, Mr. Ashiq Hussain Lily,JKAS, Mr. Narayan Dutt, JKAS,Members of J&aK Service Selection Board; Mr.Ashok Kumar, JKAS, Controller of Examinations, Mr. Sachin Jamwal, JKAS, Secretary, Mr. Jang Bahadur, Special Secretary (Law), Mr. Vinay Khosla, KAS, Additional Secretary, Mr. Suhail Muzaffar, Additional Secretary (Law), Mr. Hilal Ahmed Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary, Mr.Kashif Altaf Bhat, JKAS, Under Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.
The post Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
