News
Soucheray: Earth would be a lesser place without birds and bees, so resist I will
The other day, I heard the unmistakable thump of a bird hitting the window and when I looked out I saw him on the ground, probably a House Wren. Sometimes I can save them by saying “there, there, now, now,” before I launch them. He returned to earth rather smartly, like a lead balloon. Nuts.
Only to read days later an admonishment from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota saying that we, humans, are not to touch any injured or dead wildlife as part of the Center’s larger warning about bird flu. I can assure the Raptor Center and all interested parties that my guy did not die from the flu. He most likely broke his neck.
Additionally, the Raptor Center is asking that people put a pause on the things they do that bring birds together, like feeding them at your bird feeder. Apparently, song birds at the feeder can carry the virus without signs of infection.
“This will be for the next couple of months until the flu in wildlife decreases,” said Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center, in an email last week printed in the Enemy Paper.
This is shades of “we just need two weeks to slow the spread at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.” I’ve never been involved in preventing birds from gathering and I’m not sure if I can be of much help. I hope this does not result in Gov. Tim Walz giving himself new executive powers so he can order birds to socially distance and stay away from their favorite trees or powerlines. Whether bird or human, the protocols for a virus are now the same.
My feeder is currently empty, but the protocols keep changing in an uncanny mimicking of what we have faced the last two years. As the week neared its end we learned that, wait a minute, song birds are now thought not to be susceptible to the virus nor are they problematic in spreading illness to raptors and feeding is presumed permissible.
But, like a COVID protocol, we are asked to act with an abundance of caution. The Earth would be a lesser place without the eagle and the owl, so I will keep the feeder empty on the off chance that it becomes another crowded restaurant of unmasked birds. Eagles are abundant and I wish to keep it that way. I have rarely seen an owl, maybe only once or twice, and I lament their struggle with any obstacle to their flourishing, much less avian flu.
Not necessarily unrelated is the news that the city of Edina is asking homeowners to not cut their lawns in May, complete with a public relations slogan, “No Mow May.” In addition to our soldiering up against bird flu, we are to understand that allowing the grass to grow protects pollinator food and habitat during the transition from winter to spring.
Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more. I would have drawn the line at ticks, for their contribution to anything is negligible. We have been cutting grass in May since the invention of the lawnmower, but our consciousness is raised these days and I will resist all the lines I am itching to use about Edina residents being so predictably precious that they think that they will become the pollinator capital of the world.
Resist I will. Along with the eagle and the owl, the Earth would be a lesser place without the bee and the butterfly.
News
Chicago Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’
The Chicago Bulls need to push the pace.
The Bulls succeed when their pace is frenetic, bordering on frantic. They’re rarely the biggest or strongest team on the court — especially in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. But when the Bulls speed up to harass opponents on defense and push the open court on offense, they can take advantage of their small-ball mindset to disrupt a game.
The opposite happened in their jarring, 111-81 loss Friday in Game 3 against the Bucks.
“We have to run better,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Our pace is way too slow. We’ve got to space the floor. We’ve got to run and we’ve got to get out. At times we moved way, way too slow.”
After Bobby Portis slotted in for Bucks forward Khris Middleton because of an MCL sprain, the Bulls should have entered Game 3 with the upper hand in speed. The Bucks started three players 6-foot-10 or taller, creating a towering presence that shut down the paint. With a smaller lineup of quick guards and adaptable forwards like Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls could have pushed the pace.
But they didn’t. The Bulls scored only five points in transition in Game 3, continuing a trend from Game 2 (six fast break points) and Game 1 (five points). Bulls guards hesitated when they caught the ball with numbers or space to attack, slowly bringing the ball up against a fully set Bucks half-court defense.
“They’re a terrific defensive team and they’re good in every area they protect,” Donovan said. “They get back in transition and they rebound. But when you have opportunities to get out in transition in open court situations where the floor — even if it’s not uneven, it’s cross matched or different matchups are happening, the side of the floor is overloaded — you’ve got to be able to attack. I didn’t think we played with enough pace.”
Transition ball comes less easily when the opposing team is making shots. The Bucks shot 51.5% from the field and 42% from 3-point range in the first three quarters before putting in bench players to ride out the final 12 minutes.
The lack of fast break offense for the Bulls was further stymied by the Bucks’ improved ball protection, which resulted in only nine turnovers after coughing up a combined 36 in Games 1 and 2.
“I can do a better job rebounding and pushing, getting the ball in my hands and playing a little bit faster,” guard Zach LaVine said. “But if we don’t get any stops it’ll be hard to get out in transition.”
Creating pace will need to be catalyzed by guards from the moment the Bulls rebound the ball. But LaVine said the team’s sluggishness also stemmed from an air of defeat after the Bucks took an early 19-point lead.
The Bulls looked exhausted by the end of the first quarter and defeated by the end of the half. But to grind out a series against the Bucks, the Bulls can’t allow a double-digit lead to crush their pace of play.
“When we take the ball out of bounds, we can’t hang our head,” LaVine said. “We’ve got to go onto the next play. Get it out fast, move on, push it up the court a little bit.”
()
News
Nets Notebook: Steve Nash sticking with the same rotation in Game 3, plus more minutes for Goran Dragic
Nets head coach Steve Nash expects to play the same eight-and-a-half-man rotation in Saturday’s decisive Game 3 against the Celtics as he did in Games 1 and 2.
That likely means a heavy dose of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown and Seth Curry, split minutes at the center favoring Nic Claxton with Andre Drummond getting the start, a steady dose of Goran Dragic and Patty Mills off the bench, and a sprinkle of rookie forward Kessler Edwards, who tallied just seven minutes in Games 1 and 2 combined.
It also means the Nets, for the third game in a row, will likely opt against matching Boston’s dual big men lineup of Al Horford, Daniel Theis and the returning Robert Williams (knee) with dual bigs of their own, which means Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely stew on the bench yet another game.
MORE MINUTES FOR DRAGIC
Dragic has been the Nets’ most productive bench player through Games 1 and 2, tallying 14 points in the opener and 18 points in the follow-up. Yet Nash only played Dragic 20 minutes in Game 2 despite his 8-of-14 night shooting that includes six makes on his first seven attempts.
Nash suggested there will be more minutes headed Dragic’s way in Game 3 given the stakes at play. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series, so the Nets need to play this game as if it could be their last of the series.
“Yeah [we want him to play as many minutes] within reason,” Nash said of Dragic. “I think we want him to be able to continue to play, but he’s definitely someone that we’d love to have more time on the floor.” Dragic said he wants to play until he burns out.
“I don’t know man, I feel good. I feel awesome,” he said despite clearing the COVID-19 health and safety protocols after a symptomatic bout with the virus that ended less than two weeks ago. “I live for playoffs; I always play well when playoffs are here. So this is the time that you want to be on the floor.”
But he’s not sure he can handle a 40-minute workload.
“I’m that guy that [does] whatever it takes to help the team. So whatever they need from me, I’m going to do it,” he said. “My job is here to try to make some easy stuff for those guys and try to be professional.
“So, of course, I want to play 48 minutes, but, if I’m honest, if I’m realistic, that’s not possible for me at this time. So definitely in your head, your brain, I want it; but physically I’m not capable.”
FREE KD
The Celtics have held Durant hostage. Their physical and swarming defense has held the league’s most dangerous scorer to just 13-of-41 shooting through the first two games of the series. And the Nets don’t appear to have any answers, at least no answers they want to share.
Nash said the Nets aren’t even really concerned about offense and believe their offense is in good shape because they’ve scored 114 and 107 points against the league’s best defense.
Drummond was a bit more straightforward.
Drummond said the Nets can give Durant more space on the floor — likely by adding more shooters around him — but also said the Celtics are a big team that uses their length to make Durant dribble directly into the help defender.
“So we’ve just kinda gotta find ways to ease up the tension for him,” Drummond said. “I think it’s going to be a tough series for him. They’re hanging their hat on making his life difficult, so we have to find little ways to get him easy baskets so he doesn’t have to work each and every possession. Guys gotta step up too and make shots.”
TIMELORD IS BACK
Celtics starting center and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Robert Williams will return for Game 3 and is expected to play 25-to-30 minutes after battling a knee injury. Williams is the same player who recorded nine blocks in the Celtics playoff opener against the Nets last season.
Nash said Williams, who is called “The Timelord” by his fans, doesn’t change the Nets’ game plan at all.
“He’s just a long, versatile defender who blocks shots,” Nash said. “So it doesn’t change anything that they’re doing, really. They just add a player that is exceptional at protecting the basket and blocking shots.”
Drummond agreed with Nash.
“With him coming back or not coming back, I don’t think it changes anything for me or our team,” he said. “Pretty much just adding another guy who can protect the rim. He’s a very good basketball player. And he’s their primary rim protector so just adding him back gives the team a little more strength but nothing we can’t handle.”
MUST WIN
No team in NBA history has ever come back from an 0-3 playoff deficit. Does that make Saturday’s Game 3 a must-win for a Nets team that lost Game 1 on a buzzer-beater and fumbled a 17-point lead to lose Game 2?
“S—t every game is a must win from here on out,” Drummond said after Saturday’s shootaround. “I think we have the tools to win the game. We know what they are capable of. We know what they are going to throw at us, and it’s not just putting it forth into the rest of the series.”
Nash didn’t give a straightforward answer to the question at hand.
“I think it’s not a must win, but every game is a must win in the playoffs, so I don’t necessarily subscribe to that,” he said. “You don’t go in and say Game 1 is not a must win. You are trying to win every single game. So our mentality shouldn’t change. We are trying to win every game.”
()
News
Kristian Winfield: Nets would be irresponsible to play Ben Simmons in Game 4 vs. Celtics if down 0-3
If the Nets don’t win Game 3, there’s no point in playing Ben Simmons in Game 4.
In fact, it would be negligent, irresponsible and downright destructive for them to play him in an elimination game given the circumstances.
No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit, and the Nets, who have so far been unable to solve the Celtics’ league-best defense, have lacked chemistry and cohesion all season, and have been thoroughly outcoached by their former assistant Ime Udoka, don’t look like a team positioned to become the first.
Yet the Nets, who the Celtics have bullied with their physicality through Games 1 and 2, think Game 4 — facing a potential 3-0 deficit — is the best time to put Simmons on the floor.
Let me remind you that the Sixers rushed Simmons back from a nerve impingement in his lower back in February 2020, a decision that ultimately cost him about a little less than a month of action and would have cost him the entire season had the NBA not gone on hiatus then returned in the Orlando bubble.
That impingement is not a thing of the past: He cited lower back pain during his training camp holdout with Philadelphia earlier this season, and his lower back flared up weeks after his Feb. 10 arrival in Brooklyn via the James Harden trade, this time as a herniated disk that required an epidural for Simmons to finally start feeling better.
Let me remind you Simmons — according to Nets head coach Steve Nash, whose words at this point should be taken with a grain of salt — received that epidural in mid-March, only started practicing with contact on April 18 and still has yet to play five-on-five with his new teammates.
And let me remind you that the Celtics have been so physical on defense that they’ve turned Kevin Durant into MarShon Brooks.
Durant led the NBA with 29.9 points per game but is shooting just 13-of-41 from the field through the first two games of this series because the Celtics are “hitting him” when he doesn’t have the ball and sending two or three bodies everywhere he goes.
And the Nets want to throw Simmons, who hasn’t played basketball in over 10 months, hasn’t practiced 5-on-5 with full contact (again, if we believe Nash), and whose back can’t possibly be 100% just a couple months removed from suffering a herniated disk, out onto the floor against Boston’s bruisers?
It’s a bad look, especially when you consider this, new from Saturday morning’s shootaround: Simmons hasn’t even practiced with the players who he’ll take the floor with if he does play in Game 4.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic, who the Nets need to play 40 minutes if they want to have a chance in Game 3, said he has yet to play with Simmons because Simmons is only practicing with the stay-ready group. There aren’t even nine players in the stay-ready group (the Nets’ group of end-of-the-rotation players), which is why Simmons has yet to play five-on-five,
So if Dragic is telling the truth, that means Simmons’ first time playing with any of the Nets’ regular rotation players will come with the series on the line in a potential elimination Game 4.
“It’s tough,” Dragic said after Saturday’s shootaround. “It’s not the best-case scenario for us because we don’t have time, but at the same time, we have to try. We have to put him up to speed.”
Dragic said he can already envision how he’d play with Simmons but therein lies the harsh reality: Two days before the Nets plan on throwing their All-Star forward into the fire, there remains zero real work that has been done in practice that would suggest a smooth transition of any sort in Game 4.
“You’re right,” Dragic said. “You have to practice that to build that chemistry. Unfortunately, we don’t have time, so you have to try. We’ll see.”
And then, of course, there’s the mental health aspect of it all. Simmons said in his introductory press conference that he’s been dealing with mental health issues since long before he posted a dud against the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s playoffs. But that’s the last time he played a pro basketball game, and one has to imagine that’s where those mental health issues swelled.
In that series, he never took more than six shots in any of the final three games and turned down an open layup in Game 7 to give a teammate a more difficult shot that was missed on a game-swinging possession. The 76ers, who were heavy favorites, lost that series after building a 2-1 lead, and Simmons’ teammates and head coach Doc Rivers threw him under the bus right after that game.
And now the Nets want to throw Simmons right back into the pressure cooker, trotting him half-healthy out onto the floor with the weight of an entire championship-or-bust season on the line.
“I have to get on the floor and help this team win,” Simmons said after practice on Friday. “I got traded to the Brooklyn Nets and that’s what they need me to do, and that’s where my focus is right now.”
If the Nets really want Simmons to play in Game 4, they had better come out and win Game 3. Game 3 for all intents and purposes is a must-win, not just because NBA history says no team has ever come back from being down 0-3, but because that history would also make putting Simmons (not 100%) on the floor the most negligent decision the franchise could possibly make.
Nash said Simmons didn’t play at all during Friday’s practice and that his back has had no setbacks from the four-on-four′s he’s played so far. A four-on-four, however, is not remotely in the same ballpark as a five-on-five against the most physical defense the Nets have seen this season. And if the Nets can’t win Game 3 without Simmons, there’s truly no point in wheeling him out there for 15-to-20 minutes in Game 4, which makes Game 3, for every reason imaginable, a must win.
“I think [Game 3] is not a must win, but every game is a must win in the playoffs, so I don’t necessarily subscribe to [Game 3 being a must-win],” Nash said. “You don’t go in and say Game 1′s not a must win. You are trying to win every single game. So our mentality shouldn’t change. We are trying to win every game.”
()
Soucheray: Earth would be a lesser place without birds and bees, so resist I will
President Trump Mandated Concrete Border Wall Financing and Construction
5 Tips to Help You Purchase Car Accessories Online
Benefits of Selling Your House For Cash
Chicago Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’
Coinbase To Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BTCTurk For Negotiated $3.2B
5 Tips to Buy Running Shoes Online or in-Store
Smart Ways to Invest: A Quick Overview of Some of the Smartest Things You Can Do With Money
Nets Notebook: Steve Nash sticking with the same rotation in Game 3, plus more minutes for Goran Dragic
Why Bitcoin Could Revisit $27K, Peter Brandt Says
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations