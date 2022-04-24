News
Sunday Bulletin Board: What was the probability of there being a college math class called ‘Numbers’?
The great comebacks
You Snooze, You Lose Division
JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “I always get a laugh out of Joe Soucheray’s column when he writes about Mathematics. Lately he has been amused by the efforts of the Minnesota Department of Education to establish new math standards.
“Joe and I both attended the College (now University) of St. Thomas, and neither one of us, by our own admission, was a standout in math. I had struggled just to get C’s in high school Algebra/Trigonometry. When I started college, one of the requirements of my course of study was that I take a minimum of one class in mathematics. I had nightmares thinking about having to take Calculus.
“As it happened, however, there was an option for those of us who wanted to avoid Calculus. There was another math class available, Probability, and it fulfilled the mathematics requirement. The only problem was that it was in great demand and limited to 40 students. On the first day of class, there were 43 students in attendance. The three who had registered last were told that they would be allowed to attend the class only if others dropped out before the next meeting.
“The next meeting day arrived, and as the first order of business, the names of the unlucky three were called out. They were told that there were no drop-outs, and that they had to leave the class. A friend of mine was one of the three. He stood up and in an irritated voice said: ‘You mean I can’t take any Numbers?’
“The professor was not amused.”
Then & Now
Kathy S. of St Paul: “In Spring 1972, I took Modern Russian History from Dr. Cunningham at St. Kate’s, as an elective and for fun. Dr. Cunningham could be counted on to keep things interesting; I regretted not hearing his take on Ivan the Terrible.
“It happened that Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko was coming to Macalester to do a poetry reading that semester, and he visited St. Kate’s to have lunch with students. Dr. Cunningham and I, along with my fellow students, met him in the cafeteria. When Yevgeny sat at a table, I took the seat across from him. I announced that the only word I knew in Russian was nyet (no). The Russian men laughed and said I needed to learn da (yes). It broke the ice. It turned out that they thought we were all studying to be nuns. We cleared that up.
“One of my classmates asked Yevtushenko if he believed in God. Since the Cold War had not melted and he traveled with KGB minders, this was a question he could not really answer. I froze and frowned at the questioner, and Yevtushenko blew it off. Dr. Cunningham later said that my reaction told Yevtushenko that we knew he could not answer that question.
“In the end I asked Yevtushenko to autograph the paperback copy of ‘Anna Karenina’ I was reading for the class. He did not want to, but I had nothing else to sign, so he did. The next day, a student at Macalester asked him to autograph a piece of paper. He went into the nearby bookstore to buy a book of his poetry, which he signed and gave to her. I thought he might have wanted to do something similar for me. I would have liked to own such a book. And I didn’t get to the reading.
“At the poetry reading at Macalester, Ukrainian protesters rushed him on stage and accidentally knocked him off it as they reached for the microphone to shout slogans. This caused some shock and controversy, and much discussion. I stopped by a picnic a few days later and was told to not discuss it, since the older Ukrainians there supported the protesters. I now wish I could have discussed the issues a little with them.
“Attached is a poster from the reading; I might have taken it off a wall.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “Easter dinner is complete / One more bite I cannot eat / All the ham has disappeared / My throat is full, and can’t be cleared / The dinner rolls are merely crumbs / Someone, please, pass me the Tums / One last piece of pie remains / Please send the children my cremains.”
Half-empty? Or half-full?
SEMI-LEGEND writes: “Subject: Which upbeat news story do ya read?
“My wife, an earlier riser, reads the Minneapolis paper before I do. She showed me two adjacent stories that ran on the back of its business section today (Thursday, April 14, 2022):
“Under the headline ‘Broad rally lifts stocks on Wall St.,’ a one-column story said stocks closed higher ‘as an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally in the travel industry.’
“Sharing the top of the page was another headline across five columns: ‘Delta lost $940M in its first quarter.’
“Ah, but below that: ‘The airline expects better days soon. . . .’”
The Permanent Family Record
SIS writes: “Subject: Brand-new Oldsmobile.
“After the Second World War and countless trips, my father sold the uncomfortable green coupe. The reason: He had been made manager of our small city. With the new moniker came a boost in salary. Now he had the wherewithal to buy his dream car: a cream-colored Oldsmobile with lots of chrome trim. Window frames, door handles, bumpers . . . and, best of all, something new in car culture: a rubberized roof.
“Often in the evenings, Father would be out in the driveway warbling his favorite tune: ’Raindrops keep falling on my head . . . errr, roof . . . and sliding off instead,’ as he rubbed the dust specks off the car’s creamy sides.
“The kids in the neighborhood called it a ‘boat’ — slang for ‘beaut.’ Now when
we traveled, we traveled in style — no more tourist rooms upstairs in someone’s home. We stayed at newly erected, semi-glamorous motels.
“Often, waiting in line for the motel clerk’s attention and the room key, I would see a stand with a collection of folders advertising what was to be seen in the area. I picked up a handful to peruse in the motel room in the evening. As I spread them out on the carpeted floor, one stood out. Its headline: ‘An unforgettable experience — join us on a real African safari.’ There followed
pictures of exotic animals: zebras, apes, monkeys, an elephant, male and female lions.
“I read the blurb to my father. ‘It’s nearby, Dad, can we go?’
“My father snorted. ‘Those so-called exotic trips are tourist traps. I’ll bet the hot dogs they sell on the grounds are 10 dollars each!’
“Mother saw my disappointment. She cajoled: ‘We don’t have to eat them. I can pack a lunch. I, for one, would like to see a real live lion.’ Dad was reluctant but in the end backed down: ‘All right, if you bring the lunch.’
“The next morning, bright and early, we were at the safari park. The handsome boss, likely a college student, was dressed appropriately: highly polished brown brogues, beige knee socks, beige shorts and shirt, on his head a pith helmet. He leaned into the car: ‘Welcome to the park, folks. You’re the first visitors today. The park has rules which I’m obliged to recite to you.’ He proceeded: ‘No feeding the animals; stay on marked trails, and do not deviate; drive at a slow pace; one stop for a photo shoot through a rolled-up window only; window and doors locked at all times.’ He added with a smile: ‘The monkeys hereabouts are a naughty crew.’ He continued with the rules: ‘No leaving the vehicle; honk if you’re in difficulty. Oh yes — at the exit there’s a gift shop and a fast-food counter.’ He added: ‘Here the animals roam free while the visitors are in cages.’ I knew he meant cars.
“We started out. The animals seemed lethargic. Perhaps they had just been fed. One needed binoculars to see them.
“At the monkey compound, the apes were swinging from tree to tree. The monkeys scrambled up and down rope ladders. All were chattering. They, at least, were having a good time.
“My younger brother asked: ‘What do monkeys eat, Dad?’
“‘Bananas.’
“‘That’s all?’
“My father replied irritably: ‘No, no, berries, nuts, I guess!’
“The elephant was a no-show. ‘Probably still in its stall, eating,’ he guessed, then added: ‘Mother, get out your camera, we’re heading for the lion enclave.’
“The mention of food had whetted my appetite. The food box was on the floor of the back seat between my sister and me.
“‘There he is!’ My sister pointed at a big male lion hiding slyly behind a tree. We assumed the rest of the pride were snoozing in the long grass nearby. While everyone else was looking for the lions, I sneaked my hand into the food box and grabbed a tasty cheese and pickle sandwich. I had taken two bites when I heard a sharp rap at my side window. A monkey with a red face with a beige rim around it was pointing at my sandwich, mimicking chewing. I ignored him! He continued leaping up and down, running his long talons around the window frame, then pulling on the door handle. I hid the crust under the puffy gray cushions in the back seat. Racing around to my sister’s side of the car, he pulled on the door handles. My sister, age 12, complained: ‘Dad, a monkey is staring at me.’
“Father looked back and chuckled. ‘I think it’s a marriage proposal, babe. Just say “No.”‘
“We all laughed.
“The laughter enraged the monkey. He skipped to the front of the car, bounded up on the bumper, and ran up the long hood to the windshield. Dad had his head down watching mother roll film into her camera. She usually got it in backwards.
“The monkey rapped on the window. No response! It grabbed the windshield wiper and let it ping against the glass. That did it. Dad looked up. The monkey
kept snapping the wipers. Father shook his fist; the monkey kept snapping away.
“Suddenly, he scampered across the roof to stop above me. Dad rolled down his window and banged on the roof. Shortly after, my sister queried: ‘What’s that sound? It sounds like someone is ripping something.’ I knew immediately. The determined monkey went back to the windshield and looked at my father, upside-down. The monkey was swinging bits of torn rubber fabric.
“My father opened the car door and jumped out. My mother, sister, and I screamed: ‘Close the door, Dad, the lions are looking our way!’ They did more than look. The big male and three females padded out to the road and sat in a row staring at the car. It looked as though they were watching a movie, minus the popcorn.
“Outside the car, my enraged father shouted: ‘I’m going to strangle that son-of-a-bitch.’
“Mother scolded: ‘Father, watch your language. There are kids in the car.’ Dad climbed back in. The monkey sat on the hood, grinning.
“My little brother asked: ‘Is son-of-a—”
“Dad interrupted: ‘Son-of-a-birch, son. I said “son-of-a-birch.” No, it’s not a bad word. It means “pesty annoyance”!’
“Now that he was inside the car, Mother needled: ‘You told me that in grade school, you were the only boy who got to go to the Clean Language Picnic, because you never swore.’
“My brother took it in. ‘Dad, if I said ‘pesty annoyance,’ would I get to go to the Clean Language Picnic?’
“‘Yes! Yes!’ was Dad’s testy reply.
“We didn’t honk. Nevertheless, the safari boss arrived in a jeep, a gun across his knee. At the sight of the jeep, the monkey disappeared. The safari boss shifted the gun to the empty seat beside him. He climbed down from the vehicle and strolled over to the car. He pointed a dictatorial finger down the road. ‘Sorry, sir, the park has rules. I recited them to you this morning. One rule, ‘No getting out of the car,’ has been broken. Please drive at a slow pace to the exit.’
“We were being thrown out of the safari park. For once, my father didn’t argue. The boss stood hands on hips to make sure we obeyed.
“My worry: Where were the monkey and the untended gun? I could see the newspaper headlines now: ‘Safari monkey “offs” tourist family of five!’”
“On our way out, the monkey reappeared, running along the driver’s side of the car. The student at the exit had the wooden gate open. We shot past the gift shop and the fast-food counter.
“I glanced back at the monkey, now on a bench. ‘Dad, the monkey is jumping up and down, slapping his thigh!’
‘“In absolute frustration,’ smirked my father.
“‘Not exactly.’
“‘What, then?’
“‘It looks like he’s laughing.’
“My father banged the steering wheel with both hands. As he turned left to the main road, Mother sighed: ‘Darn it, I forgot to take a picture of the lions.’
“My little brother had the last word: ‘That monkey was a son-of-a-birch, wasn’t he, Dad?’”
Band Name of the Day: The Monkey Compound
ASK IRA: Has inconsistency from Heat’s Duncan Robinson grown problematic?
Q: Ira, I was on my feet with every shot Duncan Robinson took in the first game. It was old times. I was wishing he turned the corner. But he’s still stuck. — Carl.
A: It’s as if Duncan Robinson’s greatest consistency this season has been his inconsistency. As he showed in Game 1, with his 8 of 9, there still are moments of 3-point brilliance, when his shooting dramatically impacts the outcome. And then there is a scoreless Game 2, and only one basket in Game 3. The Duncan Coaster has been a wild ride this season, far more uneven than the play of Max Strus, who has supplanted him in the starting lineup. At some point, with additional defense potentially needed against the Hawks, it might not be surprising to next see some of his minutes go to Caleb Martin. At the moment, among the greatest uncertainties is what the Heat will be getting (or not getting) from Duncan. It’s a tough way to create stability.
Q: The Heat have a deep bench for a reason. That bench helped achieve the top seed in the East. Player decisions will be made in some part, maybe for the most part, on playoff results. Now that Kyle Lowry is injured, it is absolutely time to see what Victor Oladipo can do in the playoffs. Whether he starts or comes off the bench to spell Gabe Vincent, this is why the Heat invested in Oladipo. C’mon Erik Spoelstra, now is the time to see if a healthy Oladipo fits in to the future of this team. — Michael, North Miami Beach.
A: Actually, the investment was a minimum salary, so it’s not as if there is much riding on the investment. The style of play changes when Victor Oladipo enters. It just does. So for as much that can be said about exploring depth, there also is the matter of changing the playing style this deep into the process.
Q: Someone’s got to stop moving Gabe Vincent’s furniture around after every game, so he stops snubbing his toe. — Scott.
A: Actually, the Heat have been erring on the side of caution with their injury report almost the entire season, even when there is little chance of players missing time. For example, all five of the players listed on the Heat’s injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Hawks participated in Thursday’s practice. So it’s not as if teammates are accidentally stepping on Gabe Vincent feet in order to get his playing time. Just the aches and pains of making it through the first six months of this process.
()
Skywatch: Star-hopping in the spring sky and an early morning spectacular
Finding your way around the night sky can be intimidating, especially if you’re new to stargazing. The best way to learn the constellations is to use the ones you recognize to help you find the ones you’re not familiar with or that aren’t as quite as bright. Another fun way to learn to navigate the sky is by star-hopping, traveling from star to star across the celestial dome with your eyes rather than a spaceship.
Our starting point is very easy to find – the Big Dipper, the rear end and tail of the constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. We won’t worry about the rest of the Big Bear right now; we’ll just concentrate on the Big Dipper. The first thing we want to do is face east. From that vantage point, the Big Dipper will appear to be standing on its handle. Extend the arced line of the handle stars beyond the end of the handle, and you’ll arch yourself directly to the very bright and orange-hued star Arcturus. This famous star-hopping tip is called “arc to Arcturus.”
Arcturus is one of the brightest stars of spring and is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman or Farmer. Facing to the east, Bootes looks much more like a big sideways kite pointing to the left or north, with Arcturus serving as the tail of the kite. Some folks see Bootes as a one-scoop ice cream cone on its side.
Astronomically, Arcturus is a bloated red giant star nearing the end of its life. It’s 22 million miles in diameter, about 25 times the diameter of our sun. It used to be about the same size as our sun, but crazy helium fusion has caused it to expand rapidly. Arcturus lies about 37 light-years from Earth, with just one light-year equaling nearly 6 trillion miles. The light we see from Arcturus tonight originally left that great star when Ronald Reagan was still our president in 1985.
Arc to Arcturus isn’t the end of the arc, though. Continue the arc, and you’ll eventually run into a bright star with a slightly blue hue. That’s Spica, in the low southeast heavens. I’ve heard the adage “arc to Arcturus and then spike to Spica.” It’s more like an arc to Spica.
Spica, about 250 light-years away and nearly eight times the diameter of our sun, is the brightest star in the very large but faint constellation Virgo the Virgin. Spica is close to one of my favorite constellations, Corvus the Crow. If you’re still facing east, look for a lopsided trapezoid to the right or south of Spica. That trapezoid is supposed to be a crow? Good luck seeing that!
There you have it, a classic example of star-hopping in the sky. With any star map, you can learn star-hopping tricks to travel all around the great celestial dome, making the stars your old friends!
Early morning planet parade this week
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Population of bears — and bear hunters — on the rise in Minnesota
Bear hunting in Minnesota is bucking a long-term trend by drawing more participants over the past decade even as other forms of hunting have declined in popularity.
Last year, 24,698 people applied for a quota-area bear hunting license in Minnesota, up 11% over 22,279 applicants in 2020 and up a whopping 57% since 2009.
Overall, including the unlimited, or “no quota,” bear range in the state, 8,990 bear hunting licenses were sold in 2021, up nearly 37% from 6,589 in 2013. Over that same time, Minnesota deer hunting license sales fell by about 12%.
And bear hunting in Minnesota draws more nonresidents than most other hunting seasons, ranging from 13% to 24% from year to year.
“The word is out that Minnesota is a great state for bear hunting,” said Andy Tri, who heads the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear program.
The increase in bear hunting interest comes as the state’s bear population has slowly increased as well, from an estimated modern low point of 12,995 in 2013 to 15,247 in 2021.
And the bear harvest each fall has been trending up as well, nearly doubling from a recent low point of 1,627 in 2014, to 3,203 in 2020, and 2,971 in 2021.
There are now 62 licensed bear hunting guides across northern Minnesota.
The recent high numbers for both bears and bear hunters still remain below the historic high levels from the turn of the century when, in 2000, Minnesota had an estimated 18,268 bears and the DNR was trying to bring the population down, with bears expanding into farm field regions and causing trouble across their range. That year, a record 19,304 hunting licenses were sold and hunters bagged 3,898 bears, with nearly 5,000 killed in 2001.
The bear population then crashed due to the high hunter harvest. For the past decade, DNR wildlife biologists have been trying to support enough bears to make the public and hunters happy, but not too many bears that they become a widespread nuisance. The future is entirely in the public’s hands, Tri notes, much like wolves, with bears able to grow their numbers to whatever point they are still welcome by humans.
“We do not have a specific population goal,” Tri said. “The main goal for the bear population is to build resilience in the population, to allow it to withstand multiple food failures without requiring drastic changes to the hunting quotas. … This means we are keeping quotas relatively conservative at a statewide level: first, to allow the bear population to slowly recover for a bear population more robust to years of high harvest when natural foods are poor; and, second, to allow people to see more bears on the landscape; and third, allow increased opportunity for hunters.”
A complicated history with bears
Minnesota has had a complicated relationship with its black bears, essentially declaring war on them for more than a century with a bounty that wasn’t removed until 1965. They were considered vermin, a nuisance to be shot on sight at garbage dumps and elsewhere, all year long.
In 1971, the Minnesota Legislature declared bears protected as a big game animal, meaning they could only be shot during a specific and regulated hunting season by licensed hunters. Since then their numbers have been slowly growing, with ups and downs, as public acceptance and appreciation for the animals has increased dramatically.
Hunting is by far the largest cause of mortality among bears, that otherwise often live to age 10 or older when humans don’t intervene. Hunting causes about 80% of all Minnesota bear mortality and all combined human causes — vehicle accidents and nuisance bears shot — total about 90%. Very few bears ever die of old age, Tri has noted.
Hunting success depends in large part on the ups and downs of wild food crops, with poor wild crop years leading to higher harvests. But as long as people are accepting and appreciating bears, Tria said, their numbers can expand.
“We want the recovery to be gradual to allow the public to get used to coexisting with bears by keeping (food sources) secured,’’ Tria said. “We have really ramped up our education efforts with bears because bear coexistence can be accomplished by a few simple things that people can do at their homes and cabins.”
High bear hunter success getting noticed
Part of the draw that’s increasing the number of people applying for Minnesota bear hunting permits is the unusually high success rate among hunters. The DNR in recent years has moved to reduce the number of available permits in quota areas, both to keep more bears in the woods and fewer hunters in the woods. That led to a 50% success rate for bear hunters in quota zones, among the highest anywhere in North America. If you can get a license.
While licenses are essentially unlimited in the state’s No Quota zone, the southern portions of bear range in the state, it can take between three and five years of applying to land a license in the state’s limited quota permit areas. Out of the 24,769 people who applied last year, only 3,575 were drawn for a permit.
“We’re walking a fine line between providing enough permits to meet demand and keeping the bear population where we think it needs to be and offering hunters a quality hunt and maintaining a viable (bear) population,” Tri said. “It’s hard to make everyone happy. But we think we’re in a pretty good spot in most permit areas. We think it’s a better quality hunting experience with less competition.”
The exceptions are the far-northern permit areas where bear populations continue to slowly drop, by about 1% annually, but as much as 20% in some permit areas over the past decade. (The recent increase in nuisance bear complaints in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region, including around Duluth, was spurred by poor wild food crops in 2020 and 2021 and not more bears, Tri said.)
The decline in bears in those northern areas has led to a reduction in hunting permits. But more permits are being offered in areas to the south and west, where more agriculture and better bear food is available. Overall, there will be 30 more permits available in 2022 than 2021 for quota areas.
Rob Parrott, of Bear Down Guide Service near Duluth, said he believes the bear population is increasing rapidly south and west of Duluth. His hunters are mostly in the Floodwood area, in Permit Area 51, which he says has more bears now than any time in the 18 years he’s been hunting there.
“They could have twice the number of tags available and still have a healthy bear population,” Parrott said. “I know what they (DNR) are trying to do, keeping the success rate high and bringing up the bear population. But out our way, we have more bears now than ever. They’re getting hit on the road. … We even have them coming into the yard at bear camp. We never had that before.”
Parrott said some of his clients have to wait four years or more between being drawn for a permit to hunt with him.
“That’s not fair to an old guy, or a youngster looking forward to their first hunt. If they have to wait four years, they are gong to move on with their life and not hunt,” Parrott said.
Bears also are increasing in number across much of the No Quota Area, to the south and west of what had been considered traditional northwoods bear habitat, as bears adjust, adapt and thrive in areas with agricultural crops. It turns out bears, like deer, thrive much more in areas with high-calorie food from farm fields.
Sow bears in areas of abundant corn crops on average have their first cubs at age 4, and sometimes at age 3. By contrast, bears in the deep northwoods might not have their first cubs until age 5 or 6, Tri noted, and those in Canada’s far-north boreal forests might be 7 or 8 until they are healthy enough to become pregnant.
“A fat mom helps everything in life. She has more cubs and healthier cubs and they mature earlier and it just feeds on itself,” Tri said. “It really helps how well mom is doing to give you a leg up in life.”
The increase in bear populations in the No Quota Area has led to increasing interest among hunters, and last year more than half the hunters, and more than half the bears harvested, came out of the No Quota Area for the first time.
The No Quota Area is aimed at allowing higher bear harvest to avoid conflict with people, namely accidents on roads and crop damage in fields.
“We are seeing bears move into corn country more and more. And we’re seeing corn now way up north in bear country. We’ve got more corn in Minnesota now than any time in history,” Tri said. “That’s good and bad for bears.”
Learn to live with bears around
Wildlife experts say the future of bears in Minnesota and Wisconsin in large part depends on how well people can get along with them. Well-regulated hunting seasons can keep bear numbers from expanding, and even bring them down in some areas. But it’s how well people adjust to having bears around that’s critical.
The DNR urges people to take in all bird feeders when bears are out of their dens, from April through October. Keep all garbage cans inside a garage or shed until the morning of pickup. Don’t feed pets outdoors. And fence off fruit trees and vegetable gardens. Bears that can’t find food will move on.
People who have a problem with bears that won’t go away can contact their local DNR wildlife office. But be warned: The DNR does very little relocating of bears anymore and bears that people don’t want around will often be shot and killed.
How to get a 2022 Minnesota bear hunting permit
How to apply: dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html, 888-665-4236 or in person or at license vendors statewide by May 6. Some 25,000 people are expected to apply for 3,605 permits in the quota areas. Successful applicants will be notified by June 1.
Licenses go on sale June 1 and must be purchased by Aug. 1. Any unclaimed licenses go on sale Aug. 4.
License cost: Resident age 18 and older, $45; nonresident age 18 and older, $231; ages 13-17 (resident or nonresident) $6.
Licenses for the No Quota Area are unlimited and can be purchased “over the counter’’ at the same locations.
Baiting begins Aug. 12 and the 2022 season runs Sept. 1-Oct. 16.
Limit: One adult bear per licensed hunter per year.
For more info: dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/index.html.
