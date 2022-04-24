Sunday Bulletin Board: What was the probability of there being a college math class called ‘Numbers’?

The great comebacks

You Snooze, You Lose Division

JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “I always get a laugh out of Joe Soucheray’s column when he writes about Mathematics. Lately he has been amused by the efforts of the Minnesota Department of Education to establish new math standards.

“Joe and I both attended the College (now University) of St. Thomas, and neither one of us, by our own admission, was a standout in math. I had struggled just to get C’s in high school Algebra/Trigonometry. When I started college, one of the requirements of my course of study was that I take a minimum of one class in mathematics. I had nightmares thinking about having to take Calculus.

“As it happened, however, there was an option for those of us who wanted to avoid Calculus. There was another math class available, Probability, and it fulfilled the mathematics requirement. The only problem was that it was in great demand and limited to 40 students. On the first day of class, there were 43 students in attendance. The three who had registered last were told that they would be allowed to attend the class only if others dropped out before the next meeting.

“The next meeting day arrived, and as the first order of business, the names of the unlucky three were called out. They were told that there were no drop-outs, and that they had to leave the class. A friend of mine was one of the three. He stood up and in an irritated voice said: ‘You mean I can’t take any Numbers?’

“The professor was not amused.”

Then & Now

Kathy S. of St Paul: “In Spring 1972, I took Modern Russian History from Dr. Cunningham at St. Kate’s, as an elective and for fun. Dr. Cunningham could be counted on to keep things interesting; I regretted not hearing his take on Ivan the Terrible.

“It happened that Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko was coming to Macalester to do a poetry reading that semester, and he visited St. Kate’s to have lunch with students. Dr. Cunningham and I, along with my fellow students, met him in the cafeteria. When Yevgeny sat at a table, I took the seat across from him. I announced that the only word I knew in Russian was nyet (no). The Russian men laughed and said I needed to learn da (yes). It broke the ice. It turned out that they thought we were all studying to be nuns. We cleared that up.

“One of my classmates asked Yevtushenko if he believed in God. Since the Cold War had not melted and he traveled with KGB minders, this was a question he could not really answer. I froze and frowned at the questioner, and Yevtushenko blew it off. Dr. Cunningham later said that my reaction told Yevtushenko that we knew he could not answer that question.

“In the end I asked Yevtushenko to autograph the paperback copy of ‘Anna Karenina’ I was reading for the class. He did not want to, but I had nothing else to sign, so he did. The next day, a student at Macalester asked him to autograph a piece of paper. He went into the nearby bookstore to buy a book of his poetry, which he signed and gave to her. I thought he might have wanted to do something similar for me. I would have liked to own such a book. And I didn’t get to the reading.

“At the poetry reading at Macalester, Ukrainian protesters rushed him on stage and accidentally knocked him off it as they reached for the microphone to shout slogans. This caused some shock and controversy, and much discussion. I stopped by a picnic a few days later and was told to not discuss it, since the older Ukrainians there supported the protesters. I now wish I could have discussed the issues a little with them.

“Attached is a poster from the reading; I might have taken it off a wall.”

Could be verse!

Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “Easter dinner is complete / One more bite I cannot eat / All the ham has disappeared / My throat is full, and can’t be cleared / The dinner rolls are merely crumbs / Someone, please, pass me the Tums / One last piece of pie remains / Please send the children my cremains.”

Half-empty? Or half-full?

SEMI-LEGEND writes: “Subject: Which upbeat news story do ya read?

“My wife, an earlier riser, reads the Minneapolis paper before I do. She showed me two adjacent stories that ran on the back of its business section today (Thursday, April 14, 2022):

“Under the headline ‘Broad rally lifts stocks on Wall St.,’ a one-column story said stocks closed higher ‘as an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally in the travel industry.’

“Sharing the top of the page was another headline across five columns: ‘Delta lost $940M in its first quarter.’

“Ah, but below that: ‘The airline expects better days soon. . . .’”

The Permanent Family Record

SIS writes: “Subject: Brand-new Oldsmobile.

“After the Second World War and countless trips, my father sold the uncomfortable green coupe. The reason: He had been made manager of our small city. With the new moniker came a boost in salary. Now he had the wherewithal to buy his dream car: a cream-colored Oldsmobile with lots of chrome trim. Window frames, door handles, bumpers . . . and, best of all, something new in car culture: a rubberized roof.

“Often in the evenings, Father would be out in the driveway warbling his favorite tune: ’Raindrops keep falling on my head . . . errr, roof . . . and sliding off instead,’ as he rubbed the dust specks off the car’s creamy sides.

“The kids in the neighborhood called it a ‘boat’ — slang for ‘beaut.’ Now when

we traveled, we traveled in style — no more tourist rooms upstairs in someone’s home. We stayed at newly erected, semi-glamorous motels.

“Often, waiting in line for the motel clerk’s attention and the room key, I would see a stand with a collection of folders advertising what was to be seen in the area. I picked up a handful to peruse in the motel room in the evening. As I spread them out on the carpeted floor, one stood out. Its headline: ‘An unforgettable experience — join us on a real African safari.’ There followed

pictures of exotic animals: zebras, apes, monkeys, an elephant, male and female lions.

“I read the blurb to my father. ‘It’s nearby, Dad, can we go?’

“My father snorted. ‘Those so-called exotic trips are tourist traps. I’ll bet the hot dogs they sell on the grounds are 10 dollars each!’

“Mother saw my disappointment. She cajoled: ‘We don’t have to eat them. I can pack a lunch. I, for one, would like to see a real live lion.’ Dad was reluctant but in the end backed down: ‘All right, if you bring the lunch.’

“The next morning, bright and early, we were at the safari park. The handsome boss, likely a college student, was dressed appropriately: highly polished brown brogues, beige knee socks, beige shorts and shirt, on his head a pith helmet. He leaned into the car: ‘Welcome to the park, folks. You’re the first visitors today. The park has rules which I’m obliged to recite to you.’ He proceeded: ‘No feeding the animals; stay on marked trails, and do not deviate; drive at a slow pace; one stop for a photo shoot through a rolled-up window only; window and doors locked at all times.’ He added with a smile: ‘The monkeys hereabouts are a naughty crew.’ He continued with the rules: ‘No leaving the vehicle; honk if you’re in difficulty. Oh yes — at the exit there’s a gift shop and a fast-food counter.’ He added: ‘Here the animals roam free while the visitors are in cages.’ I knew he meant cars.

“We started out. The animals seemed lethargic. Perhaps they had just been fed. One needed binoculars to see them.

“At the monkey compound, the apes were swinging from tree to tree. The monkeys scrambled up and down rope ladders. All were chattering. They, at least, were having a good time.

“My younger brother asked: ‘What do monkeys eat, Dad?’

“‘Bananas.’

“‘That’s all?’

“My father replied irritably: ‘No, no, berries, nuts, I guess!’

“The elephant was a no-show. ‘Probably still in its stall, eating,’ he guessed, then added: ‘Mother, get out your camera, we’re heading for the lion enclave.’

“The mention of food had whetted my appetite. The food box was on the floor of the back seat between my sister and me.

“‘There he is!’ My sister pointed at a big male lion hiding slyly behind a tree. We assumed the rest of the pride were snoozing in the long grass nearby. While everyone else was looking for the lions, I sneaked my hand into the food box and grabbed a tasty cheese and pickle sandwich. I had taken two bites when I heard a sharp rap at my side window. A monkey with a red face with a beige rim around it was pointing at my sandwich, mimicking chewing. I ignored him! He continued leaping up and down, running his long talons around the window frame, then pulling on the door handle. I hid the crust under the puffy gray cushions in the back seat. Racing around to my sister’s side of the car, he pulled on the door handles. My sister, age 12, complained: ‘Dad, a monkey is staring at me.’

“Father looked back and chuckled. ‘I think it’s a marriage proposal, babe. Just say “No.”‘

“We all laughed.

“The laughter enraged the monkey. He skipped to the front of the car, bounded up on the bumper, and ran up the long hood to the windshield. Dad had his head down watching mother roll film into her camera. She usually got it in backwards.

“The monkey rapped on the window. No response! It grabbed the windshield wiper and let it ping against the glass. That did it. Dad looked up. The monkey

kept snapping the wipers. Father shook his fist; the monkey kept snapping away.

“Suddenly, he scampered across the roof to stop above me. Dad rolled down his window and banged on the roof. Shortly after, my sister queried: ‘What’s that sound? It sounds like someone is ripping something.’ I knew immediately. The determined monkey went back to the windshield and looked at my father, upside-down. The monkey was swinging bits of torn rubber fabric.

“My father opened the car door and jumped out. My mother, sister, and I screamed: ‘Close the door, Dad, the lions are looking our way!’ They did more than look. The big male and three females padded out to the road and sat in a row staring at the car. It looked as though they were watching a movie, minus the popcorn.

“Outside the car, my enraged father shouted: ‘I’m going to strangle that son-of-a-bitch.’

“Mother scolded: ‘Father, watch your language. There are kids in the car.’ Dad climbed back in. The monkey sat on the hood, grinning.

“My little brother asked: ‘Is son-of-a—”

“Dad interrupted: ‘Son-of-a-birch, son. I said “son-of-a-birch.” No, it’s not a bad word. It means “pesty annoyance”!’

“Now that he was inside the car, Mother needled: ‘You told me that in grade school, you were the only boy who got to go to the Clean Language Picnic, because you never swore.’

“My brother took it in. ‘Dad, if I said ‘pesty annoyance,’ would I get to go to the Clean Language Picnic?’

“‘Yes! Yes!’ was Dad’s testy reply.

“We didn’t honk. Nevertheless, the safari boss arrived in a jeep, a gun across his knee. At the sight of the jeep, the monkey disappeared. The safari boss shifted the gun to the empty seat beside him. He climbed down from the vehicle and strolled over to the car. He pointed a dictatorial finger down the road. ‘Sorry, sir, the park has rules. I recited them to you this morning. One rule, ‘No getting out of the car,’ has been broken. Please drive at a slow pace to the exit.’

“We were being thrown out of the safari park. For once, my father didn’t argue. The boss stood hands on hips to make sure we obeyed.

“My worry: Where were the monkey and the untended gun? I could see the newspaper headlines now: ‘Safari monkey “offs” tourist family of five!’”

“On our way out, the monkey reappeared, running along the driver’s side of the car. The student at the exit had the wooden gate open. We shot past the gift shop and the fast-food counter.

“I glanced back at the monkey, now on a bench. ‘Dad, the monkey is jumping up and down, slapping his thigh!’

‘“In absolute frustration,’ smirked my father.

“‘Not exactly.’

“‘What, then?’

“‘It looks like he’s laughing.’

“My father banged the steering wheel with both hands. As he turned left to the main road, Mother sighed: ‘Darn it, I forgot to take a picture of the lions.’

“My little brother had the last word: ‘That monkey was a son-of-a-birch, wasn’t he, Dad?’”

Band Name of the Day: The Monkey Compound