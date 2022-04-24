Finance
The Bahamas Offshore Company
The Bahamas is a chain of islands comprising 5,358 square miles, located 40-50 miles east of Florida, it has a population of 300,000. Most Bahamians live in two major urban centers: Nassau (its capital) and Freeport.
The Bahamas is a member of the British Commonwealth, but maintains absolute independence in government matters (Government of the Bahamas). It is well served by International Accountants, International Banks, and long established Law Firms, and an advanced telecommunications service.
Apart from tourism, the Banking and Finance sector is the second most important aspect of the Bahamian economy. The Bahamas is one of the largest offshore financial centers in the hemisphere with over 400 banks, trust companies and other licensed financial institutions. It is renowned for its tax haven status and banking secrecy. Since the International Business Companies Act 1989 came into effect in 1990, The Bahamas has become one of the most popular areas for registering an I.B.C. (Banks and Trust companies in the Bahamas).
Advantages of Bahamas Offshore Companies (IBC’s)
The IBC: The International Business Companies Act established a corporate entity, which requires the minimum of administration. Total secrecy and anonymity is maintained, and there is no need to disclose the beneficial owners of the Company. There is no requirement to file annual returns or financial statements, or to hold annual general meetings of the shareholders or directors. Meetings of shareholders and/or directors may be held in any country and same may attend meetings by proxy or by electronic means (telephone, facsimile etc.).
Proposed Names
The word “Limited” may be used in a Company’s name. However, use of the following words is restricted: “Assurance”, “Bank”, “Building Society”, “Chamber of Commerce”, “Chartered”, “Cooperative”, “Imperial”, “Insurance”, “Municipal”, “Royal”, “Trust”, or any word conveying a similar meaning. Endings such as “Limited”, “Incorporated”, “Société Anonyme”, or “Sociedad Anónima” or its abbreviations may be used.
Shelf Companies
There is a number of existing offshore companies for sale. These offshore companies have never traded or engaged in any transaction whatsoever.
Capital
The standard capital is $50,000.00 USD, divided into 50,000 shares of $1.00 USD each which may be issued as Bearer or as Registered shares, at the discretion of the Directors. Capital up to the equivalent of $50,000.00 USD attracts the smallest license fee – $250.00 USD.
Directors Meetings may be held in any part of the world. There are no limitations as to their number or nationality of shareholders.
Shares
Bearer, Nominative, par or no par value shares, as desired.
Shareholders Meetings
Shareholders’ meetings may be held in any part of the world. The format will depend on what is set forth in the Articles of Association.
Registered Agent/Registered Office
The IBC Act requires that every offshore company (IBC) have a Registered Office and a Registered Agent, qualified to act as such, in The Bahamas. In our standard Memorandum of Association, our own office is the Registered Office and we act as the Registered Agent of the IBC in The Bahamas.
Taxation
Income of IBCs is exempt from income tax in The Bahamas. This includes all dividends, interest, rents, royalties, compensations, capital gains realized with respect to any shares, debt obligations or other securities, and any other amounts paid to the company. In addition to this, no estate, inheritance, succession or gift tax, rate, duty, levy or other charge is payable with respect to shares, debt obligations or other securities of a company incorporated under the IBC Act.
Prohibitions
An IBC, being an offshore company, is a company that cannot:
- Carry on business with residents of The Bahamas;
- Own an interest in real property situated in The Bahamas or a lease of real property other than a lease of property for use as an office from which to communicate with members or where books and records of the company are prepared or maintained;
- Carry on banking and/or trust business;
- Carry on business as an insurance or reinsurance company; or
- Carry on the business of providing the registered office for companies
President Trump Mandated Concrete Border Wall Financing and Construction
President Trump’s campaign promise mandated a concrete border wall to stop illegal immigration from Mexico. Mexicans must finance and build the concrete structure. We the People must create a mutual agreement with Mexico for financing and construction to fulfill the Presidents promise. Usable Silica Sand is the Key.
First, think of a skyscraper like a Trump Tower. Skyscrapers worldwide are made of concrete. The main ingredient of concrete is Silica sand with a cement binder. The beautiful glass façade on buildings like the Trump tower are made of sand processed at twenty-three hundred degrees Fahrenheit. The foundations, driveways and sidewalks, basements and garages of single family homes are made of usable sand and cement. The ribbon of highways, bridges and tunnels connecting the world all have Silica sand as the main ingredient.
Usable Silica sand is the longtail keyword here. There is a worldwide shortage of the product. The desperate scarcity doesn’t end with building construction in the U.S.
From Jim Hightower’s Lowdown Newsletter we learn that within four years, from 2012 to 2016, China consumed more sand for construction than the US did between 1900 and 2000. And, the city of Shanghai has built more skyscrapers in just the past ten years than there are in New York City.
Wait a minute, you say. While the EPA was still functioning, we were told that deserts are growing worldwide at a disquieting pace. How can there be a shortage of sand? Unfortunately, desert sand is not suitable for construction. The granules are too small and round with below minimum compression ratio for building or fracking.
That’s right, fracking. Companies like ExxonMobil and Halliburton use sand to fracture underground shale deposits to find fuel trapped in those rock formations in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
Big oil companies in Wisconsin, known as the mother of all frackers, are drilling wells nearly two miles deep. The mother-frackers blast ten million pounds of prized sand into the rock, attempting to suck the last miserable drops of peak oil from the earth. There are already one hundred fracture wells in the United States. America will use one hundred twenty million tons of fracking sand this year increasing thirty percent each year.
Fortunately, for Mexico’s Border Wall construction, the President has been successful in reversing Obama’s land policies in places like the scenic Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. Thanks to President Trump’s rollback of mining regulations in these remote, environmentally sensitive alluvial deposit areas along creeks and riverbeds, silica sand availability will increase. Not to worry, habitat protections for endangered species will also be rolled back despite opposition from the tourism and conservation lobby and some Democratic lawmakers.
Governments worldwide including China and Indonesia have made efforts to curtail sand mining. The government of Mexico stopped legitimate sand mining businesses from operating when they found that not only was it destroying their environment the sand was being used in the United States.
Cemex, a small Mexican sand mining corporation with fourteen billion in yearly sales, extract three hundred thousand cubic yards of beautiful Monterey Bay, CA sand each year. They are exempt from federal regulations protecting our beaches. Their stock rose significantly when Trump was elected on the promise of a border wall.
OK, let’s get to it. Here are the nuts and bolts of the plan to build Mexico’s border wall.
It will take two years to acquire the property and complete the design. Not part of the building plan, American taxpayers will pay that portion. With the easing of Dodd-Frank, US banks will help recoup the entire amount with this plan, as will be explained here.
Thanks to automation in the construction industry, it will take two years with only two hundred nonskilled workers to build the wall. The workers could be chosen from a pool of incarcerated illegals. The Justice Department will offer repatriation in Mexico and early release for their participation in the construction workforce.
Next, the Government secures a twenty-five billion-dollar, thirty-year construction bond or capital improvement bond from a Mexican bank as the funding mechanism. The President’s minions estimate twenty-five billion dollars as the cost of the wall. Banamex, Mexico, a subsidiary of Citigroup, or the largest bank in Mexico, Banco do Brasil with five hundred fifty billion in assets are likely choices. With the backing of the US Congress the bank can be confident of repayment starting the second year of construction.
Congress can establish a public-private enterprise to license sixteen Mexican sand mining corporations to extract sand at locations throughout the US. Give those Mexican corporations guarantees for ten years, with the expectation of twenty billion dollars gross resale of the precious cost and price-controlled commodity per year, per corporation.
The taxing authority is the US Congress who will levy a sand mining excise tax of three percent, equaling a minimum ten billion per year in the aggregate, of sand gross resale, as the repayment instrument.
Goldman Sachs can serve as the debt service administrator for accounts receivable turnover, and assigned holder of tax revenue deposits. Per bond contract, they retain the deposits, interest free, for one year. GS legally leverages that amount to one hundred billion per ten billion, for new building construction unrelated to the Wall. Remember, GS retains the tax revenue for one year before repayment starts.
After the first year, Goldman Sachs begins repayment, with Mexican sand mining excise taxes, towards repayment of the bond. GS makes a substantial, taxable profit during the thirty-year maturation of the bond from leveraged loans. The US Government profits from tax revenue. The Mexicans have gleefully built and paid for the wall.
5 Tips to Help You Purchase Car Accessories Online
Nowadays, you can purchase almost everything on the internet. As a matter of fact, buying online has become a lot more convenient than before. You can place your order online for gadgets, car components and clothes from the comfort of your home. You don’t need to get out of your home and go to the nearby store to check out different products and make a purchase. In this article, we are going to give you a few tips that will help you purchase car accessories online. Read on to find out more.
1. Make a List
Just like grocery shopping, we suggest that you make a list of your required accessories. We suggest that you make your wish list based on what you need. Since car accessories are quite expensive, we suggest that you consider your budget before making the list.
Once you have made your list, don’t add any more items to it. As far as online shopping is concerned, you should stay away from impulsive buying.
2. Do your Homework
Once you have prepared your list, your next move is to read up on potential suppliers and a few online stores. In the case of traditional shopping, you may have to spend quite a bit of time visiting several vendors. However, if you make use of the latest technology, it will be easier for you to compare prices and check out consumer reviews.
Make sure you check the return policy of the vendor before placing your order. You can also get a discount if you purchase in bulk. The idea is to take your time before pressing that purchase button.
3. Go for a Legit Product
Although it is great to go for a product that comes with a 50% discount, make sure that the advertisement is legit and not misleading. So, we suggest that you check out the official website first.
You should purchase genuine products only, as they will stand the test of time. You may also check for warranties. If something is surprisingly cheap, chances are that the product is fake. You don’t want to end up losing all of your money just to save a couple of dollars.
4. Check the OEM and VIN
Make sure you don’t make a choice based on the pictures of the accessories only. What you need to do is provide the details of your car to make sure that the components are designed for your vehicle. For example, you may want to provide essential information, such as your car manufacturer, chassis number, and vehicle identification number. Based on this information, we will be able to get the right components.
5. Check for Affiliates
The car accessories provider should be affiliated with the networking system, such as your local service provider. After all, you want an expert to install the components or accessories on your vehicle. As an alternative, you can get in touch with your local experts to find out if they can do the job.
Long story short, we suggest that you follow these 5 tips if you want to purchase the best accessories for your vehicle.
Benefits of Selling Your House For Cash
- Honesty Alert! I May Not Be Your Best Option.
What are the benefits of selling your house for cash? As with everything you’ll read or hear from me, I’m going to be completely honest with you. Selling your house to me may not be your best option. That’s right, for many people who have plenty of time and have a house in perfect condition, selling your house to me may not be your best option. You will probably get more money for your house by selling with a realtor and waiting however long it takes to sell on the open market.
- Time Is Money.
However, if you don’t meet the requirements above and want or need to sell your house quickly, there are many benefits to having me buy your house. Since your time is valuable, I’ll start with the most important benefit first. Cash buyers buy your house fast! Don’t underestimate the value of this. We’ve all heard that time is money, and it couldn’t be any more true than in real estate. Not even calculating in the actual value of your personal time that gets eaten up trying to sell a house, just owning a property is very expensive. The insurance, taxes, utilities, and maintenance can easily eat up thousands and thousands of dollars over the many months it takes to sell a home the conventional way. All that money could stay in your pocket very shortly after you call me.
- Avoid Frustrations
I seriously considered making avoiding frustrations the number one benefit, but a fast sale is just too important. Since I could literally write dozens of articles on the ways selling a home can be frustrating, I’ll summarize the most common ones in a list. In no order of precedence, just a few of the ways that selling a home can be frustrating are; fixing your home, staging your home, keeping your home in show ready condition, having to leave your home on short notice for a showing, 18 page Colorado real estate contracts, picky buyers, window shoppers, nosy neighbors, paying for a house you don’t live in, worrying about when or if your home will sell, negotiating with buyers, buyers backing out of contracts after you’ve moved out, realtors commissions, and mostly just the uncertainty of it all.
- Cash is King.
Which would you rather have? A house worth $200,000 or $200,000 cash in the bank. Of course you’d rather have the cash as you can do anything you want with that. If you have a house you have to sell it first to get the cash. The most you could possibly hope to walk away with after selling a $200,000 through a realtor is around $182,000, and that’s if you didn’t have to do any repairs and sold for full price. Do the math, 6% realtor commissions and 3% closing costs add up to $18,000! More likely you’ll have a few thousand in repairs and have to negotiate down an average of 5% in price reductions and paying the buyers closing costs. This means you’ll likely only receive around $170,000 cash for your $200,000 house. As I said, “Cash is King”, so getting a quick cash offer from me is very likely your best option.
- It’s Just Too Easy.
