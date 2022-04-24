Finance
The End of American Hegemony
Many political scientists in this decade are wrestling with the notion that the United States’ hegemonic power is in steep decline or completely stagnate altogether. With the current status of the nation and the many problems that have stemmed from the irresponsibility of its’ actions the strength of the United States hegemony is undoubtedly dwindling. We can make various observations ranging from all different aspects that show the United States’ hegemonic force is beyond repair and will not be resurrected. Although the desperate struggles by the U.S. government to demonstrate their unwillingness to accept the fact are admirable and at some points not without good intention, the American hegemonic power is out dated and broken.
In the early 1950’s the United States rose to power as the elite world hegemonic power. After World War II, major economic powers had to cut deep into their own pockets in order to pay for their war retributions and re-build devastated countries and economies. England, France, Germany and Japan were all on the brink of complete destruction at this moment in time, and the United States used this to their advantage. Even though the U.S. participated in the war itself, the extent of the battles never reached the mainland, which kept the nation’s infrastructure in tact. This unbelievable power continued on from the 1950’s until the later part of the 1970’s. In this era, The Bretton Woods agreement made the USD the center of the Global Economy and was made the by default the official internationally traded currency. The USD was the only currency that could be created at great magnitude and keep the faith of foreign investors due to it’s worth and versatility in the world market (Krasner 187). The top ten banks in the world were American owned making the U.S. the largest world creditor. The U.S. was the number one destination for foreign direct investment and during these two decades the U.S. was also able to sustain the highest level of growth in its’ economy (Bartilow Lecture). These features made the U.S. the undisputed hegemonic state in the world at that moment in time. Almost every financial decision made in regards to international trade came through the United States. The U.S. also set up various regimes: the GATT (The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, now the WTO), The International Monetary Fund (IMF), and a slew of other international regimes affiliated with the United Nations (Lake 121).
As the effects of World War II started to wear of the United States slowly lost the drastic gap in power they enjoyed. From the 1960’s to the mid 1970’s, countries such as Japan, The former Soviet Union and what was then West Germany were increasing their military and financial capabilities at a higher rate than the United States. This causes the first quandary when we explore the United States’ hegemonic decline, because the hegemon must be very powerful in relation to other states in order to retain its’ power (Krasner 185). The status of U.S. global power since the early 1980’s has been in a steady downturn. Currently the US dollar is relatively weak when compared to the currencies of major global trading partners. This makes it harder to make a credible argument as to why the USD should remain as the default trading currency when others have a far better argument for taking the title such as the EU’s Euro (EUR) or the Japanese Yen (¥). The U.S. has now gone from being the world’s largest creditor to the world’s largest debtor. This has caused one of the most significant reductions in American power. It is very difficult to sustain hegemony when you are obligated to other nations due to borrowed money rather than having other nations obligated to you. This significantly limits your options when concerning implementation of world policy that would give you certain advantages. Since 1986 the American BoP has been highly uneven when the U.S. began importing more than exporting which represented the commencement of the massive deficit that the U.S. government is dealing with now (Krasner 189). Most recently the U.S. has been plagued with an overwhelming amount of re-occurring crisis’ that have put economic growth in a slump, and the vast problems stemming from the current banking collapse. Certainly it would seem that the United States is lagging behind in financial performance due to poor construction of past policies that made the US the power that it was economically.
The extent of these problems does not halt at the outstanding economic crisis alone. The U.S. is losing major advantages in education, infrastructure, innovation and healthcare. For most of the 19th and 20th centuries the U.S. was dissertating far more students with PhD’s than any other nation could come close to. Now the U.S. lead in that area of interest has been significantly narrowed and with the current trends in the U.S. education system, soon the top spot in PhD production will no longer exist in favor of the U.S. This could be a direct result due to the fact that the U.S. is no longer the home of the world’s most advanced and renown facilities for higher education, without a doubt lagging behind European and Asian universities. With regard to secondary education the U.S. is experiencing record numbers of youth that are illiterate and/or who are dropping out of school altogether. European and Asian systems for educating their young are now proving to be far superior from the under funded and out-dated ways of the American system (Bartilow Lecture).
In means of military, innovation and healthcare, there are problems that continue to rapidly spiral out of control as well. While the U.S. military might is still one of a kind, the events of 9-11 proved that there are still ways to strike inside the country’s boarders, later the American response to those acts made the hegemon look weaker than ever. Powerful foreign nations are rapidly improving military capabilities and are able to sustain a smaller and more cost efficient force than that of the larger, stretched out U.S. military. More than 45 million Americans remain with out healthcare. Unhealthy, untreated Americans cannot work since they are at home sick or injured, and not to forget that the U.S. is also home to one of the most unhealthy fast food diets in the world. These two separate problems don’t mix well in the long run, when most of the technological and medical innovation is being done else where around the globe, which will provide a serious financial burden when healthcare will soon be imported as well causing major problems for the current unhealthy American generation that will be yearning for medical treatment.
However we can learn from past hegemonic states, all of which, withered away with time just as the American one is currently in the process of doing. Great Britain was perhaps the last true hegemon before that of the United States. Back in 1890 the collapse of their empire had just began. David A. Lake’s research on the issue is work that should be greatly analyzed due to the illustrious similarities between the British recession in to retirement and the United States’ as well. For much of the 19th century Great Britain was dominating in the same fields as the U.S. did so in the 1950’s through the late 1970’s. Soon in the later 1800’s The United States and Germany moved to a protectionist system to plant their economic seeds and soon after were surpassing British industries and abilities. The industrial base of Great Britain crumbled and forced them to invest heavily in the service, shipping and insurance sectors of the economy just to break-even when concerning their balance of payment statistics. For the time being the British were able to carry on with the pound as the dominant world currency. The frail system was already on the thinnest of ice, when WWI confounded the weak British economy (Lake 122). At the time of Great Britain’s reign of power they also pursued operations to completely open up and liberalize the world economy. This did lead to substantial brief economic abundance but eventually the struggles of remaining a strong enough power to be considered an absolute hegemon wore off. Hegemonic powers are only sustainable during periods of constant economic growth. When growth is no longer the complete and utter status of the hegemony’s economic functionality the power ceases to be consistent. We see this to be the case with Great Britain, as other world powers emerged and caught up in terms of economic status and influence, British power that was exerted was much more explicit and coercive, just like it was during the American hegemonic era under President Nixon (Lake 121). It is safe to say that the U.S. is headed down the same path that will eventually end up being the ultimate de-throning of the American empire and it’s hegemonic capabilities. If you think back to all the complications that the United States is experiencing in this very moment concerning obvious financial difficulties and others in the areas of education, technological innovation and healthcare respectively. Other nations have clearly started their own catch up phase and are impeding on American power as we speak. The irony between the situations leading up to the collapse of the British hegemonic state and the current burdens that are being placed upon a contemptuous American hegemon are too similar for coincidence. It took the disaster of WWI to finally destabilize the British hegemon and the United States is one major crisis away from experiencing the same fate (Bartilow Lecture).
Since the loss of British power it is noticed that Great Britain was never able to rise again to re-capture the hegemonic position. This may go on to show us, what the American empire will look like fifty years from now. The U.S. will have to become much more of a team player in the new world economy after realizing the impossible responsibilities as the hegemonic power. As the international economic system has continued to transform it does not appear that another hegemonic state will rise anyway. The playing field is equal on almost all fronts between the world’s superpowers and with terms of transportation and advanced communication there is hardly any information that is secret as far as technological innovation is concerned. As for the United States, the elements that sprung the U.S. into hegemonic power are far outdated and literally impossible to re-create with the absence of a WWIII and due to the ever more inter-connected world economy it would be even more impossible for the United States to live through another world war with it’s weak public and private domestic sectors, a flimsy currency when matched up against others, and without any real way of manufacturing goods for export with an ever increasing un-educated work force.
Note: All information from Dr. Bartilow’s lectures were taken from the sessions between 01.15.09 – 01.30.09
Special Thanks: Dr. Stephen A, Krasner, Dr. Robert Lake and Dr. Horace A. Bartilow
Finance
Myanmar’s Air Developments
Myanmar is a fascinating destination, which has been discovered by millions of tourists in recent years. There are several luxury hotels in Yangon and colonial-style properties in Mandalay, in order to meet the high demand for accommodation. In addition, Myanmar’s visa rules have been made easier and visitors from certain destinations can get their visas on arrival. All of that take effect in tourist arrival numbers.
The prediction is for an increase in annual visitors to 6,000,000 in 2017. By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to rise to 30 million. However, such growth in tourism really depends on infrastructure improvements.
There is a need for better airport infrastructure to cope with the development in the tourism industry. The large distances between the major cities and attractions, require air developments during the upcoming years. Because of that, Myanmar’s aviation industry has opened its doors to foreign investments.
Companies have recognized the huge potential of hotels in Yangon and other tourism-related businesses and are seeking for investment opportunities. The fast-growing airline industry in Myanmar, attracts many international air companies to increase their services to the country, which seems as the most underserved market in Southeast Asia.
There are eight airlines in Myanmar: Air Mandalay, Air KBZ, GMA, Yangon Airways, Air Bagan, Asia Wings and Mann Yadanapon. Three of them are already interested in running airports in Myanmar. Myanmar Airways International will buy new aircraft, in response to the massive increase in tourism. There will be also more flights from Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Nay Pyi Daw.
The first airplane of Mann Yadanapon airline landed in Yangon International Airport. A brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft based, has started flying to domestic destinations such as Yangon, Nyaung and Heho. The new aircraft has arrived from Toulouse, France where it was manufactured. The second plane will arrive in Yangon at the end of March, and the third plane will arrive in November. Currently, more than 20 foreign airlines are operating in Myanmar. Bangkok Airways, for example, has launched new services to Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Daw.
Myanmar has 49 airports, three international and 46 domestic. Last year, there was a record of 4,000,000 visitors in domestic airports across Myanmar. The highest number of visitors landed in Yangon International Airport, followed by Mandalay International Airport and Heho Airport. By April 2014, Myanmar airports, including the state-of-the-art airport in the capital Nay Pyi Daw, will transfer to private sector use and will be open for foreign international investors.
Private investors have been invited to upgrade 30 domestic airlines in Myanmar. Initial access to this market has granted for Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and China. Myanmar is also considered as a key market for low-cost carriers, as many workers in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Thailand are from Myanmar.
Finance
Federal College Grants
The first step to qualify for all types of federal college grants is to fill out a FAFSA form. This form is used for establishing your financial need, as well as used to establish how much federal financial aid you qualify for. To fill out this form you will need tax return information, personal identification information, as well as the code for the college, or colleges that you are interested in attending.
Federal college grants use the information from your FAFSA to determine which grant programs you qualify for. Government grants generally are distributed based on financial need or on scholastic aptitude. If you don’t have a lot of money available to fund your college education then you should submit your application for both of these types of grants.
If your federal college grants don’t cover all of your college expenses then you also have the option to accept student loans. The two most commonly offered student loans are subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford Loans. To apply for these student loans you will need to talk to your school’s financial aid office to see if they have a preferred lender. If they don’t then you can apply for these loans at almost any bank.
Another option for financing your college education is to apply for scholarships. Scholarship opportunities are advertised in educational journals, professional journals, and a listing can also be found at your college’s financial aid office. Scholarships are usually based on grade point average and application essays. To improve your chances of winning a scholarship it is important to make sure that you follow all of the instructions provided with the scholarship application, as well as make sure that you submit your application by the posted deadlines.
Finance
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason – Book Review
Title and Author:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Synopsis of Content:
During the 1920s George S. Clason wrote a series of pamphlets on how to gain financial security and success. Financial institutions gave them away to customers. In 1926 Clason brought them all together in a book called The Richest Man in Babylon.
The book is written as a fable about a man in ancient Babylon who is getting nowhere in his finances and learns valuable lessons from a wise man who has mastered the use of money. He tells the compelling story of the struggling Bansir who builds chariots for a living but never has any wealth to show for it and how he learns lessons from the successful and wise Arkad, the richest man in Babylon. As he spins the tale he teaches these key principles to the reader.
In addition to identifying these key principles he explains how they are used to build wealth and financial security. The lessons would have been valid in ancient Babylon, were equally valid in 1920s America and remain equally valid today.
He identifies seven key principles to achieve lasting financial success:
1. Start thy purse to fattening.
2. Control thy expenditures.
3. Make thy gold multiply.
4. Guard thy treasures from loss.
5. Make of thy dwelling a profitable investment.
6. Insure a future income.
7. Increase thy ability to earn.
He also examines the common failures that lead to losing wealth and failing. He teaches how to avoid these failures and overcome the weaknesses that lead to so much loss and suffering.
By writing a fable of an ancient civilization Clason brings us ancient wisdom which can be used today.
Usefulness:
This book is immensely useful to anyone who wishes to master the critical principles of building, preserving and growing wealth.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is like reading a small novel.
Notes on Author:
George Samuel Clason (November 7, 1874 – April 7, 1957), also known as George S. Clason, was born in Louisiana, Missouri, and died in Napa, California.
George Clason is best known for writing a series of informational pamphlets about being thrifty and how to achieve financial success. He started writing the pamphlets in 1926, using parables that were set in ancient Babylon. Banks and insurance companies began to distribute the parables and the most famous ones were compiled into the book The Richest Man in Babylon.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Learn and apply Clason’s seven principles of financial wisdom.
2. You must take control of your finances. It requires daily effort to do this. It will pay off handsomely.
3. Living below your means will result in an ability to increase your means significantly.
Publication Information:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Copyright 1924-1955 by George S. Clason
Published by Penguin Books, USA.
