The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason – Book Review
Title and Author:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Synopsis of Content:
During the 1920s George S. Clason wrote a series of pamphlets on how to gain financial security and success. Financial institutions gave them away to customers. In 1926 Clason brought them all together in a book called The Richest Man in Babylon.
The book is written as a fable about a man in ancient Babylon who is getting nowhere in his finances and learns valuable lessons from a wise man who has mastered the use of money. He tells the compelling story of the struggling Bansir who builds chariots for a living but never has any wealth to show for it and how he learns lessons from the successful and wise Arkad, the richest man in Babylon. As he spins the tale he teaches these key principles to the reader.
In addition to identifying these key principles he explains how they are used to build wealth and financial security. The lessons would have been valid in ancient Babylon, were equally valid in 1920s America and remain equally valid today.
He identifies seven key principles to achieve lasting financial success:
1. Start thy purse to fattening.
2. Control thy expenditures.
3. Make thy gold multiply.
4. Guard thy treasures from loss.
5. Make of thy dwelling a profitable investment.
6. Insure a future income.
7. Increase thy ability to earn.
He also examines the common failures that lead to losing wealth and failing. He teaches how to avoid these failures and overcome the weaknesses that lead to so much loss and suffering.
By writing a fable of an ancient civilization Clason brings us ancient wisdom which can be used today.
Usefulness:
This book is immensely useful to anyone who wishes to master the critical principles of building, preserving and growing wealth.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is like reading a small novel.
Notes on Author:
George Samuel Clason (November 7, 1874 – April 7, 1957), also known as George S. Clason, was born in Louisiana, Missouri, and died in Napa, California.
George Clason is best known for writing a series of informational pamphlets about being thrifty and how to achieve financial success. He started writing the pamphlets in 1926, using parables that were set in ancient Babylon. Banks and insurance companies began to distribute the parables and the most famous ones were compiled into the book The Richest Man in Babylon.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Learn and apply Clason’s seven principles of financial wisdom.
2. You must take control of your finances. It requires daily effort to do this. It will pay off handsomely.
3. Living below your means will result in an ability to increase your means significantly.
Publication Information:
The Smartest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason
Copyright 1924-1955 by George S. Clason
Published by Penguin Books, USA.
Why Your Business Needs Email Marketing
Email marketing is a type of Internet marketing that allows the readers to notify, advertise, or solicit certain activities from
their subscribers.
Why Your Business Must Employ Email Marketing
The cost is extremely affordable, and you can email your targeted audience on any day. This makes email a remarkably powerful way.
When you can make a robust email marketing campaign, you’re sure to construct an audience of highly participated lovers who
cannot await your following letter to reach their inboxes. Additionally, they are all set to purchase whenever you’ve got a product or service to promote. There are numerous compelling reasons why you want to begin applying email marketing for your small business.
Generates Massive ROI
A dollar spent in email marketing. Marketers have always ranked email marketing as the most effective way of creating consciousness, acquiring leads, creating earnings, and enhancing customer retention compared with other marketing and advertising approaches most commonly used.
Generates Long-Term Outcomes
In 2010, the firm MarketBeat first began amassing opt-ins. For their newsletters. Nearly two years after a Fantastic number of readers that signed up during the year continue to see.Their content, participate with their advertisers, and purchase products and services from their small business. Your email listing is a long-term advantage that will continue to produce earnings and social funds for your company well into the future.
Most Clients Want Email from Businesses
MarketingSherpa ran a study that revealed that 72 percent. U.S. consumers state that email is their preferred approach. They also found that 61 percent of customers prefer to receive promotional emails more often
Also, 70 percent of customers say they will always open.Email from their favorite businesses. 95% of individuals who opted to get an email from manufacturers state that the marketing emails they get are incredibly helpful.
Email is Universal
Nearly 87 percent of those U.S. population has access to this.Internet in their home and 95% of customers use email.With email marketing, you do not need to worry if your targeted audience has email.
It is a Resilient Technology
Internet accessibility, and 25 years before the first iPhone, have been released. Regardless of the planet’s enormous number of technological advancements and also the proliferation of smartphones, private computers, and tablet computers, the technical criteria for email possess only been upgraded a small number of occasions.
Email Marketing Can Be Federated
Instagram, You’re at the mercy of both firms whose finest
interests are not aligned with yours.
You can put a great deal of energy, time, and money into creating an
the audience on these platforms to have that stage to change the principles in a manner that kills the sustainability of your campaign. This won’t ever be the situation with email because of nobody control within the technology infrastructure enables email to be delivered into the planet’s six billion inboxes.
Email marketing may continue to become among the best and most flexible advertising and marketing approaches for brick-and-mortar businesses and electronic companies. It’s challenging to match the possible ROI offered by email marketing. Your attempts will continue to create earnings well into your future.
And do you want to read more blog posts like this about similar topics? If so, Click Here to read more of my articles.
Raise Capital With Private Investors
If you have launched your own startup, your first biggest challenge is to raise capital. Fortunately, you choose from a lot of options to raise the funds your business needs. Among all the sources, crowdfunding is one of the best ones as it helps redefine how startups can get off the ground. In this article, we are going to help you know the benefits of raising capital with private investors through a crowdfunding platform. Read on to find out more.
Benefits of raising capital with private investors
1. Funding is not equity-based
First of all, crowdfunding is not necessarily equity-based. Although startups have the liberty to use the equity in order to catch the attention of potential investors, It’s not required to give up ownership to collect capital.
The good news is that some platforms allow their members to apply a reward-oriented approach in order to raise capital. For instance, if your business deals in a specific product, make sure you hand over a few units to your prospective investors before you roll it out for the ultimate users.
2. Attracting potential investors is easy
With crowdfunding, you can attract a lot of potential investors without putting in a lot of effort. Although you can try for angel investors, keep in mind that this process can cost you a lot of time. The reason is that you will have to pitch your small business concept several times.
On the other hand, if you use a crowdfunding platform, you will have to post your business pitch in only one place. And this page will be ready by hundreds of investors from across the globe.
These platforms have a lot of useful features that may help startups collect funds from investors. So, attracting potential investors and raising capital will be much easier using crowdfunding platforms.
3. Higher visibility
Crowdfunding can help you make your startup more visible. Since marketing may consume a large chunk of your budget, it makes sense to use a crowdfunding platform instead. For potential investors, it’s easy to fund a crowdfunding campaign.
And these activities can help boost the visibility of your brand. Plus, you can also attract investors for your next funding rounds.
The Bottom Line
If you want to raise funds for your startup, crowdfunding can be the best choice. All you need to do is become part of a crowdfunding platform and you will be able to tap into the pool of potential investors. And this will help you kick start your business and make it a success in the industry.
Three Key Components to Maximise Residential Property Investment Returns
Three Key Components to Maximise Residential Property Investment Returns
Why is residential property such a good investment right now?
There are three key components that continue to make residential property the ideal investment vehicle.
1. Interest rates are still at historic lows
2. Supply and demand factors favour investors
3. Residential is the most favoured security by the banks
We can see that these three components have obvious merit, but choosing the best investment property is a process that involves knowing your budget to purchase and your budget to hold a property. Also knowing what you want to get out of an investment and when is important in the selection process. Finding the right property that will allow you to reach your personal goals in the most time efficient and cost effective manner is the objective.
Residential investment properties come in several different types, for example, multi unit, dual occupancy, single dwelling, student accommodation, serviced apartments, high rise, low rise, luxury, executive, affordable, inner suburban, outer suburban. The property choice is often dictated by price and personal circumstances. Knowing the right budget for you is your key to correctly selecting the right property.
Once your budget and property type is selected then you need to consider ownership, as you can significantly improve your financial outcomes by correctly establishing the structure you acquire the property in. For example factors such as stamp duty, GST in the case of development, superannuation i.e. self managed funds utilising instalment warrant arrangements, deprecation taxation allowances, negative gearing and land tax, create a need to ensure the right entity is established at the point of acquisition.
In considering that the timing is correct based on the three components above we then set our objectives for our investment strategy.
If for example we concluded that we wanted a long term set and hold investment strategy for say ten years, then more options open up. For example a new subdivision which had some compelling future prospect or attraction may be considered.
Where as if your objective was to make money and sell within a year or two then this would possibly not be your investment vehicle of choice. Decisions around risk, leverage, personal time involvement and time to realise ones return are the factors one needs to consider in selecting the right property investment strategy.
So the message in this article is to suggest that whilst the timing maybe right, your returns can be significantly improved, simply by selecting the right vehicle for your personal investment objectives and the right entity and structure to place it.
If you are busy building a career, profession or business, then talk with a property investment consultant. This will potentially open up ideas that you hadn’t thought about, and if it doesn’t then there is a fair chance you are talking to the wrong consultant for you.
The key is to select a consultant who specialises in a location that you either understand or want to invest in. Also the sector of the market you feel comfortable with or wish to participate in. A good quality property investment consultant will not only ensure their fees are covered in their negotiations on the property but also you will be assured of getting the right property that fits your personal objective, and appropriate structures that maximise your investment returns. Employing a property investment consultant also removes any potential emotion from the equation which can creep in, particularly with residential property investments.
Seeking quality council makes good sense, learning from others saves time and you gain quality knowledge for your next investment.
Enjoy the process.
