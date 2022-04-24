Finance
Tips for Starting Your Own External Business Blog
Starting a blog for you business offers many advantages for all types of companies. A blog for your business can help to establish a better reputation for your brand as well as promote awareness about your business. An external blog, however, can achieve that and more. These types of blogs help to increase the amount visitors to your website by way of valuable content marketing and better search engine optimization (SEO).
Before we get too enthralled by the benefits of external blogging, let’s observe the fundamentals of what actually constitutes an “external business blog.”
External Business Blogs: Defined
An external blog is a content publishing website that is a separate domain from the actual website of a business. Where an internal blog is a part of a website’s domain (“http://www.yourbusiness.com/yourblog”), an blogs that are external are their own entity (“http://www.yourblog.com”).
Blogs for businesses often target a specific niche or topic that relates to the company in some way. Additionally, some external business blogs are even designed to include similar brand elements of the business. There many ways to start an external blog for your business, but what is truly important for almost any type of blog is having a very distinct focus that captures the interests of a very targeted audience.
Focus Your Blog’s Theme
Most broad-based blogs that cover many different subjects fail to retain a consistent readership and a loyal following. This signifies the importance to really carve a niche for your blog and really narrow the overall theme of the blog’s content.
For example, if law firm is developing a blog for its legal practice, the topic should be focused on a specific area of law. In a legal context, this concept could be taken to great extremes, for a business law firm could create a blog dedicated solely to bankruptcy litigation or creditor’s rights law.
The key is to understand the nature of the target audience and they type of content they find value in reading. Before launching any type of blog, take some time to absorb who and what the content will emphasize. Does the target audience appear large enough? Can valuable content be produced that will generate interest? Does the idea behind the blog offer sustainable value?
A general tip to remember before getting started is always create a blog with a purpose and only publish content that offers value.
Develop Goals for Your Blog
All blogs, both internal and external, should have a goal. One of the most common goals for business blogs is to attract relevant readers (with compelling content) and funnel those readers to the business’s website. This practice is known as content marketing, and it helps to establish credibility and trust in a business so the readers will react more positively when considering the company as a solution to their needs.
Another common goal for external business blogs centers on the practices of search engine optimization. The success of a SEO campaign often hinges on the popularity and credibility of a website. This is where an external business blog can help.
In SEO, links pointing to a website are like votes of popularity. A well optimized website with quality links directing to its webpages will often be recognized as popular to the search engines, and thus deserving of a higher ranking. Building links from an external blog is one of the easiest and highly effective techniques to generate “link popularity” for SEO and achieved greater rankings in the search engine results.
A blog for a business can also serve as a solid tool for branding and building more awareness in the market. This idea coincides with content marketing; however the difference is having less call to action and more interaction. Unlike marketing-focused blogs that seek to inform and direct readers to take action, blogs for branding can be fun retreats for Internet users while offering creative and enlightening content.
Blog On, Dude
While developing a blog for your business, don’t be afraid to exploit some creativity and enjoyment. If you are truly passionate about your profession, you will love managing your blog and sharing ideas and information with your readers. Just remember to build your blog with a purpose (and with goals,) and keep your content fresh, valuable, and focused on your niche.
How to Develop a Chiropractic Marketing Plan That Works!
Marketing Your Private Practice
Marketing is one of the most misunderstood and frustrating areas of practice development. Many doctors struggle with marketing and very few have an organized marketing action plan in place.
It is easy to see why marketing can be difficult. It is rare to find doctors who are effectively utilizing a practice development plan, and even fewer have a calendar of planned marketing events and procedures. Without careful planning and timing, your marketing may not unfold in a rational or effective way. Non-systematic, scattered marketing attempts are ineffective and yield very few results. This lack of success may lead doctors to conclude that attempts to market their practice will always be met with the same lackluster outcome, and may cause the doctor to think that marketing is an exercise in futility, or unnecessary.
If you want your practice marketing to succeed, you must ensure that your efforts are part of a larger strategic plan. There must be planning and foresight. Your marketing approach must be organized, relevant, and plainly visible to employees and patients alike. You must make an effort to create a linked series of marketing events. Marketing efforts must not only have individual impact, they must also have impact when considered as part of the larger plan.
Plan for Success
Before you begin planning your marketing strategy, you need to sit down and decide exactly what kind of practice you would like to have. Will you focus on occupational care? Chiropractic care during pregnancy? Sports Injury? Will you have a blended focus? Envision your ideal practice as you would like it to exist in five years.
Think about the types of patients you would like to treat. Who are you most comfortable treating? Unless you can clearly define and target your market, you will have considerable difficulty developing and communicating a message that prospective patients both understand and respond to. If you don’t know who your target audience is, how will they?
Before you begin actively working to reach your target market, take a look at your practice. Are your practice systems developed to the point that your entire team can process new patients in an organized, efficient manner? It is pointless to spend time, money and energy looking for your new patients, unless you will be able to process and care for them once they come to you for care.
Once you are absolutely sure that your practice will be able to effectively care for new clientele, you are ready to work on the next phase of your marketing plan development – figuring out how to reach your desired target market. Think again about the type of patient you would like to work with. Once you have the patient in mind, think about what types of marketing would be likely to reach and attract this kind of patient.
Perhaps you would like to have a significant sports injury component to your practice. Where might you find these patients? You might consider things such as speaking before the local PTO, putting on an injury prevention seminar for local coaches, sponsoring local teams, and purchasing advertising in the school newsletter and yearbook. Initially, you may simply need to show up and introduce yourself at local athletic events with business cards so people actually know who you are, where you are, and what you do.
Taking the time to thoughtfully consider each of these areas will help you to develop a marketing plan that is much more likely to deliver the results you desire.
Make the Time
Even the best marketing plan will not be effective if you don’t set aside dedicated time for implementation. Set aside a minimum of one hour per week where nothing else but calendar development and marketing implementation takes place. This time must be protected – it is non-cancelable and needs to be viewed as essential to practice development. Make sure that staff knows not to disturb you – no phone calls or interruptions should take place during this time.
Begin planning your marketing efforts. Brainstorm about marketing initiatives that make sense for your practice and target audience. Take a paper desk-size calendar and schedule the exact days and times when each step should be executed. Calendar only the items that you are sure you will be able to do completely and effectively, not halfway.
Plan your marketing so that it occurs more or less simultaneously, and not necessarily in a sequential manner. The reason for doing this related to the principle of massive action, which is often neglected in private practice marketing. This principle says that massive action equals massive results. In marketing, too many doctors try a haphazard step here or there. When they fail to produce the desired results, they become frustrated and actually abandon their marketing program. A much better way to approach marketing is to be sure that linked steps are performed simultaneously. You will be much happier with the end result approaching your marketing in this manner.
Creating a Loyal Following
An essential component of private practice marketing involves maintaining close contact with those who have utilized your services in the past, along with members of the community you may have met at civic events and social functions. Maintaining steady contact helps to ensure that all of these potential clients and referral sources translate into more patients for your thriving practice. Never forget that patients (and their families) who previously utilized your services are much more likely to not only refer their family and friends, but to actually see you again as well. Make them feel valued by staying in touch. Seek to build long-term relationships with every patient and potential patient you come into contact with.
Create a database where you can track each of these important people. In this day and age list maintenance is simple and can easily be handled by a trusted employee. There are hundreds of different database tools you can use to track your clientele, and there options available in every price range. You might also choose to work with a mailing house that can create and distribute newsletters and bulletins on your behalf. For example, you may decide that every month your list of coaches will receive a newsletter focused on preventing sports injury, including tips and ideas for making their lives easier. Your marketing database can be used not only to cost-effectively send out newsletters and promotions, but to inform your clients about practice changes such as hours, new partners, and more.
Each time you treat a new patient, find out how they arrived in your office. How did they find you? Where did they first hear of you? Who referred them? Enter this information into your database, so that you have a written record of new patient sources. This tracking is essential so that you know in the short term and in the long-term exactly where patients come from and which marketing efforts are producing the best results. Periodically analyze the results and adjust your marketing plans as needed.
You should only consider spending money on external marketing (such as extensive newspaper advertising) if you are sure that you have implemented procedures that will ensure you can stay in touch with existing patients and referral sources, and effectively track which of your marketing efforts is bringing in results.
The implementation of an organized marketing program is essential to the success of any private practice. It may seem like a daunting task at first, but once you have established it, it becomes much easier in succeeding years to maintain a thriving practice. You will have a strong foundation of loyal, repeat clients upon which to build. Paying attention to these simple principles will ultimately result in the development of the practice of your dreams.
Factors Affecting Marketing Strategy
Marketing strategy:
Marketing strategy consists of some valuable plans that integrate an organization’s marketing goals. The Proper combination of goals, policies, and action sequences makes the marketing strategies effective. The main aim of marketing strategy is to increase the sales and profits of any organization or company.
Marketing strategy is developed by considering the following factors:
Environment analysis and marketing research:
The observation of external factors that promote success or failure of a company is a most important marketing strategy. The external factors include economy, competition, atmosphere, transport system and solicitation of data to resolve special marketing issue.
Market selection:
For better sales of a product, market selection is significant. The amount of sales of a product depends on the location of the market, whether the market is situated in urban or rural areas; whether the market place is easily accessible for people.
Consumer analysis:
The consumer characteristics such as taste, choice and preference affect the product marketing. The consumer characteristic varies from man to man and location to location. So inspection of consumer characteristics, needs and purchase processes is also important.
Product planning (including foods, services, and ideas):
Product planning includes the development of existing product by changing of the composition, packaging system, product positions, brands and deletion of the old products.
Distribution planning:
The delivery system of the product to various markets, shopping malls and restaurants is also considered for marketing strategy. The distance from the production place to whole or retail seller, transportation system, physical distribution, allocation of goods, wholesaling detailing, inventory management and channel relations are reasonable factors for distribution planning.
Price planning:
Price of a product should be kept in tolerable range for all classes of people so that they can easily pay for the product. If the price of the product becomes very high, the consumer will not buy the product.
Communication Planning:
The communication planning may include the advertising about the product through different mass media, such as the television, radio, newspaper. The more a company publishes, the more it sells. At the recent time, online advertising is another media of publicity. By advertising the companies or organizations gets the chance of focusing their product’s good quality and urging the customers to buy their products.
Brand name:
Brand name of a company has a large effect on the consumer to make them buy their product. A company should select a nice and attractive family brand for its better publicity.
GABA: An Inexpensive, Natural, and Effective Way to Increase HGH
Suppose you can turn back the hands of time to 10 years ago. You would look younger, have more energy, and be slimmer. HGH (Human Growth Hormone) is a chemical produced in the pituitary gland of the brain. HGH is reported to decline starting at the age of 25. Some of the many benefits of increasing this hormone in the body are:
o Lose fat, gain muscle
o Increase energy level
o Enhance sexual performance
o Increase cardiac output
o Remove wrinkles
o Eliminate cellulite
o Increase memory retention
o Improve sleep quality
o Improve skin elasticity
o Increase exercise endurance
o Increase bone mass
HGH supplements can cost from $49.95 all the way up to several hundred dollars for a one month supply. Recently, an amino acid called GABA has been shown to help increase HGH when taken internally. You can enjoy the benefits of HGH without paying a high price.
What is GABA?
GABA (Gamma aminobutyric acid) is a gamma neurotransmitter (A neurotransmitter is a substance that transmits nerve impulses across a synapse. A synapse is a region where nerve impulses are transmitted across axon terminals.).
It’s in high concentration in the hypothalamus, so it plays a significant role in hypothalamic-pituitary function. The pituitary gland is the master endocrine gland affecting all hormonal functions of the body including Growth Hormone.
A study from the First Medical Clinic at the University of Milan in Milan, Italy showed “In all of the 19 subjects studied, compared with 18 controls, plasma growth hormone levels were significantly increased (above 5 mg/ml) by acute oral administration of 5 g of GABA “
The hypothalamus is a region of the posterior section of the brain and is the regulating center for visceral (instinctive) Functions such as sleep cycles, body temperature, and the activity of the pituitary gland.
There have been literally hundreds of clinical studies on GABA and numerous studies on GABA’s ability to elevate growth hormone levels.
This study showed over a 5 1/2 fold increase in plasma growth hormone levels 90 minutes after GABA administration. That is a significant increase unmatched by any other nutritional means.
GABA’s growth hormone elevating effects is said to rival that of potent pharmaceutical compounds.
Maximum Results
To benefit from GABA’s ability to increase growth hormone levels and fat burning capabilities, you can start by taking 3-5 mg per day. HGH is released within 90 minutes of falling asleep so if GABA is being used for fat loss it should be taken immediately before bed. Taking GABA before bedtime will also help improve sleep cycles leading to more restful and also has a calming affect. If GABA is being used for it’s calming properties or any of it’s other positive benefits it may be taken anytime.
The powdered form of GABA is ideal since it will be absorbed in the quickest amount of time. Mix the powder in 8 ounces of water or juice. This dosage should be taken at night, 30 minutes before bedtime.
Where can you purchase GABA?
You can find GABA at your local health food store or vitamin store. Be sure to purchase the powdered form fro immediate absorption. You may have also seen the ads that are popping up all over the internet for a product called Dream Shape (http://www.cara2.com). This product is 100% pure GABA powder. They offer a free 2 week trial size of Dream Shape. If you decide to continue with the product, then they will send you a month supply every month and charge you $29.95 each month.
You can also get high quality 100% GABA powder at a discount supplement store online. Afforedable Supplements (http://www.afforedable-supplements.com) online store carries several name brand 100% GABA powders at a substantial discount. Their prices range from $13.95 – 16.95 per 1 month supply.
GABA is a great addition to any weight loss and diet program. The added benefit of the anti-aging affects of increased HGH levels is a definite plus.
Kevin Durant scores just 16 points as Nets fall into 0-3 series hole with 109-103 loss to Celtics
The Diligence of a Good Father of a Family
Vital Issues to Consider Before Filing a Wrongful Death Claim
Layshia Clarendon has emerged as veteran leader for Lynx
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
