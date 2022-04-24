News
TRAFFIC PLAN & ADVISORY FOR 25-04-2022
TRAFFIC POLICE HEADQUARTERS, J&K, JAMMU/SRINAGAR*
*ATTENTION*
1. *There shall be no traffic movement on every Friday on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from either side in view of maintenance/repairing on Zoji La axis.*
2. *Restriction on Dhar Road for HMVs with more than 10 tyres*
HMVs with only 06 and 10 tyres shall be allowed to ply through Dhar road.
*Tomorrow on 25-04-2022, subject to fair weather and better road condition *LMVs(Passenger)/private Cars* shall be allowed *from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44)* viz *Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa* . *TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban* before releasing the traffic.
*CUT OFF TIMING:*
*LMVs/private Cars from Nagrota (Jammu) at 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs,*
*from Jakheni (Udhampur) at 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs* &
*from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs* (subject to change depending on road condition)
*No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.*
*HMVs/Load Carriers*
Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on NH-44. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
*SFs Convoy Movement*
Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. *They may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu* after confirming the status of NHW.
*SSG ROAD*
Subject to fair weather and good road condition, vehicular movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road *shall be allowed from both side viz Srinagar towards Kargil and vice-versa. LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Minamarg at 0600 hrs. upto 1000 hrs. and LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Sonamarg at 1600 hrs. Upto 1800 hrs*
No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing
*MUGHAL ROAD/KISHTWAR-SINTHAN ROAD*
Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road closed for vehicular movement by the Administration in view of snow accumulation .
*ADVISORY*
People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-
• Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732)
• Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396)
• Ramban (9419993745) • Udhampur (8491928625)
• PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) for status of Sinthan Road
Macron vs Le Pen in French presidential election runoff
By JOHN LEICESTER
PARIS (AP) — From bucolic villages to humming cities, French voters were choosing Sunday between two radically different sets of plans for the future of France, with President Emmanuel Macron offering continuity if he is reelected for a second term and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen pledging seismic change for the country and its outlook on the world amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The biggest unknown was how voters who backed neither of the two candidates in round one of the election two weeks ago will vote this time — or even if they will vote at all. The second round is a winner-take-all runoff between the two familiar rivals who also faced each other in 2017. With three hours before the last voting stations closed, turnout was 63% — down two points compared with the same time five years ago.
Many voters have found the rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Macron was an unknown factor, having never previously held elected office. Leftist voters — unable to identify with either the centrist president or Le Pen’s fiercely nationalist platform — were agonizing with the choice on Sunday. Some trooped reluctantly to polling stations solely to stop Le Pen, casting joyless votes for Macron.
“It was the least worst choice,” said Stephanie David, a transport logistics worker who backed a communist candidate in round one.
It was an impossible choice for retiree Jean-Pierre Roux. Having also voted communist in round one, he dropped an empty envelope into the ballot box on Sunday, repelled both by Le Pen’s politics and the persona of Macron.
“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” Roux said.
Seeking to become France’s first president in 20 years to win reelection, Macron, 44, went into the vote with a sizeable lead in polls but unable to guarantee victory from a fractured, anxious and tired electorate. The war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic battered Macron’s first term, as did months of violent protests against his economic policies.
The upheavals created fertile ground for Le Pen, who is making her third attempt to become France’s first woman president. Campaigning hard on cost-of-living issues, she made deep inroads among blue-collar voters, in disaffected rural communities and former industrial centers.
Even if the 53-year-old stops short of the presidential Elysee Palace, a high score Sunday would still be a victory of sorts for the far right. Macron beat Le Pen handily in 2017 — 66% to 34% — but the result is expected to be closer this time.
So close that some felt compelled to turn out to block her ascent.
Marian Arbre, voting in Paris, cast his ballot for Macron “to avoid a government that finds itself with fascists, racists.”
“There’s a real risk,” the 29-year-old fretted.
As the only nuclear-armed power in the European Union, the outcome in France was being watched across the 27-nation bloc, which — with Russia’s war in Ukraine — is grappling with its worst security crisis since World War II. France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine. Le Pen’s ties to Russia became an issue during the campaign, raising questions as to how she would deal with the Kremlin if elected.
Nearly 49 million voters are eligible to cast ballots. Early results are expected Sunday night.
Le Pen voted in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, in France’s struggling former industrial heartland.
“I am serene,” she said. “I have confidence in the French.”
Macron voted in the resort town of Le Touquet on the English Channel and cast his ballot with a wink for the cameras.
Appealing to working-class voters struggling with surging prices, Le Pen has vowed that bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected.
She argued that Macron’s presidency left the country deeply divided, pointing to the yellow vest protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macron sought to appeal to voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, especially because of Le Pen’s proposed policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits.
Macron also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments to trawl for young voters who backed candidates on the left in round one but were often ambivalent at best, sickened at worst, about the second-round match-up. Macron said his next prime minister would be put in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.
Le Pen, once considered a climate-change skeptic, wants to scrap subsidies for renewable energies. She has vowed to dismantle wind farms and invest in nuclear and hydro energy.
Associated Press journalists Thomas Adamson and Elaine Ganley in Paris, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed.
Man shot and killed in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot
ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north county. Police say a man was fatally shot.
At around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at the Hazelwood Central High School on New Halls Ferry Road. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim is not a student and the shooting does not appear to be related to the school in any way.
This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Hawks’ John Collins: ‘Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball’
John Collins entered this Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series against the Miami Heat hurting, as he dealt with finger and foot injuries. The Atlanta Hawks forward said he continues to find the experience painful.
“The first three games, I’ve been in a lot of pain, man,” he said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 at State Farm Arena. “I guess, to be frank, the Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball.
“So I’ve seriously been having to try to take a little bit extra measure to just try to take care of my body. Be that as it is, it’s the playoffs. So not complaining, but it’s real. So, got to get ready to do it again.”
The West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman product said the Heat’s tactics also had him coming to the aid of second-year Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu in Friday night’s Atlanta Game 3 victory.
During the break between the third and fourth quarters, as Hawks coach Nate McMillan handled his televised interview, Collins and Atlanta assistant Chris Jent addresses the referees on behalf of Okongwu.
“The Heat were holding Onyeka as he was trying to jump in the air,” Collins said. “We were trying to explain to the official, I forgot who it was at the time, ‘that’s illegal.’
“You can’t do that, when somebody’s jumping, with two hands, and gets grabbed by the waist, that’s a foul. And again, kind of upset.”
Collins said he ultimately let it go, but then addressed it the following day at practice.
“I hate to see that type of stuff,” he said. “Somebody jumping in the air, I feel like that should be an easy one. But it is what it is.”
Missed calls
The NBA’s officiating report for Friday night’s 111-110 Heat loss cited a pair of late uncalled Hawks defensive 3-second violations, each of which should have resulted in a Heat free throw being awarded.
The first came with 56.6 seconds to play, on the sequence that featured a P.J. Tucker 3-pointer that put the Heat up 110-109, with the officiating report ruling that Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, “is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent.”
Even more significant was a similar non-call on Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter with that same score with 15.6 seconds to play. On that play, Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed a jump shot, with the Hawks’ Trae Young then converting in transition to close out the scoring.
Had the call been made on Huerter, the Hawks likely would have been forced to foul the Heat, potentially down two at that stage (after what should have been a technical free throw).
Optimistic outlook
Heat center Bam Adebayo said he is confident that Kyle Lowry will traverse his hamstring issue as expediently as possible.
“I feel like he’s going to bounce back,” Adebayo said. “He’s one of those dudes who knows how to take care of his body, he knows himself and his body. So it wouldn’t shock me if he’s back out here soon.”
Adebayo said Lowry remains a valuable influence to fill-in point guard Gabe Vincent.
“Vincent has grown throughout this whole season, especially having Kyle in his ear,” Adebayo said. “It’s made him a point guard, better player. I’m excited for Vincent. This is his moment and he’ll embrace it.
“He’s become our second-best point guard on the team. In that regard, we just take K-Low’s responsibility and just hand it to Vincent. I feel like he’s very prepared for that.”
