Ugly scene at Stadium as Yankees fan throw stuff at Guardians outfielders after walk-off win
What should have been a joyous celebration after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit quickly became an ugly scene at Yankee Stadium.
Fans in the right field seats responded to the game-winning hit by flinging garbage on to the field in the general vicinity of Cleveland’s outfielders.
The incident was brewing from the previous batter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s deep fly ball to left field made Steven Kwan crash forcefully into the wall, which left him directly underneath the vitriolic fans, who presumably screamed typical New York pleasantries at him.
Whatever was said, it caused center fielder Myles Straw to leap on to the wall and confront the fans face-to-face. It was an admirable display of defending a teammate, but the incredibly visible gesture seemed to only rile up the crowd more.
Once the winning run crossed the plate for the Yankees, all bets were off, and the more unruly fans let loose. The Yankees then had to go from mobbing Torres to pleading with their fans to stop hurtling garbage on the field.
All part of the job description when you play for the Yankees.
Gleyber Torres hits walk-off single as Yankees rally past Cleveland Guardians, 5-4
What started as a slow burn on Saturday at Yankee Stadium ended in a full-on boil.
The Yankees’ 5-4 win was initially humming along at a nice pace, devoid of many memorable highlights, until the writers seemingly packed all the action into the final few scenes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s game-tying double with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth set off a frenzy. Gleyber Torres’ ensuing walk-off single turned the stadium into an absolute zoo.
After a scoreless first four innings, the Yankees and Guardians traded blows from the seventh inning on, ending in a win for the home team that looked improbable toward the end, and which also led to some despicable behavior from fans celebrating the win by raining garbage on the Cleveland outfield.
It was evident from the jump that this would be an offensively challenged game. Cal Quantrill’s cutter and four-seam fastball gave the Yankees fits all afternoon. Like his counterpart on Saturday, Quantrill did not light the radar gun up, but he showed great understanding of pitching. While he mixed the cutter, four seamer and sinker masterfully, Nestor Cortes baffled Cleveland’s lineup with his own unique blend.
Through the first four innings, Cortes faced the minimum number of hitters, using a tidy double play to get around a second-inning walk. The fourth inning was a perfect glimpse into how Cortes has endeared himself to the notoriously hard-to-please Yankee fan base. His chaotic, diving play to tag first base on a 3-1 putout showcased the hard-nosed, win-at-all-costs mentality that he shares with the Bleacher Creatures. Then, with Jose Ramirez in the box, Cortes broke out one of his signature ballerina moves. The stop and start, twist and turn operation worked on the three-time All-Star, who swung right through a 91 mph Nestor ball at the top of the zone.
His no-hitter was still intact in the fifth, but after Amed Rosario’s second free pass of the day, the sixth hitter in Cleveland’s order put a stop to all no-hitter talk. Josh Naylor scooped a 1-1 slider into the seats in right center field, deleting the no-no and shutout in one fell swoop while simultaneously putting Cleveland ahead.
The Yankees’ threw their counterpunch immediately afterward, though. In their half of the fifth inning, the men in pinstripes were visited by the small ball fairy. The Yankees tied the game without an extra base hit. A walk, two singles and Kyle Higashioka’s sac fly matched the damage inflicted by Naylor’s home run. The second of those singles came off the bat of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Hawaiian shortstop 12 hits in his last nine games.
Josh Donaldon’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh looked like it would stand up as the game winner, especially with the back end of the Yankees’ bullpen resembling a pack of wolverines. But Chad Green’s payoff pitch to light-hitting catcher Austin Hedges in the bottom of the eighth surprisingly went over the left field wall, giving the Cleveland backstop a two-run homer, rather than the strikeout Green was searching for.
Thankfully for Green, the bottom of the Yankees’ order came through when the team needed them most, and now the squad can go for a sweep on Sunday.
13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college
A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor’s degree from college — with a major in physics and a minor in math.
Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
“I have an incredible passion for physics,” he said. “It’s been one of my favorite things to do.”
Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3. Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.
“People who hear Elliott’s story say he doesn’t get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast,” Michelle said. “He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building.”
Besides being on the verge of graduating, he has been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program. Now his parents are trying to figure out how to pay for it.
“We’re just trying to explore all our options, and coming up with dead ends,” Michelle said. “Trying to apply for any scholarships, fellowships, grants, and we have not been successful.”
St. Paul Farmers’ Market opens with vendors, shoppers, music and more
The St. Paul Farmers’ Market in Lowertown kicked off its spring-summer market season Saturday with samples, entertainment and more.
The market operates 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
In addition to the weekend market near Union Depot, the St. Paul Farmers’ Market operates 19 neighborhood markets across the Twin Cities.
Info: www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
