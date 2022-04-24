News
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
By DAVID KEYTON and YESICA FISCH
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, announced he would meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and with the U.S. secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. The White House declined comment.
Speaking in a news conference, Zelenskyy gave little detail about logistics of the encounter but said he expected concrete results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”
The reported assault on the steel plant on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of the shattered city except for the Azovstal plant, and as Russian forces pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Elsewhere in the country, a 3-month-old baby was among six people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials said.
“The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Zelenskyy said. “They are just bastards. … I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”
The fate of the Ukrainians in the sprawling and beseiged seaside steel mill in Mariupol wasn’t immediately clear; earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.
“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”
Russia said it took control of several villages elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses. Russian attacks also struck populated areas.
Associated Press journalists observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov said three people were killed. In the Luhansk area of the Donbas, Gov. Serhiy Haidai said six people died during the shelling of a village, Gorskoi.
In Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas, AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at a hospital, one of them mortally wounded. Nearby, a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest blessed them with holy water on Holy Saturday.
While British officials said Russian forces had not gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war’s disruption and threat to the entire country.
Mariupol has been a key Russian objective since the invasion began Feb. 24 and has taken on outsize importance in the war. Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin.
It would deprive Ukrainian of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014. Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donbas.
An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said Russian forces resumed airstrikes on the Azovstal plant and were also trying to storm it, in an apparent reversal of tactics. Two days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had given an order not to send troops in but instead to blockade the plant.
Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with civilians sheltering in its underground tunnels.
Earlier Saturday the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released the video of around two dozen women and children. Its contents could not be independently verified, but if authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians trapped underground there.
The video shows soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl says she and her relatives “haven’t seen neither the sky nor the sun” since they left home Feb. 27.
The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told AP the video was shot Thursday. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed by far-right activists in 2014 at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and has elicited criticism for some of its tactics.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.
Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be two recently excavated mass grave sites next to cemeteries in two towns near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there. The Kremlin has not commented on the images.
Yet another attempt to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol failed Saturday. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Russian forces did not allow Ukrainian-organized buses to take residents to Zaporizhzhia, a city 227 kilometers (141 miles) to the northwest.
“At 11 o’clock, at least 200 Mariupol residents gathered near the Port City shopping center, waiting for evacuation,” Andryushchenko posted on the Telegram messaging app. “The Russian military drove up to the Mariupol residents and ordered them to disperse, because now there will be shelling.”
At the same time, he said, Russian buses assembled about 200 meters (yards) away. Residents who boarded those were told they were being taken to separatist-occupied territory and not allowed to disembark, Andryushchenko said. His account could not be independently verified.
In the attack on Odesa, Russian troops fired at least six missiles, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko said via Telegram. “Residential buildings were hit. It is already known about one victim. He burned in his car in a courtyard of one of the buildings.”
Zelenskyy’s news conference was held in a Kyiv subway station, where he paused at one point as a train noisily passed through. The subway system, which includes the world’s deepest station, attracted widespread attention early in the war when hordes of people took shelter there, fearing the city center would be bombed.
Regarding the expected visit Sunday by U.S. officials, Zelenskyy said: “I believe that we will be able to get agreements from the United States or part of that package on arming Ukraine which we agreed on earlier. Besides, we have strategic questions about security guarantees, which it is time to discuss in detail, because the United States will be one of those leaders of security countries for our state.”
Also Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked with Zelenskyy and promised more drones, vehicles and anti-tank missiles.
___
Fisch reported from Sloviansk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Wild’s Kevin Fiala wanted to become a more complete player. It shows.
Since the trade in February of 2019 that brought Kevin Fiala to the Wild from Nashville for Mikael Granlund, Fiala’s return visits to Bridgestone Arena have been met with “he used to be one of us” glances from the Smashville faithful.
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
When Fiala steps onto the ice Sunday night, Predators fans — not to mention the front office — will be staring at the one who got away.
The trade of two former first-round draft picks featured a pair of offensive talents who needed a change of scenery. For the longest while, as both players failed to gain any real traction in their new homes, who got the better of the deal was open to debate. It’s not anymore.
Fiala has catapulted into the upper echelon of NHL forwards with a breakout season that cannot be defined by his offensive prowess alone. Through his own hard work and the patience of Wild coaches and personnel, the 25-year-old left winger is making his mark in all facets of the game.
His offensive production stands out, as evidenced by his team-record five assists in Friday night’s win over Seattle that gave him 82 points on the season (32 goals, 50 assists). But not to be overlooked are the great strides he has made defensively.
Plus-minus doesn’t tell the whole story, but Fiala finished each of his first three seasons with the Wild as a minus player. This season he is plus-24. His defense has improved enough that coach Dean Evason has utilized him as a penalty killer.
Fiala traces the drastic change to a concerted effort on his part — starting last season — to be more of a complete player.
“When I came in the league I was very young,” said the native of Switzerland. “Coaches didn’t really trust me in the end of games. And it’s not very fun to sit on the bench, you know, when you’re leading, and when the team maybe doesn’t need any goalie anymore; and you’re sitting on the bench. So the main goal was I want to play in any situations.
“To get more reliable. And be more of a team player as well. In the end, when we don’t need any goals, I don’t need to do extra something offensively. Just do the job.”
Frustrating times of recent years clearly came to mind for Evason when asked about Fiala’s turn for the better.
“The number of talks we’ve had with Kevin,” he began. “You just hope that players figure it out not only for themselves, but for us as a group. It’s a process, and we’ve been through a lot. He’s been through a lot with us.”
Teammate Joel Eriksson Ek is among those who have witnessed the transformation.
“When he came here, he maybe wanted to only play offense and force plays,” Eriksson Ek said. “And he took so many steps — and big steps — to know when to make plays and when to be smart with the puck, and it’s just made him an even better player.”
Kirill Kaprizov became the first Wild player to reach 100 points Friday night and will finish the season shattering Marian Gaborik’s team record for points in a season that stood at 83. Fiala is two points away from surpassing Gaborik’s mark. He takes a nine-game point-scoring streak into Sunday’s game, during which he has amassed nine goals and 12 assists.
“Very proud and feel honored to maybe break that record,” Fiala said. “It’s a lot of points. If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming. The longer I play, the more I understand, you know, that it’s a process, too.”
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
News
Ugly scene at Stadium as ‘classless’ Yankees fan throw stuff at Guardians outfielders after walk-off win
What should have been a joyous celebration after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit quickly became an ugly scene at Yankee Stadium, leading Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw to say the Yankee faithful are “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”
Fans in the right field seats responded to the game-winning hit by flinging garbage onto the field in the general vicinity of Cleveland’s outfielders.
“Obviously, there’s no place for throwing stuff on the field,” Yankee manager Aaron Boone said. “We certainly don’t want to put anyone in danger. We love the intensity, but you can’t be throwing stuff onto the field.”
The incident was brewing from the previous batter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s deep fly ball to left field made Steven Kwan crash forcefully into the wall, which left him directly underneath the vitriolic fans, who presumably screamed typical New York pleasantries at him.
Whatever was said, it caused Straw to leap onto the wall and confront the fans face-to-face. It was an admirable display of defending a teammate, but the incredibly visible move seemed to only rile up the crowd more.
“Kwan is the nicest guy on the planet,” Straw told reporters in the Cleveland clubhouse. “That’s my teammate, that’s my brother, and some of the stuff that was said to him, for me, wasn’t going to fly. My emotions got to me a bit. But a guy went headfirst into a hard wall. If I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing.”
The Yankees themselves were quick to denounce their fans’ actions on Saturday.
“That can’t happen,” said Kiner-Falefa. “I love the atmosphere, I love the fans, I love everything about them. But we win with class. That’s something that this organization is about. We’ll fix it next time, I hope.”
“We have amazing fans, but we want to respect the opponent,” Torres added. “That can’t happen again.”
Once the winning run crossed the plate for the Yankees, all bets were off, and the more unruly fans let loose. The Yankees then had to go from mobbing Torres to pleading with their fans to stop hurtling garbage on the field.
“Beer cans,” right fielder Oscar Mercado said when asked what was thrown in his direction. “They came close. One came right at my face and I caught it. They still had beer inside. You can celebrate and chirp all you want during the game but don’t try to get people hurt. That’s not how things work. We’re human beings as well. I personally am not going to sit there and allow them to throw stuff at me.”
Mercado had to be stopped by his teammates from approaching the Yankee fans, and eventually Yankee superstars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (who were not made available for comment) went out there and gestured at everyone to cut it out.
All part of the job description when you play for the Yankees.
()
News
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez exits Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring soreness
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited with right hamstring soreness after trying to beat a throw to first base in the second inning Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games.
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
The Sox already are missing starting center fielder Luis Robert (groin strain) in this series. Robert suffered the injury Thursday in Cleveland. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful Robert will return Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Starting right fielder AJ Pollock returned from the injured list (strained right hamstring) Friday.
()
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
Rhetorical Devices in the Inaugural Address of John F. Kennedy
Wild’s Kevin Fiala wanted to become a more complete player. It shows.
Ugly scene at Stadium as ‘classless’ Yankees fan throw stuff at Guardians outfielders after walk-off win
How to Find the Best Coverage and Savings of Dental Insurance
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez exits Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring soreness
Playoffs again a struggle for Heat’s Adebayo, with 28 points through three games; Hawks’ Capela upgraded
Heavy smoke coming from Troy, Illinois mulch plant fire
All You Need to Know About Auto Insurance
The "New" Physician Enterprise – Leveraging Technology to Enable the Cash Medical Practice
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations