Finance
Vital Issues to Consider Before Filing a Wrongful Death Claim
Wrongful death occurs when a person’s reckless or negligent actions result in the death of another person. It can be an instant or immediate death; or it can be a delayed outcome of an accident. It may also be intentional or unintended.
In most cases, a claim for damages may be pursued by the decedent’s family members (surviving relatives of the deceased victim) against the culprit in the case.
Typically, wrongful death cases may arise as a result of personal injury accidents such as: auto accidents, workplace accidents, construction site accidents, medical malpractice, “mesothelioma”, dangerous or defective products or drugs, or any other accidents from similar causes.
Because there are no wrongful death provisions under the common law, many states have adopted their own statutes to address the issue. In Los Angeles, for example, lawsuits and claims involving such cases are governed by the state law on personal injury and wrongful death.
In order to better understand how to pursue a claim in a wrongful death incident, you must consider the following important issues regarding the statute and its application:
1. Statute of Limitations – The state law only allows a person two years to file a claim against a private person, businesses and corporations.
Under California law, the limitations period commences once an injury victim has suspicion of wrongdoing with knowledge of the harm and its cause. When this happens, a complaint must be filed within two years.
2. Standing Requirements – A wrongful death claim may be filed under the following conditions:
a. Only the heirs or the dependents of the deceased victim may file the claim
b. Only one lawsuit or joint cause of action must be maintained
3. Special Rules – Special rules regarding the statute of limitations apply against public entities such as county, city, state, and a host of ‘districts,’ like ‘irrigation district’, ‘fire district’, etc. The time limit for children against public entities is one year.
However, all claimants, including children, must file an administrative claim against the public entity within six months of injury or death. Claimants are allowed an additional six months to file a late claim.
4. Delayed Discovery Rule – Under the law, wrongful death claims must be filed within the two-year limitation period. This means that the statutory clock starts as soon as the plaintiff has knowledge of an injury.
However, in cases when a victim discovers an injury beyond the time set to file a claim, the delayed discovery doctrine will apply. According to the state discovery rule, “the accrual date of a cause of action is delayed until the plaintiff is aware of her injury and its negligent cause.”
5. According to the statute, a wrongful death is distinguished from a “survival action,” as ‘a claim made by the administrator of the estate of the deceased (or if no estate by the successor in interest of the deceased) for economic losses and punitive damages on behalf of the deceased, but excludes any claim for the decedent’s emotional distress or general damages, which expire upon death’.
6. Grief damages are not recoverable.
7. Unlike in some states, punitive damages may be awarded to the victim’s estate under the California law.
Pursuing a wrongful death claim in Los Angeles may require knowledge and experience in the various issues related to these cases. In this respect, you will need the skills of a Los Angeles wrongful death lawyer who specializes in handling cases of similar nature to help you obtain the maximum recovery available for your claim.
For immediate assistance in filing your wrongful death claim, log on to our expert Los Angeles personal injury lawyers website and learn how to avail our free case evaluation services.
Finance
Bicycle Accidents in Texas
With the massive number of cars on roads that are straining to provide adequate space for drivers, riding a bicycle in Texas can be a difficult and dangerous proposition. Even so, the benefits of a bike outweigh the negatives when you consider its environmental friendliness and the positive effect it can have on your overall health and well-being.
Unfortunately, even a socially responsible act like riding a bicycle can lead to disastrous consequences, depending on who you are sharing the road with. In fact, a prior study conducted by the Bicycle Almanac stated that as many as 92 percent of all accidents involving both an automobile and a bicycle are the fault of the driver and not the cyclist.
In light of these alarming statistics, it is important that you know what your options are if you are ever involved in an accident due to the negligence of another while riding your bicycle. This will enable you to approach the impending legal situation in the most productive and timely manner, giving you a greater chance of receiving the compensation you deserve for the pain and suffering you sustained.
Elements of a Bicycle Lawsuit
After being involved in a bicycle accident, there are many reasons why a lawsuit may become the next logical step, such as if the offending party hit you but did not stop, if they dispute the fact that they were negligent, if the insurance company refuses to pay for all of your injuries and medical bills, etc. If any of these situations presents itself you may be eligible for financial compensation (also called damages). However, keep in mind that even though you may be eligible to receive damages, it is still your responsibility and that of your attorney to prove the offending party was at-fault.
There are many different situations and scenarios in which you can be injured while on a bicycle due to an accident caused by the negligence of another. Some of the most common in the state of Texas include:
• Failure to Yield
• Aggressive Passing
• Failure to Stop (red light or stop sign)
• Traffic Congestion
• Reckless Driving
• Speeding / Failure to Control Speed
• Driver Distraction
• Failure to See Bicycle
• Drunk Driving
• Turning into Cyclist
The State of Texas follows what is called “comparative negligence.” The Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code §33.001 states that a claimant (the injured party) may not recover damages if his or her percentage of responsibility is greater than 50%. Section 33.013 goes on to say that if the percentage of responsibility attributable to the defendant with respect to a cause of action in greater than 50%, then the injured party is eligible to file suit. This is beneficial to the plaintiff because if Texas followed what is called “contributory negligence”, the injured party could not sue if they were even 1% responsible for the accident.
Comparative negligence is an interesting concept, because the amount of damages awarded is reduced by the percentage of the plaintiff’s fault in the bicycle accident. This means you can be partially at-fault and still sue, though your potential damages would be less than if the defendant was fully responsible for the accident.
In Texas, the plaintiff and his/her personal injury attorney must prove the following by a preponderance of evidence (51%):
•That the negligent driver owed the injured bicyclist a duty to act with reasonable care when operating his/her vehicle, which is a general duty imposed on all drivers in Texas.
•That the negligent driver breached this duty by failing to act with reasonable care when operating the vehicle, such as by using their phone while driving, driving while distracted or driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
•That the negligent driver’s conduct was the actual and proximate cause of the bicyclist’s injuries.
•That the bicyclist suffered some form of injury from the negligent driver’s conduct that can be compensated in the form of monetary damages.
Understanding these elements of proof in a Texas bicycle accident lawsuit will give you the ability to approach this stressful and complex situation in the most effective manner possible.
Finance
Car Insurance Rate Comparisons – How to Get the Cheapest
Car insurance rates can vary hundreds of dollars from one company to another, even for the same coverage. When it’s time to buy car insurance, you can save money by taking a little time to compare car insurance rates so you know you’re getting the cheapest rate.
Compare Car Insurance Rates Easily on the Internet
The fastest and easiest way to compare car insurance rates is to visit an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from numerous A-rated insurance companies.
When you visit a comparison site, you’ll enter your vehicle and driving information on one form. You’ll then receive fast quotes from a variety of companies which you can compare then choose the best one.
On the better insurance comparison websites you can even chat online with insurance professionals and get answers to all your car insurance questions. (See link below.)
Choosing a Company
Once you have your car insurance quotes you need to choose an auto insurance company. You may wonder if the quotes you receive from an insurance comparison website are accurate. Rest assured, these quotes are as accurate as any you’d get by calling your local insurance agent.
You may also wonder whether the quotes are with reliable companies. Insurance comparison websites only give you quotes from A-rated insurance companies. To further check the reliability of the companies, you can:
* Check the company’s website to see if it is informative and helpful.
* Check your state’s Department of Insurance website to see how many complaints customers have placed against each insurance company.
* Check the ratings for each insurance company with J.D. Power and Associates (jdpower.com), and A.M. Best (ambest.com).
By taking these extra steps, you’ll know you’re choosing the best car insurance company with the cheapest rate available.
Finance
Online Auto Insurance – How to Get Affordable Auto Insurance by Going Online
If you are like me and many others these days you are barely getting through each month to make ends meet financially which means that you are looking for ways to save money on the bare essentials. Car insurance these days is one of those essentials that you really need, but the problem here is that most car insurance companies have raised their rates during times that the standard of living has come down. In other words, its more expensive today to get insured on your vehicle then it has ever been before.
I found a way to save 35% on my car insurance rates which I did by simply doing a little bit of research online. I started searching Google and I found something called a car insurance comparison site. These are sites that specialize in finding you check online auto insurance at greatly reduced discounted rates over regular policy prices. These are some of the most affordable auto insurance policies because they skip the middle man (pushy salesmen) to give you 5 of the most affordable auto insurance rates anywhere. When you visit their website they will usually ask you to fill out a very short form with some very basic info, and in a few minutes you will receive 5 legitimate online car insurance quotes from the leading brand name auto insurance companies in America.
Most of the big companies like Geico and the others also have agreements with these sites because it really helps them save on expenses getting leads online. They will then in turn pass on those savings to you. They will give you as much as 40% off your current auto insurance rates. This is really the best method that hundreds of thousands of people use to get affordable car insurance. The best part of these car insurance comparison sites is that they are a totally free service, so they do not cost you a thing.
Vital Issues to Consider Before Filing a Wrongful Death Claim
Layshia Clarendon has emerged as veteran leader for Lynx
Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Bicycle Accidents in Texas
Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season: ‘It’s obviously a blow’
Car Insurance Rate Comparisons – How to Get the Cheapest
65-year-old woman killed in I-270 crash Saturday
Suspect charged in a fiery crash that injured a mom and her toddler
Online Auto Insurance – How to Get Affordable Auto Insurance by Going Online
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations