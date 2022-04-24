News
When John Means returns, the Orioles rotation around him will be different — and better — than the one he leaves | ANALYSIS
Across four paragraphs, white text on a black background posted to Twitter, the gut-wrenching reality settled in regarding what began as forearm tightness and ended as season-ending Tommy John surgery. That’s what Orioles ace John Means posted Saturday afternoon, confirming the worst-case scenario with a succinct update on his impending elbow reconstruction surgery.
Means finds his season derailed before it had barely begun. He had thrown just eight innings, departing his second start of the season after four innings and 51 pitches as a precaution. Over the next few days, what Means initially described as forearm tightness upgraded to a 10-day and then 60-day injured list designation. It went from tightness to an elbow strain to an elbow sprain.
The elbow reconstruction surgery leaves the left-hander staring down at least a year-long recovery.
At the end of that four-paragraph update, however, was a glimpse toward the future. “I’ll be back,” Means wrote. And he will be, because Tommy John surgery — while involving an arduous comeback — isn’t the career-threatening operation it once was.
When Means returns at some point in 2023, the rotation and team he left this season will most likely look much different. He’ll come back as the leading man in an up-and-coming rotation, one boasting three top prospects due to make their major league debuts and another left-hander — Bruce Zimmermann — who has been lights out to begin this season.
So while the injury is a major setback for a pitcher who aimed to reach 200 innings this season, the long-term outlook isn’t as bleak. The 2022 Orioles aren’t in win-now mode. But as the prospects begin to arrive and Means returns to health, perhaps 2023 will feature a different mentality, with a once-again healthy Means at the forefront.
“I’m obviously disappointed,” Means wrote, “but more motivated than ever.”
When Means first sustained the injury, manager Brandon Hyde said the loss of the team’s ace wouldn’t accelerate the promotions of any prospects. But three pitchers should soon find their way to the big leagues — and if all goes according to plan, they should stick in the rotation going forward.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top pitching prospect, could arrive by midsummer. He’s blown his way through Triple-A lineups, allowing two runs with a 0.49 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings. Following him is left-hander DL Hall, the No. 3 prospect in Baltimore’s farm system, according to Baseball America, and right-hander Kyle Bradish (No. 9).
The Orioles have placed much of their future on those three arms. Hall remains on the development list as the organization slows his recovery from a stress reaction in his left elbow last season. Bradish has largely matched Rodriguez’s production at Triple-A Norfolk, conceding two earned runs in 15 innings.
“We’re not going to rush prospects,” Hyde told reporters in Los Angeles. “We’re going to do what’s right for them. We’re throwing the ball right now extremely well as a staff. Since John has been out, different guys have stepped up and we have to continue to do that.”
Zimmermann figures to be a fixture in the rotation moving forward, taking a step forward this season. The southpaw, with a changeup-heavy arsenal akin to Means’, became the first Orioles starter since Jim Palmer in 1978 to begin the season with at least 14 scoreless innings.
Adding Means to that group of four would set up a rotation that seems — at least on paper — capable of competing in the American League East. Means remains under team control through the 2024 season, when he becomes free-agent eligible.
There are few certainties in baseball. Recoveries from Tommy John surgery are smoother than they once were but aren’t without hiccups. And the development of prospects has unexpected twists involved, too.
There’s plenty to take away from that four-paragraph statement Means posted to Twitter. The multiple MRIs confirming the need for Tommy John surgery. The disappointment of a season lost so early. But focusing on that last line — “I’ll be back” — is a salve of sorts to the burn Means’ prognosis leaves on the 2022 campaign.
It’ll take a year, but the rotation Means will rejoin could be much better than the one left in his wake. And that’s a glimmer of hope on which to cling tightly.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here
Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here
The J&K Services Selection Board convened 2013t Board meeting under the chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Jahangir,JKAS, Chairman, J&K Service Selection Board in his office chamber to consider various matters pertaining to selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.
During the meeting various Agenda Items relating to provisional selection for the posts of Class-IV, Junior Engineer (Civil), PWD, Junior Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department, Junior Statistical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department were placed before the Board for consideration.
The Board after due deliberations approved the Provisional Selection List for the aforesaid posts with the following breakup (Class-IV=3200, JSA, Divisional Cadre, Jammu=51 and JSA, Divisional Cadre, Kashmir=40, Junior Engineer, PWD=144 and Junior Engineer, Jal Shakti=65 and Laboratory Attendant, Home Department=21) in today’s meeting.
The meeting was attended by Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, JKAS, Ms. Harvinder Kour, JKAS, Mr. Ashiq Hussain Lily,JKAS, Mr. Narayan Dutt, JKAS,Members of J&aK Service Selection Board; Mr.Ashok Kumar, JKAS, Controller of Examinations, Mr. Sachin Jamwal, JKAS, Secretary, Mr. Jang Bahadur, Special Secretary (Law), Mr. Vinay Khosla, KAS, Additional Secretary, Mr. Suhail Muzaffar, Additional Secretary (Law), Mr. Hilal Ahmed Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary, Mr.Kashif Altaf Bhat, JKAS, Under Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.
The post Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
After $111 million and counting, MN health officials say COVID saliva testing paid off
Minnesota health officials say they are committed to providing residents with a variety of COVID-19 testing options even as less reliable at-home tests become more common and have upended the way the pandemic is tracked.
The promise comes after the state discontinued its popular mail-order saliva testing program in March because of declining demand. Instead, Minnesotans can now order up to four free rapid tests, similar to those federal officials offered earlier this year.
Minnesota has committed more than $111 million to saliva testing and still uses it at community sites across the state. Early in the pandemic, it helped grow the state’s capacity and gave it one of the best testing rates in the Midwest.
“We have always tried to meet the moment,” said Daniel Huff, assistant health commissioner, who notes that while other options remain, rapid tests are quickly becoming the standard. “We want to meet Minnesotans where they are and the disease where it is so we can control it.”
Further upending the testing landscape, a recent change in federal rules means most schools, nursing homes, jails and other facilities that frequently screen for the coronavirus no longer are required to report negative results to the state. The change, coupled with the growing use of rapid tests that also are not reported, led the Minnesota Department of Health to stop reporting test-positivity rates altogether.
Since the pandemic began, test-positivity rates were an important and reliable metric of the size of the state’s outbreak.
Huff said the Minnesota Department of Health remains confident it can understand and track the future ebb and flow of coronavirus cases without test-positivity data. Other measures — such as the prevalence of virus genetic material in wastewater, hospital capacity, data modeling and syndromic surveillance — give a better picture of the state’s outbreak, he said.
“All scientists love data. However, in public health we want the data to be meaningful,” Huff said. “At the beginning of COVID, (test-positivity) was really important because we didn’t have other tracking mechanisms. Now we have a robust system. I would say our surveillance is better than it was in the past even with less complete testing data — because back then, we only had testing data.”
PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP
Coronavirus testing options were much different in the summer of 2020 when the state announced its initial $15 million partnership with Vault Health and Infinity BiologiX to bring the first, emergency-authorized COVID-19 saliva test to Minnesotans.
Before the saliva test, which was developed at Rutgers University, nasal swabs done by medical professionals were the norm and antigen tests were not widely available. The state used federal coronavirus aid to help with lab startup costs to process the tests locally.
By the fall of 2020, when the state-partnered saliva test processing lab opened in Oakdale, cases were on the rise and tests were increasingly difficult to find. With its partnership, Minnesota offered residents tests delivered to their front door, conducted in their homes, processed by mail and results via email within a few days.
The program proved popular, with more than 811,000 test kits ordered since it began in 2020. That’s nearly 30 percent of the more than 2.8 million COVID-19 tests performed through state-sponsored initiatives like community testing sites.
Since the pandemic began, more than 22 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Minnesota, the vast majority of those done by health care and other providers.
State health officials estimate the at-home saliva testing program alone cost the state about $32 million. It has officially ended, but residents who have unused, unexpired test kits can still use them.
Furthermore, Minnesota’s commitment to saliva testing goes beyond the at-home program. The state also has used the tests in schools and at community testing sites.
Over the pandemic, contracts with Vault Health and Infinity BiologiX for saliva testing grew from the initial $15 million investment to its current agreement that cannot exceed $111 million total.
Health officials are in the process of negotiating another extension to the contract first approved under the coronavirus state of emergency that would run through the end of May. Another longer agreement, done through competitive bidding, is also in the works.
Huff says the partnership has been a success, and it’s money well spent.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “We have the lowest death rate of any Upper Midwest state and a lot of that was the work we did before vaccines were available. Testing was a cornerstone of that strategy.”
PAST QUESTIONS ABOUT COST
Sorting out who would pay for coronavirus testing has been a bit of a labyrinth throughout the pandemic. Federal legislation initially required health insurers to cover the costs — up to a point — and state and federal dollars often covered the rest.
Minnesota’s contracts with Vault and Infinity BiologiX stipulate the cost of saliva testing varies from $87 to $120 per test depending on how the sample is collected. Often the testing companies billed insurance for the tests and the rest was covered by the state.
Minnesota health officials say on average, the state paid about $40 per test after insurance.
Last year, after some lawmakers and insurers questioned whether the cost per test was too high, the Office of the Legislative Auditor, a government watchdog, examined the pricing.
While the inquiry found questions from some insurers and managed care providers for how testing services were classified in bills, it concluded that no overpayments were made.
“Managed care organizations — acting on behalf of the state — scrutinized the claims submitted by Vault and (Infinity BiologiX) and paid a fraction of the amounts billed by the companies,” the legislative auditor’s report summary said.
EVOLVING OPTIONS
The pandemic, now in its third year, continues to confound health officials in a lot of ways. While they know more about the virus, it still behaves in unexpected ways.
Currently, the subvariant omicron BA.2, a relative of the strain that drove cases to record levels in January, is driving up cases in Minnesota. Other variants continue to be identified.
That means testing will need to be widely available and accessible well into the future. Minnesota plans to continue to offer a variety of options for residents at community sites and at home.
“It’s not an either/or; it’s a both/and strategy,” Huff said, noting the importance of options and the roughly two dozen community sites still in operation. “We will continue those at a level that we feel is appropriate to meet the demand and the need. We don’t want to dismantle prematurely and then have another surge.”
Yet as Minnesota learns to live with the pandemic, health officials say rapid at-home tests will be increasingly useful for residents to know if they are infected so they can react and help slow the spread.
“With everything, there’s trade-offs,” Huff said. “I think at this point in the pandemic, the costs are a lot cheaper with antigen tests; they’re a lot more likely to be used because I just have it in my medicine chest and I can just grab it when I need it and there’s a greater availability throughout the state.”
News
With 9 picks in first 4 rounds of 2022 NFL draft, ‘great opportunity’ to build championship roster awaits Ravens
The Ravens went into each of the last two seasons believing they belonged on a shortlist of true Super Bowl contenders.
With Lamar Jackson at quarterback and former All-Pros at other premium positions such as cornerback and left tackle, they had the luxury of viewing the draft as an accessory package for their Cadillac.
That’s no longer the case in 2022 as they try to pick up the pieces from an 8-9 season in which they lost their last six games to dive-bomb out of the AFC playoff race. They still have Jackson and those other former All-Pros. Oddsmakers still treat them as a contender, albeit not a top-tier one. But they’re trying to climb back up the mountain with a roster that needs patching and fortifying at several key positions, from cornerback to offensive tackle to edge rusher.
General manager Eric DeCosta won’t just be looking for useful parts when the 2022 NFL draft — his fourth as the Ravens’ top football decision-maker — begins Thursday night. He needs core starters for a defense that fell to last in the league against the pass. And protectors for Jackson, who took far too many sacks last season.
Is this the team’s most important draft since 2018, when the Ravens traded into the last spot of the first round to select Jackson and set up a transition from the Joe Flacco era? No one with the team has said so explicitly, but there is a feeling that with nine picks in the first four rounds, DeCosta could go a long way toward fixing what ails the roster.
It’s a position that suits a general manager who learned to anticipate the draft like Christmas morning under his predecessor and mentor, Ozzie Newsome. As long as he’s running the show, it will “always be the foundation” of how the Ravens build, and reload, their team.
“We feel very good about where we’re situated right now,” DeCosta said earlier this month. “It’s a great opportunity for the club.”
Outside analysts also spoke of the Ravens’ position more in terms of opportunity than desperation. They suggested few front offices are better equipped to capitalize on a deluge of middle-round picks.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout, noted that only five times in the last decade have teams drafted multiple Pro Bowl players in the third and fourth rounds of the same draft. The Ravens, with tight end Mark Andrews and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in 2018 and nose tackle Brandon Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk in 2013, accounted for two of the five examples Jeremiah’s researchers unearthed.
“So they’re very confident about what they can accomplish in that part of the draft,” he said.
Drafting was a part of the job DeCosta did not have to grow accustomed to after his promotion in 2019. He had sat at Newsome’s right hand and served as his chief counsel on so many stellar picks, along with some inevitable stinkers. But with three drafts under his general manager’s belt, he has started to face some criticism from fans, who see his track record as mixed at best.
The 2019 class was particularly rough; of the eight players DeCosta selected, only first-round pick Marquise Brown is projected to start for the Ravens in 2022 (though fourth-round pick Ben Powers will compete for snaps at left guard). The 2020 class yielded more contributors, but first-round pick Patrick Queen is still searching for week-to-week consistency, and second-round pick J.K. Dobbins is trying to bounce back from a torn ACL. The 2021 group got off to a promising start, with first-round picks Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh flashing star potential as rookies.
DeCosta has spoken openly about his team’s needs for next-generation help at cornerback, offensive tackle, defensive line and edge rusher. Given how thin the Ravens are at key positions on defense, they cannot afford to come up empty in the third and fourth rounds. Even owner Steve Bisciotti alluded to their needs in a rare session with reporters last month, saying “it could be an all-defensive draft for all I know.”
At the same time, DeCosta is a realist who views the draft as a volume game rather than a precision exercise. Though he’d like to think all five of his fourth-round picks will help the Ravens immediately, he knows the odds are against it. He and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz do not have to be prefect in their assessments to make significant improvements to the roster. Their pile of third- and fourth-round picks will afford them room for a few misses and give them flexibility to move up for specific players if they choose.
“I think we do have a lot of flexibility, which is something that we covet — having the chance to move up and down,” DeCosta said. “Sometimes, you get into a situation, we see it with other teams, where they want to do a trade with us and they want to maneuver, but they don’t have the picks to do it. … So, having picks in the first, second, third and fourth round, and then also a sixth-round pick, I think, gives us the flexibility to do whatever we want to do.”
ESPN analyst Todd McShay said he could see the Ravens trading down to accumulate even more total picks.
“They’ve always done a good job with their picks and knowing when to move around,” he said. “It wouldn’t shock me at all with that 14th pick if they end up moving back. That’s an area where some teams are, I would guess, moving up to try and get a wide receiver. … Eric DeCosta and that Ravens organization, for years, have done a great job of taking advantage of other teams when they’re — I don’t want to say desperate — but they’re eager to move up for a guy.”
The problem, other analysts said, is that with so few teams enamored of the quarterback prospects in this class, there aren’t many looking to trade up. They’d rather hold multiple picks in the 20-50 range.
“You talk to other GMs around the league, I think that’s kind of actually the target area, is kind of that late first, early second,” Jeremiah said. “It’s kind of the sweet spot of this draft.”
This is a year when few analysts seem thrilled with the talent at the top of the draft but most see a greater volume of draftable players because the pandemic caused so many prospects spent an extra year in college.
Jeremiah, for example, said he usually runs out of players he wants to study around the 350 or 360 mark. This year, he easily found 400 that might be worthy of roster spots.
DeCosta and Hortiz have made similar comments about the depth of their board.
“I think COVID, the extra year the players had, it allows the board to kind of beef up toward the bottom, Day 3 of the draft,” Hortiz said. “So, I’d say, when you look at the volume of players on our board compared to previous boards, it’s probably a little bit higher.”
It’s good news for a team that needs immediate contributors at every level of its defense, not to mention insurance policies at offensive tackle, running back and perhaps center or tight end.
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas, Nevada
()
When John Means returns, the Orioles rotation around him will be different — and better — than the one he leaves | ANALYSIS
Big Update Regarding JKSSB Selection List For Class IV, Junior Engineer & Other Posts Check here
Dental Insurance Plans: Types of Dental Coverage And Other Dental Insurance Plans Information
After $111 million and counting, MN health officials say COVID saliva testing paid off
With 9 picks in first 4 rounds of 2022 NFL draft, ‘great opportunity’ to build championship roster awaits Ravens
Bitcoin Struggles To Breach $40,000 Level, Down 4% In Last 24 Hours
Best Homeowners Insurance Quotes: Don’t Waste Time – Follow These Guidelines to Get the Insurance
Exporting to Colombia – Challenges, Opportunities and Entry Strategy
5 Basic Insurance Mistakes to Avoid
Good News: 11000 New Posts: More than 20,000 Advertised || Check Details
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep