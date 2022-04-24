Wild’s Kevin Fiala wanted to become a more complete player. It shows.

Since the trade in February of 2019 that brought Kevin Fiala to the Wild from Nashville for Mikael Granlund, Fiala’s return visits to Bridgestone Arena have been met with “he used to be one of us” glances from the Smashville faithful.

Times change. People change. Perceptions change.

When Fiala steps onto the ice Sunday night, Predators fans — not to mention the front office — will be staring at the one who got away.

The trade of two former first-round draft picks featured a pair of offensive talents who needed a change of scenery. For the longest while, as both players failed to gain any real traction in their new homes, who got the better of the deal was open to debate. It’s not anymore.

Fiala has catapulted into the upper echelon of NHL forwards with a breakout season that cannot be defined by his offensive prowess alone. Through his own hard work and the patience of Wild coaches and personnel, the 25-year-old left winger is making his mark in all facets of the game.

His offensive production stands out, as evidenced by his team-record five assists in Friday night’s win over Seattle that gave him 82 points on the season (32 goals, 50 assists). But not to be overlooked are the great strides he has made defensively.

Plus-minus doesn’t tell the whole story, but Fiala finished each of his first three seasons with the Wild as a minus player. This season he is plus-24. His defense has improved enough that coach Dean Evason has utilized him as a penalty killer.

Fiala traces the drastic change to a concerted effort on his part — starting last season — to be more of a complete player.

“When I came in the league I was very young,” said the native of Switzerland. “Coaches didn’t really trust me in the end of games. And it’s not very fun to sit on the bench, you know, when you’re leading, and when the team maybe doesn’t need any goalie anymore; and you’re sitting on the bench. So the main goal was I want to play in any situations.

“To get more reliable. And be more of a team player as well. In the end, when we don’t need any goals, I don’t need to do extra something offensively. Just do the job.”

Frustrating times of recent years clearly came to mind for Evason when asked about Fiala’s turn for the better.

“The number of talks we’ve had with Kevin,” he began. “You just hope that players figure it out not only for themselves, but for us as a group. It’s a process, and we’ve been through a lot. He’s been through a lot with us.”

Teammate Joel Eriksson Ek is among those who have witnessed the transformation.

“When he came here, he maybe wanted to only play offense and force plays,” Eriksson Ek said. “And he took so many steps — and big steps — to know when to make plays and when to be smart with the puck, and it’s just made him an even better player.”

Kirill Kaprizov became the first Wild player to reach 100 points Friday night and will finish the season shattering Marian Gaborik’s team record for points in a season that stood at 83. Fiala is two points away from surpassing Gaborik’s mark. He takes a nine-game point-scoring streak into Sunday’s game, during which he has amassed nine goals and 12 assists.

“Very proud and feel honored to maybe break that record,” Fiala said. “It’s a lot of points. If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming. The longer I play, the more I understand, you know, that it’s a process, too.”

Times change. People change. Perceptions change.