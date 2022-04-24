News
Wild’s Kevin Fiala wanted to become a more complete player. It shows.
Since the trade in February of 2019 that brought Kevin Fiala to the Wild from Nashville for Mikael Granlund, Fiala’s return visits to Bridgestone Arena have been met with “he used to be one of us” glances from the Smashville faithful.
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
When Fiala steps onto the ice Sunday night, Predators fans — not to mention the front office — will be staring at the one who got away.
The trade of two former first-round draft picks featured a pair of offensive talents who needed a change of scenery. For the longest while, as both players failed to gain any real traction in their new homes, who got the better of the deal was open to debate. It’s not anymore.
Fiala has catapulted into the upper echelon of NHL forwards with a breakout season that cannot be defined by his offensive prowess alone. Through his own hard work and the patience of Wild coaches and personnel, the 25-year-old left winger is making his mark in all facets of the game.
His offensive production stands out, as evidenced by his team-record five assists in Friday night’s win over Seattle that gave him 82 points on the season (32 goals, 50 assists). But not to be overlooked are the great strides he has made defensively.
Plus-minus doesn’t tell the whole story, but Fiala finished each of his first three seasons with the Wild as a minus player. This season he is plus-24. His defense has improved enough that coach Dean Evason has utilized him as a penalty killer.
Fiala traces the drastic change to a concerted effort on his part — starting last season — to be more of a complete player.
“When I came in the league I was very young,” said the native of Switzerland. “Coaches didn’t really trust me in the end of games. And it’s not very fun to sit on the bench, you know, when you’re leading, and when the team maybe doesn’t need any goalie anymore; and you’re sitting on the bench. So the main goal was I want to play in any situations.
“To get more reliable. And be more of a team player as well. In the end, when we don’t need any goals, I don’t need to do extra something offensively. Just do the job.”
Frustrating times of recent years clearly came to mind for Evason when asked about Fiala’s turn for the better.
“The number of talks we’ve had with Kevin,” he began. “You just hope that players figure it out not only for themselves, but for us as a group. It’s a process, and we’ve been through a lot. He’s been through a lot with us.”
Teammate Joel Eriksson Ek is among those who have witnessed the transformation.
“When he came here, he maybe wanted to only play offense and force plays,” Eriksson Ek said. “And he took so many steps — and big steps — to know when to make plays and when to be smart with the puck, and it’s just made him an even better player.”
Kirill Kaprizov became the first Wild player to reach 100 points Friday night and will finish the season shattering Marian Gaborik’s team record for points in a season that stood at 83. Fiala is two points away from surpassing Gaborik’s mark. He takes a nine-game point-scoring streak into Sunday’s game, during which he has amassed nine goals and 12 assists.
“Very proud and feel honored to maybe break that record,” Fiala said. “It’s a lot of points. If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming. The longer I play, the more I understand, you know, that it’s a process, too.”
Times change. People change. Perceptions change.
Ugly scene at Stadium as ‘classless’ Yankees fan throw stuff at Guardians outfielders after walk-off win
What should have been a joyous celebration after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit quickly became an ugly scene at Yankee Stadium, leading Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw to say the Yankee faithful are “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”
Fans in the right field seats responded to the game-winning hit by flinging garbage onto the field in the general vicinity of Cleveland’s outfielders.
“Obviously, there’s no place for throwing stuff on the field,” Yankee manager Aaron Boone said. “We certainly don’t want to put anyone in danger. We love the intensity, but you can’t be throwing stuff onto the field.”
The incident was brewing from the previous batter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s deep fly ball to left field made Steven Kwan crash forcefully into the wall, which left him directly underneath the vitriolic fans, who presumably screamed typical New York pleasantries at him.
Whatever was said, it caused Straw to leap onto the wall and confront the fans face-to-face. It was an admirable display of defending a teammate, but the incredibly visible move seemed to only rile up the crowd more.
“Kwan is the nicest guy on the planet,” Straw told reporters in the Cleveland clubhouse. “That’s my teammate, that’s my brother, and some of the stuff that was said to him, for me, wasn’t going to fly. My emotions got to me a bit. But a guy went headfirst into a hard wall. If I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing.”
The Yankees themselves were quick to denounce their fans’ actions on Saturday.
“That can’t happen,” said Kiner-Falefa. “I love the atmosphere, I love the fans, I love everything about them. But we win with class. That’s something that this organization is about. We’ll fix it next time, I hope.”
“We have amazing fans, but we want to respect the opponent,” Torres added. “That can’t happen again.”
Once the winning run crossed the plate for the Yankees, all bets were off, and the more unruly fans let loose. The Yankees then had to go from mobbing Torres to pleading with their fans to stop hurtling garbage on the field.
“Beer cans,” right fielder Oscar Mercado said when asked what was thrown in his direction. “They came close. One came right at my face and I caught it. They still had beer inside. You can celebrate and chirp all you want during the game but don’t try to get people hurt. That’s not how things work. We’re human beings as well. I personally am not going to sit there and allow them to throw stuff at me.”
Mercado had to be stopped by his teammates from approaching the Yankee fans, and eventually Yankee superstars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (who were not made available for comment) went out there and gestured at everyone to cut it out.
All part of the job description when you play for the Yankees.
Chicago White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez exits Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring soreness
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited with right hamstring soreness after trying to beat a throw to first base in the second inning Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
He is slashing .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games.
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
The Sox already are missing starting center fielder Luis Robert (groin strain) in this series. Robert suffered the injury Thursday in Cleveland. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful Robert will return Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Starting right fielder AJ Pollock returned from the injured list (strained right hamstring) Friday.
Playoffs again a struggle for Heat’s Adebayo, with 28 points through three games; Hawks’ Capela upgraded
Somehow Bam Adebayo is back where he was in last year’s playoffs, a nominal contributor with minimal offensive impact.
The difference is that last year, the Milwaukee Bucks were whole, while also wholly unconcerned about merely packing the paint against the Miami Heat center. The result was Adebayo averaging a middling 15.5 points per game as the Heat were swept out of the first round.
This time, the scoring average is down to 9.3 points through the first three games of this opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. The difference is there is a 2-1 Heat lead heading into Sunday’s 7 p.m. Game 4 at State Farm Arena.
Adebayo’s answer to addressing the issue?
“Go watch film and figure it out,” he said.
In last season’s playoffs, there was the bulk of 7-foot Brook Lopez planted in the paint for the Bucks. This time, the Hawks to this point have been without defensive backstop Clint Capela, with the Atlanta center sidelined by a hyperextended knee suffered two days before the start of this series.
But if the series is extended, that could change, with Capela back on the court at Hawks’ practice and upgraded to questionable for Sunday. The past two games, the Hawks have started 6-foot-9 John Collins at center, with Adebayo at times outplayed by Atlanta backup center Onyeka Okongwu.
Adebayo did have his moments against the Hawks during the regular season. After missing the season’s first two matchups due to thumb surgery, he had 21 points in a 110-108 Jan. 21 loss in Atlanta, and then 24 points in a 113-109 victory over the Hawks on April 8 at FTX Arena.
So far in this series, Adebayo has had games of 6, 9 and 13 points.
In the 2020 playoffs, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, Adebayo averaged 17.8 points on .564 shooting. He is shooting .450 in this series.
“Get ready for Sunday and try to go up 3-1,” is his outlook.
It was just a week ago that Adebayo returned from NBA health-and-safety protocols, after being away from the team for six days.
“Finding my way,” he said Saturday of his return from COVID. “Getting my strides, getting my feet under me. Taking it game by game.”
In his view, Adebayo said the focus should be on defense, which is where he felt the Heat allowed Friday night’s 111-110 loss to get away.
“Just a lack of our defensive presence,” he said. “I feel like that was the reason why we were up so big. We were getting into the ball, being physical and just taking away, like, their easy gateways to get easy baskets. I feel like we let up a little bit.”
Herro scores
Like Adebayo, sixth man Tyler Herro largely had been silent offensively though the series’ first two games, with 21 total points.
That changed with Friday’s 24-point performance, but even with that production, the Heat still were outscored by 21 when the third-year guard was on the court.
For extended stretches, the Hawks’ Game 3 offense was little more than sizing up Herro and Duncan Robinson defensively, with Robinson limited to 14:23 by foul trouble.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say they were just going at him,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro on the defensive end. “He was in some of the triggers, but he gave us some big-time shot-making and playmaking, which we needed throughout the course of the game.
“And I’ll have to go back to the film and just see, in that fourth quarter, what was real and what was great shot-making on their part.”
Capela works
Hawks coach Nate McMillan was noncommittal when it came to Capela’s status, even with the team upgrading him to questionable for Game 4.
“Nothing has changed, as of right now,” he said after Saturday’s practice. “He’s getting some work on the floor. But as far as updates, nothing has changed.
“Each day we see where he’s at, and if we can increase what he’s doing, we’re trying to do that.”
