Young Drivers Motor Insurance – Two Tips Guaranteed to Save You Money
It’s always frustrating when you’re still a teenager trying to find the cheapest deals on your car insurance. It doesn’t matter how a good a driver you think you are or how carefully you drive on the roads, your biggest sin is that you are a teenager and that’s it. No matter what… insurance companies will always put young drivers in their ‘highest risk’ category and will demand much higher premiums.
What’s more worrying is what the statistics reveal, there’s little surprise as to why motor insurance for young drivers is so expensive. Eighteen year old’s are more likely to be involved in three times as many accidents than drivers who are aged over fifty. And as a national average here in the UK, a third (33%) of all road fatalities are caused by the recklessness of young drivers up to twenty five years of age.
It doesn’t stop there, young drivers also experience more car thefts, fire and vandalism all leading to expensive claims on their car insurance. But not all is lost, there is a way for sensible young drivers to reduce their premiums quite substantially although it may be a bit of a dent to the male ego, females are naturally smarter that’s why they pay less on average for their insurance policy.
So how do you get your insurer to lower the premiums? ‘Simplzzz’ as the meerkat on the TV advert would say, swallow your pride and get yourself a cheap small engine used car for the time being. If you are a young male teen then I understand It might not exactly fit in with your idea of a ‘babe magnet’. Young female drivers are always more sensible and responsible drivers so I hope you don’t mind if I exclude you from this conversation.
As long as the car is in good mechanical condition that’s all that matters, a few minor dents here or there will save you more on your purchase initially and you wont get so freaked out if you pick up another couple of accidental dents along the way. With regards to insurance, go with the cheapest you can get which will be ‘third party only’ and next up is ‘third party fire and theft’
Another way of reducing the cost of car insurance is to go on the ‘Pass Plus’ course. This is a training course specifically designed for newly qualified drivers which teaches more advanced driving skills such as, night driving, driving on the motorway, driving in congested areas such as town centers etc. Getting through the Pass Plus course could save you up to 30% on your car insurance – that’s quite a significant discount.
Young drivers motor insurance doesn’t have to be expensive, off course you will need to make some sacrifices but its savings all of the way if you do. Choosing a used and smaller engine motor saves on both insurance costs and road tax plus additional savings due to reduced fuel consumption. That should at least make you smile!
General Liability Insurance for Small Business Overview: A Quick Beginner’s Guide to Policies
Each business has its own needs, but you still want to make sure you are covered by some insurance, no matter how small your company is. In short, general liability insurance for small business tends to cover things like personal liability for members and the consequences associated with third party claims for property damage / injury. You can add additional items of medical injury for yourself and damage for your own property.
When you are looking over CGL policies, you’ll see terms such as “General Aggregate Limit”. This refers to the advertising or personal injury, medical payments, and/or fire damage. “Operations coverage” refers to the basic coverage afforded for property damage and bodily injury due from your or an employee’s negligence.
You might also see “Products and Completed Operations Limit” depending on your line of work. This coverage includes protection for those who manufacture or sell a particular product, or are contractors providing services. If damage occurs and your product or negligent service could be responsible, you’ll obviously face a lawsuit. This is a type of separate aggregate limit and the claims of its nature will not reduce the General Aggregate Limit, although it will still be subject to limits such as “Per Occurrence Limit” for each claim.
General Liability Insurance for Small Business Limits and Claims
The “Per Occurrence Limit” refers to the maximum amount that the policy will pay for a single claim arising from your Personal or Advertising Injury / Operations / Products and Completed Operations. Each of these claims WILL decrease the separate aggregate limit.
A few other terms you’ll find include Personal and Advertising injury, Fire Damage, Medical Payments, Bodily Injury, and Damage to 3rd Party Property, which are all self-explanatory.
Your industry will also play a role in the exact type of coverage you need. When searching for general liability insurance for small business, see if there is any tailored insurance available. Choose a company that specializes in businesses such as yours and have coverage tailored to risks prevalent in your particular field. Consider the risks you’ll likely be facing that might not be covered in a GCL or Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) and have those risks included in your coverage.
Another very important thing to look for is claims responsiveness. Only get general liability insurance for small business from a company that has a lot of positive reviews – especially regarding its claims response time. Claims should be easy and fast to process. One provider in particular to start with is Hiscox Business Insurance. The rates are fare, claims process is fast, and Hiscox offers free, instant quotes on its website.
Immigration Bond Cost – How Much Does an Immigration Bond Cost?
Most consumers equate an immigration bond to a bail bond as there is an individual in jail that needs to be released on bond. Even though these two types of bonds are similar conceptually, there are huge differences in the cost. An immigration bond is a type of federal civil performance bond whereas as a bail bond is an appearance bond. What this means is that a bail bond is simply a tool used to guarantee a defendant’s appearance for all court dates pending the outcome or more commonly known in the industry, disposition of their case. An immigration bond is a tool used to guarantee that a person living within the United States unlawfully will appear for all of their immigration proceedings until they are either deported, granted residency or leave the country voluntarily in accordance with an order issued by an immigration judge. These bonds are regulated by the Federal Government while bail bonds are regulated by the State in which the bond is executed. For bail bonds, the State typically determines and sets the bail bond premium which in most States is ten percent of the set bond amount.
There is no universal set premium rate for an immigration bond. While the Federal Government ultimately regulates the laws pertaining to these bonds, the premium charged for these bonds is actually regulated by the State in which the contract is executed. In order to post or put up an immigration bond, an agent or agency must be appointed as the attorney-in-fact for an insurance company published in the United States Department of Treasury Circular 570. In other words, the insurance company has credit with the United States Government and is authorized to issue immigration bonds. An insurance company that transacts immigration bonds must file for a premium rate in each State it intends to conduct business. Once the State approves the insurance company’s rate filing that is the rate they must charge to all clients in that particular State.
What this means is quite simple; different insurance companies have different premium rates for immigration bonds. This is exactly what many consumers don’t understand and because of this, they ultimately end up paying excessive premiums on these bonds. Company A may charge a renewal premium each year meaning that every year the case goes on, the consumer must pay a new premium. Company B may charge a one-time premium and Company C may charge something else. Some companies even impose a minimum number of years their contract is valid. So, even if the case ends before one year, the consumer must still pay another year’s premium. Immigration bonds typically remain active for several years and in some rare cases have even been known to remain active for so long that a consumer may end up paying the entire amount of the bond (and possibly more) in renewal premiums!
The point here is simple, always ask the agent that you are dealing with these 3 Questions:
1. What is the agent charging for their service?
2. Does the agent charge any renewal fees?
3. Is the agent appointed by an insurance company published in the Circular 570?
In times of desperation, consumers will sign documents without first having read them or without first having been properly explained the terms and conditions of the contracts. Always be sure to read through every document you intend on signing and if something is unclear or does not make sense, don’t be afraid to ask. For more information regarding immigration bonds, you should contact an immigration bond expert. Find one at immigration-bail-bonds.com
Psychometric Tests, Flowers and Bankers
Sometimes things occur which are so typical and so representative of a problem that one has to comment on it. I am referring to the Paul Flowers case in the UK. For my international readers not familiar with this, the basic facts of the case are that a man called Paul Flowers was appointed to become chairman of the Co-operative Bank in the UK. Mr Flowers attracted attention in two ways last year. The Co-operative Bank is a well-known ‘ethical’ bank in the UK and was led (by Mr Flowers and the Board) to require a £1.5B bailout (and so become a minority stakeholder in itself, only owning 30%) when it dramatically and financially over-extended itself. Further, Mr Flowers was then caught in a newspaper ‘sting’ and found to be extensively using illegal drugs.
If this weren’t enough, two more things: when Parliament came to investigate what happened via its Treasury committee, it found that Mr Flowers had no qualifications or experience to be a banker and when asked directly what he estimated the size of the Bank’s assets to be, Flowers replied £3B when in fact it turned out to be £47B – a pretty incredible discrepancy for somebody at the top. But worse, we learn from Rodney Baker-Bates, the bank’s former deputy chairman, who voted against and then resigned over the bank’s disastrous efforts to overreach itself (the acquisition of 630 Lloyd’s Banking Group branches), that the appointment of Mr Flowers was on the basis of he “did well in psychometric tests”! As the Treasury committee chairman Andrew Tyrie observed: Flowers proved to be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant”.
Think about that: be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant” and consider how corporates rely on this tool, and indeed how HR rabbits on about its – or their (since there are many flavours) validity. Next time you hear an HR or other director go on about the validity of psychometric, do remember to point out: so if I understand what you are saying about validity, then who we are looking to appoint may be somebody who is be “psychologically unbalanced but psychometrically brilliant”? Look out for the withering scorn with which that is greeted. But why not?
The thing is: this is not likely to be an isolated case. The banks are famous for using psychometrics and spending a fortune on them, and to what end? We know from the financial crisis all about ‘Fred the Shred’ and the other less, or lesser known psychopaths and ego maniacs who captained their ships – dreadfully – over that turbulent period. And doubtless, they were appointed on the same basis. Indeed Sir David Walker, now chairman of Barclays, recommends that institutions use just such ‘objective’ methods of analysing candidates. Frankly, if that’s what objectivity achieves, might not subjectivity be better?
Of course the psychometric industry has already gone into overdrive to limit the damage of this most damaging revelation. Dr Mark Parkinson, a business psychologist who works on senior level recruitment in the City, told the Financial Times that “responsible employers would never use the psychometric tests in isolation… one would expect due diligence”. Well, I guess he would say that, wouldn’t he? Common sense perhaps might precede even due diligence! What we have with these psychometrics is fundamentally a lazy form of stereotyping. We pigeon-hole people and then imagine we know all there is to know about them. The tests produce a static sort of result. As long as we realise that the result is a model, is a map (and not the territory, not the ‘thing’ or the ‘person’) then all is well. But that, is almost beyond human capability; the capability of busy people with jobs to do, reputations to establish, and easy knowledge – like psychometric knowledge – to demonstrate.
It is for this reason too I have an axe to grind. Namely, it would be far more difficult to appoint Mr Flowers following his completion of a self-perception inventory, than a psychometric. Built into the self-perception type tests is the notion of change and of subjectivity, as they are after all what is called ipsative: they are comparing yourself with yourself! What could be more subjective? But the brilliance of this is that there is not a stereotypical profile, and even if there were it can change! Thus self-perception inventory have a short currency and this is good when considering appointments – think, they only allow Presidents of the USA to be in post for two terms. Why might that be? We need to think of the now and the context if we are going to make sense of a profile and its relevance to a post.
The good news is that ‘Psychometric Flowers’ points to the need for a new dawn in tools we need to evaluate candidates, and there are many self-perception inventories waiting in the wings, their time rapidly about to dawn.
