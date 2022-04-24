News
Zeynep Tufekci: COVID drugs save lives, but Americans can’t get them
Almost two months after President Joe Biden promised to make lifesaving drugs against COVID widely available to Americans, the medications remain hard to get for many, despite supplies, leaving large numbers of Americans to face increased risks of avoidable death and serious illness.
That’s largely because, once again, a dysfunctional health care system that costs more and often delivers less than that of any other developed country has hindered our pandemic response.
As was the case with vaccines, the United States quickly snapped up these therapeutics and accumulated vastly more supply than any other country. These drugs do not replace vaccines but provide crucial extra protections for vulnerable people who number in the millions and who face increased risks as the few remaining public health protections are rolled back.
Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment developed by Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, is highly effective for reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, as long as it is started early. This is especially important for elderly or immunocompromised people, since their immune systems are not as robust as others’ against viruses, even when vaccinated. In his State of the Union address, Biden announced a Test to Treat initiative to provide such pills on the spot in pharmacies when someone tests positive.
Reality is much less rosy.
The national map of participating pharmacies in Test to Treat shows large parts of the country with none. Even in areas where treatment is supposed to be available, it can be hard to get.
A Kaiser Health reporter spent three hours driving around Washington, D.C., before finding a pharmacy where testing was available and the drug was in stock — something we should not expect sick people to do. When trying to book appointments online in several states, the reporter was sometimes denied an in-person appointment after listing upper-respiratory symptoms and a positive coronavirus test, even though the point of the program is to treat people with respiratory illness so they don’t get sicker. Many places did not have any same-day appointments, a big obstacle for a drug that should be given as quickly as possible.
The greater difficulty is that the drug can be prescribed only by a medical doctor, registered nurse or physician assistant, especially because it can interact harmfully with many other drugs. It cannot be prescribed by a pharmacist.
Many pharmacies aren’t participating in the national program because they don’t have a clinic on site where a health practitioner can assess a person’s eligibility. Even if they have one, managing prescriptions for high-risk people is best done by a patient’s regular doctor, not in a one-off encounter at a pharmacy. Patients who successfully wangle an appointment are asked to bring a list of all their drugs and, I suppose, resolve all the complexities in one sitting.
Further, as further congressional funding has not been approved, the funds used for reimbursement for coronavirus testing have begun to be depleted, so people without insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover such clinics have to pay for the health appointment out of pocket.
So it’s not hard to predict that many people will be left behind.
What about those with proper health insurance and a primary care physician? Fine, as long as your doctor is aware of the drug and you can get an appointment quickly and then locate the drug.
Several physicians have told me they had to intervene on behalf of their elderly or high-risk relatives who tested positive, calling their health care providers directly to persuade them to prescribe the antiviral. These may be anecdotal, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, noted this month that the drug was “being underutilized.”
If many doctors are unaware of these therapeutics or unsure how patients qualify for them, where’s the effective awareness and education campaign for health care providers?
In the United States, such doctor outreach is often, sadly, left to pharmaceutical companies, which spend tens of billions of dollars each year marketing their drugs to physicians. This has led to heavily promoted drugs getting prescribed even when cheaper, effective alternatives exist. However, Paxlovid received an emergency-use authorization, which means that legally, Pfizer cannot directly market it yet, so physicians don’t get even this sort of outreach. This leaves individual doctors on their own for keeping up with new drugs and treatments, even in a pandemic and even when the drug is potentially lifesaving.
Plus, it’s not that easy to get a same-day appointment with one’s regular physician, even for those who have great insurance. This makes catching the early treatment window harder. In most places, emergency rooms are always open, but besides being overloaded and understaffed, they are the last places where infected people should congregate or where the elderly or high-risk should spend hours merely to get access to a crucial drug.
A similar situation is underway for Evusheld, a COVID drug approved in December for the millions of immunocompromised people, like transplant patients and those on medications that can suppress the immune system for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. In trials, the drug reduced symptomatic infections by about 83% at six months. This drug provides them with extra protection for six months as a prophylactic. It’s been approved for months, and Biden also mentioned treatments for the immunocompromised in his State of the Union address. The federal government bought 1,700,000 doses, to be distributed free.
So I guess this is where I should say, “Stop me if you heard this before.”
In March, The New York Times reported that a whopping 80% of the doses were sitting unused as the omicron wave washed over the country.
A CNN investigation found desperate patients unable to find the drug, doctors unaware that it even exists and some pharmacies with hundreds of unused doses while others had none.
Hospitals like the Mayo Clinic told CNN that they had only a few thousand boxes for the more than 10,000 patients who could benefit from it, while boxes were delivered to medical spas offering Botox or eyelash extensions (and sitting unused).
The Detroit Free Press found supplies of Paxlovid and Evusheld unused because physicians weren’t prescribing them.
A Kaiser Health News investigation found that government maps of supplies were missing many locations that had doses. This happened even as desperate patients waited for lotteries to allocate some to them.
Social media are also replete with stories of despondent patients unable to locate doses or managing to do so after much effort and paying extra when they ended up out of their insurance networks. Meanwhile, at least one infusion center had so many unused doses that it ran out of refrigerator space and declined new shipments.
What makes this all more troubling is that conditions like diabetes and uncontrolled high blood pressure increase the dangers of COVID and the United States has had a worse record on such health indicators than many other wealthy nations.
Not having a regular relationship with a medical provider — too common in the United States — leaves these high-risk people open to confusion and misinformation, especially in the current political environment. People without insurance lagged in being vaccinated at all and will face more obstacles in getting antivirals.
In Britain, which has a national health system, 58% of people have received a third vaccine dose. In the United States the number is a measly 30%. Well, I should say we think it is; without a national health system, the United States has difficulty keeping track of the numbers. The failure to reach more people with a third dose, shown by the data to greatly help with outcomes, cannot be blamed solely on anti-vaccination attitudes, as 66% of the U.S. population had received two doses.
In October 2019 a Johns Hopkins study found the United States more prepared than any other country for a pandemic. Obviously, that prediction did not age well. But taking a look at how the study got it wrong is instructive.
On many of the indicators the researchers examined, the United States ranked highly, often in the top five, with one conspicuous exception: access to health care. On that measure, the researchers placed the United States 183rd out of 195 countries. In retrospect, maybe they should have made that the primary criterion.
What is the point of talking about health care access and outlining how it manifests itself in failure after failure, given that the Republican Party seems determined to block progress and even roll back what little improvement we have had with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare?
The most important reason is that to do otherwise would restrict the possibilities for change and our political imagination even further. Lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and then to 55 and expanding the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health care system in the country, to include firefighters, social workers, teachers and others who serve their communities are among the options that should become part of the political conversation.
And any obstacles on the federal level should inspire states to overcome these problems themselves and even build their own systems.
Literary calendar for week of April 24: ‘Seed Keeper,’ ‘The Other Black Girl,’ ‘Hell of a Book’ and more
KYYAH ABDUL: Discusses “The Prepared Graduate: Find Your Dream Job, Live the Life You Want, Step into Your Purpose.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, presented by Magers & Quinn. Information: magersandquinn.com/events/.
CELEBRATING INDIES: Next Chapter Booksellers celebrates Independent Bookstore Day with appearances by two award-winning writers with Indigenous roots. At noon Diane Wilson discusses her novel “The Seed Keeper;” at 2 p.m. Marcie Rendon talks about her mystery series featuring young Ojibwe sleuth Cash Blackbear. In-person. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
JEFFREY EISNER: Presents “The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook.” In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
ZAKIYA DALILA HARRIS: Discusses her debut novel, “The Other Black Girl,” a genre-bending story that includes spies and horror, about the only Black woman at an all-white publishing company who befriends a newly hired Black woman only to learn the newcomer may not be a friend at all. Presented as an Archie Givens Jr. NOMMO African American Speaker. In-person. In conversation with Lissa Jons Lofgren, host of Urban Agenda on KMOJ Radio and of a podcast, “Black Market Reads,” for the Givens Foundation in which she amplifies the voices of Black writers about their craft and works. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, University of Minnesota Coffman Memorial Union Great Hall, 300 Washington Ave. S.E., Mpls. Masks required. Free, but registration necessary at: continuum.umn.edu/reg/reservations-to-the-other-black-girl-featuring-zakiya-dalila-harris/.
KIESE LAYMON: Black writer from Jackson, Miss., author of the award-winning memoir “heavy,” the essay collection “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America,” and the genre-defying novel “Long Division,” discusses his writing. In-person. Presented by Minnesota State Write Like Us reading series. In conversation with Minnesotan Michael Kleber-Diggs, poet, essayist and literary critic. In-person. 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Free but registration required at: eventbrite.com/e/minnesota-state-write-like-us-presents-author-kiese-laymon-free-event-tickets-261986116527
JASON MOTT: Author of “Hell of a Book,” winner of the National Book Award for fiction, discusses the novel, which follows the cross-country publicity junket of an eccentric novelist and a young Black man whose world is turned upside down by a heinous episode of police violence. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, presented in the MELSA Club Book series. No registration required; streamed live at facebook.com/clubbook.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Readings by poets and slam/spoken word poets including Althena Kildegaard, Peuo Tuy, Tu the Judoka (Eric Tu), Michael Walsh and Lee Kisling. In-person. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul.
POETRY NIGHT: With Kate Gale, Michael Kleber-Diggs and Said Shaiye, moderated by Marya Hornbacher. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
RICHARD POWERS: Author of “The Bewilderment” and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for “The Overstory” discusses his work in Friends of the Hennepin County Library’s Pen Pals series. In-person. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. $55-$45. Information: supportHCLIB.org.
JAMES ROLLINS: Author of standalone thrillers, the popular Jake Ransom middle grade series, and the novelization of the Steven Spielberg film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” discusses the 16th installment of his popular Sigma Force series, “Kingdom of Bones,” in which the Sigmas race to prevent global catastrophe caused by an insidious phenomenon deep in the Congo where the evolutionary playing field is turning the lush biome cunning and predatory. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, presented in the Club Book series. No registration required: live-streamed at facebook.com/clubbook.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Sue and Brian Roegge are selling their Chapter2Books bookstore in Hudson, Wis., according to an announcement via Minnesota Independent Publishers Association. No reason was given for sale of the store, which the married couple founded in 2011 to serve the Hudson and River Falls regions.
New in paperback at $16.99 is “The Double Life of Bob Dylan” A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966″ by Clinton Heylin, considered the definitive biography of the Minnesota singer/songwriter, thanks to the author’s access to Dylan’s never-before-studied archives at the George Kaiser Foundation in Tulsa, Okla. Besides exploring Dylan’s early years, Heylin discusses how his voice and songs changed after he recovered from a motorcycle accident in 1966, at the peak of his fame.
Readers and writers: Characters so real they walk off page in Scotland-set novel
We begin today with your chance to hear Scottish-American writer Douglas Stuart discuss, in person, his second novel, “Young Mungo” (Grove Press, $27). His debut, “Shuggie Bain,” won the prestigious Booker Prize.
Please make room on your TBR list for this engaging book, which the author will talk about at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, in conversation with Minnesota Public Radio correspondent Euan Kerr. Admission is $27. To register go to nextchapterbooksellers.com/events.
Part mystery, part coming-of-age as a gay man, “Young Mungo” is filled with beautiful writing and characters so real they walk off the page. The reader is swept away to the working-class tenements of Glasgow in Scotland and into the lives of teenager Mungo, his sister Jodie and their older brother Hamish.
This is how Jodie thinks of her brother:
Mungo’s capacity for love frustrated her. His loving wasn’t selflessness; he simply couldn’t help it. Mo-Maw needed so little and he produced too much, so that it all seemed a horrible waste. It was a harvest no one had seeded, and it blossomed from a vine no one had tended. It should have withered years ago, like hers had, like Hamish’s had. Yet Mungo had all this love to give and it lay about him like ripened fruit and nobody bothered to gather it up.
Mungo, who may have Tourette’s Syndrome, is the only one of the siblings to love their alcoholic mother, no matter that she leaves them all the time to pursue men. Jodie, who has plans to attend college, has raised this beautiful boy who seems to be gentle but can react in fury when he’s pushed. Their brother Hamish, known as Ha-Ha, is the cruel head of a gang of Protestant boys who thinks his brother needs toughening.
When Ha-Ha summons Mungo to an all-out rumble with the local Catholic kids, using bricks and knives, Mungo knows he has to go to uphold the family’s honor and because if he doesn’t Ha-Ha will beat him. He also knows if he participates in the fight he will lose James, a Catholic who keeps racing pigeons.
This is a two-track story. One thread is about Mungo’s growing and forbidden love for James. The story of their feelings about one another and their love, which is never consummated, is told with tenderness. Mungo has to watch while James flirts with girls so nobody thinks he’s a “poofter.” But the boys dream of finding somewhere to be together without harassment.
The second, and more frightening, thread is about Mungo’s “Mo-Maw” turning him over to two men she’d just met for a fishing trip to the cold lochs in the west, where the young man sees natural beauty for the first time. There, he must overcome his quiet nature to save himself as he learns the true intentions of his companions.
The Hamiltons are one dysfunctional family. Mungo, named for a saint, wants only to be with James. Jodie is tired, having tended her brother’s wounds, fed him and loved him all their lives, filling in for their mother. Hamish has physically tormented Mungo since they were boys. Their mother is, by turns, devoted, angry at her “weans,” flirty with the men who patronize the food truck she tends, and in various stages of drunkenness. No matter how disgusting her behavior, Mungo loves her.
Violence is set against love in this book. Yet it ends on a note of hope for Mungo’s future.
Learning from children’s picture books
One of the many pleasures surrounding children’s picture books is that adults can learn from them, too. For instance, this reader had never heard of 19th-century poet and lover of flowers Celia Thaxter, nor of her classic book “An Island Garden.”
In “Celia Planted A Garden” (Candlewick Press, $18.99), Minnesotan Phyllis Root and Gary Schmidt, both award-winners, take young readers to Appledore Island in the isles of Shoals off the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Subtitled “The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden,” the book is about a woman who coaxed beauty out of a harsh landscape.
When Celia was 4, her father became the lighthouse keeper on White Island, where Celia planted flowers between the rocks. Then, her father built a large hotel on Appledore Island, Maine. It was one of the first resort hotels to be built on the New England coast, and a gathering place for greats of the late 19th century such as Nathaniel Hawthorne, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Childe Hassam, the impressionist painter who illustrated Thaxter’s best-known book, “An Island Garden.”
When Celia married and moved to the mainland, she “missed the tumbled shores of her island home, and the rising and falling tides, and the crash of the waves on the rocks — and her garden.”
Eventually, Celia’s mother needed her and she returned to the island and ran the hotel, filling the lobby and grounds with flowers — “pansies, sweet peas and hollyhocks, dark larkspurs and foxgloves, and tall sunflowers and red dahlias and nasturtiums and golden California poppies…”
“An Island Garden” was published in 1894, the year of Thaxter’s death. The authors of “Celia Planted a Garden” point out that “though (Thaxter’s) poetry is still anthologized, and her paintings and ceramic decoration still prized, it is her account of her garden that is her chief fame.” The garden has been re-created on the island on which she is buried.
“Celia Planted A Garden” can’t be fully described as a children’s picture book because there is much more text, suitable for kids who can read (and adults who love gardens).
Melissa Sweet’s illustrations are delicate and graphically the book is a joy, with flowers, drawings of the town, a picture of Celia and her husband, all filling every page with energy. (For more information about Thaxter’s “An Island Garden” go to digital.library.upenn.edu/women/thaxter/garden/garden.html.)
“Say What, Little Duck?” by Jen Teschendorf, illustrated by Sarah Cazee-Widhalm (Derby Press/Gray Duck Media, paperback, $15.99, hardcover $21.99)
Did you know there is a font especially suited to dyslexic children? Minnesotan Jen Teschendorf wrote this colorfully illustrated book about a mother duck communicating with her gosling when the author’s daughter was just learning to talk and would speak only in gibberish or squawks.
Little Duck had lots to say,/but the words wouldn’t come out right!/So all he said was ‘QUACK, QUACK,QUACK’/all morning, noon and night .
Mother Duck deliberately uses the wrong name for a food Little Duck loves as “Quackers.” The little guy knows that isn’t right and says “CRRRACKERS.” Soon, “he talked and talked and talked, until he dropped.”
The first edition of “Say What..” was independently published and is in 30 bookstores. Soon after it was published, a traditional publisher asked to do a special edition for dyslexic children. Although the publisher went out of business, they helped the author create a dyslexic-inclusive edition that uses a font that makes it easier for people with the condition to be more successful in reading.
Every child can enjoy this book, enlivened with funny pictures such as the cover illustration in which Mother Duck, wearing goggles and earphones, is flapping away with Little Duck on her back also wearing goggles and a backpack.
Sunday Bulletin Board: What was the probability of there being a college math class called ‘Numbers’?
The great comebacks
You Snooze, You Lose Division
JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “I always get a laugh out of Joe Soucheray’s column when he writes about Mathematics. Lately he has been amused by the efforts of the Minnesota Department of Education to establish new math standards.
“Joe and I both attended the College (now University) of St. Thomas, and neither one of us, by our own admission, was a standout in math. I had struggled just to get C’s in high school Algebra/Trigonometry. When I started college, one of the requirements of my course of study was that I take a minimum of one class in mathematics. I had nightmares thinking about having to take Calculus.
“As it happened, however, there was an option for those of us who wanted to avoid Calculus. There was another math class available, Probability, and it fulfilled the mathematics requirement. The only problem was that it was in great demand and limited to 40 students. On the first day of class, there were 43 students in attendance. The three who had registered last were told that they would be allowed to attend the class only if others dropped out before the next meeting.
“The next meeting day arrived, and as the first order of business, the names of the unlucky three were called out. They were told that there were no drop-outs, and that they had to leave the class. A friend of mine was one of the three. He stood up and in an irritated voice said: ‘You mean I can’t take any Numbers?’
“The professor was not amused.”
Then & Now
Kathy S. of St Paul: “In Spring 1972, I took Modern Russian History from Dr. Cunningham at St. Kate’s, as an elective and for fun. Dr. Cunningham could be counted on to keep things interesting; I regretted not hearing his take on Ivan the Terrible.
“It happened that Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko was coming to Macalester to do a poetry reading that semester, and he visited St. Kate’s to have lunch with students. Dr. Cunningham and I, along with my fellow students, met him in the cafeteria. When Yevgeny sat at a table, I took the seat across from him. I announced that the only word I knew in Russian was nyet (no). The Russian men laughed and said I needed to learn da (yes). It broke the ice. It turned out that they thought we were all studying to be nuns. We cleared that up.
“One of my classmates asked Yevtushenko if he believed in God. Since the Cold War had not melted and he traveled with KGB minders, this was a question he could not really answer. I froze and frowned at the questioner, and Yevtushenko blew it off. Dr. Cunningham later said that my reaction told Yevtushenko that we knew he could not answer that question.
“In the end I asked Yevtushenko to autograph the paperback copy of ‘Anna Karenina’ I was reading for the class. He did not want to, but I had nothing else to sign, so he did. The next day, a student at Macalester asked him to autograph a piece of paper. He went into the nearby bookstore to buy a book of his poetry, which he signed and gave to her. I thought he might have wanted to do something similar for me. I would have liked to own such a book. And I didn’t get to the reading.
“At the poetry reading at Macalester, Ukrainian protesters rushed him on stage and accidentally knocked him off it as they reached for the microphone to shout slogans. This caused some shock and controversy, and much discussion. I stopped by a picnic a few days later and was told to not discuss it, since the older Ukrainians there supported the protesters. I now wish I could have discussed the issues a little with them.
“Attached is a poster from the reading; I might have taken it off a wall.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “Easter dinner is complete / One more bite I cannot eat / All the ham has disappeared / My throat is full, and can’t be cleared / The dinner rolls are merely crumbs / Someone, please, pass me the Tums / One last piece of pie remains / Please send the children my cremains.”
Half-empty? Or half-full?
SEMI-LEGEND writes: “Subject: Which upbeat news story do ya read?
“My wife, an earlier riser, reads the Minneapolis paper before I do. She showed me two adjacent stories that ran on the back of its business section today (Thursday, April 14, 2022):
“Under the headline ‘Broad rally lifts stocks on Wall St.,’ a one-column story said stocks closed higher ‘as an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally in the travel industry.’
“Sharing the top of the page was another headline across five columns: ‘Delta lost $940M in its first quarter.’
“Ah, but below that: ‘The airline expects better days soon. . . .’”
The Permanent Family Record
SIS writes: “Subject: Brand-new Oldsmobile.
“After the Second World War and countless trips, my father sold the uncomfortable green coupe. The reason: He had been made manager of our small city. With the new moniker came a boost in salary. Now he had the wherewithal to buy his dream car: a cream-colored Oldsmobile with lots of chrome trim. Window frames, door handles, bumpers . . . and, best of all, something new in car culture: a rubberized roof.
“Often in the evenings, Father would be out in the driveway warbling his favorite tune: ’Raindrops keep falling on my head . . . errr, roof . . . and sliding off instead,’ as he rubbed the dust specks off the car’s creamy sides.
“The kids in the neighborhood called it a ‘boat’ — slang for ‘beaut.’ Now when
we traveled, we traveled in style — no more tourist rooms upstairs in someone’s home. We stayed at newly erected, semi-glamorous motels.
“Often, waiting in line for the motel clerk’s attention and the room key, I would see a stand with a collection of folders advertising what was to be seen in the area. I picked up a handful to peruse in the motel room in the evening. As I spread them out on the carpeted floor, one stood out. Its headline: ‘An unforgettable experience — join us on a real African safari.’ There followed
pictures of exotic animals: zebras, apes, monkeys, an elephant, male and female lions.
“I read the blurb to my father. ‘It’s nearby, Dad, can we go?’
“My father snorted. ‘Those so-called exotic trips are tourist traps. I’ll bet the hot dogs they sell on the grounds are 10 dollars each!’
“Mother saw my disappointment. She cajoled: ‘We don’t have to eat them. I can pack a lunch. I, for one, would like to see a real live lion.’ Dad was reluctant but in the end backed down: ‘All right, if you bring the lunch.’
“The next morning, bright and early, we were at the safari park. The handsome boss, likely a college student, was dressed appropriately: highly polished brown brogues, beige knee socks, beige shorts and shirt, on his head a pith helmet. He leaned into the car: ‘Welcome to the park, folks. You’re the first visitors today. The park has rules which I’m obliged to recite to you.’ He proceeded: ‘No feeding the animals; stay on marked trails, and do not deviate; drive at a slow pace; one stop for a photo shoot through a rolled-up window only; window and doors locked at all times.’ He added with a smile: ‘The monkeys hereabouts are a naughty crew.’ He continued with the rules: ‘No leaving the vehicle; honk if you’re in difficulty. Oh yes — at the exit there’s a gift shop and a fast-food counter.’ He added: ‘Here the animals roam free while the visitors are in cages.’ I knew he meant cars.
“We started out. The animals seemed lethargic. Perhaps they had just been fed. One needed binoculars to see them.
“At the monkey compound, the apes were swinging from tree to tree. The monkeys scrambled up and down rope ladders. All were chattering. They, at least, were having a good time.
“My younger brother asked: ‘What do monkeys eat, Dad?’
“‘Bananas.’
“‘That’s all?’
“My father replied irritably: ‘No, no, berries, nuts, I guess!’
“The elephant was a no-show. ‘Probably still in its stall, eating,’ he guessed, then added: ‘Mother, get out your camera, we’re heading for the lion enclave.’
“The mention of food had whetted my appetite. The food box was on the floor of the back seat between my sister and me.
“‘There he is!’ My sister pointed at a big male lion hiding slyly behind a tree. We assumed the rest of the pride were snoozing in the long grass nearby. While everyone else was looking for the lions, I sneaked my hand into the food box and grabbed a tasty cheese and pickle sandwich. I had taken two bites when I heard a sharp rap at my side window. A monkey with a red face with a beige rim around it was pointing at my sandwich, mimicking chewing. I ignored him! He continued leaping up and down, running his long talons around the window frame, then pulling on the door handle. I hid the crust under the puffy gray cushions in the back seat. Racing around to my sister’s side of the car, he pulled on the door handles. My sister, age 12, complained: ‘Dad, a monkey is staring at me.’
“Father looked back and chuckled. ‘I think it’s a marriage proposal, babe. Just say “No.”‘
“We all laughed.
“The laughter enraged the monkey. He skipped to the front of the car, bounded up on the bumper, and ran up the long hood to the windshield. Dad had his head down watching mother roll film into her camera. She usually got it in backwards.
“The monkey rapped on the window. No response! It grabbed the windshield wiper and let it ping against the glass. That did it. Dad looked up. The monkey
kept snapping the wipers. Father shook his fist; the monkey kept snapping away.
“Suddenly, he scampered across the roof to stop above me. Dad rolled down his window and banged on the roof. Shortly after, my sister queried: ‘What’s that sound? It sounds like someone is ripping something.’ I knew immediately. The determined monkey went back to the windshield and looked at my father, upside-down. The monkey was swinging bits of torn rubber fabric.
“My father opened the car door and jumped out. My mother, sister, and I screamed: ‘Close the door, Dad, the lions are looking our way!’ They did more than look. The big male and three females padded out to the road and sat in a row staring at the car. It looked as though they were watching a movie, minus the popcorn.
“Outside the car, my enraged father shouted: ‘I’m going to strangle that son-of-a-bitch.’
“Mother scolded: ‘Father, watch your language. There are kids in the car.’ Dad climbed back in. The monkey sat on the hood, grinning.
“My little brother asked: ‘Is son-of-a—”
“Dad interrupted: ‘Son-of-a-birch, son. I said “son-of-a-birch.” No, it’s not a bad word. It means “pesty annoyance”!’
“Now that he was inside the car, Mother needled: ‘You told me that in grade school, you were the only boy who got to go to the Clean Language Picnic, because you never swore.’
“My brother took it in. ‘Dad, if I said ‘pesty annoyance,’ would I get to go to the Clean Language Picnic?’
“‘Yes! Yes!’ was Dad’s testy reply.
“We didn’t honk. Nevertheless, the safari boss arrived in a jeep, a gun across his knee. At the sight of the jeep, the monkey disappeared. The safari boss shifted the gun to the empty seat beside him. He climbed down from the vehicle and strolled over to the car. He pointed a dictatorial finger down the road. ‘Sorry, sir, the park has rules. I recited them to you this morning. One rule, ‘No getting out of the car,’ has been broken. Please drive at a slow pace to the exit.’
“We were being thrown out of the safari park. For once, my father didn’t argue. The boss stood hands on hips to make sure we obeyed.
“My worry: Where were the monkey and the untended gun? I could see the newspaper headlines now: ‘Safari monkey “offs” tourist family of five!’”
“On our way out, the monkey reappeared, running along the driver’s side of the car. The student at the exit had the wooden gate open. We shot past the gift shop and the fast-food counter.
“I glanced back at the monkey, now on a bench. ‘Dad, the monkey is jumping up and down, slapping his thigh!’
‘“In absolute frustration,’ smirked my father.
“‘Not exactly.’
“‘What, then?’
“‘It looks like he’s laughing.’
“My father banged the steering wheel with both hands. As he turned left to the main road, Mother sighed: ‘Darn it, I forgot to take a picture of the lions.’
“My little brother had the last word: ‘That monkey was a son-of-a-birch, wasn’t he, Dad?’”
