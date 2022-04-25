Advantages of Email Encryption

Share Pin 0 Shares

The most popular use of the Internet remains to be the email. Providers now have complicated additions like attachments and spam blockers but the point of email remains the same-instant correspondence. From connecting to friends and relatives on the other side of the globe to delivering information to mass recipients, internet users continue to find purpose in electronic mail. As internet dependence increases, so does the kind of information people attach in their emails.

The technological age brought about new kinds of criminals who perform destructive activities. Whether you are an important member of an intelligence group or a civilian, email encryption can prove useful in safeguarding the information the recipient singularly should see.

How does email encryption work?

Depending on the kind of encryption you acquire, the process differs but the goal is the same. Encryption protects the actual message in your email with the intended recipient knowing how to decode it to reveal the sensitive data.

Most encryption for emails is asymmetric where the sender uses software to encrypt an email, send the message to the recipient who knows how to decrypt the email. Another method is by installing email encryption software. For this to work, the same program should be installed in the receiving unit.

Why should you encrypt your emails?

For businesses in competitive fields, the advantage of encryption is more pronounced. This avoids competitors from intercepting information they can use for corporate espionage. You can protect confidential data, ranging from employee names to plans for expansion.

For private individuals, encryption is similarly as necessary. Basic personal information like your home address or private mobile number should be kept private. Identity thieves can use your financial details like credit card information, social security numbers, and insurance details.

People who send private messages, videos, and photos will similarly benefit from email encryption. This is especially important for public personalities like politicians who need to keep their work life and private life separate. Many careers have been ruined by private emails made public.

What should you look for in a security company?

There are businesses now responding to the demand of safe email exchanges. Security companies are now expanding to document destruction and email archiving solutions. If you are thinking of hiring a company for added security, there are qualities you should look out for.

Being at the top of the field in terms of technology is an important consideration. They should always be a couple of steps ahead of IT criminals who are always improving their own technology. A company employing professionals with backgrounds working in intelligence and security is a plus.

Similarly, find a company offering more than simple email protection. Some companies have spam blockers or additionally provide security in other aspects like physical security through alarm systems. When it comes to securing data, electronic or physical, choose only the best no matter the cost.