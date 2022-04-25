Finance
Affiliate Marketing: A Simple Article Traffic System
Article marketing is a very useful way to get free and quality traffic to your website so that you will be able to build your own profitable list and start to earn money from it. It is a simple system that I have learned from Armand Morin but it will be very effective if you are willing to follow the system and do the work.
1. The 1st obvious thing that you will have to do is to write articles. There are 2 ways which you can get articles. The first way will be to write the article yourself and the second way will be to pay ghost writers to help you write articles which you will have the right to put your name down as an author.
2. The next step that you will have to do is to submit the articles that you have written to the article directories. There are also 2 ways that you can submit. The first way is to just submit your articles manually. You will need to spend some time submitting the articles. The second way is to make use of submitting articles software which will automatically submit your articles to thousands of article directories. The advantage is that it will saves you lots of time.
3. The next thing that you will have to do is to post it on your blog. Whenever you have new articles and you have submitted to the article directories already, post it on your blog too.
4. The last thing that you can do is to send your articles to your own or other people’s newsletter. You will definitely want to fully leverage your articles.
These are the 4 simple steps that will helps to drives tons of traffic to your website which will really helps to build your own profitable list. The most important thing is to take action and apply this simple system. Seek out for solutions if you face any problems and the most important thing is to never ever give up.
6 Ways Digital Marketing Services Can Help Grow Your Business in 2017
Nowadays, customers have access to data and information any time, anywhere they want, thanks to the Internet. Customers are globally accessing the information they seek, through computers, mobiles, etc.
If you are not known in the digital world today, then you must know that you aren’t going to head towards progress and success anytime soon. Having the world strongly influenced by the digital factor, every business and company, no matter small or big is working hard to create a place for itself online.
Why Digital Marketing Is Important
It is vital, because your company or business can attract fresh and huge numbers of customers and build long-lasting relationship through electronic channels. When somebody posts good and positive comments, feedback about your services, your company undoubtedly comes in the good books of everybody working in the same arena.
In the nutshell, digital services can be a key player in leading your company towards immense success. Have doubts? Don’t worry, just go through the below mentioned ways digital marketing services can help grow your business in 2017:
Achieve Your Targets: A good marketing services’ provider assures dedicated social media, web content, SEO etc. to help your company target specific demographics, areas and trends.
Future Is Digital: You can’t defy the fact that we live in a digital world, in which everything we do is either related to our phones or computers. This fact makes it quite evident that if we will market our products and services to our target audience using digital tools or channels, we have a higher and healthy chance of getting their attention and turning them into our loyal customers.
Transform your leads Into Customers: Getting a lead isn’t enough for growth in the highly competitive world we live in. Credible and ace digital marketing is not just about generating leads. You need to know the tactics to convert those leads into customers. With the proper digital marketing strategy you can grow your clientele tremendously.
Grow Your Brand Recognition: Do you really want to grow your company’s brand recognition in the desired marketplace? Digital marketing is the key. An ace digital marketing services’ provider offers top notch blogs and targeted web content, which can easily build up your credibility and present you as an expert in your niche.
Track Results Easily: The best thing about digital marketing is that you can always know whether your efforts are bearing fruits or not. It lets you keep an eye on where all your leads are heading from, and calculate conversion rates.
Thus, if digital marketing hasn’t been a part of your growth plan so far, 2017 is the best and high time to start working on a strong digital strategy.
Eight Barriers to Critical Thinking
All too often we fall prey to patterns of thought that are comfortable to us without analyzing their effectiveness. When this happens we may not get the desired results because we haven’t asked the right questions or asked enough of them to arrive at the best response to a problem.
Researchers and management specialists have identified more than 100 different barriers that prevent effective critical thinking, but there are eight roadblocks that all executives should burn into their memory. To help remember these eight, here is an acronym for them – CAT MAGIC.
1. Confirmation bias –
bending evidence to fit one’s beliefs. How many times do executives look for information that supports their point of view as opposed to seeking evidence that is individually or group “neutral?” “The best way to fight this natural temptation of confirmation bias is to actively seek information that disproves your beliefs.
2. Attribution (or self-serving) bias –
the belief that good things happen to us because of internal factors and bad things happen to us because of external factors, while the reverse is true with others. This bias causes us to pigeonhole the actions of others, especially bad behavior, as strictly the fault of the individual and not circumstances.
3. Trusting testimonial evidence –
the fallacy of believing information from someone else, even if there is no evidence to support their statements. Studies have consistently shown individuals are more likely to buy something on the recommendation of others than the strength of advertising or some other marketing effort, yet how many of those same people actually know the veracity of those recommendations?
4. Memory lapses –
while this barrier seems on the surface to be fairly self-explanatory (everybody has gaps in memory), its danger lies in the common human trait of filling in the memory gaps with information that may or may not be true. In other words, we make things up as we go along, which often prevents us from arriving at more fact-based decisions.
5. Accepting authority without question –
a behavior documented by the famous experiments of researcher Stanley Milgram in which many people were willing to administer increasingly more powerful shocks to other people on the orders of an authority figure, even though they weren’t sure it was the right thing to do. This critical thinking failure continues to manifest itself today in the blind acceptance to people with questionable degrees or expertise.
6. Generalizing from too few observations –
a common practice in consumer marketing where a small group of people in a focus group determine the direction of multi-million dollar ad campaigns, even though the opinions of those people cannot be projected onto a larger population. The same occurrence happens when a small group of executives or board members discuss an issue. We must constantly resist the temptation to take these informational shortcuts. For example, one way to counter the built-in bias of small groups is to seek out the unvarnished input from employees lower on the organizational chart.
7. Ignorance and the failure to admit it –
a trait that leads to fabricated information and wild speculation. Nobody wants to look foolish, so instead of admitting his or her lack of knowledge a person may fake it and then explain the fakery in a way that makes it seem true. Beware of those who are quick with answers or slow to admit they don’t know something.
8. Coincidence (or the Law of Truly Large Numbers) –
the mistaken belief that pieces of information have causality when, in fact, they are the result of a pure coincidence or the law of large numbers. Any large block of data will show connections, but those connections most likely have no other meaning. For example, some hospital CEOs will likely have red hair, but no other link can be made between being a CEO and red hair. Yet, we often attach causal links to events or date where no links exist.
Like any other behavior in life worth doing, good critical thinking is all about turning ideas into habitual behavior. You first have to recognize that their critical thinking skills might not be up to par and then you must go about improving them. Only when you start applying those news skills again and again to a variety of circumstances will the skills stick and generate results. Critical thinking must become a force of habit for top leaders, much like their breathing. It must become part of your leadership core.
CoolTool Has Launched AI-Powered Webcam Eye Tracking
CoolTool is a unique automated neuromarketing platform expanding the opportunities of neuromarketing research to a previously unimaginable extent. Recently the company has developed and launched the beta version of unique webcam-based eye tracking running on Artificial Intelligence technology. It ensures a high precision of results and opens new opportunities for marketing research.
Recently the company has introduced the Emotion Measurement neuromarketing online tool. Respondents may complete surveys not in neuro-laboratories but in the more comfortable places where they usually come across advertising. Clients can collect data by just sending the link via different digital channels that is much more easier.
Surprises webcam-based eye tracking brings
First of all, the considerably high accuracy of results, followed by the unprecedented speed of the tool adjustment and usage, as well as wider possibilities now available for everyone.
Gaze movement tracking tool is perfectly suitable for testing of communication materials – videos, static advertising, product visibility on a shelf, and website mockups. From now on it will be accessible not only for digital and professional research agencies, but for mass usage by marketers, advertisers, designers, as well as all other actors who need consumer insights fast and affordable in terms of time and resources.
Ultimate advantages of webcam-based eye tracking
â The possibility to cover a wide audience immediately (you, as well as the respondents, don’t need any hardware as it’s an online solution).
â There is no need to equip a lab and invite people into one room to participate in the test as it always used to be.
â Respondents can take these tests regardless of their location – from the computer, laptop or from a smartphone.
â Respondents don’t have to install any kind of software.
â With the turned on webcam, you can conduct eye tracking and emotion measurement tests simultaneously, which is very important for the comprehensive testing of video advertising.
â You can use any webcam (inbuilt or external, though the better the resolution of the webcam, the more accurate the results).
â In case you don’t have respondents, you can use the CoolTool service to gain direct access to respondents from all over the world (online panels).
The CoolTool team continues to work on the improvement of its technology and strives to launch the most high-precision eye-tracking technology in the world in the nearest possible future. The company would appreciate hearing any feedback from users and calls to test their automated neuromarketing platform with a free account.
