News

Apply For These Posts, Salary Up To Rs 75,000; Details Here

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Apply For These Posts, Salary Up To Rs 75,000; Details Here
Apply For These Posts, Salary Up To Rs 75,000; Details Here

Srinagar, Apr 23: The Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications to fill the posts of 11 Deputy Commandant Engineers through a walk-in interview at various locations.

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview process beginning on May 19. The appointment to these posts will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

The official notification from the CRPF Recruitment 2022 drive is available on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Interview in JharodaKalan, New Delhi

May 19 to May 20

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview in Guwahati Assam

May 25 to May 26

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview in Hyderabad, Telangana

June 1 to June 2, 2022.

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary
As per the official notification, the Consolidated remuneration of contractual Dy. Commandant (Engineer) will be Rs. 75,000/-, which will remain fixed for the entire period of contractual appointment.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

The candidate must have an M Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institution.

He/She should also have a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc

News

Cary Elwes airlifted to hospital after scary rattlesnake bite

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

The New York Post Spring Shopping Event is here: Exclusive offers, more
News

Stillwater to celebrate World Tai Chi Day with demonstrations, fundraiser for Ukraine

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Stillwater to celebrate World Tai Chi Day with demonstrations, fundraiser for Ukraine
World Tai Chi Day is practiced in cities around the world each year on the last Saturday of April.

People meet at 10 a.m. in their local time zone to learn about and practice the ancient Chinese martial art that combines deep breathing and gentle movements.

World Tai Chi Day-Stillwater, now in its seventh year, will be Saturday at River Siren Brewing Co. in downtown Stillwater. The free, outdoor event is open to beginners, students and seasoned practitioners.

This year’s gathering will also raise money to help the people of Ukraine. Medical supplies are being collected to donate to St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arden Hills, and a portion of each T-shirt sale will be donated to the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minnesota.

The shirts are blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, and were designed by tai chi instructor and Stillwater artist Will Ersland.

“World Tai Chi Day has always been about peace and global unity,” said Aimee Van Ostrand, owner of the Healing Within Acupuncture & Wellness Studio locations in Stillwater and White Bear Lake. “Many in our tai chi community wanted to do something.”

For more information, email Van Ostrand at [email protected]

News

JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF

Provisional Selection List-Cum-Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts under provisions of the Jammu &

Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in its 201st Board Meeting held 23.04.2022 discussed all the parameters and the rules governing the selection of candidates for Class-IV posts threadbare and approved the Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres viz. District Cadre, Divisional Cadre and UT

Cadre comprising 3200 candidates, as recommended by the Selection Committee.

JKSSB Class IV New Selection list PDF

Organization Name          JKSSB

Name of Post                    Class-IV

No. of Vacancies               8575

New Selection List Released for   3200 Posts

Selection Process          v Written Exam

JKSSB Class IV Result Class IV Merit List

JKSSB Class IV District Wise Result Download PDF

Official Website        www.jkssb.nic.in

Now, therefore, in view of the above Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts as approved by the Board is enclosed herewith as Annexure “A” to this Notification. Moreover, the allocation of cadres is subject to the outcome of writ petition(s) pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction.

It is further notified that any candidate who has grievance/ objections to the above allocation of cadres may represent before the Board within 05 days from the date of issuance of this Notification through online mode in the link [email protected] and no further opportunity shall be granted to submit representations/objections.

