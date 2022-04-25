Apply For These Posts, Salary Up To Rs 75,000; Details Here

Srinagar, Apr 23: The Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications to fill the posts of 11 Deputy Commandant Engineers through a walk-in interview at various locations.

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview process beginning on May 19. The appointment to these posts will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

Examination forms

The official notification from the CRPF Recruitment 2022 drive is available on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Interview in JharodaKalan, New Delhi

May 19 to May 20

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview in Guwahati Assam

May 25 to May 26

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview in Hyderabad, Telangana

June 1 to June 2, 2022.

Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the official notification, the Consolidated remuneration of contractual Dy. Commandant (Engineer) will be Rs. 75,000/-, which will remain fixed for the entire period of contractual appointment.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

The candidate must have an M Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institution.

He/She should also have a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc