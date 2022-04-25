Billie Eilish takes a tumble during Coachella set: ‘I just ate s–t!’

7th Pay Commission: There is good news for Central Government Employees. In the era of inflation, once again the pockets of the central employees are going to be filled. After eight-nine days, a lot of money is going to come in the account of central employees.

In fact, on March 30, the Central Government announced a 3 percent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central employees and pensioners. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for April will increase on May 1, as well as the arrears of January, February and March will also come. Central employees are eagerly waiting for the salary for the month of April.

This increase in DA and DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022. Now after the release of salary for March, the arrears of DA arrears can be released in the account of the employees. That is, in the month of April, a huge amount is going to come in the account of the central employees. This announcement of the Central Government will benefit more than one crore government employees and pensioners i.e. 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

As soon as the central government increased the dearness allowance by 3 percent, the DA of central employees doubled in 9 months. Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34 percent, which was only 17 percent about 9 months ago. That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17 percent to 34 percent in 9 months. This will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, this initiative will increase the burden of Rs 9544.50 crore annually on the government.

Last year in July 2021, the DA of the employees was 17 percent. After this, the government had increased the DA by 11 percent in the month of July. Due to this his DA had increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. After this, DA was increased by 3 percent in November 2021. After this the DA increased to 31 per cent. Last month, on March 30, the government once again announced a 3 percent increase in the DA of employees, which has now increased to 34 percent.

Let us tell you that the basic salary of central employees is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. If we look at the calculation of minimum basic salary when dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000. After the DA is 34 per cent, it will increase by Rs 5580 to Rs 6120 per month. That is, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month. In such a situation, Rs 2160 (540X4 = 2160) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the month of May. On the other hand, if we look at the salary on an annual basis, then there will be an increase of Rs 6,480 in it.

At the same time, there will be a monthly increase of Rs 1707 in the salary of the maximum basic salary of 56,900. In such a situation, Rs 6828 (1707X4 = 6828) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 in the month of May. Accordingly, the salary of these employees will increase by Rs 20,484 on an annual basis.

Calculation on minimum basic salary

Basic salary – Rs 18,000

New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month

New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum

Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month

How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month

How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160

Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480

Calculation on maximum basic salary

Basic salary- Rs 56,900

New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month

New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum

Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month

How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month

How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828

Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484

