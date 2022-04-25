Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike

Crypto enthusiasts all over the world are looking for ways to increase their earnings. One of the best ways to monetize your passion for the crypto world is to promote blockchain projects via affiliate programs.

The play-to-earn NFT game Mars4 is introducing an affiliate program to anyone interested in promoting Mars4 to earn a generous commission starting from $60 per sale. With full support from the Mars4 team, earning has never been this easy!

What is affiliate marketing?

Affiliate marketing is a marketing strategy where 3rd party affiliates promote products or services to their community and earn commissions based on their performance. The type of performance required varies but the most common is the sales-based approach where affiliates generate income based on their sales. Mars4 affiliates also generate commissions from sales. They receive a unique link that has to be used to promote Mars4. This link tracks the performance of the affiliate, so you will be able to check your performance and stats from the Mars4 affiliate page.

The affiliate does not need to purchase anything from the company as they are not reselling the product or service, they are merely promoting it. That is why it is free to start your journey as a Mars4 affiliate.

It is a great way to monetize your online activity, such as your blog, YouTube channel, Twitter, or any other similar platform you use for reaching out to people. Anyone can become a Mars4 affiliate as long as they show interest in promoting Mars4 products.

What is Mars4?

Mars4 is a virtual world created using blockchain technology. It is divided into three interconnected parts: MARS4 dollar (cryptocurrency), Mars land plot NFTs and the upcoming metaverse game.

All these elements come together to create a unique experience of a play-to-earn survival game that takes place on the Red Planet.

As an affiliate, you will be encouraging NFT sales. NFTs are land plots on virtual Mars created from NASA data. You can view Mars in 3D now: it has never been so easy! In the upcoming game, players will be able to explore their Mars NFT lands, gather various resources, trade them and earn money from the game. In other words, Mars land plot NFTs are interactive and will serve as real estate in the future game. Soon in-game NFT assets will be available for purchase as well, such as tools and cosmetic items. They will also count as NFT sales for affiliates.

Mars4 is unique because the team is always looking to create ways investors and players can earn both actively and passively. For example, an Epoch system was introduced to give back to early investors. All sales are split into Epochs. After an Epoch ends, the 51% of revenue generated from sales is distributed to NFT holders from the previous Epochs. That way investors can earn passively just by owning an NFT.

Why join the Mars4 affiliate program?

With commissions starting from $60 per sale, Mars4 offers its affiliates the possibility to earn high payouts. There is no limit to affiliate earnings as the payouts are not capped. Mars4 also incorporates a tiered commission structure, meaning the payout for one sale will increase after reaching a certain amount of sales.

Being a Mars4 affiliate gives you flexibility as the project offers different payment opportunities from USD to crypto. You will also be able to receive monthly payouts.

As a Mars4 affiliate, you will be promoting the project in any shape or form you choose, whether it is an in-depth video review about the project or a short but catchy message on social media. Work as much as you want and generate an income passively from your content about Mars4.

To help you out, the Mars4 team offers full support in your journey. You will have a dedicated account manager and receive access to various Mars4 content, such as banners. The Mars4 affiliate program gives a great opportunity to grow together and earn passive income.

For more information or to enroll in the program, visit the Mars4 affiliate page.

Conclusion

If you are looking for ways to increase your earnings, join the Mars4 affiliate program. You will collect a rewarding commission starting from $60 per sale, receive full support during your journey and will be able to receive monthly payouts. Since the payouts are uncapped, the sky’s the limit to your earnings!