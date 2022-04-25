Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike

- BTC has lost 3.52 percent in the previous 24 hours.
In the week of April 18-24, the value of bitcoin declined marginally. Even while prices rose to $42,976 at one point this week, they came back down at the end of it. Since April, Bitcoin has been clinging to its rising support line after failing to obtain sufficient purchasing volume to prompt a robust rally. However, after failing to break through the support line for the first time this year, its performance over the last five days proved otherwise.
Support and resistance levels are rising in the Bitcoin market. Multiple efforts to break out of this range have failed. As a result, there hasn’t been as much purchasing enthusiasm recently as there used to be when the price was interacting with the support line.
BTC’s negative performance generated further downside during the previous five days, extending the support line lower. It fell below $40,000 for the second time in a week as additional reports surfaced. A further decline has been prevented, however, by a healthy holding of between $39,000 and $40,000.
Whale Alert uses one standard format to store transactions from various blockchains. 6,286 Bitcoin (BTC) from Coinbase has been moved to an undisclosed wallet by an unknown whale. An analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert said that the transaction was valued at $248,656,843.
BTC transfers at hundreds of millions of dollars every night show that the crypto whales are back in business. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place at 13:56:04 UTC on April 24th, 2022.