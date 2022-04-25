Blockchain
Bitcoin Turns Red, Why BTC Could Dive Below $39K
Bitcoin started another decline below the $40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses if it stays below the $40,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin started another decline after it failed to clear the $40,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major decline if there is a close below the $38,800 level.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Bitcoin price settled below the $40,500 level to move into a bearish zone. BTC traded below the $40,000 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a bearish zone.
The price even traded below the $39,200 support level. A low is formed near $38,700 and the price is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $39,500 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The next key resistance could be $39,700 or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,700 low.
The first major resistance is now forming near the $40,000 level. The main resistance sits near $40,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $40,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,700 low.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $38,800 level. A downside break below the $38,800 zone could send the price towards the $37,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,000, followed by $38,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,500, $39,800 and $40,000.
Can Dogecoin Slide Further? Key Technical Levels To Keep An Eye On
Dogecoin remains bearish at the time of writing as it just broke below its immediate price support line. Broader market weakness can be attributed to the price fall. Major market movers have displayed choppy price action.
Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin lost 2% and in the last week, it declined by 8%. The global cryptocurrency market cap was at $1.93 Trillion as there has been a decline of 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
The meme coin has been facing tough resistance at its immediate price ceiling. Buyers have also decided to lay low as a reason the coin continues to fall prey to selling pressure.
Constant fall in buying pressure has pushed the coin to break its immediate support level and eye its next price floor.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
Dogecoin was trading for $0.1324 as it breached its support level of $0.1345 at the time of writing. The coin has been bearish and it has been trading in a descending channel that is considered to be negative.
A continued fall in prices could push DOGE to $0.1279 marking a 4% fall. If the coin is unable to stay on the above-mentioned support line, it could trade near the $0.1190 level.
Trading Volume was seen in the red and the bar was smaller than the previous trading sessions, suggesting a sell-off on the charts.
Immediate resistance for the coin was seen at $0.1537 and the coin continued to face rejection at the aforementioned point. Another strong resistance for the meme-coin was at $0.1600.
Technical Analysis
Dogecoin’s prices were trading beneath the 20-SMA line, which is in accordance with increased selling pressure. Sellers were driving the price momentum in the market according to the 20-SMA line. A significant push from the buyers could provide a momentary respite to the coin.
The Relative Strength Index was seen below the half-line signifying that buyers have exited the market. The asset was oversold and undervalued at the press time. Further oversold conditions can drag prices down to the next support level.
Awesome Oscillator determines the price momentum of the coin. Dogecoin was on negative price momentum. AO projected red histograms underneath the half-line, which signifies a negative price momentum.
Parabolic SAR is an indicator that helps to understand trend direction and also the potential price reversals. Parabolic SAR’s dotted lines were seen above the price candlesticks, which meant that the price was moving south at the time of writing. This meant that the price trend was negative on the four-hour chart.
Shiba Inu Bearish Now However This Pattern Suggests Otherwise
Shiba Inu had picked up momentum just a week back when it soared by 35% following the news of the Robinhood listing.
The broader market currently exhibits weakness as Bitcoin continues to struggle beneath the $40,000 mark. Ethereum also was priced at $2900 at press time. The king altcoin was rejected from the $3000 level over the past trading sessions.
The meme-coin is consolidating at the moment. SHIB has been sandwiched between $0.00003000 and $0.00002000 respectively.
Buying strength subsequently has been adversely affected owing to the consolidation. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu lost 3% of its value and over the past week, it depreciated by 7%. The global cryptocurrency market cap was at $1.93 Trillion with a fall of 1.4% in the past 24 hours.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00002369 at the time of writing. Prices had been moving sideways for a considerable period of time. Buyers have decided to steer clear of the meme-coin as the short-term reading depicts bearishness on the charts. The coin, however, flashes a bullish pattern on the one-day chart.
The above chart displayed the “Adam” and “Eve” pattern continuously for the 109th day and it continues to exhibit the same. This technical formation is considered to be bullish.
The two distinctive valleys that have formed on the charts are referred to as Adam (Triangle) and Eve (Semi-Circle). At $0.00003289, SHIB is expected to experience a break-out and then aim for $0.00004436 and that would mean a 60% hike from the current price level.
If Shiba Inu falls in value further, the nearest support line stands at $0.00002068.
Technical Analysis: Four Hour Chart
Consistent consolidation has left buyers in a dilemma, whether to HODL or not. As seen in the above chart, buying strength has considerably fallen over the past week. Over the next trading sessions, SHIB could breach its present price level and fall to the next price floor.
On the Relative Strength Index, SHIB was seen below the 40-mark which would soon touch the oversold territory. Upon touching the oversold mark, SHIB could fall further. Chaikin Money Flow that determines capital outflow, has suggested that inflows were lesser than outflows.
SHIB’s prices were settled below the 20-SMA line since the past week and was the same at press time. This determined that sellers had control over the market and they were in charge of the price momentum. The above reading also confirmed the bearishness in the market.
Awesome Oscillator suggests the current price momentum of the coin. AO displayed red histograms underneath the half-line and that meant that SHIB was in negative price action. A resurgence of buyers could immediately help SHIB get out of the price consolidation.
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 25
- On April 25, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3156.85.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 25, 2022, is $2820.20.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 25, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum, used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. More so, it will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 25, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
Horizontal channels are trendlines that connect variable pivot highs and lows to show the price contained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support. A horizontal channel, also known as a price range or sideways trend. In a horizontal channel, buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing price direction is sideways. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. Furthermore, horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points.
Currently, the price of ETH is $2948.69. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3156.85 and the buy level of ETH is $3040.35. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2820.20.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
