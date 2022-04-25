Finance
Buying Life Insurance Made Easy
If you are new to life insurance, choosing life insurance may sound overwhelming. However, the fact of the matter is that you can choose a good policy once you have understood a few tips that we have given below. The insurance policy will secure the future of your kids. Therefore, we highly recommend that you consider this option.
1. The “Trial Period”
As the term suggests, the trial period allows you to “try” your policy for a few days. During these days, you can review your policy in order to make necessary changes. You can make your desired changes or reject it. To know the length of the period, make sure you get in touch with the representative of your company.
For some reason, if you think the policy is not right for you, you can change your mind and go for a new policy. As a matter, this is a great feature of insurance policies.
2. Compare similar products
While you get quotes from various providers, make sure you compare similar policies. For instance, you can’t compare a permanent life insurance policy to a term life insurance. The reason is that the later features lower premiums. So, the price difference between the two can be huge.
Based on your needs, make sure you review all the aspects. Making this decision depending upon the monthly premium alone is not a good idea.
3. Life insurance is a form of protection
Keep in mind that your purpose of getting a life insurance policy is to give protection to your beneficiaries in case of your death. You don’t have to have any other purpose in mind. Although permanent policies allow you to earn cash with the passage of time, you can’t consider them as a form of investment. This is not a business, so keep this in mind.
4. Policy riders
You may want to get the most out of your premiums. When you choose a policy, you may want to ask the representatives of the company about the policy riders that they may be offering. What are the riders? Actually, the endorsements or riders are methods that you can use to enhance your policy in order to satisfy your needs based on your budget.
5. Go with a reputable provider
As said earlier, the purpose of getting a life insurance policy is to give financial protection to your family in case you are no longer with them. Therefore, you should choose a company after a lot of careful thinking. You should sit down with your family, friends and relatives to get suggestion. The most important thing is to go with a reputable provider. Reputable providers are usually the most reliable.
So, if you have been reading up on life insurance policies to make the best choice, we suggest that you consider these 5 tips. Hopefully, the tips will guide you and you will end up with the right policy. After all, what matters the most to you is your kids’ future.
Finance
Important Tips On Mortgage Lending
If you are looking into buying a home, a home mortgage might be the most viable option for you. It is an important investment which will affect you for a considerable portion of your life. A home mortgage is a loan which you can take out when purchasing a primary or investment residence. When you get a mortgage usually it will take 20-30 years to pay off the principal as well as the interest. You will get a bill every month, thereby paying off the loan over time.
There are two kinds of interest rates when it comes to a home mortgage: fixed and floating. If it is fixed it will remain the same throughout the years. If it is floating, however, the interest rate may be subject to change depending on a number of factors in the economy. The Federal Reserve sets the FFR (federal funds rate) which affect mortgage rates. If you are someone with good credit you have a much better chance of getting a lower interest rate on your mortgage.
There are a lot of advantages which come when you take out a mortgage to buy a home. The first and most obvious is that you will be the proud owner of a home without paying a lump sum of money. You won’t have to pay the full amount of the house up front, which can be much more convenient because generally houses are a very large purchase. You can then use the other money which you are saving for other projects and investments. Mortgage loans also improve your credit score and reduce tax liability. You may also get a home equity loan to get some needed cash if you are in a bind. There are a lot of ways you can benefit from our services.
You can experience all of these advantages when you get a home mortgage with a professional. Instead of finding your own way through the financial world trying to get the right mortgage from you, you can utilize options and talk with professionals in order to find the right plan. Professional home mortgage lenders genuinely care about your financial future and they are happy to work with you and cater to your unique financial situation. As a borrower you will be given more options when it comes to your real estate purchases.
By coming to a professional firm you can also benefit from refinancing your home and you get cash back. If you have a lot of equity you can do a cash-out refinance. This can be a very useful tool, one which they offer, and will allow you to use that money when you are in a financial bind or you are doing some other important project and lack the financial means.
As mortgage lenders they will offer you all of the services and the choices of any other business in our field, but you can also count on our knowledge and expertise. Those working for these firms are truly dedicated to your financial needs. You can’t go wrong selecting our mortgage lender firm, because these professionals guarantee quality service.
Finance
Success: Can You Truly Plan to Be Successful
Success. Can you truly plan to be successful? Some would say no but when you study those who have actually achieved different levels of success is clear they planned to succeed.
What is success? Many times when people look to become successful they relate it to work, career, money and financial status. But true success in life is so much more. For those who want to experience life success it must include your career, family and loved ones. Having balance in your entire life is the one true character of success.
I remember being a young salesman interviewing for a position in a large financial services company. They bought me to meet the VP of Sales and we spoke at length about the position and the opportunities this company offered to its salespeople. After the interview as I was being led to the elevator I asked the manager who was walking me out “so I see your VP is very successful. He started here years ago and rose through the ranks. How is his family life?”
The manager kind of smiled and said “oh, he has been divorced twice since he has been here and is currently a single parent.” I got on the elevator and said to myself “I don’t want what he has. I am not interested in sacrificing my family for the sake of money or position. I am doing all of this to enjoy a better life with my family.”
There are some solid ideas we can adopt to move towards being successful;
1) Don’t wait for opportunity; create it – Many entrepreneurs found financial success because they did not wait to find what they wanted, they created it. When we look at the rise in computer use (Microsoft), converting our phones into walking computers (Apple) or electric cars (Tesla) each of these companies created something that had not previously existed in the form they took it to.
2) The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles – No one has ever experienced great success without great obstacles. Edison tried over 10,000 to create a lightbulb and a fire destroyed his factory and years of work. Einstein was through to be autistic and unable to learn. Roger Bannister broke the record by running a 4 minute mile when before him it had not been done. Time and time again greatness requires one to overcome obstacles by keeping your eye on the goal.
3) Belief in oneself and hard work earn success – You must believe that you are great, can do great things and if you work hard success will come. Nothing can be allowed to stand in your way as you pursue life success.
Success is possible. Keep on looking for your way to achieve it.
Finance
How to Avoid an Investment Property Scam
This article was first published in May 2006 as a warning to potential investors to take care when committing to property investments. Hundreds of investors actually signed up with us, and are taking part in a joint legal action, but many more, including many of the leading banks, some now in government hands, went on to get involved in hundreds more bad deals, and are counting the costs in millions!
For those of you that saw the Sunday Times front page article ‘Buy To Let Property Fraud Hits Thousands’ the week before Christmas 2008 will have seen the latest results of that misdemeanour, and the losses and heartaches this widely spread property fraud had on investors an f their families.
To many people, taking the plunge, and investing in property for their future is a major leap of faith. Imagine how they must feel, if their investment turns out to be an investment property Scam?
Is there a way out of any Investment Property Scam?
The first thing to realise is that if you do feel you have been conned, you are probably not the only one. It may feel like it, and you may feel alone, stupid, cheated, and angry or embarrassed – some of the common emotions felt at this time.
But, these are the emotions that developers with crooked minds will encourage you to think. They hope that you will feel ‘suckered’, and just don’t want to tell anybody. In fact, with a clever scam, there may seem to be nothing to tell anyway, apart from your gut instinct, until you start digging.
But inertia is just what these criminals (and they usually are criminals) want you to think. In these circumstances, you must not hold it all into yourself. You must try and find if other people have been duped into a similar situation. You never know, you may be one of ten, twenty or hundreds of similar souls, and if you can find, and become identified with such groups you will stand a far greater chance of getting retribution, believe me.
I got caught up in such an investment property scam about 18 months ago (I know – gasp – shock – horror – and I sell investment properties!). For some months, I thought I was going crazy, I could not understand why I could not get tenants in at anywhere near the prices I was expecting, or even get tenants at all. This was the first revelation, as I had been promised that the properties would have been fully tenanted on completion. Well, at least, that’s what the brochures said, as well as the sales manager at the presentation I attended. And I had bought a number of these ‘beauties’ each supposedly fully tenanted and making me around £500 each per month rental surplus.
Then I started to investigate the situation more thoroughly, and I soon identified the problem. It’s a down and out highly complex investment property Scam!
So how did I, an experienced property investor, and a reseller of investment properties – get involved in an investment property scam?
I’ll tell you how – perhaps Criminal Intent?
What I have done is to chronicle the events that actually took place with my investments, of which I have since found out there were well over 100 similar incidents.
Before I went into this investment, or even recommended them to others, which consisted of a number of refurbished houses converted into HMO’s for students (Houses of Multiple Occupation) I investigated the company thoroughly. (Note the company and location of these houses is not mentioned in this report for legal reasons). I checked out at least 6 of their property conversions, spoke to their rentals people, and spoke with several existing investors. I took my business partner at the time with me to check out my findings. I was also comforted by the fact that these people were spending (and still are spending) a lot of money in the big national newspapers (Sunday Times, Telegraph, and so forth), and had produced a whole range of glossy brochures backing up their claims.
Some of their larger off-plan developments were also being featured in a two-page spread in one of the UK’s leading property magazines. Not only that, but they had (and still do have) very large exhibition stands at a number of the leading UK Property Shows.
Everything seemed to stack up, so I bought a number of them, and encouraged my friends, close family, and business colleagues to buy some also. I paid my reservation fees, and just settled down to wait for these to be completed, and to start generating some surplus cash every month.
The first event in the chain of things was that the houses were very late in being completed, so we were in danger of losing the student intake for autumn 2005, but the investment still seemed quite good, and anyway we had all exchanged contracts by then. And, of course, we all thought we had at least an 11% equity holding in each property, plus the usual growth of 4-6 % from last year. Also, when asked if we could inspect them prior to completion, we were told – “Sorry, as you have tenants in them, you have to give 48 hours or more notice”. Then when we did try for appointments nobody could find the keys… Where were my alarm bells I hear you ask – Obviously on Silent Mode!
But then the dirt really started to rise to the surface…
These houses were all sold under the premise of ‘All contacts for services under one roof for the investor – Use our Services for Sales, Recommended Solicitors, In-house Brokers, mortgages, Tenancy Management from our Own Company’ – you know, a really good packaged deal for the armchair investor.’
Issue 1 was that the houses were not fully tenanted on completion, and in a lot of cases, the tenants seemed to ‘melt away’ after contracts had been signed. So much for the promises made in the developers’ glossies that tenants would be in place before completion, with cross-guarantees so that there would be virtually no void periods, no issues with rent, as if one tenant failed to pay, the cross guarantees meant that the other tenants would be liable.
Also, in some cases, (not with mine luckily) no renovation work had been carried out at all, and the developers then had the cheek to ask for £3,000 per property to fix those that had not been done. Then, major issues with the building work started to surface. Basements would flood, not due to rain, (although this did happen on a number of occasions where the basements had not been ‘tanked’ correctly), but due to faulty plumbing, But if course we had a 12 month warranty contract – Right? Wrong?
Even after constant phone calls and emails, the management company failed to send us proper records, and they did not keep us informed of maintenance issues, tenants leaving, tenants not paying rent on time – all the sort of standard things one was used to expect from a ‘proper’ management company that charged 10% of the rent as fees.
And the hassle I had moving the management agreements to another company is another story for another day when it can be told.
Ok, so, this just seemed like rogue building work and an outright total lack of proper management by the department handling the tenancies. Not the sort of service to be expected from a firm carrying out so much nationwide marketing, but of course, being of such a high profile firm, you would have thought they would have fixed the issues. Right? Wrong!
So because of all these issues, I had by now started to do some very intensive investigation into this company, and the methods being used to package the sale of these houses.
It then transpired that most of these houses had been bought by the developer some three to four months prior to selling them, some the previous morning, for about £90,000 – in the developers words – derelict houses that were totally gutted; 3 bed properties that had basements opened out, and or roof conversions done, so adding as many as 2, 3 or even 4 more bedrooms, and supposedly converted to the highest of standards for HMO purposes, and these were sold to us for around £249,950 up to £325,000 and higher.
Ding Ding Ding – Alarm Bells…
Why were we quite happy to purchase them – because they all came with RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) valuations on the property value and the anticipated rental incomes.
All of which matched the developer’s claims.
But when we noticed that several investors from other groups were having some of these similar houses repossessed – as they were not getting the rent, and consequently could not afford the mortgage, and the valuations were all coming in at around £80,000 to £100,000 BELOW THE MORTGAGE VALUE!
Our own investigations then uncovered that many of these properties had been valued by the same firm, and for comparison, they had used properties by the same developer on the valuation form.
We have come across instances where the mortgages that were granted they :-
· Were not valid for multiple occupancy homes – so why was a loan granted?
· Would not have been granted had the banks known the properties were already tenanted, and not sold as vacant possession. So why was a mortgage granted?
· Would not have been granted if the valuation rental assessment was not realistic. So loans were granted on incorrect information. If the investor had put the rental figures in, they would have probably been done for mortgage fraud.
· Would not have granted a loan (especially interest only) if the true valuation figure had been known.
· Would not have granted 85% of the assumed value had they known a Gifted Deposit was being paid (along with legal and other fees by the developer). The solicitor was aware, as was the broker, so how come the lender was not informed?
Now, as I like to think of myself as a ‘savvy investor’, knowing that gifted deposits, cash backs etc happen and quite often jump start the property market on the move, I had told my solicitor(s) what the side deal was, the broker told me what the deal was, so no problem right?
Wrong… I then find out that neither the solicitor(s) nor the broker had informed the lender.
Somewhere along the lines, something was wrong here.
The question is – Was it the fault of:-
· The Developer?
· The Solicitor?
· The Broker?
· The Investor?
In a society where regulations covering solicitors, brokers, mortgage loans, and valuers seem quite strict, I must say I think something is awry here, where the hapless individual investor can walk into such an unregulated trap!
If you feel you have been involved in such an investment property scam, and would like to see if there are others in the same boat, please visit my blog where you can voice your opinion, and even add your name to a structured list if you want so we can build up a database of like events that could be easily analysed to spot trends, or passed to ‘Watchdog’ for instance.
